Freeloader Friday: 94 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, cost be damned, click here.

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Tia-Simone Gardner

FRIDAY

“Bitter Sweet Earths”

Tia-Simone Gardner explores Black geography and the fabricated environments. 6-8 p.m. Cruise, 3008b Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

NACDI Open House with Pow Wow Grounds

Featuring lunch, activities, and info on the two orgs. 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Native American Community Development Institute, 1414 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis.

Employee Garage Sale

Shop "weird stuff, cool junk, and useful nonsense." 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. I Like You, 1955 Johnson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Beer Choir Twin Cities

7-9 p.m. Fulton Taproom, 414 Sixth Ave. N., Minneapolis.

J-mo On the Beat, DeTrell Melodies, the Sol Tribe

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Semi Infamous

Electronic, punk, and hyperpop. With Sam Soderholm. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

High Tension Records Presents: Briefcase

With Loki’s Folly, Farfaraway. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

May 8: Vicki Dischler

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Everett Smithson

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Big Lake

7-9 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Viewing Party: Minnesota Timberwolves vs San Antonio Spurs

8:30 p.m. North Loop Green, 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

Lotsa pot. 34th Annual St. Croix Valley Pottery Tour

34th Annual St. Croix Valley Pottery Tour

Seven pottery studios host 68 potters from 20 states. That’s a lotta pot! Find more info on locations and offerings here. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun.

Arboretum Plant Sale

Get in, loser: We’re putting the SUV seats down, laying a tarp, pulling up to Chaska, and loading that motherfucker up with all sorts of flora. The full list of the 2,000+ plants available at this annual sale, a fixture since 1968, is frankly staggering—annuals, perennials, fruits, veggies, herbs, flowers, trees, shrubs. Why, you could say they’ve got everything from abelmoschus esculentus (“Cajun Delight”) to zinnia elegans (“Benary's Giant Deep Red”). Proceeds go to maintaining the U’s 1,200-acre suburban garden, which feels better than giving your bucks to the Menards gardening department. Free but timed tickets are required. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fri.–Sat. University of Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, 3675 Arboretum Dr., Chaska; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Boondocks Yard Sale

Finished and unfinished projects on a lawn. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; 1 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun. Boondocks Vintage Boutique, 7402 Lamar Ave. S., Cottage Grove.

RuPaul's Drag Race Watch Party

7 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

CCU Friday Night Open Mic



10 p.m. Whitey’s Old Town Saloon, 400 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Happy Hour Trivia Mafia

5 p.m. every Fri. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Free Yoga

Reserve a spot at greenwayyoga.com. 5:30 p.m. every Fri. Greenway Yoga, 2510 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis.

FriGAY

Drag performances, a dance party, and $2 specialty shots—sounds like a party! 21+. 9 p.m. RSVP recommended; do it here. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Visit House of Balls, a quirky gallery filled with ball-themed art and more, at Doors Open. Promo

SATURDAY

Doors Open

Open Doors is like an open house, but for the city. During the next two days, a variety of spaces will be open for special tours, self-led explorations, and events. Venues include breweries, theaters, music venues, and public works facilities. Visit the Ritz Theater, which is turning 100 this year; make your way through the Metropolitan Council West Meters Odor Control Facility, where you’ll learn where the water goes after you flush your toilet and how they stop it from stinking up the Mississippi River; check out the Minneapolis Club, a historic members-only venue once featured on The Bachelorette; go behind the scenes at KFAI-FM; and gaze upon millions in shredded cash at the Federal Reserve Building. For a complete list of buildings and what the folks who run ‘em will be up to, keep an eye on doorsopenminneapolis.org. Most events are free; some require tickets/RSVPs. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.–Sun.—Jessica Armbruster

Asian Phoenix Festival

Featuring all kinds of food from Bao Bao Buns, Mr. Momo, D’s Banh Mi, So Yen Desserts, and Myonghee Kimchi; special drinks on tap; performances from JangMiArts, Cypher Side Breakdancing, and Taiko Arts; a craft market; live screenprinting; button making; and a bouncy castle. Noon to 4 p.m. Arbeiter Brewing Company, 3038 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Open Trails to the Rails



What’s one of the least scary ways to bike from the southern ‘burbs (or just south Minneapolis) to the Lyndale farmers’ market or Target Field? The long, flat, car-free stretch known as the Cedar Lake Trail. But it’s been closed since 2019, due in part to never-ending construction of the LRT Green Line extension as well as the old asphalt trail itself needing a little love. Segments have been opening up this season, and that’s something to celebrate. This weekend’s event will focus on the stretch that takes you from Hopkins through St. Louis Park to Uptown (and vice-versa). Festivities include group rides and a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the West Lake Street Station, followed by family-friendly happenings along the trail. While there is still a little bit of construction near the Target Field, Kenilworth Trail has been reopened and getting around the area is easy again. Free. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cedar Lake Trail, between West Lake Street Station and downtown Hopkins Station; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

Viewing Party: Minnesota Wild vs Colorado Avalanche

8 p.m. North Loop Green, 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

"Pantone Pantsuit"

“Pantone Pantsuit Juried Exhibition”

A group show curated by Esther Callahan, Genie Castro, and Paco Castro. 6-9 p.m. Casket Arts Building, #119, 681 17th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Art-A-Whirl Preview Open Studio Saturday

With special sales and receptions, live music, food trucks, and more. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Casket Arts Building, 681 17th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Open Season 5

If you enjoyed Jay’s recent feature about the cover-band boom, you’ll love the live music lineup at Falling Knife’s annual spring social, which includes Kars 4 Skids (the Cars), Permanent Record (Smashing Pumpkins), and Sepultourists (Sepultura). Plus, Karaoke Crime Scene will be on hand for live band punk-rock karaoke. Resident—ahem, wresident—food truck Wrecktangle will be serving slices all day, and it’ll be joined by a host of guest food trucks. Meteor Bar’ll be there serving seltzer cocktails, and of course, there’ll be beer releases and cellar deep cuts, including two new specialty bottles. Free. 1–10 p.m. Falling Knife Brewing Co., 783 Harding St. NE, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Social Distortion Born to Kill Listening Party



11 a.m. Electric Fetus, 2000 Fourth Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Gambit Punk Night

With the Dirty Pretty, Constant Insult, and the Silent Treatment. 6-10 p.m. Gambit Brewing Company, 100 Seventh St. E., St. Paul.

World Collage Day 2026

World Collage Day 2026

Twin Cities Collage Collective and NONMACHINABLE bring this celebration featuring free packs of collage material (while supplies last), books, art, zines, and the release of a new issue of the Colour into Focus: Queer + Trans Collagists anthology series. Noon to 5 p.m. Boneshaker Books, 708 W. 26th St., Minneapolis.

Peace in the World Concert

Featuring tunes from Mark Stillman, JD & Fred Steele & Mill City Singers, Spaghetti Monetti, and the Ukrainian Village Band. Noon to 5 p.m. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St. S., Minneapolis.

Adam & Ava Levy

7 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

PK Mayo

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

The Get Up Mondays

With Frannie Crego. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Giant Valley String Band

With Earnest Money. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Sweet Heat

With Nathan Walker, Thomas Richey. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Baby Mahi and the Sitters, Fairooz Nazifa and Dost Toast, Pelicant

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Voltage Controller

3 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

The Eitel Brothers

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Molly Mahar

3 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

ART Dept.

7-9:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Gus the Bard

7 p.m. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

"Neighboring"

“Neighboring”

Group exhibition reflects on care, connection, and showing up. 4-7 p.m. Douglas Flanders & Associates, 5025 France Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Strib Unbound

Star Tribune Media Co. seems more and more interested in live events these days which, at least for this Saturday, is good news for city rats who love nature. This iteration of something called “Strib Unbound” will bring a whole day of outdoorsy to-dos to Theo Wirth Park, including bike rides, yoga, hikes, paddling, and fishing. David Huckfelt and Jeremy Ylvisaker are set to supply live music, you’ll hear from three prominent food dudes (Yia Vang, Gustavo Romero, and Nate P. of Shore Lunch fame), kiddos can enjoy a reading from author Mary Casanova, and everyone can experience three live podcast recordings. Podcasting and the great outdoors—a match made in John Muir’s vision of heaven. But seriously, there’s a lot going on (see full itinerary here), and much of it looks enjoyable. Free. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Theodore Wirth Park, 1241 Theodore Wirth Pkwy., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Slow Roll 2026 Kick-Off / Strib Unbound: Nature Portraits and Poetry

This no-drop ride to the Trailhead at Theodore Wirth Park features live readings and storytelling from Erin Sharkey’s and Junauda Petrus’s works, and reflections on environmental justice and the cultural narratives of land. Meet for coffee at the beginning and enjoy an oatmeal bar at the end. RSVP and find more info here. 8-10 a.m. Theodore Wirth Park, 1301 Theodore Wirth Pkwy., Golden Valley.

Free Evaluation Day

Bring something in to get an estimation of its monetary worth. Click here for a list of items. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Revere Auctions, 755 Prior Ave. N., St. Paul.

Mother’s Day Storytime: Abby Cooper

The author reads from her tongue-in-cheek picture book, It's a Mom! 10:30 a.m. Red Balloon Bookshop, 891 Grand Ave., St. Paul.

Mpls Vintage Market Darin Kamnetz

Minneapolis Vintage Market

Noon to 4 p.m. St. Louis Park ROC, 3700 Monterey Dr., St. Louis Park.

Jones Spring Vintage Market

Featuring a dozen vendors in a parking lot. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jones Coffee, 5008 Xerxes Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Makers & Moms: Mother’s Day Market

Featuring 10+ local makers, hosted by MPLS Craft Market. With a card-making station, live music, and more. Noon to 5 p.m. Brühaven, 1368 LaSalle Ave., Minneapolis.

Riot Mom Art & Self Care Festival

Featuring local vendors and vintage sellers, sidewalk plant sale, yoga, a mutual aid art auction, art installations, live music, food-trucks, and kids’ play zone. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Back Pocket Vintage, 429 Wabasha Ave. S., St. Paul.

Twin Cities Vintage Flea

From the Totally Rad Vintage hosts this ongoing pop-up market. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. North Loop Green, 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Sculpture Garden Art Fair

It’s outdoor market season, and this weekend’s art fair offers some of the best views in town. You’ve got sculptures like Spoonbridge and Cherry, skyscrapers in the distance, the Hennepin/Lyndale permanent traffic jam, and, if things repeat from last year, a gal with a sign warning you of eternal damnation. You’re on the fringes of downtown; sometimes it gets a little weird, and that’s part of the charm. Around 200 businesses, artists, and makers will be setting up shop; if you’re looking for a Mother’s Day gift you’ll have plenty of options, including flower-themed vendors in the conservatory area. Add in activities for kids, food trucks galore, and live music, and you have yourself a proper weekend fair. Free. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun. Minneapolis Sculpture Garden, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; find more info here. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

Food Truck Fest at the Depot in 2023

Hopkins Food Truck Festival



More than 50 food trucks will descend on downtown Hopkins this weekend as the MN Food Truck Festival kicks off its 2026 series. Tacos, burgers, wings, waffles, BBQ, Pronto Pups—there’s something for everyone (and you can check out the full list of participating food trucks here). The fest is dog-friendly, and your attendance helps provide meals for those in need via charity partner Feed My Starving Children. Can’t make it on Saturday? The MN Food Truck Festival will make appearances later this summer in Minneapolis (August 1) and Anoka (August 15). Free. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mainstreet, between 11th Avenue North and Eighth Avenue South, Hopkins; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Spring Postcard & Paper Show

Hosted by Twin City Postcard Club with all kinds of vintage cards, magazines, photos, books, and more. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. VFW Post 425, 100 Shady Oak Rd., Hopkins.

Hennepin County Fix-It Clinic

Bring something broken and learn how to fix it. Noon to 4 p.m. Ridgedale Library, 12601 Ridgedale Dr., Minnetonka.

Two Rivers Vintage Outdoor Flea Market

All kinds of antique, vintage, repurposed, and other kinds of home goods and decor. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The BIG White House, 1900 Third Ave. S., Anoka.

Free Yoga

Studio 9-to-5 hosts free yoga sessions Mon., Wed., and Sat. Sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

FARMERS MARKETS

38th Street Market

Healthy food, fresh produce, and community growth. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every first Sat. May through Oct. 3808 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here.

Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Mill City Farmers Market

Starting this weekend, this yearlong market moves outdoors for its spring/summer season. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Sep. 750 S. Second St., Minneapolis; find more info at millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Minneapolis Weekend Farmers Market

6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through Oct. 31. Minneapolis Farmers Market Site, 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; find more info at mplsfarmersmarket.com.

NE Farmers Market Outdoor Kickoff

SNAP/EBT accepted. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Oct. 10. St. Boniface Church Parking Lot, University Avenue NE & Seventh Avenue NE, Minneapolis; find more info here.

Richfield Farmers Market 2026

SNAP, EBT, Market Bucks, FMNP, card, and cash payments accepted. 7 a.m. to noon Sat. through Oct. 31. 6335 Portland Ave., Richfield.

St. Paul Indoor Farmers Market

Shopping in nature? Pffft. This one lets you shop for greens indoors without the weather. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through 308 Prince St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

SUNDAY

Clueless

Free movie and popcorn. 7 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

2026 Qeej and Hmong Arts Festival

Featuring vendors, food, and family fun. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Tibet Fest 2026

Feature yak dances, cultural performances, food trucks, and interactive experiences for all ages. Noon to 5 p.m. Long Lake Regional Park, 900 Park Dr., St. Paul.

Cléa Galhano and René Izquierdo in Concert

Click here to reserve a spot. 3 p.m. St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 4439 W. 50th St., Minneapolis.

Mom-a-Rama

Featuring a market of 20 makers, mom-osas, and other mom fun. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Malcolm Yards Market, 501 30th Ave. SE, Minneapolis.

Mother’s Day Market

This outdoor market features a variety of vendors plus a build-your-own-bouquet station. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Surly Brewing, 520 Malcolm Ave. SE, Minneapolis.

Toolbox Collective Makers Market

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Toolbox Collective, 3400 42nd Ave. S., Minneapolis.

MOM Day Market

Midtown Clay and We the Starborne host local vendors. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Midtown Clay, 1672 Hamline Ave. N., St. Paul.

Mother’s Day: Aric Bieganek

11:30 a.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

The Smokin' Section

3 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Emmy Woods and Friends

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Cap’n Al

With Chickaboom & Troglodyte, Ballroom Surfers. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Cal Pflum

Americana. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Open Jam

9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Weekly Food Truck Gathering

Around 30 food trucks in a parking lot. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church, 1669 Arcade St., St. Paul.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Free Antifascist Yoga

9 a.m. every Sunday. Recovery Bike Shop, 2504 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Sunday Open Mic

Family-friendly music and poetry welcome. Sign up at 4:45 p.m. 5-8 p.m. every Sunday. The Finnish Bistro Cafe & Coffee, 2264 Como Ave., St. Paul.

Linden Hills Farmers Market Promo

FARMERS MARKETS

Linden Hills Farmers Market

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Oct. 25. 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; find more info here.