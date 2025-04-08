Ghanian Highlife, British-Caribbean Jazz, and Bill Murray: It’s Your Complete Concert Calendar: April 8-15

I am once again asking musicians I like not to come to town while I'm covering the film festival.

Tuesday, April 8

SeviDemiC @ Acadia

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s

Hiromi’s Sonic Wonder @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Sawyer Hill with SWEET SPINE @ Fine Line

Ani DiFranco with Wryn @ First Avenue

Cedar Avenue Big Band @ Jazz Central

Nova Jazz Orchestra @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Timeless Tuesdays @ Mortimer’s

Irish Trad Session @ Padraigs

Jack White @ Palace Theatre

Zen Open Jam @ Palmer’s

Evening Elephants with Samy Sharif @ 7th St Entry

Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks

April Conspiracy Series featuring Eldest Daughter, Kae Layne, The Daily Norm, Solomon Falls @ 331 Club

Worker’s Playtime with John Magnuson @ 331 Club

Jackie Greene with Molly Maher @ Turf Club

Just B @ Varsity

DL4: Jerry Reed Tribute Show @ White Squirrel

Unattractive Giant Monster (Residency) with Obchod Na Korze, Body Positive Marge @ White Squirrel

PLVS VLTRA, Comets Ov Cupid, Erik's Iridescent Tent @ Zhora Darling

Wednesday, April 9

Shady Babies Open Mic @ Acadia

MN Songwriter Showcase @ Aster Cafe

En El Momento with Medium Zach (feat. Niree) @ Berlin

Twine @ Bunker’s

Scott Lucas, Busey @ Cloudland

Dennis Curley Sings the Music of John Denver @ Crooners

Hiromi’s Sonic Wonder @ Dakota

Miss Shannon’s Swing Night @ Eagles 34

Tyga @ Fillmore

Jazz Is Dead ft. Ebo Taylor & Pat Thomas @ Fine Line—Ghanaian highlife guitarist Ebo Taylor has never toured the U.S. before, and he never will again—he’s 89 and, understandably, this is his farewell tour. So kudos to Adrian Younge and Ali Shaheed Muhammad and their Jazz Is Dead label/project for giving U.S. audiences a taste of what the region’s guitar bands were like before Fela reinfused it with Afro-American funk. A 2018 stroke has curtailed Taylor’s guitar playing, and his voice isn’t as powerful as it once was, but those polyrhythms are still gonna kick, and you can check out the recent album Younge and Muhammad cut with Taylor, Ebo Taylor JID022, for a taste. At 78, Pat Thomas is no kid himself, though he ranged wider than Taylor with stints in Germany and Canada. His career has been well served by the Strut label, with the compilation Coming Home an excellent entree to his sound.—Keith Harris Ghanaian highlife guitarist Ebo Taylor has never toured the U.S. before, and he never will again—he’s 89 and, understandably, this is his farewell tour. So kudos to Adrian Younge and Ali Shaheed Muhammad and their Jazz Is Dead label/project for giving U.S. audiences a taste of what the region’s guitar bands were like before Fela reinfused it with Afro-American funk. A 2018 stroke has curtailed Taylor’s guitar playing, and his voice isn’t as powerful as it once was, but those polyrhythms are still gonna kick, and you can check out the recent album Younge and Muhammad cut with Taylor, Ebo Taylor JID022, for a taste. At 78, Pat Thomas is no kid himself, though he ranged wider than Taylor with stints in Germany and Canada. His career has been well served by the Strut label, with the compilation Coming Home an excellent entree to his sound.

Juliet Farmer, Lexie Modica, Stone Ark, Spencer Douglas @ Green Room

Starlight Vinyl Night: MAKR Spins the Classics @ Icehouse

Marijuana Death Squads @ Icehouse

Swamp Twisters @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Mortiholics feat. Prairie Clamor @ Mortimer’s

Musical Wonders of the World @ Orchestra Hall

Mike Wolter and Friends @ Palmer’s

Michael Glabicki of Rusted Root with Dirk Miller @ Parkway

Sarah Jane Music School Showcase @ Pilllar Forum

Conor McRae Trio @ Schooner Tavern

Sam Blasucci and Julia Zivic @ 7th St Entry

Tyler Childers @ Target Center—If you’d told me in 2017 that Tyler Childers would be playing arenas eight years later, I’d be rightly skeptical. And if you’d told me his success was partly due to TikTok (and then explained TikTok to me, which I, as a technologically adept and forward-thinking person, would surely have understood), I’d have just shrugged my shoulders and been happy to hear that sometimes the good guys win. In some ways, Rustlin’ in the Rain, this Kentucky country traditionalist’s most recent album, is his least ambitious—for starters, its mere seven tracks clock in just under a half hour. But its concision is welcome after the three discs of Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven?, and Childers hasn’t budged an inch as he’s graduated to bigger rooms. He’s just himself, whether cutting loose on the title track, settling a Gospel verse to twang, belting a helluva “Help Me Make It Through the Night,” or getting a lil ditty called “Percheron Mules” lodged in my head. As for “In Your Love,” it would be a wonderfully tender ballad even if its video didn’t feature two male coal miners falling for each other.—Keith Harris If you’d told me in 2017 that Tyler Childers would be playing arenas eight years later, I’d be rightly skeptical. And if you’d told me his success was partly due to TikTok (and then explained TikTok to me, which I, as a technologically adept and forward-thinking person, would surely have understood), I’d have just shrugged my shoulders and been happy to hear that sometimes the good guys win. In some ways, Rustlin’ in the Rain, this Kentucky country traditionalist’s most recent album, is his least ambitious—for starters, its mere seven tracks clock in just under a half hour. But its concision is welcome after the three discs of Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven?, and Childers hasn’t budged an inch as he’s graduated to bigger rooms. He’s just himself, whether cutting loose on the title track, settling a Gospel verse to twang, belting a helluva “Help Me Make It Through the Night,” or getting a lil ditty called “Percheron Mules” lodged in my head. As for “In Your Love,” it would be a wonderfully tender ballad even if its video didn’t feature two male coal miners falling for each other.

Jay Ray Trio @ 331 Club

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Sarah Morris @ 331 Club

The Lil Smokies with Danno Simpson @ Turf Club

Zero Fox, Gossamer, Rock Melon @ Underground Music Venue

Molly Maher and Her Disbelievers @ White Squirrel

Lords of the Universe (Residency) with Ira Haze & the Straze, Whiskey Burn @ White Squirrel

Thursday, April 10

Papa Mbye + friends @ Amsterdam—As part of Minnesota Music Month, the Current and its Black music offshoot Carbon Sound are presenting a free show featuring —Keith Harris As part of Minnesota Music Month, the Current and its Black music offshoot Carbon Sound are presenting a free show featuring the winner of Racket's first ever Picked to Click poll . Papa's music has been developing fast so I'm curious what he sounds like now, and I'm curious who his "friends" are as well.

MNAKED: Amy Thompson & Mathias Saint John @ Aster Cafe

Joel Shapira @ Berlin

Prints @ Berlin

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker’s

AC/DC Afterparty @ Cabooze

Kinda Fonda Wanda @ Can Can Wonderland

Grant Hart Tribute @ Cloudland—March if he hadn’t died eight years ago, aged 56, of liver cancer and Hep C. Yes, Hart was the barefoot drummer responsible for half of Hüsker Dü’s songbook, but that’s not all he was, and you can expect tonight’s performers to dig deep into his songbook, along with the Hüskers classics and Nova Mob cuts you might expect. Playing tribute tonight are Rank Strangers, Ryan Smith, False Agave, Brian Herb, Nato Coles, the What Have Yous, and Wowsville. Proceeds will benefit L.A. wildfire relief.—Keith Harris March if he hadn’t died eight years ago, aged 56, of liver cancer and Hep C. Yes, Hart was the barefoot drummer responsible for half of Hüsker Dü’s songbook, but that’s not all he was, and you can expect tonight’s performers to dig deep into his songbook, along with the Hüskers classics and Nova Mob cuts you might expect. Playing tribute tonight are Rank Strangers, Ryan Smith, False Agave, Brian Herb, Nato Coles, the What Have Yous, and Wowsville. Proceeds will benefit L.A. wildfire relief.

The Dap Squad’s Red-Hot Rhythm and Soul Revival @ Crooners

Yagódy @ Dakota

Winter Rayne, the Brothers Fogarty @ Driftwood

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Matt Hansen with Steinza @ Fine Line

Alan Sparhawk & Mount Eerie @ First Avenue—On their final albums, Low splintered and reassembled their sound with no patience for their legacy, and White Roses, My God, Alan Sparhawk's first record since the death of his wife and bandmate Mimi Parker is no less forward-looking. Guitar is scarce, electronic bass lines thrum underneath, beats thud and skitter, and Sparhawk’s voice is consistently processed, often beyond comprehension, like Kid Cudi reborn as the 101st gec, mournful in a way that doesn't feel limited by autobiography. It’s a work about death as how could it not be, and also a work of survival, and its sound demands metaphors—of self-mutilation, willed ego death, or simply transformation. But it might be better to set those aside for a moment and just sit with your response to what you hear. As for Mount Eerie, well, no matter how special A Crow Looked at Me and Now Only were, only the corrosively morbid would want Phil Elvirum to sing about his late wife Geneviève forever. Then again only fans of avant-garde entropy would want a full return to those albums’ less structured predecessors. Night Palace is a happy medium, driven by dynamic shifts and clashes between clamor and tune, with winning moments like “I Saw Another Bird,” which gently undercuts the grand epiphany of “I Saw a Crow” (“So what, I saw another raven/I actually see them all the time”). Thoughtful, humble, and in thrall to electronic cacophony, Elvirum is my kind of nature mystic.—Keith Harris On their final albums, Low splintered and reassembled their sound with no patience for their legacy, and White Roses, My God, Alan Sparhawk's first record since the death of his wife and bandmate Mimi Parker is no less forward-looking. Guitar is scarce, electronic bass lines thrum underneath, beats thud and skitter, and Sparhawk’s voice is consistently processed, often beyond comprehension, like Kid Cudi reborn as the 101st gec, mournful in a way that doesn't feel limited by autobiography. It’s a work about death as how could it not be, and also a work of survival, and its sound demands metaphors—of self-mutilation, willed ego death, or simply transformation. But it might be better to set those aside for a moment and just sit with your response to what you hear. As for Mount Eerie, well, no matter how special A Crow Looked at Me and Now Only were, only the corrosively morbid would want Phil Elvirum to sing about his late wife Geneviève forever. Then again only fans of avant-garde entropy would want a full return to those albums’ less structured predecessors. Night Palace is a happy medium, driven by dynamic shifts and clashes between clamor and tune, with winning moments like “I Saw Another Bird,” which gently undercuts the grand epiphany of “I Saw a Crow” (“So what, I saw another raven/I actually see them all the time”). Thoughtful, humble, and in thrall to electronic cacophony, Elvirum is my kind of nature mystic.

Vinyl Night @ Gambit Brewing

Snapped Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room

TREEHOUSE! & Rootz Within with guest Peewee Dread @ Hook and Ladder

Simply Fusion @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Musical Wonders of the World @ Orchestra Hall

—Jay Boller Bill Murray and His Blood Brothers @ Orpheum Theatre —Wait… what? Yes, apparently, that Bill Murray (SNL, Caddyshack, Lost In Translation, et. al.) has a rock ‘n’ roll band. (Not to be confused with the Blood Brothers, an elite Seattle hardcore act that reunited in 2024.) Murray formed his group last year with veteran musicians Mike Zito and Albert Castiglia, and together they perform covers (Dylan's “Like a Rolling Stone,” the Kinks' “Tired of Waiting,” Wilson Pickett's “Midnight Hour,” Paul Butterfield Blues Band's “Born in Chicago") with a handful of originals sprinkled in. Fans of Murray should absolutely check out his recent appearance on the New York York Times Interview podcast, in which addresses allegations of misconduct on set in addition to much funnier topics.

The Front Porch Swingin’ Liquor Pigs @ Palmer’s

Edie Rae Band, Self Neglecters @ Schooner Tavern

Fust and Merce Lemon with Nona Invie @ 7th St Entry

Said Kelley, Laura Hugo, Rachel Kurtz @ 331 Club

The Newest Olympian @ Turf Club

ALLA XUL ELU @ Underground Music Venue

Salsa Brava @ Uptown VFW

AC/DC @ U.S. Bank Stadium

Jeff Wittek @ Varsity

Two Ghosts with the September Equation @ White Squirrel

Talmage Alien with LENT, Glitterpit @ White Squirrel

Connie Evingson & Patty & the Buttons @ Woman’s Club

Toilet Rats, Lazenlow, Paul Cerar @ Zhora Darling

Friday, April 11

Fever Pitch/The Long Honeymoon @ Acadia

Hey, Nothing with Worry Club @ Amsterdam

A Piano In Every Home & Turbo Pastel @ Aster Cafe

Freak of the Week @ Beast Barbecue

Bryan Nichols & Bryan Murray @ Berlin

Reverso @ Berlin

Alexis Rose @ Berlin

Nudie Nubies Burlesque @ Black Hart

Dylan Salfer @ Bunker’s

Sam Licari & the Sweet Tease, Lost Island Society, Tom Tom @ Cabooze

Neon Night: Anime Rave Takeover @ Can Can Wonderland

A Spring Evening Sound Bath @ Cedar Cultural Center

Toys That Kill, Panel, Miracle Debt @ Cloudland

Paradox @ Conga Latin Bistro

Katie Gearty with Adi Yeshaya @ Crooners

Prudence Johnson & the Halcyon Jazz Quartet @ Crooners

Joyann Parker Band @ Crooners

Nubya Garcia @ Dakota—The vast expanse opened up by Kamasi Washington’s revival of spiritual jazz has made space for artists like this young British saxophonist of Caribbean descent. Her 2020 debut, Source, introduced listeners to Garcia’s melodic flights and welcoming tone. Last fall, its follow up, Odyssey, brought in simpatico guests like Esperanza Spalding and Georgia Anne Muldrow, as well as strings from Chineke! Orchestra, to augment Garcia’s core quintet. The roving, expansive title track lives up to its name, with heady work from Joe Armon-Jones on piano driving it forward. And though there’s always a comfortable assurance to Garcia’s music, Odyssey isn’t all calm waters and gentle breezes—with drummer Sam Jones pounding out something like breakbeats, “The Seer” stirs up a genuine storm.—Keith Harris The vast expanse opened up by Kamasi Washington’s revival of spiritual jazz has made space for artists like this young British saxophonist of Caribbean descent. Her 2020 debut, Source, introduced listeners to Garcia’s melodic flights and welcoming tone. Last fall, its follow up, Odyssey, brought in simpatico guests like Esperanza Spalding and Georgia Anne Muldrow, as well as strings from Chineke! Orchestra, to augment Garcia’s core quintet. The roving, expansive title track lives up to its name, with heady work from Joe Armon-Jones on piano driving it forward. And though there’s always a comfortable assurance to Garcia’s music, Odyssey isn’t all calm waters and gentle breezes—with drummer Sam Jones pounding out something like breakbeats, “The Seer” stirs up a genuine storm.

Glass Eyed Brother, Sleepy Eye, The Conduits @ Day Block Brewing

Rainbolt Mountain Project, Earload, and Bleem's Brass Elephant @ Driftwood

Miss Shannon’s Sock Hop featuring the Tinglers @ Eagles 34

OsamaSon @ Fine Line

Ron Zuchora and Jake @ Ginkgo Coffee

Promiscuous: A 2000s Club Bangers Throwbacks Party @ Green Room

Forty Watt Bulb with Erik Koskinen @ Hook and Ladder

dj izzie p Presents: 420 Lounge with Chico Chi @ Hook and Ladder

Kenny Reichert Quartet @ Jazz Central

Benefit for Capitol Hill Music Program @ Metronome Brewing

The Good, the Bad, and the Funky @ Minnesota Music Cafe

The Pubic Missile Crisis, Virgin Whores, Wilbur, Only Tim @ Mortimer’s

Secrets of the Whales @ Orchestra Hall

Mozart’s 40th Symphony with Dmitry Sinkovsky @ Ordway

Purgatory Creek @ Padraigs

Sunken Planes, The Customers, and Peony Park @ Palmer’s

Ken Valdez @ Schooner Tavern

Canaan Cox with Jake Simon @ 7th St Entry

Kayzo with Infekt B2B Samplifire, Vastive, Nimda, & Dennett @ Skyway Theatre

Garrett Jones Electric Quartet, Tommy Boynton @ Terminal Bar

120 Minutes Band @ 331 Club

The Weather Station with Sister Ray @ Turf Club

TV Moms, Speed Riders, Mean Magic, The Boot RnB @ Underground Music Venue

90s Spring Break Bash @ Uptown VFW

Best Song Ever: A One Direction Dance Party @ Varsity

D.M.C.A. Quartet @ White Squirrel

Quantum Mechanics with Kaleb & Nightingale Band, Powersock @ White Squirrel

Lakes Area Music Festival - Hub Mixtape @ Woman’s Club

Unstable Shapes with Lovely Dark, Battery Eyes, & Tender Comrade @ Zhora Darling

Saturday, April 12

23 Watts @ Acadia

Voxspex @ Amsterdam

Zeds Dead with Barclay Crenshaw, Cool Customer, Sippy, Skellytn, Don Jamal @ Armory

Amanda Grace & Matthew French @ Aster Cafe

Cody Steinmann Trio @ Berlin

BZ3 Organ Trio @ Berlin

Radio Pocho (Miguel Vargas & Terrell LaMarr) @ Berlin

Mary Brewster’s Sparkle @ Black Hart

GB Leighton @ Bunker’s

Ruger @ Cabooze

Haus of Hades @ Can Can Wonderland

J-Mo on the Beat and the J-Lighters @ Can Can Wonderland

Él Mató a un Policía Motorizado @ Cedar Cultural Center

F.Y.P., Mary Jam, Gay Witch Abortion @ Cloudland

Jacy Smith @ Crooners

Elaine Dame (Album Release) @ Crooners

The Weary Ramblers @ Crooners

Andrew Walesch & His Orchestra @ Dakota

China Rider: April Showers Bring Dead Flowers @ Day Block Brewing

Fabulous Hackmasters, Lars Nelson Band @ Driftwood

Becky Kapell & the Fat 6, Boozewater @ Dusty’s

Rich Mattson and the North Stars, Muun Bato, Orchid Club @ Eagles 34

Boobless @ Eagles 34

The Linda Lindas with Pinkshift @ Fine Line

Ninja Sex Party with TWRP @ First Avenue

Tommy Bentz Band @ Gambit Brewing

Claudia Schmidt @ Ginkgo Coffee

Anothernight (Album Release) with Careful Gaze, Whispered The Rabbit @ Green Room

REVENTÓN: Reggaeton Party @ Green Room

Grrrl Scout @ Hook and Ladder

Pop Wagner @ Icehouse

FINICK (Album Release) with Emmy Woods and Eldest Daughter @ Icehouse

Davu Seru Masterclass @ Jazz Central

Baldwin, Harris, Hennig @ Jazz Central

Leotrix X Black Carl @ The Loft

While She Sleeps x Bury Tomorrow with Vended @ The Lyric

Green Line Quintet @ Metronome Brewery

The Good, the Bad, and the Funky @ Minnesota Music Cafe

PVSSY CNTRL @ Mortimer’s

Secrets of the Whales @ Orchestra Hall

Spring Sensory-Friendly Concert @ Orchestra Hall

Mozart’s 40th Symphony with Dmitry Sinkovsky @ Ordway

Bird Cop, Atomic Lights, Curve, and Garf @ Palmer’s

Cole Diamond @ Schooner Tavern

Kevin Atwater with Aubory Bugg @ 7th St Entry

North of Dodge @ Terminal Bar

Paper Beast (Album Release), M.A.Y., Warcake @ 331 Club

Voltage Controller @ 331 Club

Visions of Atlantis with Seraina Telli @ Turf Club

Malamanya @ Uptown VFW

Boots ‘n Beats: A Night of Country EDM @ Varsity

Lucinda Williams Tribute Night @ White Squirrel

The Thirsty River (Album Release) @ White Squirrel

Hiahli with Wooden, Jazicality @ White Squirrel

Threads Electric, Hyooman, Son/Boy @ Zhora Darling

Sunday, April 13

Storm Coffee @ Acadia

Sarah Kinsley with Charlotte Rose Benjamin @ Amsterdam

Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

StoLyette Sundays (feat. sans le systeme) @ Berlin

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunker’s

Dream Of The Wild, Funk N' Spuds, Majoon Travellers, and Egotruck @ Cabooze

Cafe Accordion Orchestra @ Crooners

The Big 70s Singalong @ Crooners

Della Mae with the Foxgloves @ Dakota

Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood

Down the Road @ Eagles 34

Rogue Tango @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

DayFunk with Mike Nervous @ Eat Street Crossing

Shordie Shordie @ Fine Line

Jazz Appreciation Month @ Hook and Ladder

Never Miss A Sunday Brunch - Music of the Grateful Dead @ Icehouse

Night Shift Dance Party @ Icehouse

NxtGen: Minnetonka High School Jazz @ Metronome Brewery

Cabaret with Jen Burleigh-Bentz @ Metronome Brewery

DJ Kenny D @ Mortimer’s

Musical Wonders of the World @ Orchestra Hall

Lakes Area Music Festival - Hub Mixtape @ Orchestra Hall

Musicians on the Rise: Student Competition Winners Recital 2025 @ Ordway

Church of Cornbread @ Palmer’s

West Bank Social Club @ Palmer’s

Mixed Company Singers @ Parkway

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

Wheatus with Rematch and Scorched Waves @ 7th St Entry

Emmy Woods, Taylor James Donskey @ 331 Club

Dr. Sketchy’s Anti-Art School @ 331 Club

Griffin William Sherry with The Holy North @ Turf Club

Austin Giorgio: Chronicles Of The Darkest Hour @ Underground Music Venue

Wailing Loons with Honey Set @ White Squirrel

Art Vandalay with Leslie Rich & the Rocket Soul Choir @ White Squirrel

The Flying T @ White Squirrel

Papa Roach and Rise Against @ Xcel Energy Center

Reflections in a Writer’s Eye @ Zhora Darling

Monday, April 14

Cattle Dog @ Acadia

The Great Guitars: Bireli Lagrene, Martin Taylor & Ulf Wakenius @ Dakota

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

ZDAY @ Hook and Ladder

MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome Brewery

Autotune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Open Mic Mpls @ Sociable Cider Werks

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

shugE @ 331 Club

Mumblin’ Drew’s Oldfangled Orchestrators @ White Squirrel

Clayton Ryan with Zander, Sammie Jean @ White Squirrel