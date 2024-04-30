Go Beyond MayDay and Cinco de Mayo With Your Complete Concert Calendar: April 30-May 6

We got a good one this week, folks. And since it's Cinco de Mayo and May Day coming up this weekend, there'll also be plenty of outdoor fests with live music. I couldn't get to all of them here, so make sure and check out this week's Event Horizon and this upcoming Freeloader Friday.

Tuesday, April 30

Olive Klug, June Henry, pine + fire @ Amsterdam

International Reggae All Stars @ Bunkers

MarchFourth with McKain Lakey @ Cedar Cultural Center

Judy Collins @ Dakota

St. Dominic's Trio @ Driftwood

Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Knower @ Fine Line

Obi Original & The Black Atlantics (Residency) feat. Bouchet Boyz, Bigg Kiaa @ Green Room—Nigerian-born singer, guitarist, and bandleader Obi Original is as much at home with West African highlife as he is with modern Afrobeats, not to mention good old American funk, and he's lined up some terrific local acts for this five-week residency. This is the grand finale.

Land of Talk @ Icehouse

Real Big Band @ Jazz Central

Big Woods Brass @ Minnesota Music Cafe

DJ Jen-E @ Mortimer's

Alexander Craig aka Crankshaft @ Palmer's

Izzy Cruz, Natalie Fiedler, Oceanographer @ Pilllar Forum

Support Local @ ROK Music Lounge

Sawyer Hill with Red Leather @ 7th St Entry

Industrial Strength with DJ Sin @ Terminal Bar

Worker’s Playtime: Dan Israel @ 331 Club

April Conspiracy Series feat. Dan Schwartz and Nick Salisbury @ 331 Club

The Mary Cutrufello Band @ White Squirrel

Lulu & the Shoe (Residency) with Cottonwood Shivers, A Sunken Ship Irony, Magick Flavour Station @ White Squirrel

Wednesday, May 1

Jamie Miller with Michael Gerow @ Amsterdam

MN Songwriter Showcase @ Aster Cafe

The Pick-a-Rib Three @ Berlin

Dylan Salfer @ Bunkers

Northern Frequencies + Tall Poppy String Band @ Cedar Cultural Center

Field Trip, Joan of Profile, Sed, Brother Means Ally @ Cloudland

Forever Everly - The Music of The Everly Brothers @ Crooners

Kathy Mattea @ Dakota

The Monday Club @ Eagles 34

Miss Shannon's Swing Night @ Eagles 34

The Strumbellas with Cece Coakley @ Fine Line

Open Mic with Neal Dimick @ Ginkgo Coffee

Goon Tribune, Dilly Dally Alley, Rosie, Shrimp Olympics @ Green Room

Laura Caviani @ Jazz Central

Korpiklaani with Visions of Atlantis and Illumishade @ The Lyric

Smiling Cowboys @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Karaoke Crime Scene @ Palmer's

The Talbott Brothers with Haley Johnsen @ The Parkway

Weald, Roc Barboza, Erik's Iridecent Tent, Emerson Island @ ROK Music Lounge

The Zillionaires @ Schooner Tavern

Mint Green and Pictoria Vark with Fend and NATL PARK SRVC @ 7th St Entry

David Foster and Katharine McPhee @ State Theatre

Fly By Night with Kenzo Cregan @ Studio B

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Little Wing @ 331 Club

Basso Poetry Company @ 331 Club

Helado Negro with Marem Ladson @ Turf Club

Slutbomb, Bad Supremacy, BUIO OMEGA, MURF @ Underground Music Venue

The Second Stringers @ White Squirrel

Nights with Tim @ White Squirrel

Thursday, May 2

Groovetronix @ Acadia

Great River School Celebrates the 90s @ Amsterdam

Judas Priest, Sabaton @ Armory

George Cartwright’s Merciless Ghost @ Berlin

Jaybee & the Routine @ Bunkers

Robyn Hitchcock with Eugene Merman @ Cedar Cultural Center

Valeska Surratt, Senza, Infant Island, Prize Horse @ Cloudland

Joyann Parker @ Crooners

The Wild Swing of Louis Prima and Keely Smith @ Crooners

New Primitives @ Crooners

The Belfast Cowboys @ Dakota

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke With On-Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Andy Graydon Duo, Noah Ophoven/Elaine Evans, Mark Engelmann @ Eagles 34

Snowshoe, Lilac Forest, and the Very Bad Days @ Eagles 34

Black Veil Brides @ Fillmore

Cheekface with yungatita @ Fine Line —For the record, we at Racket were on the Cheek Train (choo! choo!) way early—Em turned me on to this sardonic L.A. trio back in our City Pages days. But if you’re just getting caught up, It’s Sorted, released in January, is a fine place to start. Their jitter-funk can suggest a very online Talking Heads or blossom into seriously playful melodies as kiddie-for-adults as They Might Be Giants, and they continue to spread out musically: “I Am Continuing to Do My Thing” sounds like the Gang of Four with a sense of humor. And they continue to wisecrack their way through our anxious age, with Greg Katz sing-talking calls to action like “Success is cringe/I wanna be on the fringe,” “The future is now/Unfortunately,” and “I hate sending mixed messages/I love sending mixed messages.” This show was bumped up from the smaller Entry (where they played the last time in town), so Minnesota’s Cheek Freaks must be growing in number.

Werid Ass Trio (Heatbox, Maxaphone, Nicholas David) with Camp Comfort, Push & Turn, & Fat C @ Hook and Ladder

Dan Weiss, Even Odds ft. Miguel Zenon + Matt Mitchell @ Icehouse—Like a lot of jazz players, drummer Dan Weiss works in a variety of contexts: various duos, consistent sideman gigs, and Starebaby, his metal/jazz outfit. Now, with Even Odds, he has himself a hell of a trio. Miguel Zenón’s sax tends toward the staccato and pianist Matt Mitchell arpeggiates with jagged lyricism, so that Even Odds can sound like a three-man rhythm section or a witty conversation between friends. Weiss constructed it from the drums up, recording patterns first then sending the tracks to his bandmates to augment. There are a few good inside jokes here—“Max Roach” plays off the drummer’s work on "Klactoveedsedstene," and “Ititrefen” riffs off the Wayne Shorter title spelled backwards—though “Children of Uvalde” is every bit as thoughtful as you’d hope. Like a lot of jazz players, drummer Dan Weiss works in a variety of contexts: various duos, consistent sideman gigs, and Starebaby, his metal/jazz outfit. Now, with Even Odds, he has himself a hell of a trio. Miguel Zenón’s sax tends toward the staccato and pianist Matt Mitchell arpeggiates with jagged lyricism, so that Even Odds can sound like a three-man rhythm section or a witty conversation between friends. Weiss constructed it from the drums up, recording patterns first then sending the tracks to his bandmates to augment. There are a few good inside jokes here—“Max Roach” plays off the drummer’s work on "Klactoveedsedstene," and “Ititrefen” riffs off the Wayne Shorter title spelled backwards—though “Children of Uvalde” is every bit as thoughtful as you’d hope.

Tim Davis @ Jazz Central

Lowdown Dirty Fools Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Young Relics @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Mullet, Sunglaciers, Time Room, the Envies @ Mortimer's

Søndergård, Gerstein and Rachmaninoff @ Orchestra Hall

DJ Vegan Water @ Palmer's

Cut Rate Clones, Bird Bass, Atomic Lights, Fierro @ ROK Music Lounge

Scent Reality, Sunshine Emblem @ Schooner Tavern

Bad Decision Thursdays @ Studio B



Majoon Travellers, Tomboyy @ 331 Club

Northeast Invitational @ 331 Club

Los Straitjackets feat. Daddy-O Grande with Wasted Major @ Turf Club

Lucky The Unfortunate, Stereogo, Wartro, Blizzy Tunes @ Uptown VFW

Aseethe @ White Rock Lounge

The Monday Club @ White Squirrel

Luke Callen @ White Squirrel

Friday, May 3

Joshua Powell @ Acadia

RuDeGiRL, Mad Banners, & Lost Island Society @ Amsterdam

BTSM Night 1: Anime Show with Must Die!, Canabliss, Heyz, + Shanghai Doom @ Armory

Joe Strachan/Adam Linz @ Berlin

Jake Baldwin Quartet @ Berlin

Stevie Wonder Tribute @ Bunkers

Coleman's Afro-Cuban Concerto @ Capri Theater

Bánh Mì Jazz Combo @ Caydence Records & Coffee

Neuroot, War//Plague, Shatter, Bad Idea @ Cloudland

It’s My Party! Dane Stauffer and Dan Chouinard @ Crooners

A Look Bacharach with RetroFizz @ Crooners

Maggie's Afterglow: Rick Carlson and Arne Fogel @ Crooners

Jenny Klukken: Marimbista @ Crooners

Roy Rogers & Delta Rhythm Kings @ Dakota

POPSICLESTICK @ Eagles 34

Katia Cardenas Quartet @ Eagles 34

Our Last Night @ Fillmore

BER with Raffaella @ Fine Line—Don't you hate when critics are like "Believe the hype!" First off, that wasn't even a clever thing to say 30 years ago (see also: any riff on "don't call it a comeback"). More importantly, critics are the ones who hype things! "Believe the hype!" is as untrustworthy as saying "Trust me!" But… well… um, the hype around overnight sensation and Current darling Berit Dybing? It is, erm, quite credible. Ber's 2023 EP Halfway, among my favorite local releases of the year, was a perfect antidote to wishing you were young again, chronicling the dating frustrations of today's under-30s with humor and depth. And performing as part of First Ave's Best New Bands in January, Ber came across as an onstage natural. Judging from her two 2024 singles about fear of commitment, "Room For You" (about overcoming her own) and "It's Impressive" (about being hurt by some boy's), she seems to be headed in the direction of balladic sincerity, which may be a wise career decision as long as it doesn't sacrifice her candor, which it hasn't so far. 'Cause she's the real deal. Trust me. (I guess you did—it's sold out.)

Charlie Parr with Mama’s Broke and Marisa Anderson @ First Avenue

Steve Doying @ Ginkgo Coffee

KFAI's 46th Anniversary Community Celebration @ Hook and Ladder—Man, KFAI rocks. We've already declared Radio K the best radio station in the city, but let this blurb institutionally cement KFAI as our No. 2 overall pick in the power rankings. Tonight is a great opportunity—some say the best opportunity—to celebrate the community station's 46th anniversary, though it's also a fine excuse to check out Hook & Ladder for free. Gospel-infused jazz drummer L.A. Buckner and his group Big Homie will be performing (click here for a recent Carbon Sound interview), as will the wonderfully named jazzy psychedelic outfit Shrimp Olympics and pop/rock/cumbia collective America y Los Sentimientos. Audio and visuals of the b-day bash will be recorded; you can expect them to eventually appear on KFAI.

Patrick Adkins @ Jazz Central

Black Carl, Copycatt @ The Loft

Johnnie Brown @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Juice! @ Modist Brewing

Aesha Minor @ Mortimer's

Søndergård, Gerstein and Rachmaninoff @ Orchestra Hall

Hope Renewed @ Orchestra Hall

Ragefuture with DJ Nanobyte, Little Lizard, Crowfather, Miles Blvd, TeaWhyB, KK The Infamous @ Palmer's

Jaydaz @ Pilllar Forum

Craig Clark Band @ Schooner Tavern

Sweet Pill with Equipment and Taking Meds @ 7th St Entry

Foxby, Sunsets Over Flowers, Bryn Battani @ 331 Club

North of Dodge, Smilin' Cowboys @ Terminal Bar

HELL YEAH! A Rock & Roll Dance Party ft. DJ Mary Lucia with DJ ESP Woody McBride and DJ Johnnie Johnson @ Turf Club

Theme No Meme @ Underground Music Venue

DJ Dimitry Killstorm @ Uptown VFW

Miloe @ Varsity Theater

It Is Dead/Nekrotisk/Tenant/Visceral Reaction @ White Rock Lounge

The Gated Community with Daisychain @ White Squirrel

Saturday, May 4

Garden Street @ Acadia

The New World Players @ Amsterdam

BTSM Night 2: Skull Machine (Kai Wachi x BTSM) with Memba, One True God, Eddie, + Bernzikial @ Armory

Ghost Wagon @ Aster Cafe

Nate Hance/Keith Yánes @ Berlin

Lonefront + Jesse Whitney @ Berlin

Stevie Wonder Tribute @ Bunkers

WORLDWIDE CHAOS, BBZ, DROOGZ, 2FLYY, AK Oxy, HOMELESS THE CLOWN, ME @ Caydence Records & Coffee

Kith + Kin Chorus with Humbird @ Cedar Cultural Center—On the wonderful new Humbird album Right On, Siri Undlin streamlines her songwriting and production without losing any of the idiosyncrasies that set her apart. (Has it really been over two years since I profiled her?) She'll be sharing the stage tonight with Kith + Kin, the 76-member community choir that's wrapping up its seventh season with two shows, early (4 p.m.) and a late (8 p.m.). And they've got some arrangements of songs by Queen, Kasey Musgraves, Fleetwood Mac, and Tina Turner to share as well.

Rad Owl, Black Dots, Night Jobs @ Cloudland

David Huckfelt with Jeremy Ylvisaker and Scott McPherson @ Clown Lounge

Charmin Michelle's Birthday Bash featuring Sam Miltich @ Crooners

Southside Aces @ Crooners

Let’s Misbehave: Mistress Ginger Sings Cole Porter @ Crooners

Maggie's Afterglow: Tom Hunter @ Crooners

Alejandro Escovedo with James Mastro @ Dakota

Eat Lava, Time Room, Pure Shifter, Large Boulder Size of Small Boulder, and Dean Sibinski @ Eagles 34

The Customers, Scott Allen and the List, Chemistry Set @ Eagles 34

Jesse McCartney @ Fillmore

SiM with Fame on Fire, Within Destruction and Crystal Lake @ Fine Line

Gear Daddies with Chad Johnson and The Minnesota Transplants @ First Avenue

Bealtane @ Hook and Ladder

Bryn Battani (Single Release) with Clay Fulton and the Lost 40, Emmy Woods,, + Tennessee Stiffs @ Icehouse

WPK Trio @ Jazz Central

ALRT @ The Loft

Mprpheus Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

MPLS House @ Modist Brewing

River Rhapsody @ Orchestra Hall

Coleman’s Afro-Cuban Concerto @ Ordway

Mommy Log Balls, Battery Eyes, New Confusion, Shop Vac, Tonal Whiplash, and Shoplifting Kink @ Palmer's

Silent Thunder @ ROK Music Lounge

Thunderheads @ Schooner Tavern

Sam Evian with Hannah Cohen @ 7th St Entry

Disclosure vs. Fred Again: Tribute Dance Party @ Studio B

Moon Pail, Galleon @ Terminal Bar

Voltage Controller @ 331 Club

Porch Knights, Gladden, Grand Courriers @ 331 Club

Lady Midnight (Album Release) with Hooks, Ziyad, and DJ Cassieopia @ Turf Club—Pursuit and the Elusive came out long enough ago to make my list of the 20 best local albums of 2023. But Adriana Rimpel is not a woman to rush things; four years passed between Death Before Mourning and this more straightforwardly electronic album of what she calls "pain-pop." "A more companionable Sade," I once called her, and the cool of her vocals still emanates from an amicable distance. But where previously she worked with multiple producers, here all beats come courtesy of Night Stone, as ICETEP and Lazerbeak call themselves, and so whenever she's tempted to dwell on the past, the rhythms keep pushing her forward.

Syence @ Underground Music Venue

Kenny Chesney @ U.S. Bank Stadium—This is the best thing ever written about Kenny Chesney. Or at least the best thing I've ever written about Kenny Chesney.

PERREO360 with Cristian Baca @ Varsity Theater

Woodzen, Shrimp Olympics, Flatwound @ White Rock Lounge

Severed, Form, Bound by Unity @ White Rock Lounge

Scott Hefte and the Bury ‘Em Deep, Gentleman Speaker, Katie Marshall @ White Squirrel

Confucisaurus @ White Squirrel

Staind @ Xcel Energy Center

Bora York (Album Release), Toilet Rats, Aldrich @ Zhora Darling

Sunday, May 5

Lost Evidence, Waar Party @ Acadia

Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Haley (Residency) with Diane @ Berlin

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunkers

The Big Soft Rock Singalong @ Crooners

Sounds of Santana Starring Joe Cruz @ Crooners

Charlie Mars @ Dakota

Phine Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood

Country Doctors @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Chris Vondracek, Tony Cuchetti & the Second Stringers, Cowboy Thoughts @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

The 502s with Daniel Nunnelee @ Fillmore

Music of Taylor Swift with Bri & The Antiheroes @ First Avenue

Todd Day Wait with Michael Gay @ Green Room

Old Country Buffet @ Green Room

Bealtane @ Hook and Ladder

Big Sandy & His Fly-Rite Boys with Kinda Fonda Wanda @ Hook and Ladder

Pop Wagner & Hampden Rounders @ Icehouse

Charanga Tropical @ Icehouse

Sunny Sauceda @ Minnesota Music Cafe

DJ Nanobyte @ Mortimer's

Stone Pond @ Orchestra Hall

Church of Cornbread @ Palmer's

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

Wild Party with JACK @ 7th St Entry

The Scarlett Goodbye @ 331 Club

Jazz Outlaws @ 331 Club

The Hip Abduction, Vana Liya @ Turf Club

Sanguisugabogg, Jesus Piece, Gag, Peeling Flesh @ Underground Music Venue

Salsa Brava @ Uptown VFW

Daigoro, Heel, True Stories, Challenger @ White Rock Lounge

Sammy Jean Cohen @ White Squirrel

Jeremy & KC McKee @ White Squirrel

Monday, May 6

Only Every Monday @ Acadia

Yot Club with Boyscott @ Amsterdam

Marc Anderson & Not Always So featuring Jacqueline Ultan, Pat O'Keefe, and Carin Vagle @ Berlin

Bill Orcutt Guitar Quartet feat. Ava Mendoza @ Cedar Cultural Center—The co-founder of relentless '90s Miami noise-rockers Harry Pussy has released dozens of albums, solo and collaboratively, over the past 15 years, but 2022's Music for Four Guitars was a standout. For that album, Orcutt multitracked chiming guitar patterns, sometimes overlapping, sometimes in unison, and though admirers have namechecked early '80s NYC noise guru/Sonic Youth mentor Glenn Branca, I hear its spiritual ancestor as Sonny Sharrock's 1988 masterpiece of overdubs, Guitar. Less noisy and more catchy than either though—Orcutt's tone is typically clean and precise here. For the live show, Orcutt performs with three other musicians (a guy's only got so many hands) and if you want a taste of how this will or won't differ from the original recordings, check out his new release, Four Guitars Live, or this mesmerizing Tiny Desk Concert

Jim Messina @ Dakota

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

Square Dancing @ Eagles 34

James Arthur @ Fillmore

Teenage Fanclub with Euros Childs and DJ Jake Rudh @ Fine Line

Vision Video @ Green Room

blssm.mpls with Room 3 + No Lingo @ Icehouse

Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Cowaoke with Ben Moooker @ Palmers

Jorma Kaukonen with John Hurlbut @ The Parkway

Bach to Rock Event @ Pilllar Forum

Brenn! with Nick Folwarczny @ 7th St Entry

Open Mic @ Terminal Bar

Soul Trouvere @ 331 Club

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

The Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club

Blind Guardian @ Varsity Theater

Conversation, Sonic Sea Turtles, Contrition @ White Rock Lounge

Enter the Void @ White Squirrel

Chrisette Bany, Alex Persaud, Ethan Poindexter, & Emily Rubbelke @ Woman's Club