Hamm’s Fest, No Kings, Pintwood Derby at Fulton: This Week’s Best Events

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WEDNESDAY 3.25

Yeah, No: A Mutual Aid Benefit Concert

Hollywood Theater

Federal agents may not be as active or terrorizing our communities as visibly these days, but the fallout from Operation Metro Surge is ongoing, and the need for rental assistance and other funds is still great. Enter Yeah, No, a benefit concert and “a phrase as Minnesotan as loons, lakes, and Prince.” (If you need an explainer, just ask any Midwestern content creator.) Al Church and Perfect World will play this benefit for the St. Anthony Village Community Mutual Aid Fund, and there will also be food and drinks (for purchase), singalong resistance songs, and a silent auction. If you can’t make it, you can still support their work here. $34.87/$40 at the door. 6-9:30 p.m. 2815 Johnson St. NE, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Wednesday Graham Tolbert

THURSDAY 3.26

Wednesday



First Avenue



I appreciated Karly Hartzman’s writing on Wednesday’s sludgy 2023 breakthrough, Rat Saw God, but this one just moves so much more energetically I had to check and see if they’d traded in their rhythm section. It also helps that Hartzman’s new ex MJ Lenderman is contributing indelible 120 Minutes licks rather than throwing up scrims of shoegrunge scuzz—“Pick Up That Knife” woulda fit in fine somewhere deep in the wool of Wowee Zowee. The zippier, hookier music throws Hartzman’s observations into sharper relief, whether she’s breezing past offhand details (“Last time I saw you was a livestream of a funeral”) or revisiting accumulated regrets (watching a Phish concert and Human Centipede, sharing nudes with a guy you can’t bitch out ’cause he’s dead). She’s retrospecting a lot, as 28 year olds will, especially newly single ones. But in a year when Lily Allen and Amanda Shires let loose on their wayward men, “The Way Love Goes” is a sweet reminder that not all relationships end in flames. With Gouge Away. 18+. $100 and up. 8 p.m. 701 N. First Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Twins Opening Day Party

D&J Glove Repair

There’s a newsy hook to this one: Especially savvy Racket readers might notice that the address for D&J Glove Repair—the country’s only dedicated baseball glove repair shop, which we featured in 2022—has moved across Minnehaha Avenue and into the ol’ Vincent L. Giantvalley American Legion. “I've outgrown the small confines of the shop and I'm moving it across the street to the local American Legion,” owner Jimmy Lonetti tells us. “That's an interesting American Legion, too. They just have a 3.2 beer license but if you're a member you can rent a locker and keep your own booze there and order set ups! Didn't know places like that were still around.” That is interesting! Also of note: Lonetti, as always, will be hosting a Twins Opening Day watch party, complete with Costco hot dogs, Cracker Jack, 7th Avenue Pizza, peanuts, and treats from Twisted Tart Bakery and Fulton. Free. 1-6 p.m. 3751 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Art to Change the World Earth Day exhibit Layl McDill, 'Winged Garbage Collector'

FRIDAY 3.27

Art to Change the World Earth Day Exhibit



American Red Cross Headquarters

You know the old saying: One man’s trash is another man’s sculpture of an owl basking in sunlight. At least, that was the idea behind Art to Change the World’s “Mystery Trash Remix,” an artistic reuse-a-thon held last fall that invited artists to turn discarded trash and single-use items into new works of art. Starting today, some of those pieces—made with materials ranging from old potholders to dog toy stuffing to plastic buttons and caps—will be on display at the Red Cross’s regional headquarters for the org’s Earth Day celebration. And there’s a special event on Earth Day itself (4-7 p.m. April 22) where you can use found objects to make a magic wand or transform an old sock into a sock-topus. Free. 1201 West River Pkwy., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through May 6—Em Cassel

FKA Twigs



Armory



Lemme put my cards on the table: For years I found this critics’ darling’s determination to contort her attenuated voice into ever more cramped and twisted curlicues not entirely my cup of innovation. But she’s been loosening up since the 2022 Caprisongs EP; last year she released the intriguing Eusexua and an even warmer sequel, Eusexua Afterglow. She’s still given to mood swings (“Wild and alone/’Cause nobody cares”—we’ve all been there, girl) but she’s also straight up about what she wants, as in “If you’re gonna love me/Do it hard.” That’s from “HARD,” which earns its all caps and includes what sounds like someone rhythmically inserting and removing of a patch cord. It’s not like I want to know what “eusexua” means or anything, but hey, “Sushi” isn’t even about sex. It’s about going out for sushi. That’s cute. Because how she moves is inextricable from how she sounds, what Twigs is calling the Body High Tour will certainly be heavy on production numbers and choreography. With Tokischa. All ages. $53 and up. 8 p.m. 500 S. 6th St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

The Hamm's crown FB

SATURDAY 3.28

Hamm’s Fest

Saint Paul Brewing

Way back in 1865, at Saint Paul Brewing's current location, a German immigrant launched the Theodore Hamm Brewing Co. Today, we celebrate Theodore’s legendary lager and all the timeless 20th century advertising that helped sell it at Hamm’s Fest. The first-ever festival looks like an absolute blast, one that’ll feature the unveiling of the World's Largest Hamm's Beer Can (!), an appearance from the iconic Hamm’s Bear (canonical name: Sascha), and provide attendees brewery history tours (courtesy of resident historian Jimmy Keebs). There’ll be Hamm’s merch collectors displaying and selling their wares, viewings of classic ‘50s and ‘60s Hamm’s TV ads, and beer brat and “beer-tail” specials. And, for the main event, six Twin Cities breweries—Pryes, Falling Knife, Bauhaus, Barrel Theory, Shakopee Brewhall, and Spiral—will brew flights of tribute lagers to compete for the reportedly coveted Hamm’s crown. Free. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. 688 Minnehaha Ave. E., St. Paul; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Last Call

HeadFlyer

Last year, David Berg, the longtime brewmaster at New Ulm's August Schell Brewing Co., came on RacketCast to discuss the dreaded "craft beer bubble." Berg mostly issued warnings that, yeah, things are getting hairy for the Minnesota craft beer industry, and this year has begun with a tidal wave of bad headlines: Minneapolis’s HeadFlyer, Duluth's Hoops Brewing, and Waconia's Waconia Brewing are all shutting down for good, Surly is scaling back, and places like Bauhaus Brewing, Sisyphus Brewing, and Wooden Ship Brewing have all offered grim forecasts via social media. That’s a very long-winded way of saying today is HeadFlyer’s final day in business after almost a decade on East Hennepin Avenue. (Dangerous Man will make its return inside the taproom later this year.) “We so very truly can’t wait to celebrate with you all and send this place off right as we move into this next chapter of our lives,” HeadFlyer ownership writes. That’ll mean family-friendly activities in the afternoon, a Must Be Jelly hazy IPA collab/merch release with apparel company Lamb Chops, a Wolves watch party, and, finally, "we’re gonna blow the lid off our warehouse with the baddest band in the land of lakes, the High Flying Heads," HeadFlyer promises. Free. Noon to 11 p.m. 861 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Suicide Commandos



First Avenue



There would’ve been punk rock in Minnesota sooner or later without the Suicide Commandos, but the story of Twin Cities music would’ve been much different. After an even five decades, the trio is calling it quits with their Golden Jubilee Final Blowout Show, and when they say there will be special guests, they mean special guests. This event will be kind of high school reunion of first-wave Twin Cities indie rock, including two of Chris Osgood’s higher profile guitar students (Bob Mould, Craig Finn) as well as Chan Poling, Bill & Ernie Batson, Robert Wilkinson, Bongo Johnny Haga, and Hugo Klaers. It’ll be fun. It’ll be complicated. You might be the youngest person in the room for once. With the Shackletons. 18+. $30. 7 p.m. 701 N. First Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Ben Franklin showed up at No Kings in June. Jessica Armbruster

No Kings

Minnesota State Capitol

Alright, you know the drill: Dress for the weather, bring snacks and hydration, make sure your phone is fully charged, and grab your sign. Once again, it’s time to march against the current administration and the dumpster fire that is America. We’re coming together to do what Minnesota now excels at: peaceful protest. Today’s march has a pick-your-own adventure starting point, with legs kicking off at St. Paul College, Harriet Island, and the Western Sculpture Park. Speakers at the Capitol include Bernie Sanders, Joan Baez, Jane Fonda, and Maggie Rogers, as well as local reps and activists. Free. Noon to 3 p.m. 75 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., St. Paul; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

see/saw Year 2



Eagles 34



Two years ago, laid-off Pitchfork staffer/Eau Claire resident Evan Minsker started a website where he could write exclusively about the bands he liked, and now his garage/punk-dedicated website, see/saw, is celebrating two years of existence. Minsker told me all about it here last year, and it’s such a good read I don’t even feel bad when he scoops me on Minnesota bands I should already know. To celebrate year two, he’s rounded up three great local bands—reunited garage-rockers the Sleaze (their first show in 13 years!), no-nonsense snarlers Bermuda Squares, and the blistering BUIO OMEGA. They’ll be joined by visitors from Philadelphia (Kilynn Lunsford), Cleveland (Cruelster), New Orleans (TY), and Detroit (T.A.C.K.) And for a warm up, see/saw’s also kinda secret show on Friday at Brave World—iykyk. 21+. $20/$25 at the door. 7 p.m. 2507 E. 25th St. , Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

8th Annual Pintwood Derby

Fulton Taproom

A Cub Scout staple, pinewood derbies are what you get if you merge NASCAR with art cars and physics geekery, but scale it all down to Hot Wheels level. Car kits come with a simple wooden block on wheels; it’s up to you to make them more aerodynamic so they glide down the sloped track as fast as possible. You can watch derby culture in action this weekend at Fulton, where these small, modded cars will zoom the best they can to the finish line, timed using high-tech gadgetry. Local derby expert Danny Sparxxx will moderate the event, and there’s a $250 Sun Country Airlines travel voucher at stake for the winner. Spectators can enjoy brew on tap, including a special pint named after the event. Free; $40 to compete. Noon to 5 p.m. 414 Sixth Ave. N., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

Corporate sharks! 'Deep Blue Sea,' 1999

ONGOING

Ukrainian Lenten Fish Fry

Ukrainian American Community Center

Delicious options for Ukrainian solidarity exist right here in Minnesota. Consider this Lenten fish fry, which benefits both the Ukrainian American Community Center and the Cheremosh Ukrainian Dance Ensemble. We’re talking generous plates of fried fish, coleslaw, French fries, and—crucially—varenyky (aka perogi). Beer and wine are available via the cash bar; ambiently positive geopolitical vibes are available for all diners. Also, gotta mention it: This animated fish chef is worth the price of admission. $15 adults; $10 kids 6-12; free for kids under 6. 4:30-7 p.m. 301 NE Main St., Minneapolis; find more info here. Fridays through March 27—Jay Boller

Bad Company: 19 Films Featuring Evil Corporations

Trylon, Emagine Willow Creek

What do Alien, Josie & the Pussycats, Robocop, and They Live have in common? If you answered “they’re all among Em Cassel’s favorite movies of all time,” you would be correct—but they also all feature terrible corporations doing terrible things. Throughout March, the Trylon and Emagine Willow Creek bring you Bad Company: 19 Films Featuring Evil Corporations. Whether they want to control the water supply (Tank Girl), or the broadcast signals (Network), or they’re just doing something sinister with super sharks (Deep Blue Sea, which is screening in 35mm), these greedy bastards will stop at nothing to get their way… not unlike, ya know, every corporation that exists in the real world today. Find the full film lineup and get tickets here. Through March 31—Em Cassel

“Cats and Dogs in Soviet Art: Workers, Teachers, Friends”

The Museum of Russian Art

Pet obsession is nothing new. Pre-internet, folks were just as into their animals, relying on them for comfort, amusement, and help with everyday work tasks. For this show at TMORA, there’ll be 40 paintings on display celebrating cats, dogs, and other animal companions, as well as a collection of porcelain cat and canine figurines. Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through July 12—Jessica Armbruster