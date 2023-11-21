Gobble Gobble Up Your Complete Concert Calendar: Nov. 21-27

As with most holiday weekends, there won't be a lot of touring bands in town in the upcoming days. But that gives you a chance to catch up on some locals you've overlooked—and it's a great week for release parties.

Tuesday, November 21

International Reggae All Stars @ Bunkers

A Night of Classic Rock @ Dakota

St. Dominic's Trio @ Driftwood

Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Coven and Lucifer with Early Moods @ Fine Line

Kevin Gamble Trio @ Green Room

Creatures of Prometheus + Dylan Hicks @ Icehouse

Explosion Big Band @ Jazz Central

River City Jazz Orchestra and Century Big Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

New Band Night @ Palmer's

Defacto Thezpian, Nur-D, The Pale Goblin @ Pilllar

NATL PARK SRVC with The Dalmatian Club, Yonder, and BIG DELICIOUS @ 7th St Entry

Eptic @ Skyway Theatre

Industrial Strength with DJ Sin @ Terminal Bar

Worker’s Playtime: Leadbelly Mpls House Concert Memorial Show @ 331 Club

November Conspiracy Series featuring ELOUR, Pandylion, Juniper Fly @ 331 Club

Two Steppin’ Tuesdays with Mary Cutrufello & Dan Lowinger @ White Squirrel



Unattractive Giant Monster (Residency) with Linus, Drug League @ White Squirrel

Wednesday, November 22

Thankful For Taylor feat. Taylor’s Version & Stuck In The Middle @ Amsterdam

MN Songwriter Showcase hosted by Nick Hensley @ Aster Cafe

Dylan Salfer @ Bunkers

Maggie's Wednesdays: Tom Hunter @ Crooners

Rogue Valley & Sophia Shorai Trio @ Dakota

The East Lakers, Gently, Gently @ Driftwood

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Noname with Stout @ Fine Line—This Chicago rapper has such a daunting sense of responsibility—to her craft, to her people, to herself—that she often comes off as her own harshest critic. On her new song "Namesake" she not only calls out superstars like Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar for playing the Super Bowl halftime show ("propaganda for the military complex") but then criticizes herself for playing Coachella. (I mean, we all gotta pay rent.) The success of her brilliant 2018 album, Room 25, had public repercussions, including an online tiff with J. Cole, and Noname pledged to retire and dedicate herself to activism. I hope she doesn't regret her decision to get back in the game, because with its multilayered vocal approach, jazzy feel, and gospel choirs, her latest, Sundial, is a lush achievement, as generous musically as it can be demanding lyrically. It deserves to find the broader Black audience Noname has been yearning for; if not, at least white well-wishers like me can appreciatively learn a little something.

The Ike Reilly Assassination with The Shackletons and The Belfast Cowboys @ First Avenue

Friendsgiving feat. Miss Christine @ The Garage

Friendsgiving with Aiden Intro, Chutes, she's green, The Dalmatian Club, Ber, Caleb Dee, Landon Conrath @ Green Room

Cindy Lawson (Release Party) with Spit Takes and Surly Grrrly @ Hook and Ladder—The return of Lawson, the onetime Clam, after too many years away, is one of Minneapolis's happier recent music stories. Her new EP, Don't Come Crying to Me, builds off the garagey momentum of her comeback, New Tricks, and she's been playing out so regularly her band is now a fine-tuned machine.

ELnO + DJ TimeMachine @ Hook and Ladder

Josh Granowski and Toivo Hannigan @ Icehouse

All Tomorrow's Petty @ Icehouse

AUS @ The Loft

The Good, the Bad & the Funky @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Mortsgiving 2023 @ Mortimer's

Los Elegantes @ Myth Live

KFAI'S Desert Islands Presents Why Not Wednesdays with John Swardson & The Bad Blood and Theyself @ Palmer's

Kung Fu Hippies + You Enjoy Yourself @ The Parkway

Glass Eyed Brother @ ROK Music Lounge



King Kustom & the Cruisers @ Schooner Tavern

Boy Golden with Molly Brandt @ 7th St Entry

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Nikki Mattson and Rich Rue @ 331 Club

Tramps Like Us @ 331 Club

Cole Diamond’s Tropical Depression (Alan Jackson Tribute) with Clare Doyle and Adam Brandt @ Turf Club

Nur-D @ Underground Music Venue

Classic Transmission @ Uptown VFW

Hardcore for Hardcore @ White Rock Lounge

Nights with Tim @ White Squirrel

Wu Wednesday @ White Squirrel

Thursday, November 23

Jearlyn & Fred Steele @ Dakota

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Disco Kings @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Palmer's Thanksgiving @ Palmer's

The Front Porch Swingin' Liquor Pigs @ Palmer's

Thanksgiving Night Jam @ Schooner Tavern

Friday, November 24

Colin Bracewell with League Two, Moonglow, & Bobby Rethwish @ Amsterdam

Sullivan King @ Armory

Fever Field @ Aster Cafe

The 70s Magic Sunshine Band @ Bunkers

Introducing Becky M @ Crooners

Maggie's Afterglow: Maud Hixson and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Kat Perkins: North Country Christmas @ Crooners

Nachito Herrera & Ginger Commodore @ Dakota

The Gang of Five @ Driftwood

One Hit Wonders @ Driftwood

Radio Jo and the Jazzbos @ Eagles 34

Drug League, Cult Vibes, Butter Boys @ Eagles 34

God Johnson with Pleasure Pause and Geoffrey Fischbein @ Fine Line

Atmosphere with HEBL and NOFUN! @ First Avenue

DJ Lucas @ Green Room

Annie Humphrey (Record Release) with David Huckfelt, Keith Secola, and Jeremy Ylvisaker @ Hook and Ladder

Timisarocker, SYM1, Yhante, and Comrade Tripp @ Hook and Ladder

Kevin Gamble Trio @ Icehouse

Chastity Brown @ Icehouse

Thomas Strommen @ Jazz Central

Pat Mallinger Quartet @ KJ's Hideaway

Decimate X Boss Mode @ The Loft

In a Funk @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Black Friday @ Mortimer's

Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue with Gabriel and Jeffrey Kahane @ Ordway

Sun Wave Mountain Cave, Larkspur, and Luverne @ Palmer's

Petty Comes Alive @ The Parkway

glowingtide @ Pilllar

Mia Dorr's Funkin' Blusers @ Schooner Tavern

Pardyalone with Jon Wiilde @ 7th St Entry

Worldwide Chaos @ Studio B

Afro Preachah, Pee Wee Dread, and DJ Boom @ Terminal Bar

SolidState, Super Flasher, John Don’t & the Morticians @ 331 Club

Halloween, Alaska (Vinyl Reissue Release) with Dosh @ Turf Club—Well, ain't that a blast from the past. Twenty years ago, James Diers and his crew released their self-titled debut, which I'd say sounds like if Ben Gibbard had brought Death Cab's moody introspection along when he went electronic with the Postal Service if that didn't undersell Halloween, Alaska's own originality. Well, ain't that a blast from the past. Twenty years ago, James Diers and his crew released their self-titled debut, which I'd say sounds like if Ben Gibbard had brought Death Cab's moody introspection along when he went electronic with the Postal Service if that didn't undersell Halloween, Alaska's own originality.

DecaDance @ Uptown VFW

Noah Reid @ Varsity Theater

Ashbringer (Album Release) with Lungs + Eudaemon @ White Rock Lounge

Rat Castle Jazz Ensemble with Sunsets Over Flowers, Quarterback Club @ White Squirrel

Saturday, November 25

In Search Of Solace with Maul, Soulkeeper, and Careful Gaze @ Amsterdam

The April Fools @ Aster Cafe

Shoeless Revolution @ Bunkers

Step Sister, Grassface, Mold Wine @ Cloudland

Gypsy Mania Quartet @ Crooners

Bree Turner: Celebrating Tina @ Crooners

Maggie's Afterglow: Maud Hixson and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Kathleen Johnson Presents: Classic Aretha @ Dakota

The Valors, Moy Dukksen, Alley Mattress @ Dusty's

Dream Addict, Teapot Tempest @ Driftwood

New Riverside Ramblers @ Eagles 34

The Roasters @ Eagles 34

James Frickle's DJ event @ Eagles 34

Megan Hamilton and The Sponges with MNTRA @ Fine Line

Night Moves with Solid Gold and Ivers @ First Avenue—Eons ago, back in the golden age of blogs, Night Movies emerged from Minneapolis as a "buzz band," which was a term we veterans of the blog era used to deploy rather indiscriminately to promising '00s and '10s indie bands. Unlike many of their peers, Night Moves managed to forge a rock-solid discography of twangy, psych-tinged rock that carries frontman John Pelant's mesmerizing voice. After 2019's Pennied Days, their third LP, the band didn't make much of a peep until the release of last year's The Redaction EP via Domino Records. On single "Fallacy Actually," longtime producer pal John Agnello (Kurt Vile, Hold Steady, Sonic Youth) coaxed perhaps the most danceable, mainstream-friendly sounds from Night Moves yet.

Nightchurch DiscoHouse @ Green Room

Urban Heat, Rare DM, and Stranger Gallery @ Hook and Ladder

Cornbread Harris @ Icehouse

Yeti Steady @ Icehouse

Trinny Cee Presents: Give Thanks For Soca! @ Icehouse

Pavel Jany and World Jazz Collegium @ Jazz Central

Beatles Reimagined @ KJ's Hideaway

Atlantis Quartet @ KJ's Hideaway

High & Mighty @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Eat 30 After Party @ Myth Live

Home Alone in Concert @ Orchestra Hall

Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue with Gabriel and Jeffrey Kahane @ Ordway

Atmosphere with HEBL and NOFUN! @ Palace Theatre

Joe's Bday Bash! with Betty Won't, Joe Roberto & Poverty Hash, Slim Stone, Mumblin' Drew @ Palmer's

Minnesota's Last Waltz @ The Parkway

JustHANO, DELTA9LIVES, SOLANA @ ROK Music Lounge

The Magnolias with North of Grand and Blow The FM Radio @ 7th St Entry

Jimmi & the Band of Souls @ Schooner Tavern

Troyboi @ Skyway Theatre

Chad Erickson & The Untimely, Renagade Escape, Ezekiel LaFostecasse @ Terminal Bar

Ruben, Ty Pow & The Holy North @ 331 Club

Dwynell Roland x Lazerbeak (Album Release) with MAKR AN ERIS, Demon Marcus, Mack OC @ Turf Club —I'm Not Mad, I'm Flattered, the new collaboration between rapper Dwynell Roland and Doomtree producer Lazerbeak, is an excellent showcase of both men's talents. Roland is good-natured but hardly a pushover, and he nimbly rhymes over Lazerbeak's melange of soul samples and hooky, danceable beatsmanship.

Wookiefoot @ Uptown Theater

Lucky Turkey Dance Party @ Uptown VFW

Kpop Club Night @ Varsity

Superfloor, Matt Caflisch, and Rank Strangers @ White Squirrel

Saturday is Instrumental with Big Trouble @ White Squirrel

Clidesfeld with Loser Magnet, Nothing But Nice @ White Squirrel

Pentatonix @ Xcel Energy Center

Sunday, November 26

Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Mark Cameron Band @ Aster Cafe

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunkers

The Big 70s Singalong, Vol. 2 @ Crooners

I Honestly Love You: Tribute to Olivia Newton-John and Anne Murray @ Crooners

Mother Banjo Band (Vinyl Release) @ Dakota

Phine Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Johnny No Cash @ Eagles 34

Rogue Tango @ Eagles 34

Floodwater Angel, Dani Erin, Majoon Travellers @ Green Room

10.10.20 Project: Vocal & Shamisen Concert @ Hook and Ladder

Retrofizz @ Icehouse

Bethany Larson and the Bee's Knees with Andy Ulseth @ Icehouse

Home Alone in Concert @ Orchestra Hall

Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue with Gabriel and Jeffrey Kahane @ Ordway

Church of Cornbread: Cornbread Harris and His Band @ Palmer's

Black Widows' Greatest Open Mic Ever @ Palmer's

The Larry McDonough Trio @ The Parkway

Carpool Tunnel and Chase Petra with Similar Kind and Greentop @ 7th St Entry

Heat Dome @ 331 Club

The Real Chuck NORAD @ 331 Club

Maxo @ Underground Music Venue

St. Paul Songwriter Rounds @ White Squirrel

Monday, November 27

Hexis with Sunless, Midwestlust, All You Need Is Kill, and Nothingness @ Amsterdam

George Maurer @ Dakota

Benefit for Lyndale Neighborhood Association with Heartfelt @ Driftwood

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

World Music Monday @ Eagles 34

Liz Draper (November Residency) @ Icehouse

Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Cowaoke with Ben Moooker @ Palmer's

$IAH, MVRROW, Popstar, and Identity Crisis with Bigg Kiaa @ 7th St Entry

Open Mic @ Terminal Bar

Pop Wagner’s Honky Tonk Ranch @ 331 Club

The Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club

Hank Williams Tribute with Dan Newton, Dan Neale, and Dan Halen @ White Squirrel

Chef Sounds (DJ Night) @ White Squirrel