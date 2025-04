Ghanian Highlife, British-Caribbean Jazz, and Bill Murray: It’s Your Complete Concert Calendar: April 8-15

On their final albums, Low splintered and reassembled their sound with no patience for their legacy, and White Roses, My God, Alan Sparhawk's first record since the death of his wife and bandmate Mimi Parker is no less forward-looking. Guitar is scarce, electronic bass lines thrum underneath, beats thud and skitter, and Sparhawk’s voice is consistently processed, often beyond comprehension, like Kid Cudi reborn as the 101st gec, mournful in a way that doesn't feel limited by autobiography. It’s a work about death as how could it not be, and also a work of survival, and its sound demands metaphors—of self-mutilation, willed ego death, or simply transformation. But it might be better to set those aside for a moment and just sit with your response to what you hear. As for Mount Eerie, well, no matter how special A Crow Looked at Me and Now Only were, only the corrosively morbid would want Phil Elvirum to sing about his late wife Geneviève forever. Then again only fans of avant-garde entropy would want a full return to those albums’ less structured predecessors. Night Palace is a happy medium, driven by dynamic shifts and clashes between clamor and tune, with winning moments like “I Saw Another Bird,” which gently undercuts the grand epiphany of “I Saw a Crow” (“So what, I saw another raven/I actually see them all the time”). Thoughtful, humble, and in thrall to electronic cacophony, Elvirum is my kind of nature mystic.