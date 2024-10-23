Here’s Every Freakin’ Halloween Event We Could Find

It’s that time of year again. When the air cools and the leaves turn red and die. When Spirit Halloween stores pop up, the beers on tap get darker, and you actually try to watch those crappy horror movies on Netflix.

And there’s plenty of fun stuff to do around town. I am not saying this is a complete list—I'm but a mere mortal. But it’s a solid place to start (or end) if you’re looking for some scary shit to do, whether you’re into blood-soaked theater, campy-but-gory drag, candy-flavored beer, or dogs in costumes. (It’s a big year for dogs in costumes.)

Came take a look and plan your jump scare.

Vampire Family Reunion at Pryes

Barhopping

Annual Halloween Party

Featuring specialty cocktails, blood bags, a photo booth, and a costume contest at 11 p.m. for best individual and group costumes with cash prizes. 21+. 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Up-Down Minneapolis, 3012 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis. October 25-26

Halloween Bash

Featuring a 360 photo booth, music from DJ Good Knight & Friends, a costume contest, and J’N’willy’s BBQ. Free. 8 p.m. BUCH Hard Kombucha Seltzer, 1121 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis. Friday, October 25

Vampire Family Reunion 2024

Halloween-themed activities and family fun from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., followed by a costumed dance party with DJ tunes from 8-11 p.m., plus seasonal beer releases, food, and Glitter Blood Orange Miraculum. Pryes Brewing Company, 1401 W. River Rd. N., Minneapolis. Saturday, October 26

Boom Island Brewing’s Halloween Bash 2024

Featuring a whodunnit murder mystery in the Boom Room (tickets are $30; 1-3 p.m.), a Halloween makers market, costume contest (5 p.m.), special beers, and live music by Loreweavers at 7 p.m. Free. Noon to 10 p.m. Boom Island Brewing Company, 5959 Baker Rd., Minnetonka. Saturday, October 26

The Ultimate Halloween Bar Crawl

This massive crawl, hosted by Crawl With Us, features over 20 bars in downtown Minneapolis, the North Loop, and Northeast. With special shots and drinks, food and drink specials, a massive costume contest, and three afterparties—one in each neighborhood. Find tickets at crawlwith.us/minneapolis/halloween. 21+ (obviously). $20-$30. 4 to 10 p.m.; 10 p.m. to midnight after parties. Saturday, October 26

The Ultimate Halloween Bar Crawl Provided

Annual Halloween Bash

Featuring a costume contest and rock tunes from 8LivesDown. 21+. Free. 7-10:30 p.m. Bald Man Brewing Company, 2020 Silver Bell Rd., Eagan. Saturday, October 26

Keeper’s Heart 4th Annual Hallowhiskey Party

A spooktacular evening of live music, drink specials, a costume contest, and more. $10. 7 p.m. to midnight. O'Shaughnessy Distilling Co., 600 Malcolm St., Minneapolis. Saturday, October 26

Halloween Bash

With family activities, a spooky market with 14 local artists (1-5 p.m.), a kids’ costume contest (3 p.m.), a costume contest for adults (7 p.m.), a coloring station, candy, a special Halloween beer release, and tunes all day from Mike DeRus, the Ring Toss Twins, and Black Widows. Free. 1-9:30 p.m. Rail Werks Brewing Depot, 4055 Central Ave. NE, Columbia Heights. Saturday, October 26

CiderWeen

Hosted by LeafyAndy and ModesittMarkets. With a Halloween market featuring over 35 LGBTQ and BIPOC Twin Cities artists, spooky crafts, and adult trick-or-treating (kids are welcome, too). Free. 1-6 p.m. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis. Sunday, October 27

Casks & Candy

Featuring free treats at the candy table, a special beer infusion, and Beetlejuice trivia by Trivia Mafia. 1-10 p.m. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis. Thursday, October 31

Halloween Flight Night

Try four candy-inspired infusions: Watermelon Battlehead (a sour kölsch), Taste The Rainbow Lager, Beershey's (dark lager), and Spicy Reds (Mexican Honey infused with cinnamon). Free. 3 to midnight. Indeed Brewing Co., 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis. Thursday, October 31

Dark Fatha Fest

This four-day beer fest includes costume contests, Wookie call contests, themed menu, and more. Free. Bent Brewstillery, 1744 Terrace Dr., Roseville. October 31-November 3

The iconic, relentlessly weird 'Hausu' 'Hausu'

Movies

The Nightmare Before Christmas

$5-$7. 3:15 p.m. Wed.-Thu.; 1:30 p.m. Fri.-Sun. Riverview Theater, 3800 42nd Ave S, Minneapolis. October 23-27

Hocus Pocus

$5-$7. 11:45 p.m. Riverview Theater, 3800 42nd Ave S, Minneapolis. October 25-27

The Evil Dead

A bunch of teens get possessed by evil during a weekend cabin trip to the woods. $8. 7 and 9 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; 3 and 5 p.m. Sun. Trylon Cinema, 2820 E. 33rd St., Minneapolis. October 25-27

Hocus Pocus

Watch the movie on a big screen projector with full audio, plus fire pits and free s'mores and popcorn. 8 p.m. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis. Friday, October 25

The Phantom of the Opera (1925)

See the classic silent film live-scored with new work by musical collective Paris 1919. $15/$20. 7:30 p.m. Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis. Tuesday, October 29

Hausu

A school girl takes a group of out to the Japanese countryside to visit her elderly aunt. Chaos ensues. $8. 7 and 9 p.m. Wed.-Thu.; 9:45 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; 1 p.m. Sun. Trylon Cinema, 2820 E. 33rd St., Minneapolis. October 30 through November 3

Halloween (1978)

$9/$12. 8 p.m. The Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis. Thursday, October 31

Harp Twins at VFW Provided

Music and Dance Nights

Pre-Halloween Swing Dance

The Tinglers host their final event at the Eagles in 2024. Costumes are encouraged. Arrive at 6 p.m. for a speciality dance class with Miss Shannon or 7 p.m. for a basics class. $10. 8 p.m. Eagles Club No. 34, 2507 E. 25th St. , Minneapolis. Friday, October 25

Haunted Palmer’s Patio and Spooky After Party

Featuring cover band jams, with tributes to the Cure, Madonna, and the Talking Heads, plus sets featuring country and punk classics. 21+. $16.49. 6 p.m. to close. Palmer’s, 500 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis. Saturday, October 26

GRRRL SCOUT: Casual Hex Halloween Party

$15-$35. 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. The Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge, 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis. Saturday, October 26

Marko and Friends Halloween Bash

Free. 8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis. Saturday, October 26

Nightmare on Tyler Street

Mixmasters Backyard Boombox will be spinning tunes for 11 hours straight, including a set from Boston’s BVRNOUT. Free. 1-11 p.m. Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis. Saturday, October 26

Halloween and 34th Anniversary Party

Featuring tunes from Nicollet & Alcohol and beer specials. Brit-themed costumes are encouraged. Free. 8 p.m. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. Saturday, October 26

Harp Twins Rocking Halloween Concert

All ages. $30/$35. 7 p.m. James Ballentine "Uptown" VFW - Post 246, 2916 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis. Sunday, October 27

All Hallows Eve Night 2

This variety show features Halloweeny tunes from jeremy messersmith and friends, a specialty cocktail, and seasonal surprises. Night one is already sold out. $26.66-$66.60; tickets. 7:30 p.m. The Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis. Sunday, October 27

Daina’s Halloween Anniversary Piano Party

Featuring a costume contest with prizes. 5-7 p.m. Shaws Bar and Grill, 1528 University Ave. NE, Minneapolis. Wednesday, October 30

Ghostchella

Featuring host Molly Brandt, a costume contest, and performances by Clayton Ryan and his backing band Bark Point performing as the Steel Drivers, Bryn Battani as David Bowie, the Weeping Covenant as Eagles/Glen Fry, and Sarah Steffen and Zander performing as the (both alive) Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson. 21+. $12/$20. 8 p.m. Icehouse MPLS, 2528 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis. Thursday, October 31

Hip-Hop Halloween

With performances from Crowfather, DJ Nanobyte, Purple Queen Zen, Arvell Genius, and MPLS Drew, plus a costume contest, tarot readings, and candy. $14.94. 6 p.m. The Garage, 75 Civic Center Pkwy., Burnsville. Thursday, October 31

Open Door Series: Halloween Night

With Ice Climber, A Sunken Ship Irony, John Don’t and The Morticians, and DJ Demonica. $5/$10. 5-10 p.m. The Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge, 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis. October 31

A Nightmare on 7th St

Featuring Gramma, she’s green, WHY NOT, Psylo, and Berzica. 18+. $15. 7:30 p.m. 7th St Entry, 701 N. First Ave., Minneapolis. Thursday, October 31

First Avenue’s Annual Halloween Party and Costume Contest

Featuring music from Sophia Eris, Izzie P, Michael Grey, DJ McShellen, and DJ Smitty, plus over $1,000 in cash prizes for best costumes. 18+. $5. 8 p.m. First Avenue, 701 N. First Ave., Minneapolis. Thursday, October 31

Wicked Bitch: Halloween Night

With pop-up drag performances, tunes from Rebel Queens, and a costume contest. 21+. $10. 8 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis. Thursday, October 31

Halloween Night

21+. $10. 10 p.m. Ground Zero, 15 Fourth St. NE, Minneapolis. Thursday, October 31

bratRAVE: Halloween Edition

DJ tunes, pop-up drag and performance, and a costume contest. 21+. $15. 10 p.m. Union Rooftop, 731 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis. Thursday, October 31

Karsten Winegeart via Unsplash

Dogs

Pup-O-Ween Party

Dogs in costumes get a free treat. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. OMNI Brewing Co., 9462 Deerwood Ln., Maple Grove. Saturday, October 26

Howl-O-Ween

Featuring furry friends in costume and dog-centric crafts. Noon to 6 p.m. Bent Brewstillery, 1744 Terrace Dr., Roseville. Saturday, October 26

Pet Haven’s Howl-O-Ween

Meet adoptable Pet Haven doggos and enter your pup in the dog contest. 1-4 p.m. Dual Citizen Brewing Company, 725 Raymond Ave., St. Paul. Saturday, October 26

2nd Annual Dog & Owner Costume Contest

Hosted by Pet Central Animal Hospital. 5-8 p.m. Broken Clock Brewing Cooperative, 1712 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis. Saturday, October 26

Halloween Dog Portraits

Reserve your spot at tinyurl.com/InboundHalloween. $25. Noon to 3 p.m. Inbound BrewCo., 701 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis. Sunday, October 27

Yeah, all kinds of crazy stuff happens each year at Twin Cities Horror Fest.

Theater, Drag, Performance

TC Horror Fest XIII

The Twin Cities Horror Fest is turning 13 this year?! Super spooky! But then, this annual curation of creepy theater has always offered a lot to be scared about, with productions ranging from all-out bloodbaths to subtle, subconscious seeds. This season’s collection features pieces from locals and travelers. That includes monster enthusiast Reverend Matt, who seems to be going for some sort of world record with the epically named The Night Parade of A Hundred Demons (In Which the Honorable Reverend Matt Employs The Winding Sheet Outfit to Help Him Tell One Hundred Ghost Stories and Absolutely Nobody Gets What They Came For). What can you expect from him this time? I think it’s all there in the title, folks. Dangerous Productions’ Dr. Clown mines a topic filled with woe and despair: the American healthcare system. Puppet masters at Phantom Chorus Theatre will be working in blacklight for The Alchemist’s Bargain, while Spiral Theater’s tragicomic Ghostrunners follows a baseball fan’s, uh, spiral into madness after his fav player is killed by a fastball. Other troupes hoping to scare the shit out of you this Halloween include Rogues Gallery Arts, Oncoming Productions, Occasionally Employed Productions, and Wheeler in the Sky. $15 per show; $70 five-show pass. Crane Theatre, 2303 Kennedy St. NE, ​Minneapolis; find tickets and the complete schedule at tchorrorfestival.com. Thursday October 24 through November 3—Jessica Armbruster

POE—A Rock Musical

What is Edgar Allen Poe… rocked? $54. Ames Center, 12600 Nicollet Ave., Burnsville. October 25-31

Hocus Pocus XXL Drag Brunch

Hosted by Flip Phone. $20; find tickets online. 11 a.m.; 2 p.m. Quincy Hall, 1325 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis. Sunday, October 27

Ts Madison's Ooky Spooky Halloween Show

A night of drag and burlesque, with co-host Sasha Cassadine, and performances from Ken Doll, Frozaen Pissás, Onya, Daiquiri DeFile, Queenie Von Curves, and Jo Jo Ventus. Yes, there will also be a costume contest. 21+. $18; $45 VIP. 8:30 p.m. The Saloon MN, 830 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis. Wednesday, October 30

Addams Family Drag Dinner

Join Sasha Cassadine and a cast of talented performers as they pay tribute to the Addams Family. $18; etix.com. 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Union Rooftop, 731 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis. Thursday, October 31

Dead End Hayride Promo

Haunted Houses

Onionhead’s Revenge

Apparently Onionhead didn’t get enough revenge last year, so he’s back with his haunted mall house of horrors, including the return of Vern’s Bayou Bar and Doc’s mid-haunt speakeasy (but will they still have hard Mountain Dew?). Read our review of last year’s event here. $17.95; $23.95 fast passes. For more info and tickets, visit online. Mall of America, Level 2 South. September 27 through November 2

Dead End Hayride

Featuring a tractor pull where you’ll encounter zombies, vampires, and other freaks. If you’re looking for less intense fun, you can check out Pinehaven Farms, which will have corn pits, foods, a pumpkin patch, ziplines, and live entertainment, or hit up the Great Pumpkin Trail with over 10,000 glowing jack-o-lanterns. $22-$26. 28186 Kettle River Blvd., Wyoming. September 20 through November 2

ScreamTown

Featuring five acres of haunted houses, a haunted hayride, food and drink, and other spooky fun. Find info at screamtown.com. $25-$25; VIP and fast passes available. 7410 US-212, Chaska. September 27-November 2

The Haunting Experience

Featuring a haunted house, a hayride, and something called a “chainsaw massacre.” Check out this place at hauntingexperience.com. $24-$44; VIP and fast passes available. 10900 E. Pt. Douglas Rd., Cottage Grove. September 21-November 2

Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular Promo

Family-Friendly Fun

Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular

Wander a trail of thousands of carved and lit pumpkins. $14-$26; find tickets at bit.ly/3WTTOvR. Minnesota Zoo, 13000 Zoo Blvd., Apple Valley. Now through November 2

Haunted Jail Tour

Hosted by Hopkins Police Department, this is a family-friendly trail with candy. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Follow the trail down 11th Avenue South from Mainstreet, Hopkins. Saturday, October 26

Boonion Depot

Last year I reported a story on how terrified you should be about the state of U.S. railways. “It feels like, now, you’re running right on the edge of a razor,” a rail worker told me, terrifyingly. “Every train that passes by, you’re like, ‘God, I hope if they derail, it’s not in a community.’" Bone-chilling stuff! Anyway, little has been done to improve conditions since the train-crash disaster in East Palestine, Ohio, but it’s best not to think about stuff like that. Instead, let’s think about the boo-tastic shenanigans at this spooktacular family-friendly Halloween party! We’re talkin’: arts 'n' crafts, DJs, face painting, balloon artists, and a whole lot more. Costumes are encouraged, and may we suggest the scariest one of all? The modern-day U.S. rail baron executive! Free. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul; find more info here. Sunday, October 27—Jay Boller

Utepils Does Halloween

Put on a costume and hop on a bike for this slow roll through Minneapolis. Free. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Utepils Brewing, 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis. Sunday, October 27

Utepils Does Halloween Promo

Family Halloween Party

Featuring a kiddy costume contest, crafts, music, and more. Free. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley. Sunday, October 27

Trick or Treat on Mainstreet

Stop by over 50 businesses in downtown Stillwater, from the south end to the north end of mainstreet, and score candy. Sunday, October 27

Fall Family Funday

Featuring crafts, a scavenger hunt, miniature pumpkin decorating, and pumpkin monster bowling. 12:30-4 p.m. 56 Brewing, 3055 NE Columbia Ave., Minneapolis. Sunday, October 27

Trunk or Treat

Featuring costumes and free candy. 1-5 p.m. Broken Clock Brewing Cooperative, 1712 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis. Sunday, October 27

Trunk or Treat

Featuring decorated trunks, candy for kids, prizes for costumes. 1-3 p.m. 9milebrewing, 9555 James Ave. S., Bloomington. Sunday, October 27

TC Pride Trunk or Treat

With decorated cars, treats, and activities for everyone. Free. 2:30 p.m. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St. S., Minneapolis. Sunday, October 27

Halloween Harvest Bash

Family-friendly games, pumpkin decorating, plenty of apple cider and seasonal treats from Butter Bakery Cafe. Costumes are encouraged. Free. 6:30-8 p.m. Lyndale Neighborhood Association (LNA), 3537 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis. Monday, October 28

Art Club: Cadavre Exquis (Exquisite Corpse)

Help create a monster at this hands-on art collab during Free Thursday Nights. Free. 5-8 p.m. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis. Thursday, October 31

Are goats creepy or cute? Mikita Karasiou via Unsplash

Uncategorizable Oooo!

Horrified III: The Possession

Scaaary fiber art. $15. Squirrel Haus Arts, 3450 Snelling Ave., Minneapolis. Through October 26

Howl-o-ween: After Dark

Explore the museum in a kid-free environment with performances from mad scientists, a '90s-themed candy bar, scavenger hunts, fall food, boooo-ze (and wine and beer), and a costume contest. 21+. $50. 6-10 p.m. Find tickets here. Science Museum of Minnesota, 120 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul. Friday, October 25

Beginners Quilling: Nevermore

Learn the art of beginner quilling while creating a spooky Halloween design. $34.25 via Eventbrite. 5:30-8 p.m. Minnesota Makers, 261 Water St.,Excelsior. Friday, October 25

The Silverstar Haunted Tunnel

Drive-thru horrors! Proceeds from the event benefit BOREALFC. $25-$30 per car. 7-10 p.m. Oct. 25-26 and Oct. 28-30. Silverstar Car Wash, 9280 Baltimore St NE, Blaine. October 25-30

BeltramiSCARE: Goatpocalypse NOW!

You simply gotta give it up for the Lower Northeast Neighborhoods Association (LNNA). They could have gone the safe, PR-conscious route in naming this Halloween event, but instead they went ahead and called it, and I quote, “the 10th annual BeltramiSCARE: Goatpocalypse NOW! (How I learned to stop FEARING and LOVE the goat).” Bravo. Now, what does that entail? Tours every 15 minutes of the famously haunted Beltrami Park, of course. (Here’s the son of City Council Member Michael Rainville—huh!—writing a nice history of the spooky past/present there.) But LNNA wasn’t content with the canonical lore, so they added the following dramatic embellishment to gin up excitement for this year’s bash: “The year is 2057 and NE Minneapolis is now a desolate Mad Max-ish landscape, lone survivors come across what was once Maple Hill Cemetery for ghoulish discoveries of the past!” Incredible. It’s unclear how/when goats enter the equation, but organizers stress that the evening will begin with more kid-friendly tours and get progressively scarier as darkness falls. Free. 5:30-8 p.m. Beltrami Park, 1111 Summer St. NE, Minneapolis; find more info here. Saturday, October 26—Jay Boller

Beyond the Veil: A Seance Art Show

Otherworldly Arts Collective hosts this group show where artists will explore the ways we try to communicate with folks on the other side. With cocktails from Norseman Distillery and three seance sessions, one family-friendly, one goofy, and one full on calling of the spirits. Find more info on signing up here. $5. 6-11 p.m. The Otherworldly Arts Collective, 451 NE Taft St., Minneapolis. Saturday, October 26

Fat-O-Ween

Featuring a Halloweeny maker and vendor market, costume contest, and more. Free. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cake Plus-Size Resale, 5155 Bloomington Ave., Minneapolis. Sunday, October 27

Death Cafe Twin Cities: Psychopomp and Circumstance

Reverend Matt’s Monster Science gives a talk (with jokes and PowerPoint) on the old and varied history of the escorts to the land of the dead from cultures all over the world. Free. 6 p.m. Rogue Buddha Gallery, 357 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis. Sunday, October 27

Ghosts of Anoka Walking Tour

Learn about the spookier aspects of Anoka via this 1-mile walking tour. $18; find tickets at Eventbrite. 2135 N. Third Ave., Anoka. Now through Halloween

Halloween Bakery Pop-up

Tried and True Confections is baking vegan/gluten-free treats with Halloween vibes. Pre-order/see what they’re making here. The Herbivorous Butcher, 507 First Ave. NE, Minneapolis. Sunday, October 27

Halloween Cookie Decorating Class

Drink beer and learn how to make six different spooky designs with Sugar School & Co. $55; Eventbrite.com. 7:30 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley. Monday, October 28