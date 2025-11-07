Freeloader Friday: 81 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more.

Erik Farseth, 'A View To a Kill Collage'

FRIDAY

“Sometimes They Are a Changeling”

Featuring door-sized Tarot-inspired paintings by Sara Witty and macabre collage from Erik Farseth. There will be a “quiet” reception with Tarot readings from 6-10 p.m. Fri. and a “loud” reception with post-hardcore band Battery Eyes from 6-10 p.m. Sat. Squirrel Haus Arts, 3450 Snelling Ave., Minneapolis.

Pitch-A-Friend

It’s cuffing season, my single sweeties—now that we’ve set the clocks back, you’re running out of time to lock down that situationship before winter arrives in earnest. And if you’re not even entangled in an ongoing situationship? Well, it’s time to fix that for sure. Enter Pitch-A-Friend Twin Cities, the series that invites folks to literally pitch their single friends, like with a PowerPoint presentation and everything. This week’s event at Inbound is “nerd night,” where everyone being pitched is a self-proclaimed nerd. Looking for tips on being your best wingmanning Don Draper? “Tell us what they’re looking for in a person, because that might spark interest,” Jackie Carper, Pitch-A-Friend’s Twin Cities chapter lead, told Racket earlier this year. “And tell the crowd what people can’t see with their own eyes, and what makes them a good friend, because that’s what makes them a good partner.” 21+. Free. 7 p.m. Inbound BrewCo., 701 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Barstool Bandit Promo

Barstool Bandit

6-8 p.m. Utepils Brewing, 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis.

QRRKY

With Queen Jeanne. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Emmy Woods

8 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Living Bloom

From White Squirrel’s website: “Like vines grappling the walls of brownstone, the band connects with audiences through live performances that go from hazy and electric to tastefully introspective.” What vines are these folks hanging with? Also with New Seven and Lovehouse. 9-11:30 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

"Heavy Hitters" Cameron Patricia Downey

“Heavy Hitters”

New work from Maggie Thompson, Cameron Patricia Downey, and Emma Beatrez. 7-10 p.m. HAIR + NAILS, 2222 1⁄2 E. 35th St., Minneapolis.

Eli Gardiner, ShugE

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Line Dry

Blues, rock, country, and more. 7-9:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Brethren Bones/Blue Earth Band

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Capital Sons

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

"miniARTure"

“miniARTure 2025”

There’s something magical about small-scale art. Not only is it super cute, but it also requires a lot of skill. An artist who works in a teeny-weeny medium has to maintain a steady hand, command an uncanny attention to detail, and possess an understanding of scale with no room for error. You can see examples of this varied genre at OAC this week, where tiny-art makers will convene for “miniARTure,” an annual show featuring pocket-sized pieces. Past shows have included palm-sized sculptures, paintings barely bigger than the gallery label, and dollhouse-scaled items. So cute! So skilled! Free. 6-10 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Otherworldly Arts Collective, 451 NE Taft St., Minneapolis; find more info at oacmn.com. Through Saturday—Jessica Armbruster

“Everyday Solutions for Modern Living”

New sculptural experiments by Brighton McCormick. 5:30-7:30 p.m., followed by an '80s movie screening outside. Chicago Avenue Fire Arts Center, 3749 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis.

“Resist and Reclaim”

For this exhibition, which opened yesterday, 20 local Black and Indigenous women and femme-identifying artists create works using secondhand denim jackets. Goldstein Museum of Design, University of Minnesota, 241 McNeal Hall, 1985 Buford Ave., St. Paul.

Prix Fixe Pop-Up #7

Junket: Tossed & Found hosts one of those vintage events where the inventory gets cheaper by the day. Items are $10 Fri., $5 Sat., and $2 on Sun. Noon to 8 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sun. Black Forest Inn, 9 E. 26th St., Minneapolis.

Vendor Welcome Happy Hour

Stop by Olio to meet this month’s vintage sellers and enjoy NA drinks and bubbly. 4-6 p.m. Olio Vintage, 21 Fifth St. NE, Minneapolis.

Mary Jane Mansfield

“Quiet Resilience"

A solo exhibition by former resident artist Mary Jane Mansfield featuring electric water sculpture, painting, drawing, and projection. 6-8 p.m. Second Shift Studio Space, 1128 Payne Ave., St. Paul.

“Hot Dot • Green Dot”

Sculpture, printmaking, and painting by Catrin Magnusson & Genie Castro. There will be an artists’ talk from 5-8 p.m. Cream of the Crop Artists Gallery, 511 Second St., Hudson, WI.

FriGAY

Drag performances, a dance party, and $2 specialty shots–sounds like a party! 21+. 9 p.m. RSVP recommended; do it here. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Ryan Stopera

SATURDAY

Back of House Book Launch

Authors celebrate the release of this cookbook sharing immigrant family recipes. Read more about the release in Racket’s story here. 6-10 p.m. Bar Brava, 1914 N. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

National Handmaids’ Day of Action

Join the Handmaids of MN for a rally for rule of law, equal protection under the law, and due process. Find more info here. 1-2:30 p.m. Minnesota State Capitol Grounds, 75 Rev Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., St. Paul.

Metro B Line’s 1,000,000 Ride Celebration

With live music, food and refreshments, B Line promotional items, and family-friendly activities. Noon to 3 p.m. Martin Luther King Recreation Center, 271 Mackubin St., St. Paul.

KPop Karaoke

With vendors, trading cards, trivia, and more. 4-7:30 p.m. United Noodles, 2015 E. 24th St., Minneapolis.

Nokomis Urban Craft & Art Fair

Featuring 30+ indie vendors. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nokomis Community Center, 2401 E. Minnehaha Pkwy., Minneapolis.

A Handmade Holiday Market

Minneapolis Craft Market hosts local artists and makers. Noon to 5 p.m. Brühaven Craft Co., 1368 LaSalle Ave., Minneapolis.

Queerly & Sincerely Fall Makers Marketplace

Shop items from women and LGBTQIA+ makers. 2-8 p.m. Urban Growler, 2325 Endicott St., St. Paul.

Twin Cities Book Fest Jennifer Simonson

Twin Cities Book Festival

Rain Taxi’s annual book fest is on the move. This year, it’s heading to St. Paul for a day of all things literary. The sellers’ floor will feature new releases and bestsellers from local shops and printhouses, whether you’re looking for a mystery thriller, romantic fluff, historical nonfiction, or investigative journalism. Featured authors giving talks and readings or participating in Q&As include Stephanie Burt (Taylor’s Version), who teaches classes on the poetry of Taylor Swift; fantasy author Eoin Colfer (the Artemis Fowl series, Firefox Moon); YA graphic novelist Shannon Hale; and Japanese manga artist Misako Rocks! (fun fact: She also illustrates Dan Savage’s “Savage Love” column). There will also be workshops, including sessions on typewriter poetry and manga drawing, a recipe swap with cookbook author Stephanie Hanson, and hands-on crafting. For more details and a free Metro Transit pass to the event, check out twincitiesbookfestival.com. Free. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.—Jessica Armbruster

Weave Got to Do Something

This community art and sustainability event invites neighbors to transform single-use plastic bags into a collective tapestry. Drop in anytime between 1-3 p.m. 40th Street Park Recreation Center, 1900 E. 40th St., Minneapolis.

Encaustic Painting Demonstration

With artist Barbara Bloy. 1:30 p.m. California Building, 2205 California St. NE, Minneapolis.

Fall Open Studio

Featuring make-n-take crafts, holiday shopping, and new Gachapon machines. Noon to 4 p.m. MN Dream Art Studio, 2200 University Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Second Saturday Open Studios

Explore the work of local artists in three buildings on the Casket campus. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Casket Arts Building, 681 17th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Adam & Ava Levy Promo

Adam & Ava Levy

8 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

OVRFWRD, Until the New System



10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Voltage Controller



3 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Passion Park Experience: David Lopez, Heyzeus, Daark, & More

1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

North Country Singers

Sixties country rock, singer-songwriter, and Americana tunes. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Serf Revolt

Alt-rock tunes. With The Dirty Pretty, Letters, Naked Eye. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Big Lake

3 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Coloring Shadows

5:15-8 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Gus The Bard

7:30 p.m. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Maurice Jacox

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Dowser

7 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Grunge Day

Nirvana, Pearl Jam, and other '90s tunes. 6-9 p.m. Utepils Brewing, 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Choirs on Tap

Hosted by Beer Choir Twin Cities. 5-7 p.m. Fulton Taproom, 414 6th Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Boot Cut

3 p.m. Barely Brothers Records, 783 Raymond Ave., St. Paul.

The Black Market

The Black Market: BBIB Market

Shop clothing, beauty items, jewelry, food, and more from local BIPOC-owned businesses. With food trucks, family fun, live music, and more. Reserve a free ticket at theblackmarketmpls.com. 2-6:30 p.m. The Lab – Pilot Facility and Taproom, 767 N. Eustis St., Minneapolis.

Morbid Maker’s Market

Spooky goods from local makers. Noon to 5 p.m. White Bear Meadery, 1320 Co. Rd D Circle E, Maplewood.

Banned Book Club (Children)

Junauda Petrus reads from her book Can We Please Give the Police Department to the Grandmothers?, followed by snacks in the lobby. 10 a.m. RSVP required; do it here. Penumbra Theatre, 270 N. Kent St., St. Paul.

Twin Cities Record Show

Memorabilia, 45s, and all kinds of additional vinyl. Noon to 4 p.m. Boom Island Brewing, 5959 Baker Rd., Minnetonka.

This Is Not Fine: An Open Mic for Airing Grievances

6 p.m. RSVP here for a slot. The ArtHouse, 4400 Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Four Seasons Nordic Village Market

Nordic Village Winter Market

It’s back! Featuring European-style market where little houses are shops. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Four Seasons Minneapolis, 245 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis. Through December 21

Hennepin County Fix-It Clinic

Bring something busted and get help fixing it. Noon to 4 p.m. Central Lutheran Church, 333 S. 12th St., Minneapolis.

Holiday Market

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun. Carver Junk Co., 206 N. Chestnut St., Chaska.

Jul Shop Opening Weekend

Shop Nordic gifts at this annual pop-up shop through January 25. The American Swedish Institute, 2600 Park Ave., Minneapolis.

Field + Festival Holiday Market 2025

Minneapolis Craft Market hosts this weekly market offering eats from local farmers and artisans. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Wagner’s Garden Center, 6024 Penn Ave. S., Minneapolis. Through December 21

Holiday Gallery Shop

A juried collection of artisan goods for gifting from 100+ artists. Textile Center, 3000 University Ave. SE, Minneapolis; textilecentermn.org. Through December 31

Free Yoga

Studio 9-to-5 hosts free yoga sessions Mon., Wed., and Sat. Sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

FARMERS MARKETS

Mill City Farmers Market

The yearlong market moves indoors this weekend for its fall/winter schedule. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every first and third Sat., Nov. through Apr. 750 S. Second St., Minneapolis; find more info at millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Apr. 19. 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

St. Paul Indoor Farmers Market

Shopping in nature? Pffft. This one lets you shop for greens without the weather. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through April 18. 308 Prince St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

SUNDAY

Death Becomes Her

Free movie and popcorn. 7 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Emmy Woods and Friends

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

The Smokin’ Section

3 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Dear Jim: A Literary Open Mic

1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Thomas Sticha

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Jackson Kates

With Robyn Jamner, Ambient Toad. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Walker Art Center

Sensory Friendly Sunday

This monthly event is designed for kids, teens, and adults with sensory processing differences, autism spectrum disorder, or developmental disabilities. The galleries will be closed to the general public, and there will be quiet spaces, fidgets, and sunglasses available. It’s free; but you’ll need to sign up at the Walker to reserve a time. 8 to 11 a.m. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

9th Annual Holiday Bazaar

Shop 18 rare local artisans. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Paikka, 550 Vandalia St., St. Paul.

SantaPaws

Minnesota Boxer Rescue hosts this afternoon with Santa photo ops, local vendors, live music, food, raffles, and dogs. 1-4 p.m. 56 Brewing, 3055 NE Columbia Ave., Suite 102, Minneapolis.

Kitten Snuggling

Meet (and hug!) adoptable kittens from Rainbow Whiskers. 3-7 p.m. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.