Opinion
Friday Open Thread: Expert Level
Hey Racket readers, let's talk about what you're good at.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Racket
From Transit Workers to Drag Performers, Minnesotans on the Front Line Tell Their Stories in ‘Covid Confessions’
Sick of talking about Covid? Too bad! It's good for you!
Freeloader Friday: 90 Free Things To Do This Weekend
Aquatennial by the river, pro-wrestling at Pryes, sidewalk sales, and more.
Today's stories are presented by:
Summer at Orchestra Hall returns with our summer Artist in Residence, the pioneering breaking collective BRKFST Dance Company, to share a summer of music that moves us. And, don't forget to come early and stay late for a beverage while you listen to free entertainment on Peavey Plaza!
Buy Tickets Today →
With Minneapolis Fixed, City’s Highest Paid Employee Rides Off Victoriously
Plus Covid-sniffing dogs, Aquatennial's questionable history, and notable bathrooms in today's Flyover news roundup.
Which Movie Is Gayer: ‘Top Gun’ or ‘Lawrence of Arabia’?
Pretty much every movie you can see in Twin Cities theaters (and parks) this week.