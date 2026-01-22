Freeloader Friday on a Thursday: 89 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more.

Saint Paul Winter Carnival Image courtesy event organizers

THURSDAY

Saint Paul Winter Carnival

Since 1886, the Saint Paul Winter Carnival has been flipping the bird to the world, proving that yes, wintertime in Minnesota is actually pretty rad. This year there will be parades, like the King Borealis Grande Day Parade and the Vulcan Victory Torchlight Parade; sporty things like fat-tire bike rides and free snowboarding lessons; ice sculptures in Rice Park and snow sculptures at the Fairgrounds; and cats (Saintly City Cat Show) and dogs (Doggie Depot). There will be trolley tours offering a bit of history, a pop-up food court in Rice Park, a jigsaw puzzle competition (yes, that’s a thing), a showcase of Rondo artists and orgs at Landmark Center, and so much more. For a complete schedule of events, see wintercarnival.com. Through February 1—Jessica Armbruster

Winter Carnival at Rice Park

Opening night festivities include live ice sculpting, guest speakers, and a laser light show. During the festival, you’ll also find the Ice Bar, where you can order up beer, wine, and soda and a food festival, featuring food trucks and local businesses on Market Street. Rice Park, 109 W. Fourth St., St. Paul. Through January 31

Vulcan Snow Park at the Fair

Featuring snow sculpting competitions and other winter fun. 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Minnesota State Fairgrounds, 1265 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul. Through February 1

Free Metro Transit Rides to Winter Carnival

Download passes for the day you want to ride here.

World Snow Competition Provided

World Snow Celebration

We love a giant pile of snow here in Minnesota. Remember Mt. Eden Prairie? The 40-foot hill in the Kohl’s parking lot in Bloomington? What about the car that got trapped in that snow bank at 38th & Cedar? If snow spectacles are your thing, the World Snow Celebration is going to blow your mind. Teams from around the world (Thailand! England! Mongolia! India! Canada!) will convene to create incredible (and very temporary) works of art. Watch them sculpt live and wonder at the resulting pieces. The festival will also include an open skate rink, food, and places to warm up. Lowell Park, 201 Water St. N., Stillwater; find more info here. Through January 25—Jessica Armbruster

Fuzzy Math



6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Becky Kapell & the Fat 6

7-9 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Trickshooter Social Club

9-11:30 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

“Moonlight”

“Moonlight”

This group exhibition explores themes of mythology, mysticism, fossilization, and healing. 6-8 p.m. DREAMSONG, 1237 Fourth St. NE, Minneapolis.

Trevor James

9:30 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

The Gated Community

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Free Thursdays: Winter Storytelling

With Black Garnet Books, poet and educator LM Brimmer, art activities, and free admission to the galleries. 6-9 p.m. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

Em Cassel

FRIDAY

Day of Truth and Freedom

It’s being billed as the Day of Truth and Freedom because terms like “general strike” and “work stoppage” have very specific legal meanings. But… c’mon: Labor, faith, and community leaders are urging all Minnesotans to avoid work, school, and shopping this Friday to protest Operation Metro Surge. (Labor Notes has a deep-dive on the nuts/bolts of the strike-like initiative.) "This is about evil, dark principalities and wickedness in high places," co-organizer Rev. Brian Herron told reporters last week. "Darkness can't drive out darkness. Only light can break darkness, and we choose to be light today. We choose to speak peace and not hate." So yes, wield the mightiest tool in your laboring-class arsenal and withhold your labor and your dollars—lord knows Racket won’t be open for business.—Jay Boller

Day of Truth and Freedom March

Bring hand warmers, folks. It’s gonna be a cold march. Find more info here. 2 p.m. Commons Park, 425 Portland Ave. S., Minneapolis.

U.S. Pond hockey Championships

U.S. Pond Hockey Championships

It’s hockey season. We’re talking pond hockey season, folks. Sure, going to a Wild game is a good time, but there’s something very special about this epic three-day tourney that brings in amateur athletes, retired pros, and friends just planning to wing it from around the state, the continent, and yes, the world. Over the next three days teams will battle it out in a variety of divisions, including 40-plus, 50-plus, rink rats, and bender, which the site says is intended for the “beautiful late bloomers of the Pond.” They’ll all be vying for top honors: bragging rights and the etching of their team name into the Golden Shovel. Meanwhile, you’ll be able to watch it all, grab a drink in the warming house, and enjoy some pond skating yourself at one of the open rinks. Free. 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sun. Lake Nokomis, 5001 Lake Nokomis Pkwy. W., Minneapolis; find more info at uspondhockey.com. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

Music, Fire, and Ice Skate Night

Featuring ice skating, hot chocolate, live music, and fire pits. 6-8 p.m. Longfellow Recreation Center, 3435 36th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

The Mary Cutrufello Band

Rock. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

J-Mo On The Beat & Francis Emil Johnson

Rock/pop with a retro flavor. 9-11:30 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge

Candlelight Trail and Community Night

Featuring a lit trail to walk, “We Are Water” art exhibit inside, activities for all ages, and free snacks and cocoa. 6-9 p.m. Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge, 3815 American Blvd. E., Bloomington.

Hurricane Harold’s All Star Review

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Underneath Oceans

7 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Happy Hour Trivia Mafia

5 p.m. every Fri. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Pink Cloud: Dry January in the Ox

With art by Ben Hering, written word by Kelly Hering, and music from Dave Power and the Nelson Devereaux Trio. 7-11 p.m. Indeed Brewing Co., 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Pub Song Social

Irish and Celtic tunes. 7-9 p.m. Boom Island Brewing Company, 5959 Baker Rd., Minnetonka.

CCU Friday Night Open Mic

It’s back! Read more about Comedy Corner Underground’s move and plans for the future here. 10 p.m. Whitey’s Old Town Saloon, 400 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Saint Paul Winter Carnival

SATURDAY

King Boreas Grande Day Parade

2-4 p.m. Grand Avenue in Saint Paul, Grand Avenue, beginning at Dale St. and ending at Lexington Ave., St. Paul.

Frosty Art Affair

Featuring local artists and makers. Part of the Winter Carnival. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Landmark Center, 75 Fifth St. W., St. Paul.

Waziya Winter Wind Celebration

With snow sculpting, an art exhibit, winter plant info, storytelling, an Indigenous makers market, food, and outdoor activities like skiing, sledding, snowboarding, kicksledding, and Dakota winter games. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Battle Creek Winter Recreation Area, 2300 Upper Afton Rd., Maplewood.

Winter Play Day 2026

With guided hikes, snowshoeing, birding, winter games, a winter sound garden with live performances by Blue Lady and the Mni Choir, storytelling, bonfires, and more. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Crosby Farm Regional Park, 2595 Crosby Farm Rd., St. Paul.

Adoption Event With Healing Hearts Rescue MN

Meet adoptable dogs and puppies. Noon to 2 p.m. Brühaven Craft Company, 1368 Lasalle Ave., Minneapolis.

Therapy on Tap

Meet therapists from the Twin Cities who can answer questions, provide resources, and help you find a good fit for therapy. (Participating therapists will not be consuming any alcohol or THC during these events, of course.) 2-5 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

“Costa Rica” Artists’ Talk

Kristie Bretzke, Dan Bruggeman, and Cindy Koopman discuss their time spent making art at Ylang Ylang Beach Resort in Montezuma, Costa Rica, and share tips for traveling with art supplies. 3-4 p.m. Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis.

Grunge Unplugged

7-10 p.m. Inbound BrewCo., 701 N. 5th St., Minneapolis.

Local Trinket and Vendor Market

Featuring over 40 local vendors. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Maplewood Mall, 3001 White Bear Ave. N., St. Paul.

Winter Kite Festival

Lake Harriet Kite Festival

No matter what time of year it is, there is pretty much always wind out there. Meaning, it’s always kite season. Which is one of the reasons why this annual festival works well, even though it is traditionally scheduled in the dead of winter. This year they’ll be teaming up and sharing space with the Art Shanty Projects, which is also on the lake right now. In addition to kite flying, there will also be food trucks, DJs, and free s’mores roasting by the bonfire. Parking can be brutal, so consider the available shuttle service. Free. Noon to 4 p.m. Lake Harriet, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

The Symptones, BEAR, Steady Range

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Redwing Blackbird Promo

Redwing Blackbird

7 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Doug Collins & the Receptionists

3 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Doug Collins

1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Billy Johnson

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Twin River

9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Art Shanty 2024

Art Shanty Projects

Historically, it’s the Winter Carnival that gets all the national attention. But the Art Shanties are the Twin Cities’ most iconic cold weather event. For over 20 years artists, scientists, musicians, and dreamers have set up shop on a frozen lake, inviting folks to immerse themselves in a wonderland of artsy ice fishing shanties. “We are very fortunate to foster an incredibly loving and kind, aware and engaged community of artists and organizers, and we find our role in this moment to be offering nourishment—a space to gather and see each other,” a recent Instagram post states on the current political climate. “We are here for you. We stand with you.” This year, they’ll foster that community via 20 shanties and a variety of free-roaming creatives. Shanties include the Beaver Shanty, where you will become a beaver and learn about their ways; the Free Store Shanty, where you can donate warm items or take something with you; and Medusa (Club Med), a dance shanty where you can get your groove on. There will also be yoga sessions, square dancing, an art bike parade, poetry readings, and other interactive happenings during each weekend. Free; $10-$20 suggested donation. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Lake Harriet, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis; find more deets at artshantyprojects.org. Through February 8—Jessica Armbruster

“Landscapes”

Photography juried by Aline Smithson. 6-8 p.m. Praxis Gallery & Photographic Arts Center, 2601 27th St. S. (NW Corner of Ivy Arts Parking Lot), Minneapolis.

And:

“The Abstract Image”

6-8 p.m. Praxis Gallery & Photographic Arts Center, 2601 27th St. S. (NW Corner of Ivy Arts Parking Lot), Minneapolis.

Frothy Band

7-9:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

LoLo’s Ghost

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Irish Session Musicians

7 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Beer Poking

Noon to 6 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through January. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

Free Yoga

Studio 9-to-5 hosts free yoga sessions Mon., Wed., and Sat. Sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

FARMERS MARKETS

Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Apr. 19. 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Winter Farmers Market

9 a.m. to noon Jan. 24, Feb. 7 & 21, March 7 & 21, and Saturdays through April. Minneapolis Farmers Market Site, 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; find more info at mplsfarmersmarket.com.

St. Paul Indoor Farmers Market

Shopping in nature? Pffft. This one lets you shop for greens without the weather. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through April 18. 308 Prince St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

SUNDAY

Bladerunner

Free movie and popcorn. 7 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

DayFunk

With DJ tunes from Kelly Reverb, Cameron Windsor, BunnyMob, eks, and Nick Gunz. 2-8 p.m. Eat Street Crossing, 2819 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis.

Katy Tessman, Becky Schlegel, Katy Vernon

Singer/songwriter tunes. 4-6 p.m. Utepils Brewing, 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Gender Affirming Surgery Letters

Free GenderAsset evaluation for people seeking gender affirming surgeries by licensed psychologists. Find more info here. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Queermunity MN, 3036 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

New Words: A Variety Open Mic

5:30 p.m.; 5 p.m. sign up. The Black Forest Inn, 1 E. 26th St., Minneapolis.

Al Church’s Sunday Service



3 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Josh Granowski’s Imitation Chuck Norad



7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Dakota Dave Hull

3-5 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Graf

With Sam Licari, Allison Sounds. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Gerard Nolden & Too Old Cat

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Cold Sweat

9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Church of Cornbread

A weekly Cornbread Harris jam. 5-7 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.