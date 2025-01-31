Freeloader Friday: 91 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, price be damned, click here.

The Great Northern Ice Bar Provided

FRIDAY

The Great Northern Ice Bar

Drink at a 50-foot bar offering you a variety of drinks from local mixologists. 4-9 p.m. Fri.; 2-9 p.m. Sat. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul. Through February 1

Winter Activities Celebration

An outdoor beer party, in this weather? Hell yes, we live in Minnesota. This Friday the folks at 56 Brewing are celebrating the release of their Vienna lager, Winter Activities, with an outdoor get-together. There will be plenty of chances to score cheap beer here, folks. If you bring a new or gently used winter coat, hat, fleece leggings, or gloves for YouthLink MN, you’ll receive a BOGO drink ticket. If you’re drinking outside on the patio (yes, there will be bonfires) some beers on tap will be priced as low as $2 a pint. You can level up your beer with the help of a staffer with a hot poker from 5 to 8 p.m., too. Indoors, “acoustic ’90s” cover group Dipped in Flannel will play a set, snowboard waxing will be available, and there will be crafts and tabletop gaming for kids and grownups. Free. 5-10 p.m. 56 Brewing, 3055 NE Columbia Ave., Suite 102, Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

The Gated Community

Tunes. 7 p.m. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis.

Late Night at the Ox: DJ Blue Funk

Every fourth Saturday of the month. 8-10 p.m. Indeed Brewing Co., 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Expanding Landscapes & Impossible Futures

Featuring art installations, music, interactive experiences, and performances exploring climate change. Free with registration. 5-8 p.m. Augsburg University, Foss Center & Anderson Music Hall, 2211 Riverside Ave., Minneapolis.

Saint Paul Winter Carnival

Saint Paul Winter Carnival Ice Park

Check out ice sculptures before they melt away! 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily through Feb. 2. Rice Park, 109 W. Fourth St., St. Paul.

Saint Paul Winter Carnival: Vulcan Snow Party

See finished creations on display (they’re lit up at night!). 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily through Feb. 2. Minnesota State Fairgrounds, 1265 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul.

15-Year Anniversary Happy Hour Celebration

Featuring beers and NA drinks, snacks, fire pits, photo ops, and a storewide sale. 5-8 p.m. Angry Catfish Bicycle Shop and Coffee Bar, 2900 E. 42nd St., Minneapolis.

Faux Pseudo, Sleepy Eye, Paul Cerar

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Winter Rayne

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Matcha Fever

With Joan Of Profile, Danger Club. 9-11:30 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Cedric Mitchell

Visiting Artist Talk: Cedric Mitchell

RSVP here. 6-7 p.m. Foci Minnesota Center for Glass Arts, 2213 Snelling Ave., Minneapolis.

Soup for You! 10th Anniversary Celebration

The donation-based café celebrates a decade with a special lunch, Socks for You! sock drive launch, live music from the Grateful Fed, favorite soups, and cake from Rebecca’s Bakery. 11:30 a.m. Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2730 E. 31st St., Minneapolis.

Music, Fire, and Skate Night

Bonfires and skatin’ with your neighbors. 6:30-8 p.m. Longfellow Park, 3435 36th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Double Vinyl Party: Martin Devaney + Mother Banjo Band

7-9 p.m. Barely Brothers Records, 783 Raymond Ave., St. Paul.

Bonspiel and Winter Festival Forgotten Star Brewing

Bonspiel and Winter Festival

It doesn’t get much more wintry than this. All weekend long at Fridley’s Forgotten Star Brewing, there’s a bonspiel (that is: a curling tournament) accompanied by all kinds of other wintertime merrymaking. Beer poking, a hot cocoa bar, beerskis, and other outdoor games are all on tap (beer term), plus beer pong, trivia, bingo, and a Sunday meat raffle. Want to compete in the curling tournament? You can register your team of four here for $200; the championship winners will get $500 in gift cards. Otherwise, it’s free to watch and enjoy the festive atmosphere. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley; more info here. Through Sunday—Em Cassel

OMNI After Dark Series: Y2K

Featuring a dance floor, DJ tunes, prizes, a photo station, and a specialty cocktail. 7-11 p.m. OMNI Winery & Taproom, 15701 Biscayne Ave., Rosemount.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 17 Viewing Party

Hosted by Luna Muse. RSVP at Lushmpls.com to claim a seat. 6:30-8:30 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

FriGAY

Drag performances, host Anne Noying, a dance party, and $2 specialty shots–sounds like a party! 21+. 9 p.m. RSVP recommended; do it here. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

RuPaul's Drag Race Watch Party

Watch season 17 with your buds. This weekly event includes prizes and drink specials. RSVP for a seat at Eventbrite. 6-8 p.m. On the RoX, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

O’Keefe Brothers

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Bluedog

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Danser

7 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Free Meat Raffle

Buy a beer, get a raffle ticket. 6 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

Grace Warner slides a rail in the finals at last year's Red Bull Heavy Metal in St. Paul. Mark Clavin

SATURDAY

Red Bull Heavy Metal

What is street snowboarding? If you’re to believe Racket’s Em Cassel (and lord I do), street snowboarding has gotten really big in Minnesota for an obvious reason: "We have hills, not mountains," Lexi Roland, one of about a dozen women and a handful of Minnesotans who competed in 2022’s Heavy Metal event in Duluth, told Em. Think snowboarders from around the world pulling off tricks atop handrails, ledges, stairs, and fences—all of which mercifully require very little snow. Over 20 riders will be competing for $30,000 in total prizes this year outside of the Capitol; parts of the St. Paul competition will air via ESPN 2 on February 16 at 9:30 p.m. Free. 2-5 p.m. Minnesota State Capitol, 75 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, St. Paul; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Stop the Attacks on Immigrants Protest

1-3 p.m. MIRAC - Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee, Lake Street & Bloomington Ave. S., Minneapolis.

R.E.S.P.E.C.T. Market

Shop all kinds of items from Black-owned businesses. 1-6 p.m. 56 Brewing, 3055 NE Columbia Ave., Minneapolis.

Doggie Depot

It’s a dog party at the Union Depot this weekend. Part of the Saint Paul Winter Carnival, the Doggie Depot is a friendly doggie hang, with the fest’s canine royalty, King Grover and Queen Kairi, presiding over the event. There will be a bunch of things to check out, whether you’re a pet owner or pet-curious, including rescues with adoptable pups, local vendors selling wares and giving away samples, pet experts to ask your animal related questions, and giveaways. Free. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.—Jessica Armbruster

The Changeups, Ira Haze & The Straze, Izzy Cruz

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Gently, Gently

With Whispered the Rabbit, Money Bones. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Trever Knutson

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Guitar-O-Rama

Hosted by Joe Nicola. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Flahn Manly

“Flahn Manly: Joy is My Weapon”

5-10 p.m. NE Sculpture/Gallery Factory, 1720 Madison St. NE, Minneapolis.

Vulcan Victory Torchlight Parade

Vulcans march to overthrow King Boreas. Followed by a performance, live music, and fireworks show in the park. 5:15-7:30 p.m. The parade goes along West Seventh, starting at Smith, turning on 5th Street ending at Rice Park.

Parade Pre-Party with Krampus

Get your drink on in the outdoor biergarten before the big parade. 4:15 p.m. Waldmann Brewery, 445 Smith Ave. N., St. Paul.

Winter Carnival Food Festival

Featuring a variety of food trucks and businesses right by the Ice Park. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Landmark Center, 75 Fifth St. W., St. Paul.

Around the World in a Day

Featuring cultural performances, local vendors, food, educational talks, DJ tunes, and activities for all ages. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Landmark Center, 75 Fifth St. W., St. Paul.

Daniel Buettner, 'Go Back and Walk'

Standup Dramedy

New art by Daniel Buettner. 7-10 p.m. Rosalux Gallery, 315 W. 48th St., Minneapolis.

Bonspiel 2025

It costs money to compete, of course, but it’s free to watch this fun weekend competition, and there will be live music, food trucks, and drink specials as well. Machinery Hill and Rhino Shrine play 1-3 p.m. Sat. 11 a.m. to midnight Sat.; 12:30-5:30 p.m. Sun. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis.

Pints and Pokes

Featuring beer pokin’, free s’mores, special beer releases, bonfires, and more. Noon to 6 p.m. HeadFlyer Brewing, 861 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Maeve Frances Doyle

“Embracing Chaos”

Acrylic paintings by Maeve Frances Doyle. 6-9 p.m. Vine Arts Center, 2637 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Free First Saturday: Cozy Crafting

Featuring art kits, activities, film screenings, and more. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

Love You Local Market

A dozen or so local makers pop-up at this V-Day-themed event. 1-6 p.m. Turbo Tim's, 2823 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Indoor Art Crawl + Found & Foraged Organic Art Exhibit

Featuring two days of live music, food, a special art show, and 50+ local artists, crafters, and makers. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Bachman's, 6010 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Melodee Strong

Greenway Mural Design Popup

Illustrator/muralist Melodee Strong seeks input on her upcoming mural design for the Midtown Greenway. Noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 1 and 8. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

The Mayor’s Cup

Mayor Melvin Carter and the City of Saint Paul host this hockey game bringing together the Saint Paul Edgcumbe Youth Hockey Association and the City of Lakes Youth Hockey Association. Noon to 1:30 p.m. TRIA Rink, 400 Wabasha St. N., St. Paul.

Berners in the Park

It’s a Burmese Mountain dog get together in the park! 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Rice Park, 109 W. Fourth St., St. Paul.

Orchids in Bloom: Celebrating 50 Years of Winter Carnival Magic

Spend time with flowers in a sauna-like space. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun. Marjorie McNeely Conservatory, 1225 Estabrook Dr., St. Paul.

Sund: Notes from the Sea

Mixed media and textile works by Moira Bateman. 6-8 p.m. Form+Content Gallery, 210 N. Second St., Minneapolis.

Healing Hearts Rescue MN

Meet adoptable dogs and puppies. Noon to 3 p.m. Brühaven, 1368 Lasalle Ave., Minneapolis.

Art Shanty Projects

Hooray for Art Shanties! This year, 20 structures will be headed for the ice, and there will be a mix of indoor and outdoor fun. The Hot Box Shanty, which looks like a flaming dumpster, is actually a disco dance party, while the elaborately titled Opening the Black Box of Winter shanty offers under-the-lake views from above ground. Other themed spaces include celebrations of banned books and recycling, opps to score free stuff, and some kind of cat party. Performances and activities scheduled throughout the fest: live music (Klezmer on Ice! Prairie Fire Choir!), theater (Queer Puppet Clash!), radio broadcasts (Ice Pirate Radio!), yoga on ice, and tiny bike races. Last year, the festival was cut short after one weekend (screw you, global warming!). This year, they’ve got “Plan Beach,” meaning they’ll head to the bandshell if needed, and there’s a Plan C should that area be too muddy. So far, Plan A is a go. Free; $10-$20 suggested donation. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Lake Harriet, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis; find more deets at artshantyprojects.org. Through February 9 (hopefully!)—Jessica Armbruster

DJ Alexis Rose

2-6 p.m. Modist Brewing Company, 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis.

Bunside Pop-up Market

Vintage and handmade items. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Bunside, 2756 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis. Through February 9

Bri Harrington

“A Healing Body: Water”

A solo show by Bri Harrington, opening today during open hours. Holland Arts - EAST Building – East Gallery, 639 22nd Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Honeymoon Madness

7-9:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Becky Kapell

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Annie Hejny: Salt of a Lost Winter

There will be an opening reception on Sat. from 6-8 p.m. and an artist’s talk on Sun. at 11 a.m. Viewpoint Gallery, 591 Hamline Ave. N., St. Paul.

Lunar New Year Celebration

Featuring artistic performances, cultural presentations, activities, and décor. 12:30-5:30 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Mall of America, Bloomington.

Zoe Mae

“Zoe Mae: Minneapolis Bouldering Project”

Nature-based artworks on wood slabs, open today during regular hours. Minneapolis Bouldering Project, 1433 West River Rd. N., Minneapolis.

Free Meat Raffle and Beer Bingo

Noon to 2 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

SnowBLAST 2025

Featuring live music from Pickle, pony rides, food trucks and s’mores, beer and hot cocoa, a “name a snowplow” contest, fire pits, ice skating, sledding, hay rides, hockey, snow soccer, and snowshoeing. 4-7 p.m. Huset Park, 3965 Jefferson St. NE, Columbia Heights.

Open Mic Comedy

7:30-10 p.m. The Joint, 913 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis.

FARMERS MARKETS

Mill City’s Indoor Winter Market

This long running market features local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce, as well as handmade gifts and goods. For the season, the market moves inside Mill City Museum (museum admission is not required). Winter Markets are held on the first and third Saturdays of each month through April. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb 1 & 15, Mar. 1 & 15, and Apr 5 & 19. 704 S. Second St., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Midwinter Melt Silverwood Park

SUNDAY

Midwinter Melt

Melanin in Motion hosts this evening of indoor and outdoor fun. With a live show from Brains On!, illuminated fat tire biking and trails, bonfires, kicksledding, and more. 5-8 p.m. Silverwood Park, 2500 Cty. Rd. E W, St. Anthony.

Think Spring Seed Swap

It’s a gardening hang! Richfield Community Center, 7000 Nicollet Ave., Richfield.

Brrrrzinga Arts/Crafts Fair

Shop 21 local vendors. Noon to 4 p.m. Under Pressure Brewing Company, 8806 Seventh Ave. N., Golden Valley.

Groundhog Day

Watch the classic movie on repeat all day at Insight. 1-9 p.m. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Great Minnesota Bike Swap

This event bills itself as “the largest bike swap in Minnesota,” and who would we be to argue with that? This third-annual swap meet will have parts and gear (and even some complete bikes) from “your favorite Minnesota bike pickers, mechanics, shops, brands, hoarders, collectors, riders, and lovers.” There’s still time to reserve a table if you’re a vendor; everyone else, just show up Sunday ready to find some cool new stuff for your bike. Free. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Martin Luther King Park Community Center, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis; more info here.—Em Cassel

Wilkinson James

With Erik Brandt (of the Urban Hillbilly Quartet). 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Devil Dodger

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Smokin’ Joe

With Cold Sweat, Theyself. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Music Under Glass Visit Saint Paul

Music Under the Glass: Switchgrass

4:30-6:30 p.m. Como Conservatory, 1225 Estabrook Dr., St. Paul.

Brass Messengers

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Corpse Reviver

3-5 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Odd Market

A local makers market featuring all kinds of oddities. Noon to 4 p.m. Odd Mart, 2520 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.