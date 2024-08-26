Extreme Noise at 30, Comedian Chris Maddock, State Fair Week 2: This Week’s Best Events

Welcome to Event Horizon, your weekly roundup of the best events in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and beyond.

MONDAY 8.26

Minnesota State Fair: Week 2

Minnesota State Fairgrounds



This is the big one, folks. The one you wait all year for, the one you plan for, the one you don’t really need me to tell you about. Well, I’m a big fan, too, so I’m gonna tell you all about it anyway. This week’s Grandstand shows: Ludacris and T-Pain, Mötley Crüe, Matchbox Twenty, and Jon Pardi. Oh, and Kidz Bop. I don’t know why you would go to that, but they have your back, Kidz Bop fan. There are plenty of free shows, too. I’m told there will be over 900 (see Keith’s blurb below for that lineup). There’s over 1,600 foods; the new eats this year include deep fried ranch (yes, as in ranch salad dressing—and it’s pretty good), dill pickle tots (not bad!), lobster eclairs (definitely bad!), mushroom calamari (skip!), and waffles on a stick (meh). (Check out our full review of all the new eats here.) There’s animals here, from gentle bunnies to costumed llamas that spit when they’re annoyed. The Midway and Kidway offer fun for thrill seekers, giant veggies are on display, and there’s wonderfully weird art in mediums including seed, cross stitch, and cake. It’s truly the Great Minnesota Get-Together, and a great way to say farewell to summer. Find more info at mnstatefair.org. $16-$18. Daily gate hours are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Labor Day. 1265 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul. Through Monday, September 2—Jessica Armbruster

Free Live Music & Shows: Week 2

Minnesota State Fair

And speaking of the fair: One of the joys of the State Fair is just stumbling across free live music that you weren’t especially looking for. One year my crew overheard Sheila E. at the Leinie Lodge and hooked up with a bunch of other friends just in time to all dance crazily to “The Belle of St. Mark.” But it’s still nice to give the free music schedule a once-over just so you don’t miss anything. For the next week of the fair, the Leinie stage will offer powerhouse Black country duo War & Treaty, Marky Ramone saluting his old band, rootsy alt-rockers unbeknownst to me called Moon Taxi, and local fellas made good Semisonic wrapping things up. And speaking of local, the Schell's Stage will present killer jazz drummer L.A. Buckner and his band BiG HOMiE, guitar wiz Corey Medina, two excellent First Ave-selected nights, and Allman Brothers tributeers The Brothers Allmanac. And there’s a whole mess more where that came from. 1265 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul; find complete listings here. Through Monday, September 2 —Keith Harris

TUESDAY 8.27

NE Farmers Market After Dark

Bauhaus Brew Labs



If you’re a night owl like me, it can sometimes be difficult to rally at the butt crack of dawn for a farmers market. So this monthly event at Bauhaus is for us, folks! The Northeast Farmers Market gang is hosting this summer series, so there should be a good mix of locally-grown greens and other garden goods, artisan pantry eats, tasty treats (including vegan oatmeal cream sammies), and creative makers. Best of all, you can do it with a beer in hand and there’s usually live music at this thing. Upcoming dates: September 24, October 22. Free. 6-9 p.m. 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

WEDNESDAY 8.28

State Capitol Complex Archaeology Tours

Minnesota State Capitol

What secrets are buried beneath the Minnesota State Capitol? That’s what a team of archaeologists have set out to discover, hoping to unearth “archaeological features and cultural material from St. Paul’s diverse history.” The goal is to find enough treasures to justify the establishment of a Minnesota State Capitol Mall Historic District. If that intrigues you (and come on, of course it does) the team is offering regular tours of the area to fill you in about their work. Meet up by the statue of lil ol’ Hubert Humphrey. Free. 10 a.m. & 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays. 75 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.; find more info here. Through September 27—Keith Harris

Skating at the ROC

THURSDAY 8.29

Roller Skating at The ROC

Recreation Outdoor Center

As previously explored in the pages of Racket, roller rink options are evaporating around the metro, and being price-gouged at the People's Stadium’s so-called “Winter Warmup” series ain’t happening. That’s what makes this new ongoing event at St. Louis Park’s beautiful ROC such a refreshing throwback: cheap skating thrills for all experience levels, DJs spinning tunes, and special desserts offered from Bite Me Baking Co., whose Bart Simpson-y name we endorse. $5 ($5 skate rentals available). 7-9 p.m. 3700 Monterey Dr., St. Louis Park; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Outdoor Movie Night: Barbie

Target Field

Why is Warehouse District Live such an unpopular dud? It probably has a lot to do with the $750,000 series being poorly advertised and offering precious little entertainment value. So we’re doing our civic duty by eliminating that first hurdle for Target Field’s ongoing movie night series, which continues tonight with 2023’s giddy feminist blockbuster Barbie. “Bring a lawn chair or blanket, find a spot on the green grass outside the Twins’ ballpark and enjoy an evening watching a movie under the stars and the downtown skyline,” organizers write, failing to let you know if concessions will be made available. Hey, they’re (sort of) trying. In any event, Barbie is a blast, even if viewers must compartmentalize its consumerist trappings and sometimes half-baked messaging. Here’s a snippet from the mostly glowing Racket review: “And I’m not gonna knock a blockbuster Barbie movie with insight into gender roles, even if that insight is that they’re perpetually frustrating, especially when it’s this funny. As Sonic might put it (or, Amy Rose, more likely), there is no objective analysis of gender outside of commodity fetishism under capitalism.” Free. 7 p.m. 335 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

A few pieces to find on the trails. Franconia Sculpture Park

Live Music; Art & Farmers Markets

Franconia Sculpture Park

If you’re semi-new to the Twin Cities, we must express to you how hard the Franconia Sculpture Park rocks. Tucked away in the picturesque St. Croix River Valley, the 50-acre destination art oasis is just 45 minutes from Minneapolis and, in addition to the permanent outdoor installations, its organizers program a stacked calendar of events. Two such events should lure you northeast this weekend: On Thursday, buzzy Minneapolis shoegaze band She’s Green will play the park alongside Daphne Jane; on Sunday, the monthly Art & Farmers market will bring together dozens of local artists and farmers for a feel-good morning of commerce. There are no bad excuses for visiting Franconia, and we just gave ya two great ones. Free ($10 per vehicle suggested donation for the concert). 29836 St Croix Trl. N., Shafer; find more info here (music) and here (market).—Jay Boller

Bend It At Brit’s

Brit’s Pub

Outdoor yoga is great. Yoga at a pub is also fun. But what if—hear me out here—you combined the two? Yep, I’m talking about yoga at Brit’s, an event for all on the bar/restaurant’s grassy rooftop lawn. There’s a lot to love about this regular series, which usually starts up when the weather gets warm: It’s free, the views are cool, the surface is soft, and there’s a full bar nearby for after workout rewards. Keep an eye out for upcoming yoga at Brit’s on their Facebook page. Free. 6 p.m. 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

FRIDAY 8.30

Fair State’s 10th Birthday Party

Grumpy’s Northeast

Did you know Grumpy’s was Fair State’s first ever account? We didn’t, until we read it on the event page for this Friday’s party: “Ten years ago, they bought kegs and had our beer on draft before our Northeast taproom even opened,” the description reads. Or maybe you do know that already—maybe you’re one of the 300-ish folks who joined Fair State’s cooperative back in 2013, helping to make it the very first cooperatively owned brewery in Minnesota (and only the third in the country) when the taproom opened its doors the following year. You can join ‘em to celebrate this milestone with special beers, snacks, and cake. Free. 4:20 p.m. 2200 Fourth St. NE, Minneapolis; more info here.—Em Cassel

Chris Maddock

Comedy Corner Underground

If you’ve paid attention to the local comedy scene over the past decade, you’ve likely encountered the very funny Chris Maddock. In fact, exactly 10 years ago, the Stillwater-raised comic scored the enviable “Best Stand Up” award from some outlet called City Pages. In recent years the seasoned club vet has merged yuks with country music, as explored here by our buddies at MN Comedy. “I got to get famous before my kid figures out that I’m actually not famous already,” Maddock joked last year. Another local, Ateh Ekinde, opens these cozy CCU gigs. $17.50. 8 p.m. Friday & Saturday. 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Iron Lung Martin Sorrondeguy

SATURDAY 8.31

Extreme Noise at 30: Iron Lung

Cedar Cultural Center

This past July, we chatted with folks from Extreme Noise Records—the indispensable Minneapolis punk-rock record shop—about its months-long series of 30th anniversary concerts. "With these shows, the emphasis is on all ages and bringing all the different generations of the punk scene together as much as possible," ENR volunteer Phil Schwarz told us. Tonight, venerable Seattle powerviolence duo Iron Lung will ring in the birthday in deafening fashion. Since 1999, Jon Kortland and Jensen Ward have developed a live reputation as absolute ass-kickers, and they'll be joined at the Cedar by Physique (Olympia, Washington), Destruct (Richmond, Virginia), Deadform (Oakland, California), and local hardcore act Surrogates. Long live Extreme Noise! $30/$35. 6:30 p.m. 416 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Camdentown Marketplace

The Get Down Coffee Co.

The Get Down Coffee Co., North Market, and Pillsbury United Communities are teaming up for the latest in an ongoing series of weekend community marketplaces. The Camdentown Marketplace takes place in Minneapolis’s Camden neighborhood, yes, but it draws influence from London’s Camden Town, where vendors, live music, and pubs make up a vibrant fashion and countercultural scene. Expect music, art, food, and more at this family-friendly outdoor marketplace. Free. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 1500 N. 44th Ave. Minneapolis; more info here.—Em Cassel

Twin Cities River Rats

ONGOING

The Long Take

Trylon

This series brings you just what it says: movies featuring long, uninterrupted takes. And fittingly, it’s a long series, running throughout the summer. But though they all include at least one bravura sequence, these films offer much more than just flashy technique. Orson Welles’s Touch of Evil got things rolling in June, and works by international arthouse champs like Tarkovsky and Antonioni, modern movies featuring Asian greats like Hong Kong action master Johnnie To and Park Chan-wook, and flicks you can never see too often like Children of Men have also screened. The final movie in the series screens this week: Scorsese's Goodfellas. 2820 E. 33rd St., Minneapolis; find complete showtimes and more info here. Through August 27—Keith Harris

Colbert: Sexy, Sophisticated, Hilarious

The Heights

It Happened One Night is about as classic as classics come, a zany comedy and a reminder of how horny folks were for Clark Gable in an undershirt way back in the ’30s. I only refrain from calling The Palm Beach Story screwball master Preston Sturges’s best because I don’t feel like arguing with fans of The Lady Eve. Both are part of this month-long Colbert tribute, and neither would work without her. But lots of people know those movies, so I am here to praise Mitchell Leisen’s undersung Midnight, a comedy built from synopsis-defying twists and turns that also features Don Ameche as a Hungarian. The series is rounded out by Cecil B. DeMille’s Cleopatra, one of those Old Hollywood extravaganzas that’s more read about than seen these days, and the original Imitation of Life. (They’ll be showing the better known Douglas Sirk version as well, so you cineastes can compare and contrast.) $12. 3951 Central Ave. NE, Columbia Heights; find showtimes, ticket prices, and more info here. Through August 29—Keith Harris

Lowertown Sounds

Mears Park

Proper, functioning cities should rock. With the annual, free, weekly, outdoor Lowertown Sounds program St. Paul is privy to this in ways Minneapolis could really learn from. When this year’s lineup was announced, organizers noted that over half of the acts are new this summer. Non-musical offerings include great beer from Wabasha Brewing Co., Dual Citizen Brewing Co., Utepils Brewing, and MetroNOME Brewing, plus wine from Alexis Bailly Vineyard and a rotating cast of 20 food trucks. Free. 6-9:30 p.m. 221 5th St. E., St. Paul; find more info here. Weekly through August 29—Jay Boller

TC River Rats

Mississippi River

What is Ratagascar? It’s not a place (we checked); it’s not a movie about a vermin chef (we think). It’s this summer’s thematic show from the Twin Cities River Rats, the local water skiing crew that has been carving up the Mississippi River since 1979. Specifically, the Rats say, “Ratagascar is filled with adventure, including high-flying jumps, tall pyramids, powerful balancing acts, and barefoot tricks.” Hm, sounds a lot like all River Rats shows, but there ain’t a damn thing wrong with that. As always, this team of rivertop tricksters performs for free and for the whole family. Bring some chairs and blankets, buy some concessions, and enjoy a Minneapolis summertime institution. Free. 6:30 p.m. 1758 West River Rd. N., Minneapolis; find more info here. Thursdays through August—Jay Boller

Keith Haring: Art Is for Everybody

Walker Art Center



Keith Haring was a hugely influential artist in the 1980s and, whether you know it or not, he still is today. The Pennsylvania-raised, NYC-based artist first gained notoriety in the early ‘80s for his subway graffiti art, adorning unused black ad space with crawling babies, barking dogs, and UFOs. A year or two later, he would emerge with projects above ground, including a billboard in Times Square, a mural on the Lower East Side, and the covers of Vanity Fair and Newsweek. His friends and collaborators included Madonna, Grace Jones, and Jean-Michele Basquiat. Regardless of his meteoric rise, Haring wanted his art to be approachable, accessible, and affordable, so he kept most of his pieces in the public sphere. Though his work was crowd pleasing, it was also political, whether it was celebrating queer love, calling for an end to apartheid in South Africa, or promoting safe sex. Though Haring died in 1990 from complications from AIDS, his prolific collection and enduring messages live on. For “Art Is for Everybody,” over 100 works and archival pieces will be on display at the Walker, including ephemera from his 1984 residency at the museum. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis. Through September 8—Jessica Armbruster

Pickup Truck Opera Volume Four: Faust

Various Locations

Now in its 16th year, Mixed Precipitation’s Pickup Truck Opera returns with a mashup of opera, Top 40 hits, and theater in the parks, gardens, and bluffs of Minnesota. This time they’re tackling Faust, Charles Gounod’s operatic take on the legendary tale where a man makes a classic “buy now, pay later” deal with the devil. This version takes place in the not-so-distant future when Dr. Faust strives to save people on our dying planet before Méphistophélès comes to collect. Add in some new wave disco tunes and Depeche Mode, and you’ve got a thoroughly modern take on a work penned in 1859. Find a list of locations and make reservations at mixed precipitation.org. $5-$45 suggested donation. Through September 15—Jessica Armbruster

Renaissance Festival

Minnesota Renaissance Festival

Ren Fest Grounds

Huzzah, motherfuckers! It’s time for Ren Fest, the most anachronistic event of the summer. For the next few weeks folks will make the trek to Shakopee to enter a realm that is a mix of medieval (of course), a hunk of Renaissance (duh), a few splashes of 800s era vikings and BCE Celts (sure, why not!), and, some weekends, a sprinkling of baroque and rococo (the more the merrier!). Whatever! The time is irrelevant, as long as it’s ye and olde. Attendees, mostly of the 2024 variety, will be able to enjoy the delights of the past. There will be entertainment, including goofy comedy acts, nail biting tightrope walking, lute players jamming out to metal tunes, and jousting. There will be vendors selling practical stuff (pottery, textiles, candles), New Age-y stuff (crystals, oils, incense holders), and wild oddities (drinking horns, daggers, tiny words written on rice–sorcery!). And, perhaps most importantly, there will be giant turkey legs as well as wine and beer (be sure to stop by the free tasting events to get buzzed for free). Fun inside the grounds is all about organized chaos, but you’ll want to plan your car situation beforehand by either reserving an onsite spot online or using the free park-and-ride system. Find more info on all of that at renaissancefest.com. $16.50-$24.95 presale; $18.95-$27.95 at the gate; $67.95-$108.95 season pass. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sat.-Sun., plus Labor Day, September 2, and Friday, September 27. 12364 Chestnut Blvd., Shakopee. Through September 29—Jessica Armbruster

Skyline Mini Golf

Walker Art Center

Speaking of stuff to do on rooftops, Skyline Mini Golf is also back this week. While some putt-putt courses aim for putting green realism others go full spectacle. At the Walker, it’s all about the latter, with holes featuring giant hot dogs, mirrored surfaces, tiny odes to the cities, and wacky opportunities to become an obstacle for putters yourself. Don’t expect to work on your handicap here; this course takes mini golf almost to the point of parody as you’ll find yourself testing your skills at ping pong, pool, and Plinketto. Just roll with the chaos–that’s part of the fun. $12 ($10 Walker members and ages 7-18); free for ages 6 and under with paid adult. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis. Through October 6—Jessica Armbruster

Movie Night at the Green

North Loop Green

Star Tribune columnist Jim Buchta recently wondered if the new North Loop Green, the new mixed-use tower overlooking Target Field, could be a “model for languishing downtowns.” But why take his word for it? You can judge the development for yourself at this ongoing series of outdoor movie nights, which takes place on the Green’s… greens (the grassy park along Washington Avenue). So far this summer, they’ve screened Ferris Bueller's Day Off and Little Big League, and the MN-made cult classic Drop Dead Gorgeous (a perfect film, we will not be hearing dissenting opinions). Free. 7:30 p.m. 240 N. Washington Ave., Minneapolis; more info here. Through October 9—Em Cassel

Warehouse District Live

Downtown Minneapolis

Every weekend a part of First Avenue will be closed to cars—and not just for construction reasons. Described as “an enhanced pedestrian zone,” Warehouse District Live will offer things that big cities normally have in their downtown areas: food trucks, extended seating areas, and more public bathrooms. Wow! So do some bar-hopping, sit outside and eat, walk in the middle of the street, and wonder why so many exurban Twitter users are so scared of downtown. Free. 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. Fri.-Sat. First Avenue, between Fifth and Sixth Streets, Minneapolis; find more info here. June 7 through October —Jessica Armbruster