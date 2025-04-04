Freeloader Friday: 89 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best event, cost be damned, click here.

"Mosaic of Culture" Bilal Amano

FRIDAY

“Bilal Amano: Mosaic of Culture”

This show, which opened earlier this week, features portraits of people from a variety of cultural backgrounds. 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fri.; 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Holland Arts, East Building, 607 22nd Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

30 Days of Biking

This is more than a festival or one specific event; 30 Days of Biking is an experience, a challenge, a global community, and, maybe, a paradigm shift. 30 Days of Biking is a worldwide event with local roots; each spring participants vow to bike every day for the month of April, be it a short neighborhood trip or a full-blown multi-mile excursion. It’s a chance to feel more confident biking around town, to experience trails, and to see the world on two wheels (or one, you wacky unicyclers!). You won’t have to do it alone, as there are a bunch of friendly bike rides this month; Joyful Riders Club has an adorable Easter Bunny Ride coming up as well as their monthly slow-roll Fulton brewery get together. Or if pastries are more your thing, Perennial Cycle will host sweets-fueled jaunts every Saturday. If you want to get an early start, today’s official kick-off ride starts at 5:30 p.m. at Brackett Park. Watch the org’s Facebook page for updates on group rides, and sign up for the challenge at 30daysofbiking.com. Through April 30—Jessica Armbruster

Inventory Reduction Sale

Costume designer Kathleen Richert opens up her space for a sale of mostly vintage buttons, trims, fabric, fabric, torso forms, accessories, books, games, glassware, mirrors, and more. Bring cash. 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Kathleen Richert Costumes & Clothing, 2322 N. 24th Ave., Minneapolis.

Olio Vintage Happy Hour

This month’s happy hour includes guest vendors You Thrifty Bitch and Backstitch Vintage. 4-6 p.m. Olio Vintage, 21 Fifth St. NE, Minneapolis.

“A Wish To Rage: Lying To My Psych”

Artist Dobbs DeCorsey explores rage in the context of being neurodiverse via images of functional pottery, volcanoes, and camp. 5-8 p.m. Pride Cultural Arts Center (PCAC), 1201 Harmon Place, Minneapolis.

Selfish Teammate

An Evening of Duos

With Foley Amundson Duo, Selfish Teammate, Hot Press, Little Lizard, Pals, and Ciao Bello. 10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Mark Ross & the Three-Nineteen

With Hebba Jebba. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

King Caesar

With In Solid Air, Weald. 9-11:30 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Zola, Charlie, Jared & Kai

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

New Havoline Supremes

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Kid Dakota

7 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

“4th Annual Book Arts Exhibition”

This group show featuring book artist Erin Maurelli includes fine press, zines, ephemera, sculptural book works, and book art installations. 6-8 p.m. Friedli Gallery, 943 Seventh St. W., St. Paul.

Kaatwalk

Singer-songwriter tunes. 5-7 p.m. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis.

4onthefloor

Rock on the patio. 6-9 p.m. Eat Street Crossing, 2819 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis.

Space! Bell Museum

April Star Party

Just being realistic here: Right now, the weather on Friday isn’t forecast to be ideal for stargazing. But should the skies clear up before Friday night, you’ll have the opportunity to use the Bell’s high-powered telescopes to see deep-space objects otherwise unobservable to the human eye. Inside, cloudy or not, the museum’s astronomy experts will guide you through the night sky in the planetarium (free shows are offered on a first-come, first-served basis), and other hands-on astral activities are scheduled throughout the evening. Free. 9-10:30 p.m. Bell Museum, 2088 Larpenteur Ave. W., St. Paul; find more info and RSVP here.—Em Cassel

The Voice’s Red Chair

Yes, this is a chair on tour. Folks are invited to sit in the chair and press buttons and spin. With photo ops, chair merch, and giveaways. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Mall of America, Huntington Bank Rotunda, 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington.

Spring Sounds: Swing Dance Night

This event kicks off with a swing dance lesson by TC Swing followed by live music from Lena + the LoveKills. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Mall of America, Huntington Bank Rotunda, 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington.

“BlueSky Exhibition”

See photos from participants of an ongoing free workshop run by photographer Sho Nikaido. 5-8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Mirror Lab, 3400 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis.

Galleria Floral Experience

Galleria Floral Experience: Escape to Paradise

Featuring giant floral installations inspired by the ocean throughout the mall. The Galleria, 3510 W. 69th St, Edina. Through Sunday

FriGAY

Drag performances, a dance party, and $2 specialty shots—sounds like a party! 21+. 9 p.m. RSVP recommended; do it here. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

RuPaul's Drag Race Watch Party

Watch Season 17 with your buds. This weekly event includes prizes and drink specials. RSVP for a seat at Eventbrite. 6-8 p.m. On the RoX, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 17 Viewing Party

RSVP at Lushmpls.com to claim a seat. 6:30-8:30 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Brenda B. Sings

With Terrance Day and Dave Falbo. 5:30-8 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

J-Mo On The Beat and The J-Lighters

SATURDAY

Topiary Blush, Glitterpit, J-Mo On The Beat and The J-Lighters

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Hands Off! Mass Mobilization

If you’re anything like me, you suffer from a spat of mini brain aneurysms each and every morning while reading the national news. When Trump was elected last fall, Racket assembled a massive list of orgs—LGBTQ+, environmental, reproductive justice, antiwar—to help readers steer their anger toward something resembling productivity. Today at the Capitol, however, is more about transmitting that white-hot rage in the loudest, most visible format possible. Organized by Indivisible Twin Cities, 50501MN, and Women's March MN, the Minnesota installment of the national Hands Off! protest wave is intended for, per those organizers: “Whether you are mobilized by the attacks on our democracy, the slashing of jobs, the invasion of privacy, or the assault on our services—this moment is for you. We'll be part of a massive, visible, national rejection of this crisis. Our goal is to show that the people—the majority—are taking action to stop the corruption and power grab.” If nothing else, there’s a more-than-zero chance it’ll annoy this whiney, (allegedly) ketamine-addicted baby with an (alleged) botched dick surgery. Free. Noon. Minnesota State Capitol , 75 Rev Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., St. Paul; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Romance Book Fair

Did you happen to see any videos of the massive line outside Inbound for its adult book fair in January? Yeah, it was intense. So, knowing that, and knowing that 1.8K people have already registered for this romance-themed version on Facebook… I’m just saying, maybe get there early or don’t bother getting there at all! If you do manage to get inside, you’ll find books and crafts from local shops and makers, plus A Court of Thorns and Roses trivia (noon), a romance keychain-making station, and readings and signings from local authors (2-5 p.m.). Free. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Inbound BrewCo., 701 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis; more info here.—Em Cassel

Mvrrow

With Shotgun Facelift, Sassafrass. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

The Clean Plate Club

An eight-piece instrumental funk ensemble. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Mammoth Moth

With Boots & Needles. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Kind Beats Showcase

With DJ sets from Jay Em, Minor, Ranji Bravo + Leng Nguyen, MooZoo, and French Connection. 2-7 p.m. Eat Street Crossing, 2819 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis.

Friends & Family April Residency

DJ tunes from Bansi and Dazy Haze. 2-6 p.m. Modist Brewing Company, 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis.

Drew Peterson

“Midnight Orienteer”

New work by Drew Peterson. 6-9 p.m. Rosalux Gallery, 315 W. 48th St., Minneapolis.

Northrup King Nights: The Re-Illumination

Open studios, sales, special receptions, and more. 4-8 p.m. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Rescheduled: Pura Vida Galleria Grand Opening

Featuring prizes, snacks, and new art. Bring your headphones or earbuds to see/hear the process videos of select artworks. Noon to 8 p.m. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Block Party!

If you head to Northrup open studios be sure to hit up the second floor, where events include Gallery Equus’s seven-year anniversary, Pura Vida Galleria's grand opening, live music, live painting, prizes, and new art at Dyan Padgett and Sander_k_6 studios. 4-8 p.m. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Free First Saturday Photo by Carina Lofgren, courtesy Walker Art Center

Free First Saturday: Earth Elements

This installment includes projects that celebrate natural materials. Featuring art kits, activities, film screenings, and more. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

Weekly Pastry Rides

Celebrate 30 Days of Biking with this easy-going weekly ride with free pastries. Maat behind the shop. 9 a.m. Perennial Cycle, 3342 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis. Through April 26

The Clay Pit’s One-Year Anniversary Party

Featuring hands-on clay activities, snacks, a clay garage sale, and other fun. 2-8 p.m. 4141 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

60 Artists on 50th: The 79th Cultivated Fine Art Show

Exhibition and sale. 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Burroughs Community School, 1601 W. 50th St., Minneapolis.

Union Depot

Free Yoga

Studio 9-to-5 hosts free yoga sessions Mon., Wed., and Sat. Sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Slow Oldtime Music Jam

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Maurice Jacox & We Still R

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Luke Bakken

7 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Garden Art Fling Greg Feinberg

Garden Art Fling

Featuring music, storytelling, art vendors, and an exhibition featuring 8” x 8” works from ACW members inspired by gardens and pollinators. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Flux Arts Building, 699 Lowry Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Twin Cities Record Show

Featuring 30 tables stacked and packed with albums, 45 RPM records, CDs, and music memorabilia. Noon to 4 p.m. Minneapolis Cider Company, 701 SE Ninth St., Minneapolis.

Artist Talk: “ALOFT”

Andrew Wykes discusses his current exhibition. 2-3:30 p.m. Kolman & Reeb Gallery, Studio 395, Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

“#citypics: Urban Photographs”

“Fresh Paint” and “#citypics: Urban Photographs”

Two exhibition openings in one night! With textural plein-air paintings by Todd Clercx and urban photographs by Chris Faust and Doug Johnson. 4-7 p.m. Douglas Flanders & Associates, 5025 France Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Showstopper Vintage

1-5 p.m. Fair State Brewing Cooperative, 2506 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

StoryFest 2025

Story Arts of Minnesota hosts this free festival featuring performances, workshops, community showcases, open mics, resource tables, and lunchtime food trucks. It all starts with a morning story concert for youth and families and ends with an evening story program for adults. Listen to a story or tell your own. Find the full program at storyartsmn.org/storyfest2025. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Shakopee Rd., Bloomington.

Mississippi Hot Club

7-9 p.m. 56 Brewing, 3055 NE Columbia Ave., Suite 102, Minneapolis.

Dan Radin

Cello rock. 6-9 p.m. Bald Man Brewing, 2020 Silver Bell Rd., Eagan.

Watch Party: USWMNT vs. Brazil

With prizes from MN Aurora. 3:30 p.m. Black Hart of Saint Paul, 1415 University Ave. W., St. Paul.

Jeanne Aaron, 'Cone Flowers'

“Silk Paintings and Batiks”

Featuring an artist talk with Jeanne Aaron at 1 p.m. Sat. and a public reception from 1-5 p.m. Sun. Vine Arts Center, Ivy Building, 2637 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Spring Sound: The Voice

Featuring performances from Season 26 contestants Adam Bohanan, Frankie Torres, and Dahlia Jones, followed by a Q&A session and a meet and greet. 1 p.m. Mall of America, Huntington Bank Rotunda, 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington.

White Bear Lake Food Trucks Spring Fling

Featuring 11 food trucks. 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. 1059 Meadowslands Dr., White Bear Lake.

MN Record Show Sale

Featuring new and used vinyl, CDs, cassettes, posters, DVDs, and VHS from 25 vendors. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge, 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Food Truck Train

Yep, more food trucks in a parking lot. 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fleet Farm Hastings, 875 General Sieben Dr., Hastings.

Tamarack Room’s Spring Fling Market

Local makers and more. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tamarack Room, 2232 Carter Ave., St. Paul.

Spring Beertique Makers’ Market

Featuring free mini massages, Eggroll Queen food truck, and a market with fantastical hats (it’s Derby season), farm meats and goods, spice mixes, and more. Noon to 6 p.m. Lift Bridge Brewing, 1900 Tower Dr. W., Stillwater.

Chris Silver

Americana tunes. 5-8 p.m. Lift Bridge Brewing, 1900 Tower Dr. W., Stillwater.

Mill City’s Indoor Winter Market

This long running market features local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce, as well as handmade gifts and goods. For the season, the market moves inside Mill City Museum (museum admission is not required). Winter Markets are held on the first and third Saturdays of each month through April. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Apr 5 & 19. 704 S. Second St., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Mpls Craft Market Darin Kamnetz

SUNDAY

Old St. Anthony Spring Market

Hosted by Minneapolis Craft Market. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Machine Shop, 300 Second St. SE, Minneapolis.

The Get-Up Mondays

With the St. Paul Mudsteppers, Let M. Know. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

A Music Party to Celebrate Tara Cindy Sherman

Mary Bue, Martin Devaney, and Molly Maher celebrate their friend, who has been a master yoga teacher for over 30 years. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

With free popcorn and drink specials. 7-10 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Barrel Flash

With Dive Bar Orchestra. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Brass Messengers

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Corpse Reviver

3-5 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Movies Made (Right) Here: Little Big League

RSVP here. 3 p.m. Nicollet Island Pavilion, 40 Power St., Minneapolis.

P.U.P. Adoption Event

Meet and hang with dogs! 3-5 p.m. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Food Truck Train

Parking lot food party, Vol. 2. 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cub Foods, 1059 Meadowlands Dr., St. Paul.

Manchester Derby (PL)

10:30 a.m. Brit's Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Watch Party: Minnesota United FC @ NYCFC

With food and drink specials, giveaways, a DJ, and in-game announcements provided by Loons PA announcer Tony DeLorenzo. 12:30 p.m. (2 p.m. kickoff). Park Tavern, 3401 Louisiana Ave. S., St. Louis Park.

Odd Market

A local makers market featuring all kinds of oddities. Noon to 4 p.m. Odd Mart, 2520 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.