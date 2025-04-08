Ghanian Highlife, British-Caribbean Jazz, and Bill Murray: It’s Your Complete Concert Calendar: April 8-15

I am once again asking musicians I like not to come to town while I'm covering the film festival.
Tuesday, April 8
International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s
Hiromi’s Sonic Wonder @ Dakota
St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood
Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
Sawyer Hill with SWEET SPINE @ Fine Line
Ani DiFranco with Wryn @ First Avenue
Cedar Avenue Big Band @ Jazz Central
Nova Jazz Orchestra @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Timeless Tuesdays @ Mortimer’s
Evening Elephants with Samy Sharif @ 7th St Entry
Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks
April Conspiracy Series featuring Eldest Daughter, Kae Layne, The Daily Norm, Solomon Falls @ 331 Club
Worker’s Playtime with John Magnuson @ 331 Club
Jackie Greene with Molly Maher @ Turf Club
DL4: Jerry Reed Tribute Show @ White Squirrel
Unattractive Giant Monster (Residency) with Obchod Na Korze, Body Positive Marge @ White Squirrel
PLVS VLTRA, Comets Ov Cupid, Erik's Iridescent Tent @ Zhora Darling
Wednesday, April 9
Shady Babies Open Mic @ Acadia
MN Songwriter Showcase @ Aster Cafe
En El Momento with Medium Zach (feat. Niree) @ Berlin
Scott Lucas, Busey @ Cloudland
Dennis Curley Sings the Music of John Denver @ Crooners
Hiromi’s Sonic Wonder @ Dakota
Miss Shannon’s Swing Night @ Eagles 34
- Jazz Is Dead ft. Ebo Taylor & Pat Thomas @ Fine Line—Ghanaian highlife guitarist Ebo Taylor has never toured the U.S. before, and he never will again—he’s 89 and, understandably, this is his farewell tour. So kudos to Adrian Younge and Ali Shaheed Muhammad and their Jazz Is Dead label/project for giving U.S. audiences a taste of what the region’s guitar bands were like before Fela reinfused it with Afro-American funk. A 2018 stroke has curtailed Taylor’s guitar playing, and his voice isn’t as powerful as it once was, but those polyrhythms are still gonna kick, and you can check out the recent album Younge and Muhammad cut with Taylor, Ebo Taylor JID022, for a taste. At 78, Pat Thomas is no kid himself, though he ranged wider than Taylor with stints in Germany and Canada. His career has been well served by the Strut label, with the compilation Coming Home an excellent entree to his sound.—Keith Harris
Juliet Farmer, Lexie Modica, Stone Ark, Spencer Douglas @ Green Room
Starlight Vinyl Night: MAKR Spins the Classics @ Icehouse
Marijuana Death Squads @ Icehouse
Swamp Twisters @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Mortiholics feat. Prairie Clamor @ Mortimer’s
Musical Wonders of the World @ Orchestra Hall
Mike Wolter and Friends @ Palmer’s
Michael Glabicki of Rusted Root with Dirk Miller @ Parkway
Sarah Jane Music School Showcase @ Pilllar Forum
Conor McRae Trio @ Schooner Tavern
Sam Blasucci and Julia Zivic @ 7th St Entry
- Tyler Childers @ Target Center—If you’d told me in 2017 that Tyler Childers would be playing arenas eight years later, I’d be rightly skeptical. And if you’d told me his success was partly due to TikTok (and then explained TikTok to me, which I, as a technologically adept and forward-thinking person, would surely have understood), I’d have just shrugged my shoulders and been happy to hear that sometimes the good guys win. In some ways, Rustlin’ in the Rain, this Kentucky country traditionalist’s most recent album, is his least ambitious—for starters, its mere seven tracks clock in just under a half hour. But its concision is welcome after the three discs of Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven?, and Childers hasn’t budged an inch as he’s graduated to bigger rooms. He’s just himself, whether cutting loose on the title track, settling a Gospel verse to twang, belting a helluva “Help Me Make It Through the Night,” or getting a lil ditty called “Percheron Mules” lodged in my head. As for “In Your Love,” it would be a wonderfully tender ballad even if its video didn’t feature two male coal miners falling for each other.—Keith Harris
Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Sarah Morris @ 331 Club
The Lil Smokies with Danno Simpson @ Turf Club
Zero Fox, Gossamer, Rock Melon @ Underground Music Venue
Molly Maher and Her Disbelievers @ White Squirrel
Lords of the Universe (Residency) with Ira Haze & the Straze, Whiskey Burn @ White Squirrel
Thursday, April 10
- Papa Mbye + friends @ Amsterdam—As part of Minnesota Music Month, the Current and its Black music offshoot Carbon Sound are presenting a free show featuring the winner of Racket's first ever Picked to Click poll. Papa's music has been developing fast so I'm curious what he sounds like now, and I'm curious who his "friends" are as well.—Keith Harris
MNAKED: Amy Thompson & Mathias Saint John @ Aster Cafe
Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker’s
Kinda Fonda Wanda @ Can Can Wonderland
- Grant Hart Tribute @ Cloudland—March if he hadn’t died eight years ago, aged 56, of liver cancer and Hep C. Yes, Hart was the barefoot drummer responsible for half of Hüsker Dü’s songbook, but that’s not all he was, and you can expect tonight’s performers to dig deep into his songbook, along with the Hüskers classics and Nova Mob cuts you might expect. Playing tribute tonight are Rank Strangers, Ryan Smith, False Agave, Brian Herb, Nato Coles, the What Have Yous, and Wowsville. Proceeds will benefit L.A. wildfire relief.—Keith Harris
The Dap Squad’s Red-Hot Rhythm and Soul Revival @ Crooners
Winter Rayne, the Brothers Fogarty @ Driftwood
LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34
Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
Matt Hansen with Steinza @ Fine Line
- Alan Sparhawk & Mount Eerie @ First Avenue—On their final albums, Low splintered and reassembled their sound with no patience for their legacy, and White Roses, My God, Alan Sparhawk's first record since the death of his wife and bandmate Mimi Parker is no less forward-looking. Guitar is scarce, electronic bass lines thrum underneath, beats thud and skitter, and Sparhawk’s voice is consistently processed, often beyond comprehension, like Kid Cudi reborn as the 101st gec, mournful in a way that doesn't feel limited by autobiography. It’s a work about death as how could it not be, and also a work of survival, and its sound demands metaphors—of self-mutilation, willed ego death, or simply transformation. But it might be better to set those aside for a moment and just sit with your response to what you hear. As for Mount Eerie, well, no matter how special A Crow Looked at Me and Now Only were, only the corrosively morbid would want Phil Elvirum to sing about his late wife Geneviève forever. Then again only fans of avant-garde entropy would want a full return to those albums’ less structured predecessors. Night Palace is a happy medium, driven by dynamic shifts and clashes between clamor and tune, with winning moments like “I Saw Another Bird,” which gently undercuts the grand epiphany of “I Saw a Crow” (“So what, I saw another raven/I actually see them all the time”). Thoughtful, humble, and in thrall to electronic cacophony, Elvirum is my kind of nature mystic.—Keith Harris
Snapped Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room
TREEHOUSE! & Rootz Within with guest Peewee Dread @ Hook and Ladder
Simply Fusion @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Musical Wonders of the World @ Orchestra Hall
- Bill Murray and His Blood Brothers @ Orpheum Theatre—Wait… what? Yes, apparently, that Bill Murray (SNL, Caddyshack, Lost In Translation, et. al.) has a rock ‘n’ roll band. (Not to be confused with the Blood Brothers, an elite Seattle hardcore act that reunited in 2024.) Murray formed his group last year with veteran musicians Mike Zito and Albert Castiglia, and together they perform covers (Dylan's “Like a Rolling Stone,” the Kinks' “Tired of Waiting,” Wilson Pickett's “Midnight Hour,” Paul Butterfield Blues Band's “Born in Chicago") with a handful of originals sprinkled in. Fans of Murray should absolutely check out his recent appearance on the New York York Times Interview podcast, in which addresses allegations of misconduct on set in addition to much funnier topics.—Jay Boller
The Front Porch Swingin’ Liquor Pigs @ Palmer’s
Edie Rae Band, Self Neglecters @ Schooner Tavern
Fust and Merce Lemon with Nona Invie @ 7th St Entry
Said Kelley, Laura Hugo, Rachel Kurtz @ 331 Club
The Newest Olympian @ Turf Club
ALLA XUL ELU @ Underground Music Venue
Two Ghosts with the September Equation @ White Squirrel
Talmage Alien with LENT, Glitterpit @ White Squirrel
Connie Evingson & Patty & the Buttons @ Woman’s Club
Toilet Rats, Lazenlow, Paul Cerar @ Zhora Darling
Friday, April 11
Fever Pitch/The Long Honeymoon @ Acadia
Hey, Nothing with Worry Club @ Amsterdam
A Piano In Every Home & Turbo Pastel @ Aster Cafe
Freak of the Week @ Beast Barbecue
Bryan Nichols & Bryan Murray @ Berlin
Nudie Nubies Burlesque @ Black Hart
Sam Licari & the Sweet Tease, Lost Island Society, Tom Tom @ Cabooze
Neon Night: Anime Rave Takeover @ Can Can Wonderland
A Spring Evening Sound Bath @ Cedar Cultural Center
Toys That Kill, Panel, Miracle Debt @ Cloudland
Katie Gearty with Adi Yeshaya @ Crooners
Prudence Johnson & the Halcyon Jazz Quartet @ Crooners
- Nubya Garcia @ Dakota—The vast expanse opened up by Kamasi Washington’s revival of spiritual jazz has made space for artists like this young British saxophonist of Caribbean descent. Her 2020 debut, Source, introduced listeners to Garcia’s melodic flights and welcoming tone. Last fall, its follow up, Odyssey, brought in simpatico guests like Esperanza Spalding and Georgia Anne Muldrow, as well as strings from Chineke! Orchestra, to augment Garcia’s core quintet. The roving, expansive title track lives up to its name, with heady work from Joe Armon-Jones on piano driving it forward. And though there’s always a comfortable assurance to Garcia’s music, Odyssey isn’t all calm waters and gentle breezes—with drummer Sam Jones pounding out something like breakbeats, “The Seer” stirs up a genuine storm.—Keith Harris
Glass Eyed Brother, Sleepy Eye, The Conduits @ Day Block Brewing
Rainbolt Mountain Project, Earload, and Bleem's Brass Elephant @ Driftwood
Miss Shannon’s Sock Hop featuring the Tinglers @ Eagles 34
Ron Zuchora and Jake @ Ginkgo Coffee
Promiscuous: A 2000s Club Bangers Throwbacks Party @ Green Room
Forty Watt Bulb with Erik Koskinen @ Hook and Ladder
dj izzie p Presents: 420 Lounge with Chico Chi @ Hook and Ladder
Kenny Reichert Quartet @ Jazz Central
Benefit for Capitol Hill Music Program @ Metronome Brewing
The Good, the Bad, and the Funky @ Minnesota Music Cafe
The Pubic Missile Crisis, Virgin Whores, Wilbur, Only Tim @ Mortimer’s
Secrets of the Whales @ Orchestra Hall
Mozart’s 40th Symphony with Dmitry Sinkovsky @ Ordway
Sunken Planes, The Customers, and Peony Park @ Palmer’s
Canaan Cox with Jake Simon @ 7th St Entry
Kayzo with Infekt B2B Samplifire, Vastive, Nimda, & Dennett @ Skyway Theatre
Garrett Jones Electric Quartet, Tommy Boynton @ Terminal Bar
The Weather Station with Sister Ray @ Turf Club
TV Moms, Speed Riders, Mean Magic, The Boot RnB @ Underground Music Venue
90s Spring Break Bash @ Uptown VFW
Best Song Ever: A One Direction Dance Party @ Varsity
D.M.C.A. Quartet @ White Squirrel
Quantum Mechanics with Kaleb & Nightingale Band, Powersock @ White Squirrel
Lakes Area Music Festival - Hub Mixtape @ Woman’s Club
Unstable Shapes with Lovely Dark, Battery Eyes, & Tender Comrade @ Zhora Darling
Saturday, April 12
Zeds Dead with Barclay Crenshaw, Cool Customer, Sippy, Skellytn, Don Jamal @ Armory
Amanda Grace & Matthew French @ Aster Cafe
Radio Pocho (Miguel Vargas & Terrell LaMarr) @ Berlin
Mary Brewster’s Sparkle @ Black Hart
Haus of Hades @ Can Can Wonderland
J-Mo on the Beat and the J-Lighters @ Can Can Wonderland
Él Mató a un Policía Motorizado @ Cedar Cultural Center
F.Y.P., Mary Jam, Gay Witch Abortion @ Cloudland
Elaine Dame (Album Release) @ Crooners
Andrew Walesch & His Orchestra @ Dakota
China Rider: April Showers Bring Dead Flowers @ Day Block Brewing
Fabulous Hackmasters, Lars Nelson Band @ Driftwood
Becky Kapell & the Fat 6, Boozewater @ Dusty’s
Rich Mattson and the North Stars, Muun Bato, Orchid Club @ Eagles 34
The Linda Lindas with Pinkshift @ Fine Line
Ninja Sex Party with TWRP @ First Avenue
Tommy Bentz Band @ Gambit Brewing
Claudia Schmidt @ Ginkgo Coffee
Anothernight (Album Release) with Careful Gaze, Whispered The Rabbit @ Green Room
REVENTÓN: Reggaeton Party @ Green Room
FINICK (Album Release) with Emmy Woods and Eldest Daughter @ Icehouse
Davu Seru Masterclass @ Jazz Central
Baldwin, Harris, Hennig @ Jazz Central
Leotrix X Black Carl @ The Loft
While She Sleeps x Bury Tomorrow with Vended @ The Lyric
Green Line Quintet @ Metronome Brewery
The Good, the Bad, and the Funky @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Secrets of the Whales @ Orchestra Hall
Spring Sensory-Friendly Concert @ Orchestra Hall
Mozart’s 40th Symphony with Dmitry Sinkovsky @ Ordway
Bird Cop, Atomic Lights, Curve, and Garf @ Palmer’s
Cole Diamond @ Schooner Tavern
Kevin Atwater with Aubory Bugg @ 7th St Entry
Paper Beast (Album Release), M.A.Y., Warcake @ 331 Club
Visions of Atlantis with Seraina Telli @ Turf Club
Boots ‘n Beats: A Night of Country EDM @ Varsity
Lucinda Williams Tribute Night @ White Squirrel
The Thirsty River (Album Release) @ White Squirrel
Hiahli with Wooden, Jazicality @ White Squirrel
Threads Electric, Hyooman, Son/Boy @ Zhora Darling
Sunday, April 13
Sarah Kinsley with Charlotte Rose Benjamin @ Amsterdam
Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe
StoLyette Sundays (feat. sans le systeme) @ Berlin
Dream Of The Wild, Funk N' Spuds, Majoon Travellers, and Egotruck @ Cabooze
Cafe Accordion Orchestra @ Crooners
The Big 70s Singalong @ Crooners
Della Mae with the Foxgloves @ Dakota
Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood
Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34
Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34
DayFunk with Mike Nervous @ Eat Street Crossing
Jazz Appreciation Month @ Hook and Ladder
Never Miss A Sunday Brunch - Music of the Grateful Dead @ Icehouse
Night Shift Dance Party @ Icehouse
NxtGen: Minnetonka High School Jazz @ Metronome Brewery
Cabaret with Jen Burleigh-Bentz @ Metronome Brewery
Musical Wonders of the World @ Orchestra Hall
Lakes Area Music Festival - Hub Mixtape @ Orchestra Hall
Musicians on the Rise: Student Competition Winners Recital 2025 @ Ordway
Church of Cornbread @ Palmer’s
West Bank Social Club @ Palmer’s
Mixed Company Singers @ Parkway
Wheatus with Rematch and Scorched Waves @ 7th St Entry
Emmy Woods, Taylor James Donskey @ 331 Club
Dr. Sketchy’s Anti-Art School @ 331 Club
Griffin William Sherry with The Holy North @ Turf Club
Austin Giorgio: Chronicles Of The Darkest Hour @ Underground Music Venue
Wailing Loons with Honey Set @ White Squirrel
Art Vandalay with Leslie Rich & the Rocket Soul Choir @ White Squirrel
Papa Roach and Rise Against @ Xcel Energy Center
Reflections in a Writer’s Eye @ Zhora Darling
Monday, April 14
The Great Guitars: Bireli Lagrene, Martin Taylor & Ulf Wakenius @ Dakota
Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34
MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome Brewery
Open Mic Mpls @ Sociable Cider Werks
Mumblin’ Drew’s Oldfangled Orchestrators @ White Squirrel