Freeloader Friday: 77 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, price be damned, click here.

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South Minneapolis photo by Paul Esch Laurent via Unsplash

FRIDAY

30 Days of Biking

What’s one of the best signs of spring? The return of 30 Days of Biking, a challenge that started locally and grew into a worldwide celebration. You can take things at your own pace, whether that means commuting to work more regularly, enjoying afternoon rolls around the block with your kids, biking to a nearby brewery, or hitting up a trail you’ve been meaning to explore—this is a choose-your-own-adventure sort of deal. Watch the Joyful Riders Club’s Facebook page for updates on events, and sign up for the challenge at 30daysofbiking.com. Through April 30—Jessica Armbruster

Open Mic

6-9 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Twins Postgame at the Green

With drink specials at Bassett Hound, DJ tunes, and activities. 4:45 p.m. North Loop Green, 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

Vintage Vendor Welcome Happy Hour

Meet this month’s guest vendor, Body Language, while sipping champers and NA drinks. 4-6 p.m. Olio Vintage, 21 Fifth St. NE, Minneapolis.

Pancake Breakfast Sugar Bushing Season Celebration

A free, wild-rice pancake breakfast for the community. 10 a.m. to noon. Minneapolis American Indian Center, 1911 S. 15th Ave., Minneapolis.

Horses: Poems

Author Jake Skeets celebrates the publication of his collection with a talk and reading. RSVP here. 6 p.m. Minnesota Museum of American Art, 350 Robert St. N., St. Paul.

Letho & Wright Promo

Letho & Wright

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

League Two, Greentop, Fend

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Deep Fortune

With Storm Coffee & 4 Star Review. 9-11 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

The Gated Community

7-9 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 18 Watch Party

7 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Don Eitel

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Jiggs Lee Invasion

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

CCU Friday Night Open Mic



10 p.m. Whitey’s Old Town Saloon, 400 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Gus the Bardic Troubadour

7 p.m. Jameson's Tavern, 886 Smith Ave. S., St. Paul.

"Illusive Objects" Goldstein Museum of Design

“Illusive Objects”

Our human eyeballs are not the greatest in the animal kingdom. We can’t see at night like felines, we don’t see for miles like eagles, and reptiles probably detect movement better. But we sure do love looking at stuff. And, when the mood strikes, we especially love looking at stuff that tricks our eyes and our brains, whether it’s a Magic Eye poster, a cake disguised as a grilled steak, or a candle that looks like a bowl of cereal. The Goldstein’s latest show celebrates our appreciation of stuff that looks like other stuff with 50 or so examples from its permanent collection. Items include tricks of texture, like a Schiaparelli dress that looks like bark; tricks of the trade, such as fake designer handbags; and double-take tricks, like kitchenware designed to look like corn. Goldstein Museum of Design, 12 McNeal Hall, 1985 Buford Ave., St. Paul. Through July 2—Jessica Armbruster

MN Aurora Jersey Launch Celebration

See the new kit, designed in collaboration with Mia. The reveal party includes family-friendly activities, food trucks, and freebies. 5:30-8 p.m. 2910 Waters Rd., Eagan.

Happy Hour Trivia Mafia

5 p.m. every Fri. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Free Yoga

Reserve a spot at greenwayyoga.com. 5:30 p.m. every Fri. Greenway Yoga, 2510 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Bachman’s Flower Show: Cirque de Fleurs

Formerly at Dayton’s and the Galleria, this year’s mega flower installation is at the source: Bachman’s. See it during store hours through April 4. Bachman’s, 6010 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

FriGAY

Drag performances, a dance party, and $2 specialty shots—sounds like a party! 21+. 9 p.m. RSVP recommended; do it here. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Beemer Promo

SATURDAY

Beemer

7 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Backyard Bassbox: IKU

5 p.m. to midnight. Headflyer Brewing, 861 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Jack Knife & the Sharps

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Pogo Ballet

With The Adjacents. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Jeffry Becker and the Gentlemen

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

My Kid Banana

With History Repeats Herself, Rat Fight. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Cole Diamond

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Cornbread Harris & Friends

3 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Mill City Hot Club

7-9:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Irish Diplomacy

7:30 p.m. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

"Open Loop"

"Open Loop: Among and Between"

A group show juried by Kylie Linh Hoang featuring 32 Minnesota artists. 4-7 p.m. Form + Content Gallery, Whitney Square Building, 210 Second St. N., Minneapolis.

Spring Psychic Fair

With psychics and mediums, free workshops, aura photography, and a vendors’ mart. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Lake Harriet Spiritual Community (LHSC), 4401 Upton Ave. S., Minneapolis.

MN Record Show

New, used, and rare records, CDs, VHS, DVDs, vintage T-shirts, posters, and more from 20 vendors. Donation accepted for MIRAC. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Hook and Ladder Event Center, 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

City vs. Liverpool (FA Cup)

6:45 a.m. Brit's Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Cataract Quarterly’s Issue No. 1 Release Party

Celebrate the first issue of Cataract Quarterly, an indie publication “dedicated to digressive surveys of mundane existence” by Dan Ibarra. The party will include copies for sale, a hot dog and sambusa bar, DJ tunes, drinks, and handmade seed bombs with every purchase (while they last). RSVP here. 5-10 p.m. 301 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis.

StoryFest 2026

Featuring story performances, workshops for storytellers of all levels, open mics, info tables, food trucks, and social ops. Find the complete schedule here. 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Rd., Bloomington.

Seed Swap & Barter

Trade seeds and goods. Noon to 4:30 p.m. Minneapolis American Indian Center, 1911 S. 15th Ave., Minneapolis.

Iron Pour Chicago Fire Arts Center

Iron Pour

Watch participants of the Minneapolis Molten Metal Cast Iron Invitational make art. 2-6 p.m. Chicago Avenue Fire Arts Center, 3749 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis.

Easter Carnival

Featuring a mall-wide egg hunt, free candy, carnival games, and other family fun. Noon to 4 p.m. Maplewood Mall, 3001 White Bear Ave. N., St. Paul.

Simon Husbands’ CD-Release Show

Brit pop. With Leslie Rich. 7 p.m. Brit's Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Sarah Yribar Studios’ B-Day Party

The local jewelry designer celebrates her 40th birthday with DJ Groov Snow, free drinks, and items for sale. 6-9 p.m. ArtBlok, 2010 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

RESISTANCE: Trans Day of Visibility

Queer punk bands the Good Word and Vayga perform. Also with poetry from Laichia Vang, Jaden Hansen, and Zetovi. RSVP here. 7 p.m. Whole Music Club, 300 Washington Ave. SE, Minneapolis.

Tats for Tails

Flash tattooing at breweries? Yep, that’s a popular thing these days. And if you’re a regular Freeloader Friday reader, you know dog adoption events are a regular thing at these venues, too. This weekend fundraiser might just blow both of these trends out of the water, as dogs and tattoo artists will be convening at Insight this for a party. The flash preview sheet from EllieBeeTattoo features abstract designs, cute pups, and lots of famous cartoon dogs (Clifford! Scooby! Jake the Dog!). For a sneak peek of the adorable, adoptable dogs from Unbreakabull that will be at the party click here. There will also be dog-friendly vendors, live tunes, and food from 612 Teppanyaki, plus a portion of the day’s proceeds will benefit the rescue as well. Free. 1-8 p.m. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

Courtesy North Loop Green

Candy Grab 2026

An egg hunt with music, bunnies, and prizes. 9:30 a.m.; hunt starts at 10 a.m. North Loop Green, 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

Free First Saturday: Sensory Imagination

Featuring art kits, activities, film screenings, and a chance to see the museum’s latest exhibition, “Christine Sun Kim: All Day All Night.” 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

Spring Holiday Carnival

With a bounce house, face painting, games/crafts, free food, raffles, and an egg hunt. Noon to 2 p.m. Arlington Hills Community Center, 1200 Payne Ave., St. Paul.

50th & France Egg Hunt

Meet baby bunnies and chics, hang with the Easter Bunny, learn from University of Minnesota master gardeners, and hunt for eggs. RSVP requested here. 10 a.m. to noon. Nolan Mains Plaza, 3945 Market St., Edina.

Eggstravaganza

With a bakery pop-up and other fun. 2-4 p.m. OMNI Brewery & Taproom, 15701 Biscayne Ave., Rosemount.

Katy Tessman

With Sweet Lou & Oliver Osland. 7 p.m. Boom Island Brewing, 5959 Baker Rd., Minnetonka.

Golden Retriever Meet Up

Bring yer dogs. 12:30-3:30 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

Food Truck Spring Fling

Nine food trucks in a parking lot! Noon to 5 p.m. 1059 Meadowslands Dr., White Bear Lake.



Free Yoga

Studio 9-to-5 hosts free yoga sessions Mon., Wed., and Sat. Sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Downtown St. Paul's Farmers Market

FARMERS MARKETS

Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Apr. 19. 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Mill City Farmers Market

The yearlong market moves indoors this weekend for its fall/winter schedule. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every first and third Sat., Nov. through Apr. 750 S. Second St., Minneapolis; find more info at millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Minneapolis Winter Farmers Market

9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through April. Minneapolis Farmers Market Site, 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; find more info at mplsfarmersmarket.com.

St. Paul Indoor Farmers Market

Shopping in nature? Pffft. This one lets you shop for greens without the weather. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through April 18. 308 Prince St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

SUNDAY

Repo! The Genetic Opera

Free movie and popcorn. 7 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Boozewater

3 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Brass Messengers

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Corpse Reviver

3-5 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Lucinda Williams Tribute

Carolyn Young and West Seventh perform popular and deep cuts. Lori Goulet Reich opens. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Clawhammer Mike & the Old-Time Barnstormers

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Cave Canary

With Joan of Profile & Jon Elconin. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

SunDay FunDay FB

SunDay FunDay

Lots of food trucks in a parking lot. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays through Apr. 19. Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church, 1669 Arcade St., St. Paul.

Sana Wazwaz, Tarik Dobbs, Moheb Soliman

Local poets celebrate Arab-American Heritage Month with a reading. 5 p.m. SubText Books, 6 W. Fifth St., St. Paul.

Community Easter Egg Hunt & Llamas

With games, crafts, and animals. 10:30 a.m. House of Prayer Lutheran Church, 7625 Chicago Ave. S., Richfield.

Llama Visit

Hang out with llamas. Noon to 3 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.