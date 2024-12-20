Freeloader Friday Through NYE: 134 Free Things To Do

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more.

FRIDAY

Holidazzle

Does Holidazzle have nine lives or something? It began in the early 1990s as an illuminated downtown parade, spent a few good years as a Christmas village in the ’10s, eventually morphed into a Loring Park festival, and kicked it in 2023 due to funding issues. But you can’t keep a good Holidazzle down, so it’s back this year in yet another form: an indoor-outdoor… thing! There will be stages featuring live entertainment, with Nur-D, chorale singers, ballet, and more on the schedule. City Center will boast an artsy putt-putt course, a rollerskating rink, and a vintage market. Or, venture outside for interactive light installations. Santa will be out there too, and food, warm drinks, and a full bar can be found between Seventh and Eighth Streets. Heck, you can even get drunk at this thing during the Peppermint Pub Crawl. What more can you want? A parade? Well, not this year, folks. Just be glad Christmas Voltron managed to assemble this year, even if he’s missing an arm. Free. 4-9 p.m. Fri.; noon to 9 p.m. Sat.; noon to 6 p.m. Sun. Nicollet Mall, between Sixth Street and 11th Street, Minneapolis; find more details at holidazzle.com. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

Throw Ho Ho Down

Back for another week! Watch folks compete for prizes for best latte art and hand grinder abilities. With cookie decorating, music, and Christmas movies on a projector. 6-9 p.m. Misfit Coffee, 207 Humboldt Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Christkindl Market

No, you’re not at the Union Depot in St. Paul or Holidazzle in downtown Minneapolis. You’re in the North Loop, silly, and they have their own mega-Christmas market thing this year. Here 30 or so vendors will sell traditional holiday ornaments, wooden toys, nutcrackers, steins, felt dolls, hand-knit hats, beeswax candles, moss art, and more, with a weekly lineup of entertainment onstage, and Santa and Krampus stopping by most weekends. Food and hot drinks will be plentiful, including German brats and glühwein, Polish and French pastries, raclette, Turkish treats, and Nordic waffles on a stick. Free. 4-9 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sun. North Loop Green, 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis. Through December 22—Jessica Armbruster

Holiday Music Showcase

5-8 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Audrey Q

Classically-informed pop. With Eldest Daughter. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

K.E.V.I.N.

With Aeris & The Piggies, Sine Iris. 9 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Illicit Energy

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Irish Session Musicians

4-6 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

The PhilBillies

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

ART Dept.

Jazz, blues, Latin, and more. 6-9 p.m. Inbound BrewCo, 701 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis

Jiggs Lee Invasion

7-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Barstool Bandit Duo

7 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

Holiday Shopping

A Very Vintage Holidazzle Market

Featuring homewares, clothing, and a bar. 4-9 p.m. Fri.; noon to 9 p.m. Sat. City Center, 33 S. Sixth St., Minneapolis; holidazzle.com.

Go Go Retro Vintage Market

Vinyl, clothing, home decor and furniture, and more. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fri.–Sat.; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sun. Stevie Ray’s Vinyl, 526 Selby Ave., St. Paul.

Utepils Holiday Market

Food trucks, beer, and 15+ local makers. 3-9 p.m. Fri.; 1-6 p.m. Sat. Utepils Brewing, 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Niimiwin Artists’ Market

Shops from tons of talented Native makers, with edible art, beadwork, textiles, art, and more. With DJ sets and drum and dance performances. 3-7 p.m. American Indian Center, 1530 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis.

Holiday Pop-up Market

Local makers and beer. 5-8 p.m. Fair State Brewing Cooperative, 2506 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Holiday Popup Group Show

11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fri.; noon to 4 p.m. Sat.; 12:30-5 p.m. Sun. Veronique Wantz Gallery, 901 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

Raging Art On

Shop all kinds of rockin’ items from local artists. Free. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thu.-Sat. Gamut Gallery, 717 S. 10th St., Minneapolis. Through December 21

The Dayton's Holiday Market

This popular local shopping experience includes 100+ Minnesota brands and smaller makers. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mon. through Sat.; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun. The Dayton’s Project, 700 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. Through December 28

Holidays on Nicollet

Minneapolis Craft Market hosts this seasonal pop-up featuring 60+ vintage sellers and local makers. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tue.–Sun., plus Holidazzle hours (closed on Thanksgiving). IDS Center, 747 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. Through December 22

Textile Center's Holiday Gallery Shop Open House

Here’s a chance to shop local, with all kinds of local-made items including homegoods, decor, books, and more. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tue.-Sat. (7 p.m. Thu.). Textile Center, 3000 University Ave. SE, Minneapolis. Through December 24

SATURDAY

Mind Out Of Time, Big Salt

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

The Hazy Phase

With The Climbing Trees. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Pop Wagner & The Tavern Trio

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

The Driftless Revelers

1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Frost and Fire Fest

Featuring dark beer and hard seltzer releases, beer poking, cocoa, and more. 2 p.m. Urban Growler, 2325 Endicott St., St. Paul.

Darkest Day Celebration

Featuring four different variations on the Barrel-Aged Russian Imperial Stout. Noon. Broken Clock Brewing Collective, 3134 California St. NE, Minneapolis.

Hend Al-Mansour

A Conversation with Hend Al-Mansour

The artist discusses her work and her current exhibition, “Contain Me.” With Katharine Gerber. 3-4:30 p.m. Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Ugly Sweater Bus Crawl Afterparty

Featuring live music from Jake & Keira, fire pits, and seaters. 5-9 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Once Upon a Villain

Disney adults, this is the holiday party for you. This weekend, take a break from the holiday chaos to celebrate the darker, more fabulous side of the Magic Kingdom. Costumes are encouraged, so go for a Krampus-like Maleficent or throw on a fuzzy coat and blame Cruella de Vil for your night of power-smoking. Either way, you have a chance to win prizes (we’re guessing it’s beer) at the costume contest that evening. Other festivities at this feel-good (but also evil!) party? There’ll be a toy drive for kids in need, adoptable dogs (probs dalmatian-free though), a Disney-forward holiday market, Disney karaoke, Disney trivia, Disney-inspired drinks, and a brass band playing Christmas and Disney tunes. 11 a.m. to midnight. Inbound BrewCo, 701 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis; find the schedule of events for the day here.—Jessica Armbruster

Maurice Jacox & We Still R

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Dan Bruggerman

Artist Talk: Dan Bruggeman

The artist discusses his work and his current show, “Curio.”1-2:30 p.m. Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis.

Shredding Flannels

Rock. 9:30 p.m. Gluek's Restaurant & Bar, 16 N. Sixth St., Minneapolis.

Irish Diplomacy

7 p.m. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Mill City Hotclub

7-9:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Be the Light Winter Solstice Walk

A luminary walk through the forest guided by visual messages from the community. Registration is required; do it here. Westwood Hills Nature Center, 8300 W. Franklin Ave., St. Louis Park.

Kids’ Storytelling, Yoga, and Music

It’s all free! Bring a mat or towel for yoga. 10 a.m. to noon. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Open Mic Comedy

7:30-10 p.m. The Joint, 913 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Holiday Shopping

Handmade Holigays

Shop LGBTQ+ and BIPOC pottery, zine, candles, pins, and art makers, plus free gift wrapping with any purchase. 1-6 p.m. BŪCH, 1121 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis.

Holiday Lane

Shop the studios with hot cocoa and other holiday treats. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Festive A.F. (As Friends) House Party and Mini Market

Hosted by cross stitchers Third Daughter, Restless Daughter, with 15+ maker friends. RSVP here (yes, this market is in a home). 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 463 Marshall Ave., St. Paul.

Winter Solstice Celebration Market

A popup featuring jewelry, rugs, ceramics, and more. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hazel & Rose, 201 Sixth St. SE #2, Minneapolis.

Winter Solstice Outdoor Market Poppyseed Pottery

Winter Solstice Outdoor Market

It’s a makers’ night market! Featuring pottery, art, and more from 15 folks, plus warm drinks and a bonfire. 5:30-8 p.m. We the Starborne, 1340 Thomas Ave., W., St. Paul.

A Very Merry Misfit Market Series

Do some holiday shopping in the garage. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Misfit Coffee, 207 Humboldt Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Adam Turman Meet + Greet

The local artist hangs out in his pop-up store. With new art and merchandise. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mall of America, Level 1, North.

Winter Market at Holland Arts East

Shop last-minute artisan gifts. Noon to 5 p.m. Holland Arts, 607 22nd Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Wild Vintage Last Merry Minute Market

Vintage dealers, bakers, and more. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Clapping Monkey, 7274 Commerce Cir. E, Fridley.

Design & Dazzle: Holiday Glass Marketplace

Featuring glassblowing demonstrations, a glass art gallery, and market for last-minute holiday gifts. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Foci - Minnesota Center for Glass Arts, 2213 Snelling Ave., Minneapolis.

Jingle Giles Holiday Market

A local holiday pop-up market every weekend. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Earl Giles, 1325 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis. Through December 31

Nicollet Island Winter Market

Featuring over 50 local vendors. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Nicollet Island Pavilion, 40 Power St., Minneapolis.

Holiday Market

With local vendors, festive brews, an ugly sweater contest, a hot coca bar, and beer poking. Noon to 6 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

Annual Holiday Gift Gallery

Featuring work by more than 30 local artists, handcrafters, and authors. ArtReach St. Croix, 224 N. Fourth St., Stillwater. Through December 24

Four Seasons Nordic Village

Nordic Village: Season 3

Shop for local-made holiday giftables sold via a tiny winter village designed by MartinPatrick 3. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Four Seasons Hotel Minneapolis, 245 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis. Through December 22

Bunside Pop-up Market: Holiday Market

Shops from a crew of vintage sellers and creatives every weekend. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. 2756 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis. Through December 22

A Handmade Holiday Market

Minneapolis Craft Market hosts this weekly holiday market featuring local markers. Noon to 5 p.m. Sat. Brühaven Craft Co., 1368 LaSalle Ave., Minneapolis. Through December 22

Field + Festival Holiday Market

Minneapolis Craft Market hosts this weekly series featuring local artists, artisans, farmers, and more. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Wagner's Garden Center, 6024 Penn Ave. S., Minneapolis. Through December 22

TMORA’s Holiday Shop

The museum’s gift shop gets extra festive in time for the season. Opening day goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and runs through the holidays. The Museum of Russian Art, 5500 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis.

SUNDAY

Greg Volker & the River

Rock ‘n’ roll. With Heidi Holton, Izzy Cruz Band. 8-11 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Ruff Start Rescue

Meet adoptable dogs! Also, Santa. Noon to 3 p.m. Inbound BrewCo., 701 N. 5th St., Minneapolis.

Tom Feldmann

3-5 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

East Lake Jazz Christmas Show

5-7 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Jack Werner

1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Holiday Shopping

Last Call Holiday Market

Aw shit. You gotta finish up your holiday shopping. Thankfully, you still have time to get something cool at this market for procrastinators and folks who are always shopping. Bench Pressed and the Bitter Buffalo are hosting, which means you’ll find lots of quirky stocking stuffers including letterpress cards, hot sauces, and stickers. Or shop retro recycled plastic jewelry (Cool Trash, whom we profiled earlier this year), kids’ toys (Fair Play), glass art (Sarahberry Glass), and hand-printed gig posters (Burlesque of North America). Can’t wait until Sunday? Check out my mega list of local markets leading up to Christmas here. Free. 3-8 p.m. The Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge, 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

Holiday Gift Swap

Bring gifts you don’t need or swap and swap ‘em for something good. With drinks and karaoke. Noon to 4 p.m. Back Pocket Vintage, 1200 N. Concord St., South St. Paul.

Holiday Market

Soaps, candles, at and more from 10 different vendors. Noon to 4 p.m. BlackStack Brewing, 755 Pryor Ave. N., St. Paul.

Boots and Needles

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 27

Bethany Larson and the Bee’s Knees, Boots & Needles

And with a “Secret Special Guest.” 10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Pan-African Kwanzaa Celebration

Activities during this weeklong celebration features storytelling, youth-led activities, traditional African performances, an African fashion show, art showcases, food, music, gift giving, and more. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thu.-Tue. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

FriGAY

Drag performances, dance party at 9 p.m., and $2 specialty shots–sounds like a party! 21+. RSVP recommended; do it here. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Late Night at the Ox

Tunes with DJ Blue Funk. 8-11 p.m. Indeed Brewing Co., 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Bruce Bednarchuck

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Dangerbad

Alt-rock. With Paper Beast, Grudd Wallace. 9 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Jimmi & The Band of Souls

7-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

The Double Stop

7 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

Holiday Shopping

The Dayton's Holiday Market

This popular local shopping experience includes 100+ Minnesota brands and smaller makers. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mon. through Sat.; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun. The Dayton’s Project, 700 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. Through December 28

Holiday Popup Group Show

11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fri.; noon to 4 p.m. Sat.; 12:30-5 p.m. Sun., Dec. 21. Veronique Wantz Gallery, 901 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

56MAS

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 28

Annual PINT-O-METER Launch Party

With activities for all ages, s'mores, treats for your pups, beer specials (if the temps drop, so does the price of beer if you’re outside), limited release (hot and cold) beverages, beer poking, shot-skis, DJ sets throughout the day, hot tubs on the patio, fire pits, and more. Noon to 5 p.m.; open till 10 p.m. 56 Brewing, 3055 NE Columbia Ave., Minneapolis.

Electric Lager Land

Featuring the release of Cascadian Dark Lager, made in collaboration with Venn Brewing, smash burgers from Burger Daddies, a raffle for Down In the Valley, tunes with DJ Scallybrad, and $6 beers all day. Noon to 9 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Shredding Flannel

Rock from the ‘90s. 7-9:30 p.m. Basement Bar, 515 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Late Night Comedy at the Ox

Every fourth Saturday of the month. 10 p.m. Indeed Brewing Co., 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Night Audit, North Innsbruck, wolfbabycup

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

The Weeping Covenant

9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

120 Minutes

Featuring punk, college rock, indie, and more in tribute to the ‘80s-’90s show. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Mark Ross & The Three-Nineteens

1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

RLB

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Legacy

7 p.m. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Art Beagle Backup Band

7-9:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Open Mic Comedy

7:30-10 p.m. The Joint, 913 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Holiday Shopping

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 29

Lucinda Williams Tribute Night

The West Seventh Band featuring Carolyn Young play popular and deep cuts from Lucinda Williams’s catalog. 8-11 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Craig & Edie

3-5 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Becky Kapell and The Fat 6

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Aaron James

With Bury ‘Em Deep, Wolf Baby Cup. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER

New Years Eve at Heavy Rotation

Featuring a special beer release, $10 beer flights, $1 off happy hour (6-9 p.m.), Initials Game trivia (6:30 p.m.), and a countdown/beer toast at 8:30 p.m. Noon to 9:30 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

New Year’s Eve at Up-Down

Featuring happy hour specials until 10 p.m., prize drawings, a Miller High Life toast at 10 p.m., and a ballon drop/champagne toast at midnight. 21+. 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. Up-Down Minneapolis, 3012 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

The New Havoline Supremes

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Chief Opossum

Classic country with a modern rock edge. With Sammie Jean Cohen, Samuel John. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Worker’s Playtime, Joe Savage

6-8 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

December Conspiracy Series

With El Drifte, Leslie Rich and the Rocket Soul Choir, The Infernos. 9:30 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.