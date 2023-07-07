Freeloader Friday: 79 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, price be damned, click here.

FRIDAY

The Woman King

Fun fact: Danai Gurira graduated from Macalester College. Movie at dusk. Hiawatha School Park, 4305 E. 42nd St., Minneapolis.

2000's Trivia Mafia

6:30 p.m. AxeBridge Wine Company, 411 Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

Grunge Unplugged

6:30-9:30 p.m. Lupulin Brewing Company, 570 Humboldt Dr., Big Lake.

Southern Resident Killer Whales

Alternative rock. 7-8:30 p.m. Minnehaha Falls, 4801 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Funniest Person in Minneapolis

Acme Comedy Co. has thrown its Funniest Person in the Twin Cities contest for decades, but it appears the (technically) newer comedy room at Sisyphus is only focused on the younger, better, bigger city for its contest. (Come at me St. Paul subscribers—it’s my birthright to talk this trash!) In any case, this month-long standup throwdown will feature 10 to 12 contestants performing three-minute sets that might advance ‘em in the tourney. At month’s end, a scrappy upstart will emerge from the heap with the titular honorific as their prize. Sisyphus is also booking nightly headliners to ensure this won’t be a total amateur hour. Arrive early to ensure you snag a seat at this no-cover event. Free. 8-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Sisyphus Brewing, 712 Ontario Ave. W. #100, Minneapolis; find more info here. Through July—Jay Boller

Morning Meditation in the Garden of Seasons

7 a.m. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St. S., Minneapolis.

Jazicality

7 p.m. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St. S., Minneapolis.

The Red Hot Django Peppers

International jazz. 7:30-9 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Open Eye Theatre 2023

Driveway Tour Theater: Tucker’s Robot

In the summer, theater troupes take to the parks, lawns, and lakes of the cities to perform free shows for the sunburned masses. That includes productions for kids, thanks to Open Eye Theatre, which heads to your neighborhood driveways, backyards, and front lawns each year. The 2023 lineup will feature two plays: Tucker’s Robot (June 10-July 16) tells the tale of a kid facing his fears thanks to a time-traveling mechanical friend, while Molly and the Magic Boot (July 19-August 27) is about tech-free adventures on a farm. Open Eye estimates that they visited around 51 communities in 2022, and that number continues to increase. Do you have a rad backyard? You can even sign up to host a show. All events are free and open to the public (donations are accepted). You can find the complete schedule at openeyetheatre.org/driveway-tour. Locations vary from week to week; this weekend they’ll be popping up at: 2809 S. 39th Ave., Minneapolis, on Friday at 7 p.m.; Dancing Bear Chocolate (4367 N. Thomas Ave., Minneapolis), on Saturday at 1 p.m.; and Arbeiter Brewing (3038 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis) on Sunday at 1 p.m. Through August 27–Jessica Armbruster

Friday Art-Making in the Garden Summer 2023

Art-making fun for kids four and up. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays through August 25. Minneapolis Sculpture Garden, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

Heavy Presents Full Tilt Boogie Pre Party 2023

With Corey Medina and Brothers. 8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

The Gated Community, Emmy Woods and The Red Pine Ramblers

21+. 10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Jim Walsh & The Dog Day Cicadas

Rock ‘n’ roll. Noon. Water Works at Mill Ruins Park, 425 West River Parkway, Minneapolis.

Rise Above

Rise Above Traveling Exhibit

Learn about the Tuskegee Airmen from the Commemorative Air Force Rise Above Squadron with a panoramic exhibition and movie. 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Airlake Airport New South Side Hangar, 22300 Hawker Lane, Lakeville.

Boom Days 2023

Boom Island is celebrating 12 years of beers this year with a two-day festival in their Minnetonka taproom. During the weekend, they’ll have special beers on tap, games to play, and a local vendors’ market. They’ll also have food trucks (Taco Way, Northeast Pretzels, Deep Roots, and 612 Teppanyaki on Friday; Chili Lime, Griddle on the Go, Pronto Pups, and Jamo's Pies on Saturday) and lots of live music (Spaghetti Monetti and the Sauce, Bill Patten Trio Friday; GUYTANO Saturday). Free. Noon to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Boom Island Brewing Company , 5959 Baker Rd #320, Minnetonka; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Warehouse District Live

Enjoy a closed-off street open to pedestrians, with food trucks, tables and seating, activities, and added restrooms every Friday through Saturday through Halloween. Find more info on the official website, but in general events start around 7 p.m., with the street closed from 9 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Sunday. First Avenue North, between Fifth and Sixth streets, Minneapolis.

Much Ado About Nothing

Classical Actor’s Ensemble is heading back to the parks this summer to bring free Shakespeare to the unwashed masses, as it was originally intended. This year’s production is Much Ado About Nothing, a 1600’s romcom that pulls out all the greatest hits: mistaken identities, unwanted flirtations, masquerade shenanigans, raging small town gossip, and, ultimately, love. Sorry to spoil it for you, but we all know these things usually end in marriage (if it’s a comedy) or mass death (if it’s a tragedy). The plot: A group of rowdy soldiers end up in a small Sicilian town. Will the evil Don John succeed at cockblocking? Find the list of dates and locations at classicalactorsensemble.org. 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 4 p.m. Sunday. This weekend’s locations: Como Lakeside Pavillion (1360 Lexington Pkwy. N., St. Paul) on Friday; Lake of the Isles (2500 Lake of the Isles Pkwy. E., Minneapolis) on Saturday; and Normandale Lake Bandshell (5901 W. 84th St., Bloomington) on Sunday.—Jessica Armbruster

The Get Up, Stand Up Comedy Open Mic

Sign up at 6 p.m. 21+. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Mortimers, 2001 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

Farmers Markets

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Possibly the city’s largest and most popular market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily, EBT hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thu.-Sun. June through Oct. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Minnehaha Regional Park

4-8 p.m. Fridays through August. 4801 S. Minnehaha Dr., Minneapolis; more info here.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Water Works

This market showcases Indigenous artists. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays through August. Water Works, 425 West River Parkway, Minneapolis; more info here.

Signal Hills Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fridays through October 27. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

St. Thomas More Friday Farmers Market

1:15-5:30 p.m. Fridays through August 25. 1079 Summit Ave, St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

West Broadway Farmers Market

Featuring local foods, arts, and community development, promoting healthy food access for North Minneapolis, with fresh produce, artisanal goods, grab-and-go eats, and locally grown plants. 3 to 9 p.m. Fridays, starting June 16. The Plaza @ the Capri, 2027 W. Broadway Ave. N. (Broadway and Oliver Street), Minneapolis; appetiteforchangemn.org/wbfm.

Goats at Insight

SATURDAY

Return of the Goats

Michael Jordan and LeBron James making a joint appearance at a northeast Minneapolis brewery?! Not quite… but we’ve got the next best thing: Honest-to-god barnyard goats from animal therapy operation Goat Shine kickin’ it, petting zoo-style, all day at Insight. Also making appearances are the Northeast Minneapolis Farmers Market, The Cherry on Top ice cream truck, and The Market BBQ Food Truck, the latter of whom better keep smoked goat off the damn menu, at least for today. In an effort to puff up this fairly straight-forward blurb, please enjoy these 10 amazing facts about goats. Free. 1-8 p.m. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Summer Haus Party

Get ready for an alliterative good time thanks to Bauhaus Brew Labs and Backyard Boombox. At this “Haus Party,” they’ll have DJs Proppa (Chicago) and Nolephant (Eau Claire) plus a long list of local artists: Tommy Hill, Cyber Kinetic, Alvin Stone, Contribe, Immersa, Bok Choy Boi, Stereogo, odd fashioned, Pearlescent, Davilla, Elle, and Skanr. There’ll be beers and seltzers, of course, and they’re dialing up the energy by partnering with Eklipse Production to create a “festival-style atmosphere with mesmerizing sound and lighting.” (Sounds like maybe a THC seltzer is in order, mmm?) Think Bauhaus’s Liquid Zoo Art-A-Whirl shows, dialed up even further. Find more info and RSVP here. Free. 1-10 p.m. Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis.—Em Cassel

Top Gun: Maverick

Movie at dusk. Nokomis Park, 2401 E. Minnehaha Pkwy, Minneapolis.

Beer Choir

Drinking to choir tunes. 5-7 p.m. Broken Clock Brewing Collective, 3134 California St. NE, Minneapolis.

Rattle and Hum

8 p.m. Kieran’s Irish Pub, 85 N. 6th St., Minneapolis.

Twin Citizen & Samantha Grimes

With special guest Loser Magnet. 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Art at St. Kates

Art at St. Kate’s

Featuring 100+ juried artists working in a variety of media, plus live music, food trucks, and more. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. St. Catherine University, intersection of Cleveland and Randolph Avenues, St. Paul.

The Black Market: BBIB Market

Shop clothing, beauty items, jewelry, food, and more from local BIPOC-owned businesses. Reserve a free ticket at theblackmarketmpls.com. 2-6:30 p.m. The Lab – Pilot Facility and Taproom, 767 N. Eustis St., Minneapolis.

Franconia Sculpture Park

The Shining

I mean, come on. You don’t need to hear our little song ‘n’ dance about why this event totally rules. You’ve got an endlessly watchable masterpiece from Stanley Kubrick which, this writer can affirm from a recent re-viewing, holds the hell up; you’ve got the funkiest, most outdoorsy public art space in the state. In the grand peanut butter/chocolate tradition, these great things will go great together. True Shining-heads might wanna pregame with Room 237, a conspiracy-fueled 2012 documentary that attempts to unpack the meaning behind that fateful winter at the Overlook Hotel. Snacks and drinks will be available for purchase. NOTE: The screening is free, but onsite parking will cost you $5 per car. 9-11:30 p.m. Franconia Sculpture Park, 29836 St. Croix Tr. N., Shafer; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Voltage Controller

3-5 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Early Show

With Caitlin Robertson & Alex Sandberg, Sabyre Rae. 1 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Mary Jam

with The Scratch-Offs, JACKET, Ray Gun Youth. 8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Robbin Gallery

Art On The Lawn

Visual artists and makers set up shop on the lawn. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Robbin Gallery, 4915 N. 42nd Ave., Robbinsdale.

5 Years on Zane: PRISM's Community Block Party

Featuring tunes from the Empty Arms Band, inflatables, yard games, info on volunteer opportunities, food rive, and more. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. PRISM Golden Valley, 1220 Zane Ave. N., Golden Valley.

Music in the Parks: Minneapolis POPs

7:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Yoga in Gold Medal Park

Free yoga each weekend in the park. 9-10 a.m. Gold Medal Park, Second Street and 11th Avenue South, Minneapolis.

Farmers’ Markets

Apple Valley Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October 29. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Burnsville Saturday Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October 28. 200 Burnsville Pkwy. W., Burnsville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Fulton Farmers Market

Traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through October 28. 4901 Chowen Ave. S., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Lakeview Terrace Farmers Market

Formerly known as the Camden Farmers Market, this small market has teamed up with Robbinsdale to offer fresh produce and artisanal goods plus free fitness classes, chef cook-offs, and more. 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through September 23. Find it on the northeast corner of Bottineau Blvd. (CR 81) and Lakeland Avenue in Robbinsdale, across from HyVee; thenewmpls.info/farmersmarket.

Lakeville Saturday Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through September 23. Lakeville Area Arts Center, 20965 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lowertown Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays. Through Nov. 19. 290 5th St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct.; 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, through Oct. 2225 East Lake St., Minneapolis; facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.

Mill City Farmers Market

Long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park, featuring local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays year round. 750 2nd St. S., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Northeast Farmers Market

Seasonal market featuring food vendors, local produce, and artisanal goods. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 14. St. Boniface Church parking lot, 629 2nd St. NE (corner of University and Seventh Ave. NE), Minneapolis; northeastmarket.org.

Shockwaves

SUNDAY

Shockwaves Shakopee-Prior Lake Water Ski Team

2-3 p.m. Quarry Lake Park, 6201 Innovation Blvd., Shakopee.

Little Asia Market Pop-Up

Shop local Asian artists and makers. Noon to 4 p.m. Spinning Wylde, Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E. # 140, St. Paul.

Utepils Cycling Turns 6

Take a friendly ride with surprises. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Utepils Brewing, 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Family Day: Summer Vacation

Hands-on art-making and activities. 10 a.m. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Dog Days with Healing Hearts Rescue

Meet adoptable buddies. 2-4 p.m. Lakes & Legends, 1368 Lasalle Ave., Minneapolis.

Sundaze

Sundaze

Juniper Lou Markets hosts this ongoing event featuring vintage sellers and local akers. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Earl Giles Restaurant & Distillery, 1325 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis.

Otaku Art Market

Artjuice hosts this afternoon featuring anime and manga-inspired items from local artists. 1-5 p.m. Dangerous Man Brewing, 1300 NE Second St., Minneapolis.

Early Show

With Tyler Haag, Matthew Day, Dan Henney. 1 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

St Paul Songwriter Rounds

7 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Squirrel Chess Club

Bring a board and your chess friends. 5 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Saddle Sores

Classic country from the ‘50s, ‘60s, and ‘70s. 2 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Minneapolis POPS

5:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Varsity Gaymes

Weekly event features spots on TVs, beer pong, and other bar games. 2 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 NE Central Ave., Minneapolis.

FARMERS' MARKETS

Inver Grove Heights Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 8. 8055 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Kingfield Farmers Market

Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods in a new location this year at MLK Park. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 29. MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring ethical meats, baked goods, ready-to-eat items, locally grown veggies and fruits, and live music. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 29. Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Lake Harriet

2:30-6:30 p.m. Sundays by the bandshell. Lake Harriet, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis; more info here.

Savage Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 29. 4800 W. 123rd St., Savage; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Woodbury Farmers Market8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 29. 8595 Central Park Place, Woodbury; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.