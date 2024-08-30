Freeloader Friday: 93 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, price be damned, click here.

It's Bri's B-day, y'all! Promo

FRIDAY

Bri’s Birthday Show

With American Cream, Lords Of The Universe, Wooden. 8-11 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Trinidad & Tobago Independence Celebration

Twin Cities Carifest hosts this party featuring tunes from the PanAtics, kid-friendly fun, and Caribbean food and drinks. Lawn chairs welcome. 6:30-10 p.m. 1815 W. River Rd., Minneapolis.

Fair State’s 10th Birthday Party

Did you know Grumpy’s was Fair State’s first ever account? We didn’t, until we read it on the event page for this Friday’s party: “Ten years ago, they bought kegs and had our beer on draft before our Northeast taproom even opened,” the description reads. Or maybe you do know that already—maybe you’re one of the 300-ish folks who joined Fair State’s cooperative back in 2013, helping to make it the very first cooperatively owned brewery in Minnesota (and only the third in the country) when the taproom opened its doors the following year. You can join ‘em to celebrate this milestone with special beers, snacks, and cake. 4:20 p.m. Grumpy’s Northeast, 2200 Fourth St. NE, Minneapolis; more info here.—Em Cassel

Spaghetti Monetti & the Sauce

Spaghetti Monetti & the Sauce

Jams. 5-7:30 p.m. The Trailhead, 1221 Theodore Wirth Pkwy, Minneapolis.

Luke LeBlanc Band

Minneapolis based folk-rock songwriter tunes. 7:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.

The West Metro Big Band

7 p.m. Minnehaha Falls, 4801 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

anni xo, Greentop, Vinny Franco

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Rose McGlennon

7-9:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Meatraffle

5-6:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Draw’s Coloring Book Night

Bring a coloring book to work on or purchase the new one from Draw, titled The Minnesota Brewery Book. Crayons and other coloring tools will be provided. 4-7 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Under the Boardwalk

Movie at dusk (7:50 p.m.) Keewaydin Park, 3030 E. 53rd St., Minneapolis.

State Capitol Complex Archaeology Tours

What secrets are buried beneath the Minnesota State Capitol? That’s what a team of archaeologists have set out to discover, hoping to unearth “archaeological features and cultural material from St. Paul’s diverse history.” The goal is to find enough treasures to justify the establishment of a Minnesota State Capitol Mall Historic District. If that intrigues you (and come on, of course it does) the team is offering regular tours of the area to fill you in about their work. Meet up by the statue of lil ol’ Hubert Humphrey. Free. 10 a.m. & 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays. Minnesota State Capitol, 75 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.; find more info here. Through September 27—Keith Harris

Pete Hofmann

Acoustic guitar tunes. 7 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

"Blk Grit"

Blak Grit Art Exhibit Closing Reception

6-10:30 p.m. Gallery 332, Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Minnehaha Park Market

Featuring local makers, food, and drinks. 4-8 p.m. Fridays through August. Minnehaha Falls Park Pavilion, 4825 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Play Nintendo Tour 2024

Event features a variety of Nintendo Switch games to play, photo ops with costumed characters, activations, and Nintendo swag giveaways. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat., Mon.; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sun. Mall of America.

Breanne Marie, Meghan Kreidler

Free tunes at the Plaza on Nolan Mains. 5-8 p.m. 50th & France, Edina.

Tyler Herwig

Acoustic tunes. 7-10 p.m. OMNI Brewing Co., 9462 Deerwood Ln., Maple Grove.

Jimmi & The Band of Souls

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Warehouse District Live

The fate of Open Streets may be uncertain this season, but every weekend a part of First Avenue will be closed to cars—and not just for construction reasons. Described as “an enhanced pedestrian zone,” Warehouse District Live will offer things that big cities normally have in their downtown areas: food trucks, extended seating areas, and more public bathrooms. Wow! So do some bar-hopping, sit outside and eat, walk in the middle of the street, and wonder why so many exurban Twitter users are so scared of downtown. Free. 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. Fri.-Sat. First Avenue, between Fifth and Sixth Streets, Minneapolis; find more info here. Through October —Jessica Armbruster

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

Moon Taxi

Free music, once inside the Fair:

Moon Taxi

8:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Leinie Lodge Bandshell.

First Avenue Goes To The Fair

Featuring Fanaka Nation, Jake Balistrieri & Sarah Mevissen (Pit Stop), Lars Pruitt (Yam Haus), student 1, and The Foxgloves on Fri.; Anderson Daniels, Ashley Ackerson, Ava Levy, Pop Wagner, and REIKI on Sat. 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. West End at Sunset at the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater.

International Reggae All Stars

8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Bazaar After Dark at the International Bazaar Stage.

FARMERS MARKETS

House of Hope Market

1:15-5 p.m. Fridays through October 25. Hope Church, 797 Summit Ave., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city’s largest and most popular market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wed.-Fri.; 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through October. Good to know: The EBT booth is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fri.-Sun. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Signal Hills Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fridays through October 25. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Minnehaha Regional Park

4-8 p.m. Fridays through August 30. 4801 S. Minnehaha Dr., Minneapolis; more info here.

The Get Down Coffee Instagram

SATURDAY

Camdentown Marketplace

The Get Down Coffee Co., North Market, and Pillsbury United Communities are teaming up for the latest in an ongoing series of weekend community marketplaces. The Camdentown Marketplace takes place in Minneapolis’s Camden neighborhood, yes, but it draws influence from London’s Camden Town, where vendors, live music, and pubs make up a vibrant fashion and countercultural scene. Expect music, art, food, and more at this family-friendly outdoor marketplace. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Get Down Coffee Co., 1500 N. 44th Ave. Minneapolis; more info here.—Em Cassel

Macaron & Beer Pairing

Featuring free sampling, a special beer and macaron menu, and live music from The Star Chiefs. 4-7 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Som-Fest: Somali Culture and Music Night

Featuring food, cultural activities, pop-up vendors, and tons of tunes. 6-8 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.

Profane North’s Queer Market

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jackalope Tattoo, 3753 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Dystopian Dispatch

9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Mean Magic, Tiny Traces, The 99ers

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Early Show

With Mark Ross & the Three-Nineteen, Samantha Grimes. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Big Trouble

Outside. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Movie at dusk (7:50 p.m.). Bryant Square Park, 3101 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Northstar Blues: Cornbread Harris

Noon to 4 p.m. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

The Walker Brothers Band

7 p.m. Urban Growler, 2325 Endicott St., St. Paul.

Kid Dakota

Alt-rock tunes. 7 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Crooked Dice

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Bridgerton Days

Featuring lemonade, art-making in the studios, costumed guides, and stringed instruments playing modern tunes. 1-3 p.m. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Cars and Caves

Cars and Caves

This popular monthly indoor/outdoor auto extravaganza features 300+ antique, classics, collector, exotic, muscle, and street rod cars, as well as open house garage condos. Donations at this installment benefit Cars Against Crime. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Chanhassen AutoPlex, 8150 Audubon Rd., Chanhassen.

Wild Vintage Monthly Market

Featuring in-store deals plus a pop-up vintage and artisan market in the parking lot. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Clapping Monkey, 7274 Commerce Cir. E., Fridley.

Summer is Dead: A Makers Market for Misfits

Shop this pop-up market featuring goth, macabre, geeky, and other alt makers from the Curio Collective. 2-7 p.m. Lift Bridge Brewery, 1900 Tower Dr. W., Stillwater.

Excelsior Flea Market

Hang out on Lake Minnetonka while shopping from local vendors, artisans, artists, and more. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. 10 Water St., Excelsior. Through September 21

Open Mic Comedy

7:30-10 p.m. The Joint, 913 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis.

FARMERS MARKETS

Mill City Farmers Market

Long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park, featuring local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays year round. 750 2nd St. S., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Fulton Farmers Market

Traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through October 26. 4901 Chowen Ave. S., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October 28. 2225 East Lake St., Minneapolis; facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.

Downtown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street, where they have pedicab rides from the lot to the market. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. now through Nov. 24. 290 5th St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Apple Valley Farmers Market at the Government Center

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, June 7 through October 26. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Burnsville Farmers Market at the School District

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, June 7 through October 26. 200 Burnsville Pkwy. W., Burnsville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lakeview Terrace Farmers’ Market

Formerly known as the Camden Farmers Market, this small market has teamed up with Robbinsdale to offer fresh produce and artisanal goods plus free fitness classes, chef cook-offs, and more. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through September 21. Find it on the northeast corner of Bottineau Blvd. (CR 81) and Lakeland Avenue in Robbinsdale, across from HyVee; thenewmpls.info/farmersmarket.

Northeast Farmers Market

Seasonal market featuring food vendors, local produce, and artisanal goods. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through October 12. St. Boniface Church parking lot, 629 2nd St. NE (corner of University and Seventh Ave. NE), Minneapolis; northeastmarket.org.

St. Luke’s Farmers Market

Locally grown produce, baked goods, plants, flowers, honey, pickles, and more. EBT, debit, credit cards, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October 5. St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1807 Field Ave., St. Paul; saintlukechurch.org/farmers-market.

Sesay

SUNDAY

SESAY

Acoustic afro pop. 5:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.

Keith Ellison’s Annual BBQ Celebrating Labor

Featuring food and special guests. Noon to 2 p.m. Minnehaha Falls Park, Wabun Picnic Area D, 4655 46th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Back-to-School Block Party

Featuring free haircuts and braiding from local shops, clothing and shoes giveaways, free food, a bounce house, free school supplies, and more. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 825 Arts, 825 University Ave. W., St. Paul.

Corpse Reviver (Season Kickoff)

3-5 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Brass Messengers

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Early Show

With Martin Devaney, Bill Caperton. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Project Twinkle

8-11 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

The Jolly Pops

Family-friendly tunes from dads. 2 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.

Semisonic Promo

Free music, once inside the Fair:

Semisonic

8:30 p.m. Sun.-Mon. Leinie Lodge Bandshell.

The Brothers Allmanac

8 p.m. Sun.; 7:30 p.m. Mon. West End at Sunset at the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater.

Grupo Esplendor Norteño

8 p.m. Sun.; 7:30 p.m. Mon. Bazaar After Dark at the International Bazaar Stage.

FARMERS MARKET

Inver Grove Heights Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, June 9 through October 27. 8055 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Kingfield Farmers Market

Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods in a new location this year at MLK Park. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 27. MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Woodbury Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 27. Red Rock Elementary, 3311 Commonwealth Ave., Woodbury; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring ethical meats, baked goods, ready-to-eat items, locally grown veggies and fruits, and live musical entertainment. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through October 27. Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org.

Market in the Valley

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays starting June 16 through September. 7800 Golden Valley Rd., Golden Valley; marketinthevalley.org.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Lake Harriet

2:30-6:30 p.m. Sundays right by the bandshell through August 25. Lake Harriet, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis; more info here.

Savage Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 27. 4800 W. 123rd St., Savage; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

MONDAY

Ice Horse

6 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Pop Wagner’s Tavern Trio

8 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Laughing Waters Bluegrass Festival

1-7 p.m. Minnehaha Falls, 4801 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Lure of Lilith

Rock tunes. With The Violet Press. 8-11 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Overdressed Duo

“An opera and musical extravaganza.” 7 p.m. Water Works at Mill Ruins Park, 425 West River Parkway, Minneapolis.

Socaholix, BATO BATO! Breck School Marimba Ensemble

High energy Caribbean tunes. 7:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.