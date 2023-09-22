Freeloader Friday: 90 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more.

FRIDAY

Gasthof’s Oktoberfest

Fall isn’t just about leaf peepin’, sending kids back to school, and college football, it’s also Oktoberfest season, where we drink beer in parking lots and wait for snow. For the next two weeks, Gasthof’s and Fulton are teaming up for one such party. There will be beer: In addition to special varieties from Fulton there will also be classic German brews like Paulaner and Hacker-Pschorr on tap. Bring a stein if you have one, or buy one at the event; all beer will be consumed via the old-school earthenware. Food and entertainment will be decidedly traditional as well, and included brats, pretzels, Polish tunes, lawn games, and more. Free. 4-10 p.m. Fridays; 2-10 p.m. Saturdays. Fulton Brewing Production Site, 2540 Second St. NE Minneapolis. Through September 30—Jessica Armbruster

Tribute to Merle Haggard

Instrumentalists the DL4 teams up with vocalist Trevor McSpadden. With country classics from DJ Denim & Diamonds. 7 p.m. Keg and Case Market, 928 Seventh St. W., St. Paul.

Oktoberfest at Pryes

Featuring live music, a beer garden with seasonal releases, a pumpkin patch from noon to 5 p.m. Sat., and more throughout the month. 11 a.m. to midnight Fri.-Sat.; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sun. Pryes Brewing, 1401 West River Rd. N., Minneapolis.

Lantern Lighting Celebration

9th Annual Lantern Lighting Celebration

Watch folks set lit lanterns free in memory of loved ones lost. Admission is free; it’s $10-$15 to reserve a lantern. 5-8:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Lakewood Cemetery, 3600 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Car-Free MSP Ride

As you may or may not know, Friday is World Car-Free Day. And who better to host our localized celebration than the collection of Twin Cities transportation advocacy orgs behind Car-Free MSP? Things kick off with a happy hour at the unfortunately named Graze Provisions + Libations in Minneapolis’s North Loop, followed by a lovely seven-mile group bike ride down the West River Parkway. Riders will then convene at Minnehaha Regional Park’s Wabun Picnic Shelter A for a conversation about car-free possibilities for the future, lawn games, refreshments, and, crucially, a taco bar. Free. 4:30 p.m. Begins at 520 N. 4th St., Minneapolis, and concludes at 4655 46th Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

The Collaboratory 4th Fridays

8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Closer to Indigo

Indigo and other acoustic tunes on the patio. 6-8 p.m. Urban Growler, 2325 Endicott St., St. Paul.

Is This Thing On?

Daisychain, Is Thing On?, Wish Wash

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Open Mic Night at the Market

Family-friendly comedy, music, and more. 6-8 p.m. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Grunge Unplugged

‘90s tunes. 7 p.m. LTD Brewing Co., 8 8th Ave. N., Hopkins.

George Scot

Acoustic tunes at the mall. Noon to 4 p.m. Center Court, Twin Cities Premium Outlets, 3965 Eagan Outlets Parkway, Eagan.

Warehouse District Live

Enjoy a closed-off street open to pedestrians, with food trucks, tables and seating, activities, and added restrooms every Friday through Saturday through Halloween. Find more info on the official website, but in general events start around 7 p.m., with the street closed from 9 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Sunday. First Avenue North, between Fifth and Sixth streets, Minneapolis.

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

Farmers Markets

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Possibly the city’s largest and most popular market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily, EBT hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thu.-Sun. June through Oct. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Signal Hills Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fridays through October 27. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

West Broadway Farmers Market

Featuring local foods, arts, and community development, promoting healthy food access for North Minneapolis, with fresh produce, artisanal goods, grab-and-go eats, and locally grown plants. 3 to 9 p.m. Fridays, through Oct. 6. The Plaza @ the Capri, 2027 W. Broadway Ave. N. (Broadway and Oliver Street), Minneapolis; appetiteforchangemn.org/wbfm.

Cemetery Man Vintage

SATURDAY

Fright Night Market

Cinema of the Macabre teams up with Cemetery Man Vintage for a market featuroing horror on VHS, collectibles, and more, followed by a surprise horror flick screening. 5-8 p.m.; 8 p.m. movie. Falling Knife Brewing Co, 783 Harding St. NE, Minneapolis.

Last Sip of Summer

Featuring Boombox After Dark with ALRT and Ekonovah at 10 p.m., food trucks, a vintage market by Juniper Lou, a 360 photo booth, and more. 1 p.m. to midnight. Headflyer Brewing, 861 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

The Best of the Fest

Try Oktoberfest brews from Utepils, Pryes, Bauhaus, Lupulin, and Falling Knife and vote for your favorite. With a beer-themed menu, giveaways, a pop-up beer garden, a nighttime bonfire with beer poking, and more. Noon to 10 p.m. Fire & Nice Alehouse, 2700 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Francis Fest

The gang’s all here at this epic vegan food fest where you can try all kinds of plant-based foods in one spot. Eleven different businesses will be serving up eats, including Seymour Munchmore, Revival, Hi Flora! by Root to Rise, Plant Bar Cafe, and MN Nice Cream. There will also be over 20 local makers on hand; shop from jewelry artists Larissa Loden, Everyday Ejiji, Ghost Owl, and enjoy music from Monica LaPlante, Carnage the Executioner, and the Scrunchies. Free. Noon to 9 p.m. Indeed Brewing Company, 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

Motosota

This biker festival features motorcycles on display, vintage leather and biker vendors from Minneapolis Vintage Market and Minneapolis Craft Market, barbers, art exhibits, food trucks, and tunes from Radiochurch, JRD & the Big Mistake, High Tiny Hairs, Hunny Bear, and DJ So Supreme. Noon to 8 p.m. Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St NE, Minneapolis.

LoLa Art Crawl

Explore artists working and living in Longfellow. Check out the map of locations online: lolaart.org. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat.-Sun.

Turbo Junk! Junk Punk Market

Discover spectacular trash from a variety of found object artists, upcycled markers, salvagers, and more. Noon to 6 p.m. Turbo Tim's, 2823 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

We Are Starborne

We the Starborne Back Alley Sales

This monthly event features crystals, aromatherapy, vintage items, upcycled threads, tarot readings, plants, and more. Noon to 5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Sep. 23-24 and Oct. 28-29. We the Starborne, 593 Hamline Ave. N., St. Paul.

Cambodian Heritage Celebration

Featuring tasty foods, cultural performances, history, arts, and more. Registration is encouraged; you can do it online. 6-10 p.m. Minnesota History Center, 345 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul.

Orchard Fest

Featuring tunes from 3 Quarter Country, pygmy goats hanging out, bobbing for apples, an inflatable maze, lawn games, a caramel apple bar, open play pickleball, and more. Noon to 6 p.m. Minneapolis Cider Company, 701 SE Ninth St., Minneapolis.

Ales for ALS Charity Party

For every Hazy Pale Ale sold $1 goes to the ALS Institute. With live music, food from Kham Fu Dee, and more. 1-10 p.m. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

The Magnolias

Punk tunes in the clubhouse. With the Plushies. 7 p.m. Brit's Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Blood in the Tracks Author Event

Authors Paul Metsa and Rick Shefchik discuss Blood in the Tracks: The Minnesota Musicians behind Dylan's Masterpiece, with special guests Sonny Earl and Gregg Inhofer. 3 p.m. Electric Fetus, 2000 Fourth Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Racquel Banaszak, "Once We Traveled Above the Earth"

At SooVAC this weekend:

Once We Traveled Above the Earth

Racquel Banaszak uses dreamlike landscapes, collage, beadwork, and more to explore her Native ancestry and experiences. Featuring an artist’s talk at 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 23, followed by an opening reception from 6-9 p.m. Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Neeyah Muhammad: Artifact

Reality-testing through painting and the found object. Featuring an artist’s talk at 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 23, followed by an opening reception from 6-9 p.m. Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis.

​Eyes They Sea

Syed Hosain, who resides near George Floyd Square, considers how the incident has affected the area. Featuring an opening reception from 6-9 p.m. Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Selby at Snelling

Featuring live music, special sidewalk sales, gallery receptions, and more. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Selby Avenue, from Fairview to Saratoga Avenues, St. Paul.

Queenie Flea

This mini flea features four local makers: Bookish Baker, Embrace Our Souls, Our Little Mirror, and Persephones Petals. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Queenie & Pearl, 5014 Xerxes Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Chris Rackley, "Life As a Mall Brat"

Northrup King Nights

Open studios, sales, special receptions, and more. 5-9 p.m. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Chris Rackley: Life As A Mall Brat

7-9:00 p.m. Kolman & Reeb Gallery, Studio 395 in the Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Iconic Artwork Reimagined

Local artists take their favorite famous artwork and reimagine, modernize, pay homage, and reinterpret their piece. 6 to 9 p.m. Gallery 427, Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Jackalope Craft Fair

Jackalope Craft Fair

Featuring over 100 artists, makers, ad crafters, plus food trucks drinks, and more fun. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Boom Island Park, 724 Sibley St. NE, Minneapolis.

Jeff Ray & the Stakes

10 p.m. to 1 a.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Early Show

With Sol Tribe, Venus Yevu, The Daily Norm. 1 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Cole Diamond

9 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Pleasant Street Art Walk

The 5th Annual Pleasant Street Art Walk

Check out artwork by over 60 local artists. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Downtown Prior Lake.

Llamas on the Plaza

Brush, walk, feed, and take selfies with llamas. Sign up here. 10 a.m. to noon. Nolan Mains Plaza, 3945 Market St., Edina.

Autumn Moon Psychic & Holistic Gathering

Featuring palm and tarot readings, a metaphysical vendors market, free classes and workshops, aura photography, healers, and more. 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Minnesota Comic Exchange

Featuring 40+ tables, $1 comics, collectibles, giveaways, and more hosted by the Minnesota Comic Exchange. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Valley Creek Mall, 1750 Weir Dr., Woodbury.

Manchester City FC vs Nottingham Forest (PL)

Sports at 9 a.m.! Brit's Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

The Fall Market

Hosted by the Market Collective MN Makers Market. 1-6 p.m. Bad Weather Brewing, 711 NE 15th Ave., Minneapolis.

Stillwater Flea & Crafter Market

Find antiques, household items, furniture, garden art, clothing, tools, sports, jewelry, collectibles, vintage, food, arts and crafts, local fresh produce, and more. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Washington County Fairgrounds, 12300 40th St. N., Lake Elmo.

Spirit of the St. Croix Art Festival

Featuring an artist village with over 80 artists, demonstrations, live tunes in the bandshell, food vendors, and more. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun. Downtown Hudson, 500 First St., Hudson.

Farmers’ Markets

Apple Valley Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October 29. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Burnsville Saturday Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October 28. 200 Burnsville Pkwy. W., Burnsville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Fulton Farmers Market

Traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through October 28. 4901 Chowen Ave. S., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Lakeview Terrace Farmers Market

Formerly known as the Camden Farmers Market, this small market has teamed up with Robbinsdale to offer fresh produce and artisanal goods plus free fitness classes, chef cook-offs, and more. 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through September 23. Find it on the northeast corner of Bottineau Blvd. (CR 81) and Lakeland Avenue in Robbinsdale, across from HyVee; thenewmpls.info/farmersmarket.

Lakeville Saturday Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through September 23. Lakeville Area Arts Center, 20965 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lowertown Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays. Through Nov. 19. 290 5th St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct.; 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, through Oct. 2225 East Lake St., Minneapolis; facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.

Mill City Farmers Market

Long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park, featuring local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays year round. 750 2nd St. S., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Northeast Farmers Market

Seasonal market featuring food vendors, local produce, and artisanal goods. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 14. St. Boniface Church parking lot, 629 2nd St. NE (corner of University and Seventh Ave. NE), Minneapolis; northeastmarket.org.

The Real Chuck NORAD

SUNDAY

The Real Chuck NORAD

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Bi+ Community Picnic

Celebrate Bisexuality Day at this friendly picnic. Bring food to share if you like, too. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Como Park, in the picnic shelter at the Como Park West Picnic Grounds, near the intersection of Hamline Avenue and Midway Parkway, St. Paul.

Vikings vs. Charger TV Truck Watch party

Watch the game… on a truck! 11 a.m. Broken Clock Brewing Collective, 3134 California St. NE, Minneapolis.

Nicollet & Alcohol

Oasis cover tunes. 4 p.m. Brit's Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Midwest Kpop Festival

It’s a dance competition featuring 15 groups from around the nation. 1-5 p.m. Mall of America, Huntington Bank Rotunda.

Early Show

With Lonesome Dan Kase and Kismet Roundezvous. 1 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

St. Paul Songwriter Rounds

7 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Sunday Brunch Art Market Pop-Up

Shop from local makers outdoors. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Graffiti Garden, Bloomington Avenue and East 35th Street, Minneapolis.

The Textile Center's Textile Garage Sale

Looking for items for your next project? While admission is not free Fri. or Sat., it sure is on Sun. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Textile Center, 3000 University Ave. SE, Minneapolis.

The Warmup Beer Garden

Vikings pregame features draft beer from Indeed Brewing, food from Giulia, live music with appearances from DJ Mad Mardigan, a Bloody Mary bar, lawn games, and more. 9 a.m. to noon. Hotel Emery, 215 Fouth St. S., Minneapolis.

Cars and Coffee

Gaze upon cool cars are the break of dawn. 8-11:30 a.m. Keg and Case Market, 928 Seventh St. W., St. Paul.

Sunday Market

Shop this weekly farmer/cottage food and artisan market through Oct. 15. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dancing Bear Chocolate, 4367 N. Thomas Ave., Minneapolis.

Mikkel, Charlie Parr, Dave Hundrieser



3-5 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.



Varsity Gaymes

Weekly event features spots on TVs, beer pong, and other bar games. 2 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 NE Central Ave., Minneapolis.

FARMERS' MARKETS

Inver Grove Heights Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 8. 8055 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Kingfield Farmers Market

Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods in a new location this year at MLK Park. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 29. MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring ethical meats, baked goods, ready-to-eat items, locally grown veggies and fruits, and live music. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 29. Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org.

Savage Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 29. 4800 W. 123rd St., Savage; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Woodbury Farmers Market8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 29. 8595 Central Park Place, Woodbury; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.