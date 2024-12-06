Freeloader Friday: 99 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, price be damned, click here.

Solar Arts

FRIDAY

Light Up the Night, Light Up a Life Art Market

It’s an open studio event! With artists, live music, beer, and festivities. 5-10 p.m. Fri.; noon to 8 p.m. Sat. Solar Arts Building, 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

“Heavy Rotation” Artist Talk/Closing Reception

A dance party follows. 5-8 p.m. Chicago Avenue Fire Arts Center, 3749 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis.

St. Nicholas Day

Featuring a tree-lighting at 6 p.m., hot mulled gluhwein for purchase, and visits from both St. Nicholas and Krampus after 7 p.m. Waldmann Brewery, 445 Smith Ave. N., St. Paul.

Holiday on 44th

Featuring trolley rides between Loring Elementary and Camden High School, a craft fair, bonfires, food trucks, live music and DJ tunes, an outdoor dance party, a visit from Santa, hands-on crafting for all ages, a petting zoo, and a winter market at Dancing Bear Chocolate. 6-9 p.m. 44th Avenue, between Loring and Camden High School, Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Christkindl Market Neil Bakker via Minneapolis Christmas Market Facebook

Minneapolis Christkindl Market

No, you’re not at the Union Depot in St. Paul or Holidazzle in downtown Minneapolis. You’re in the North Loop, silly, and they have their own mega-Christmas market thing this year. Here 30 or so vendors will sell traditional holiday ornaments, wooden toys, nutcrackers, steins, felt dolls, hand-knit hats, beeswax candles, moss art, and more, with a weekly lineup of entertainment onstage, and Santa and Krampus stopping by most weekends. Food and hot drinks will be plentiful, including German brats and glühwein, Polish and French pastries, raclette, Turkish treats, and Nordic waffles on a stick. Free. 4-9 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sun. North Loop Green, 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis. Through December 22—Jessica Armbruster

Inside Llewyn Davis

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Hunny Bear

With Emerson Island, Heliocene. 9 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Night Of Joy, Tender Comrade, Field Hospitals

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Coloring Shadows

7 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

Raging Art On

HOLIDAY SHOPPING

Raging Art On

Shop all kinds of rockin’ items from local artists. Free. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thu.-Sat. Gamut Gallery, 717 S. 10th St., Minneapolis. Through December 21

Nordic Julemarket

Three days of Nordic and Nordic-inspired shopping. 4-8 p.m. Fri.; noon to 8 p.m. Sat.; noon to 6 p.m. Sun. Utepils Brewing, 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Olde World Christmas: Sleigh Bells

With vintage Christmas items, decor, and gifts. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fri.; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun. Haupt Antiek Market, 7570 147th St. W. #400, Apple Valley.

The Dayton's Holiday Market

This popular local shopping experience includes 100+ Minnesota brands and smaller makers. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mon. through Sat.; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun. The Dayton’s Project, 700 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. Through Dec. 28

Holidays on Nicollet

Minneapolis Craft Market hosts this seasonal pop-up featuring 60+ vintage sellers and local makers. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tue.-Sun., plus Holidazzle hours (closed on Thanksgiving). IDS Center, 747 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. Through December 22

Textile Center's Holiday Gallery Shop Open House

Here’s a chance to shop local, with all kinds of local-made items including homegoods, decor, books, and more. 1-4 p.m. Fri., Nov. 1; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tue.-Sat. (7 p.m. Thu.). Textile Center, 3000 University Ave. SE, Minneapolis. Through December 24

Santa Cycle Rampage

SATURDAY

Santa Cycle Rampage

You had us at “festive and beer-fueled”! This Saturday is the 11th year of Twin Cities Santa Cycle Rampage, the bike ride that dares to ask: What if 100 or so cyclists dressed up in their finest North Pole-inspired outfits, covered their bikes in lights and tinsel, and rode around to a half-dozen breweries, spreading merriment (and having a few drinks) along the way? The ride starts at 10 a.m., but you can meet up at any stop—Utepils, La Doña, Broken Clock—and engage in the festivities as long as ya like. Prepare to be met with honks/cheers from the delighted/confused folks you pass throughout the day. Free. 10 a.m. The Loop Minneapolis, 606 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis; more info here.—Em Cassel

The Seward Frolic & Holiday Art Market

Featuring special sales and events; a Holiday Art Market at Matthews Park Recreation Center (2318 29th Ave. S.), Vine Arts Center (2637 27th Ave. S.), and Northern Clay Center (2424 E. Franklin Ave.); and a party with free tacos and tunes from New Riverside Ramblers at Eagles No. 34 (2507 E. 25th St.). Find more details at sewardbusiness.org. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 5 to 9 p.m. afterparty.

Open Studio: Diane Scully, Jean Wright, Jo Garrison, & Marcy Nelson-Garrison

New work. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Grainbelt Warehouse, 77 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Holiday Open Studios @ Thorp

Special events include a sale at Artistic Indulgence, five art-themed cocktails at Dashfire, holiday studios at Michael Birawer, and more. Noon to 8 p.m. Thorpe Building, 1618 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Dan Bruggerman

“Dan Bruggeman: Curio”

2-5 p.m. Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis.

“David Lefkowitz: Terrain Vague”

2-5 p.m. Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis.

MN Record Show + Black Widows Vinyl EP-Release Party

Come for the records, cassettes, T-shirts, DVDs, CDs, posters, and VHS, stay for the surf-psyche-punk band Black Widows concert in the Mission Room. All ages. Free. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. record sale; concert at noon. The Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge, 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

"Open Door XIX" David Bowman, 'Gorge # 2,' Spencer Flores-Joles, 'To Hold & Be Held'

“Open Door XIX”

Sayed Hosain juries this group show featuring 200+ artists. 7-10 p.m. Rosalux Gallery, 315 W. 48th St., Minneapolis.

Holiday Tree Lighting

If you’re planning on stopping by Union Depot’s holiday megamarket, this Saturday is a good day to do it. Not only is the market raging all day, but the evening will be filled with freebies and extra things to see and do. For the button and pin freaks out there (I know you’re reading), the St. Paul Winter Carnival will kick off the party by unveiling its collectible 2025 button, followed by holiday tunes from the Mistletones, free hot cocoa, craft activities, and fun for kids. At 7 p.m., folks will move outside to the North Plaza for the big ol’ tree lighting ceremony, which will boast a fireworks show and a sing-along. At 7:30 p.m., Union Depot will fire up an indoor movie screen for your millionth chance to see Elf (blankets and lawn chairs are welcome). Best of all, it’s all free. 5 to 9 p.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

Light Up the Commons

With activities, crafts, a glow stick and candy hunt, DJ dance party, hot cocoa, food trucks, fire performers, and more. 4:45-6 p.m. 12590 Ridgedale Dr., Hopkins.

Beer Brulee at Indeed

Beer Brulee

Get yer beer poked for a malty treat during these hours. 4-6 p.m. Indeed Brewing Co., 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

SnoBall 2024 Sing Along and After Party

With Eric Radloff and Elour. 10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Edith Head

With Hot Press, Mean Magic. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Ear Candy Vol. 9: Live Electronic Music Series

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

The Gated Community

With Paperbacks. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Tommy Bentz Band

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Inland Seas

7 p.m. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

The St. Paul Mudsteppers

7-9:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Open Mic Comedy

7:30-10 p.m. The Joint, 913 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis.

No Coast Craft-o-Rama

HOLIDAY SHOPPING

Summit Avenue Artisan Festival

Featuring 40+ local artisans, carolers, Santa, and more. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. St. Paul’s United Church of Christ on Summit, 900 Summit Ave., St. Paul.

Works in Progress

18+. Bring an ongoing art project to work on alongside others. Learn more here. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Curiosity Studio, 3607 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Milton Square Holiday Market

Marigold teams up with The Makery Space for a pop-up market, food and NA drinks, sampling, a tree lighting, and crafts. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Milton Square, 2236 Carter Ave., St. Paul.

MLX Holiday Market

Shop local artists. With music and photo ops. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Modus Locus Expansion, 3338 University Ave. SE, Minneapolis.

Marvin Freitas’s Holiday Market

Shop clothing, furniture, paintings, and more. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. 2324 Fourth Ave. S., Minneapolis.

29th Annual Holiday Art Fair

Gifts from over 80 local artists. 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Highland Park Middle School, 975 Snelling Ave. S., St. Paul.

Christkindlmarkt

​​Featuring gluhwein, holiday eats, crafters, and an open fire. Noon to 4 p.m. Gasthaus Bavarian Hunter, 8390 Lofton Ave. N., Stillwater.

Mudluk Holiday Sale

Shop pottery from local artists. Noon to 5 p.m. Mudluk Pottery, 2951 Bloomington Ave., Minneapolis.

Holiday Market

Featuring bagels, ceramics, art prints, apparel, and more. 1-6 p.m. Modist Brewing Company, 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis.

No Coast Craft-o-Rama

One of the O.G. makers’ market, this one-day fest returns to Midtown with over 60 vendors sharing their wares. Find more details here. Free. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Twin Cities Record Show

For music lovers, the Twin Cities Record Show will be popping up in the Central Court. Discover vinyl treasures, including holiday-themed records, and other unique finds to add to your collection. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

From Heart to Hand

Featuring traditional Native American art, music, and dance performances, plus a market showcasing local Indigenous artists. All profits from the event will go to support the Native American community and the arts. 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Minneapolis American Indian Center, 1530 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis.

Flux Frost Fest

Featuring 15 artists. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Flux Arts Building, 2505 Howard St. NE, Minneapolis.

Holiday Market

With local vendors, festive brews, a hot coca bar, and beer poking. Noon to 6 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley. December 7 & 21

Winter Art Market

Featuring live music, holiday gifts, and visual art. Noon to 5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Lowertown Lofts Artists Cooperative, 255 Kellogg Blvd. E., St. Paul.

Holiday Market

Featuring art and Ugandan-inspired food, hand pies, candles, pottery, cards, paintings, crystals, and more. 3-6 p.m. Twin Oaks Office Plaza, 5972 Cahill Avenue. Inver Grove Heights.

Print Shop Pop-Up Series

Yarborough Print Shop, Kuya Print Co., and Cool Trash team up for a weekly winter event featuring lots of screen printed goods, up- and recycled items, home goods, jewelry, and more each week. Noon to 6 p.m. Saturdays. Printo Shop, 900 W. 50th St., Minneapolis. Through December 14

Annual Holiday Gift Gallery

Featuring work by more than 30 local artists, handcrafters, and authors. ArtReach St. Croix, 224 N. Fourth St., Stillwater. Through December 24

Four Seasons Nordic Village

Nordic Village: Season 3

Shop for local-made holiday giftables sold via a tiny winter village designed by MartinPatrick 3. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Four Seasons Hotel Minneapolis, 245 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis. Through December 22

Bunside Pop-up Market: Holiday Market

Shops from a crew of vintage sellers and creatives every weekend. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. 2756 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis. Through December 22

A Handmade Holiday Market

Minneapolis Craft Market hosts this weekly holiday market featuring local markers. Noon to 5 p.m. Sat. Brühaven Craft Co., 1368 LaSalle Ave., Minneapolis. Through December 22

Field + Festival Holiday Market

Minneapolis Craft Market hosts this weekly series featuring local artists, artisans, farmers, and more. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Wagner's Garden Center, 6024 Penn Ave. S., Minneapolis. Through December 22

TMORA’s Holiday Shop

The museum’s gift shop gets extra festive in time for the season. Opening day goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and runs through the holidays. The Museum of Russian Art, 5500 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis.

FARMERS MARKETS

Mill City’s Indoor Winter Market

This long running market features local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce, as well as handmade gifts and goods. For the season, the market moves inside Mill City Museum (museum admission is not required). Winter Markets are held on the first and third Saturdays of each month through April. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 7 & 21, Jan. 4 & 18, Feb 1 & 15, Mar. 1 & 15, and Apr 5 & 19. 704 S. Second St., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Slapdash

SUNDAY

Emmy Woods & The Red Pine Ramblers, Slapdash Bluegrass Band

3-5 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

R&R Sundays

With Jeff Ray. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Serf Revolt

An alt-rock power trio. With the Dirty Pretty. 8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Chaska Tree Lighting Ceremony

See the lighting of the 50-foot holiday tree. With bonfires, s'mores, and Santa. 6-7:30 p.m. Firemens Park, 3260 Chaska Blvd, Chaska.

The Warmup Beer Garden

Featuring tailgate-style fun including special menus, tunes from GenerationNOW DJs, lawn games like Vikingschlagen and cornhole. 9 a.m. to noon. Hotel Emery, 215 Fourth St. S., Minneapolis.

Old St. Anthony Holiday Bazaar

HOLIDAY SHOPPING

Old St. Anthony Holiday Bazaar

Another local shopping banger from Minneapolis Craft Market. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Machine Shop, 300 Second St. SE, Minneapolis.

Cloudland Holiday Market

Handmade goods, vinyl, vintage tees, and more in a rock ‘n’ roll environment. 1-6 p.m. Cloudland Theater, 3533 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Fat Flea Holiday Market

Shop 45+ vendors offering handmade and vintage items for plus-size folks. Masks required. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hollywood Theater, 2815 Johnson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Northerly Flora Makers Market

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Northerly Flora, 3959 42nd Ave. S., Minneapolis.

The Imaginarium Studio

This pop-up market features embroidery, essential oils, and plants. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mother Co Plants, 2400 N. Second St., Minneapolis.

Witte Wonderland

A pop-up of local vendors, winter spectacle, an outdoor fire pit, and sauna sessions available to reserve. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 8 & 15. AudreyRose Vintage, 3508 Snelling Ave., Minneapolis.

Makers Market

Shop local markers. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Toolbox Collective, 3400 42nd Ave. S., Minneapolis.

7th Annual Pottery on the Porch

Hand-crafted gifts from local artists. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ANM Pottery, 4667 Pleasant St. SE, Prior Lake.

Northeast Farmers’ Winter Market

Featuring produce and holiday treats. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 8, Jan. 12, Feb. 9, Mar. 9, Apr. 13. Quincy Hall, 1325 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis.

Merry Mari Market

Shop for holiday gifts, art, candles, apparel, accessories, cards, home decor, and other homemade goodies, and wrap your holiday gifts for free. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Station 10, 754 Randolph Ave., St. Paul.

France 44 Holiday Market

An open house-style event with local makers, producers, and artists. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. 4351 France Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Highlanders Holiday Bazaar

​​Featuring local game vendors, a bake sale, and crafts. Noon to 6 p.m. Highlander Games MN, 724 County Hwy. 10 NE, Blaine.

Indigenous Holiday Market

Featuring over 20 Native artists and makers selling tea, jewelry, jams, candles, herbal remedies, and more. Noon to 4 p.m. Indigenous Roots Cultural Arts Center, 788 E. Seventh St., St. Paul. December 8 and 15