Freeloader Friday: 74 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, price be damned, click here.

FRIDAY

Movies in the Park: Night of the Living Dead

This O.G. zombie movie from 1968 is still great. Food trucks and activities are scheduled before the screening. 5:49 p.m. Mears Park, 221 Fifth St. E., St. Paul.

Wicked Weekend: ’90s Party

As the youngest Racket staffer, nothing makes me feel the horrifying passage of time quite like a themed party set during the decade I was a kid. (On one hand, of course old age comes for us all. On the other hand… even me??) “Dig out your denim jackets, bucket hats, and jelly shoes,” the folks at Inbound implore, for a weekend of ’90s fun that includes a Cake tribute band among other cover bands, decade-specific trivia from Trivia Mafia, and, of course, a costume contest in Inbound's Wicked Weekend photo booth. And I mean… bucket hats? Baby tees? Low-rise jeans? Fanny packs? Enough of this stuff has come back around that the ‘fit should be no problem. There’ll also be an arcade lounge all weekend long, plus ’90s-themed slushies and maybe even some new beers. Free. 7-10 p.m. Fri.; 3 to 11 p.m. Sat. Inbound BrewCo, 701 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis. Through Saturday—Em Cassel

Closing Party: Other Significance

Textile artist Brandi Kole and aerosol artist Rock “CYFI” Martinez, a married couple, explore the intersection of their art and relationship. 5-8 p.m. NewStudio Gallery, 2303 Wycliff St., St. Paul.

Laura’s Birthday Bash For All Good People to Attend

With Unstable Shapes, 120 Minutes, Butter Boys. 7 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Tethered to the Ether Film

A free screening of artist M. Thomsen’s feature-length debut, a psychological art horror film. With a pop-up exhibit of handmade props, masks, artwork, and more, plus an after party with drinks. 6-11 p.m.; screening at 7:30 p.m. PNA Hall, 1304 Fourth St. NE, Minneapolis.

Tim Cheesebrow, Cassandra Cole, Tarius and the Sound

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

A Gathering of Friends Fall Market

Antiques and vintage home goods with 20+ dealers. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fri.; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sun. Bachman’s, 6010 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Drag Tea Time

Dinner and a show? How about a cup of tea, a show, and a side of gossip? This week, Dark Muses Performing Arts is hosting a free drag tea time where guests can grab a cup, enjoy some snacks, and celebrate BIPOC-focused drag with performers Aranya, Kamaree Williams, and Lady Cummeal. How is all this free? According to the event site: “This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Metropolitan Regional Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.” Sweet! Dark Muses invites you to put on a cute outfit, live your best life, and "spill the tea"; it’s what that Kermit the Frog meme would want. Free; reserve a general admission spot on Eventbrite. 8 p.m. Phoenix Theater, 2605 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.—Makenzi Johnson

SaraBeth Post Eskuche

A Tisket, A Tasket

Featuring an exhibition reception, artist’s talk, and flameworking demonstration with glass artist SaraBeth Post Eskuche. 5-8 p.m. Foci - Minnesota Center for Glass Arts, 2213 Snelling Ave., Minneapolis.

Spooktacular Jack-O’-Lantern Walk

Features tons of carved pumpkins, apple cider and s’mores, a pet parade, and other fun. 4:30-7:30 p.m. Kordiak Park, 1845 49th Ave. NE, Columbia Heights.

Four Pints Shy

Irish tunes. 8 p.m. Kieran’s Irish Pub, 85 N. 6th St., Minneapolis.

Warehouse District Live

Enjoy a closed-off street open to pedestrians, with food trucks, tables and seating, activities, and added restrooms every Friday through Saturday through Halloween. Find more info on the official website, but in general events start around 7 p.m., with the street closed from 9 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Sunday. First Avenue North, between Fifth and Sixth streets, Minneapolis.

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.



Farmers Markets

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Possibly the city’s largest and most popular market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily, EBT hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thu.-Sun. June through Oct. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Signal Hills Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fridays through October 27. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Fall Popup at 1850 Plant friend Tays Secret Garden

SATURDAY

Fall Popup

Shop from a variety of artists, house plant vendors, handmade clothing, and small businesses, and meet local nonprofits. Bring items like clothing and books for The People's Closet/Bookshelf at George Floyd Square. 2-6 p.m. 1850, 1850 E. 38th St., Minneapolis.

Spooky Double Feature Night

Featuring a screening of Clue at 7:30 p.m. followed by The Shining at 9:30 p.m. (Donations and costumes are welcome.) Strike Theater, 824 18th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Scream Queens Makers Market

A Halloween-y market hosted by The Gay Agenda Collective with 16 queer vendors. Noon to 5 p.m. Moon Palace Books’ Outdoor Lot, 3032 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Pumpkins and Power Drills

Bring your own pumpkin or purchase one and make something rad using tools from the Minnesota Tool Library. Pre-register and/or purchase pumpkins at mntoollibrary.simpletix.com. Proceeds from donations will benefit the Tool Library. Noon to 4 p.m. Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis.

Tiger Blue

Tiger Blue (album-release show), The Great Went, Stay At Home Astronaut

10 p.m. to 1 a.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Annual Northeast Fall Music Sale

Featuring thousands of items at deep discounts, including $.25 CDs, cassettes, and 45s and records at low prices. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. 1433 Fifth St. NE, Minneapolis.

Early Show

With Jonger, Sunset Over Flowers. 1 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

The 241’s Vinyl Release

With Boots & Needles, Jeffery Robert Larson. 9 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Fall Popup Market

Featuring locally made goods, DJ sets, spiked hot cider, Heggie’s Pizza and Kramarczuk’s brats, and BOGO beer deals for people who show up with a dog in costume. 1-5 p.m. Fair State Brewing, 2506 NE Central Ave., Minneapolis.

Barktoberfest

With local dog vendors, photo ops, Oktoberfest food and drink specials, live music. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Unleashed Hounds and Hops, 200 East Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis.

"Letters, Numbers, Symbols" Richard Schramm

Letters, Numbers & Symbols/Nude Geographies

Two new photography collections in the galleries. 6-8 p.m. Praxis Gallery, 2637 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Washington Post Columnist Kate Cohen

The writer discusses her new book, We of Little Faith: Why I Stopped Pretending to Believe (and Maybe You Should Too). 3 p.m. First Unitarian Society of Minneapolis, 900 Mt. Curve Ave., Minneapolis.

Riot Act Reading Series

Featuring punk poet Paul D, slam poetry, and the “Paintallica” exhibition. 6:30 p.m. NE Sculpture Gallery Factory, 1720 Madison St. NE, Minneapolis.

Fremont Ave. Makers Market

Hosted by Minneapolis Craft Market. Noon to 5 p.m. La Doña Cervecería, 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Market Collective MN Makers Market



Shop from BIPOC and queer vendors and allies. 1-6 p.m. Indeed Brewing, 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Open Studio + Closet Sale

Featuring vendors selling upcycled clothing items, reworked vintage pieces, and genderless fashion. Noon to 5 p.m. Ivy Building for the Arts, 2637 27th Ave. S., #226, Minneapolis.

Metal stickers at Hidden MN

Goth/Halloween Market

Noon to 5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Hidden MN, 1975 Oakcrest Ave., Roseville.

Manchester City FC vs. Brighton (PL)

9 a.m. Brit's Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Kids’ Yoga

Featuring story time and yoga at 10:30 a.m., followed by Rockin' Robins Music and Movement Class at 11 a.m. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Spaghetti Monetti and the Sauce

Psychedelic soul blues. 6 p.m. Boom Island Brewing, 5959 Baker Rd., Minnetonka.

Spooktacular Bootique

Shop spooky goods from 10 local artisans and makers. Noon to 5 p.m. White Bear Meadery, 1320 County Rd. D Cir., Maplewood.

Trick-or-Teeing

Featuring treats, tricks, games, and activities for kids at each hole. Come in costume, of course. 5-7 p.m. Mendota Heights Par 3 Golf Course, 601-737 Bachelor Ave., Mendota Heights.

MLS Decision Day Watch Party: MNUFC vs SKC

Hang with the Loons at this watch party featuring a DJ, $5.95 Coors Lights, an appearance by Loons mascot PK. 7 p.m. Brit's Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Open Studio Saturdays

Open studios, sales, special receptions, and more. Noon to 4 p.m. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

My Roundabout

A new collection of works from Michele Victoria Helen Kraft of Victoria Helen Art. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Farmers Markets

Apple Valley Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October 29. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Burnsville Saturday Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October 28. 200 Burnsville Pkwy. W., Burnsville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Fulton Farmers Market

Traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through October 28. 4901 Chowen Ave. S., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Lowertown Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays. Through Nov. 19. 290 5th St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct.; 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, through Oct. 2225 East Lake St., Minneapolis; facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.

Mill City Farmers Market

Long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park, featuring local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays year round. 750 2nd St. S., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

The Real Chuck NORAD

SUNDAY

The Real Chuck NORAD

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Luke Callen

3 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Rally for Justice in Palestine

Students for Justice in Palestine UMN and other local organizations will be hosting a rally. More information here. 2 p.m. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St. S., Minneapolis.

Boo ‘n’ Brew Halloween Bash

Family-friendly fun includes goodie bags, pumpkin decorating, other hands-on fun, a bounce castle, hot cider, and more. Noon to 4 p.m. Arbeiter Brewing Co., 3038 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Trunk-or-Treat

Trick-or-treating for kids, s’mores, a bonfire, and more hosted by Twin Cities Pride. 3-6 p.m. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St. S., Minneapolis.

Golden Cobra Tattoo Grand Opening Party

Check out the new shop at this open house. With music from SOULSDEATHCULT, Rehtek, Ashes from Stone, Bong Reaper, and Waar Party. 5 p.m. Route 47 Pub & Grub, 7820 University Ave. NE, Fridley.

USA Dance-MN Showcase

Dance performances. 2-3 p.m. Mall of America, in the Huntington Bank Rotunda.

Cracked Walnut Literary Festival

This weekend’s installment will feature writers in the LBGTQ+ community. 2 p.m. East Side Freedom Library, 1105 Greenbriar St., St. Paul.

The Mill City Reading Series

Presented by U of M’s MFA Creative Writing program. 5 p.m. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Early Show

With The Sunny Era, SlipJig, Robin Kyle. 1 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

St. Paul Songwriter Rounds

7 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Vida Plant

Vida Plant Co.’s Plant Pop-up

Shop houseplants and biodegradable eco-pots. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Misfit Coffee, 207 Humboldt Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Fall Market

Featuring 12 makers selling beauty products, jewelry, incense, candles, and more. 1-5 p.m. Dame Errant Clay, 1729 N. Second St., Minneapolis.

The Warmup Beer Garden

Vikings pregame features draft beer from Indeed Brewing, food from Giulia, live music with appearances from DJ Mad Mardigan, a Bloody Mary bar, lawn games, and more. 9 a.m. to noon. Hotel Emery, 215 Fourth St. S., Minneapolis.



Varsity Gaymes

Weekly event features spots on TVs, beer pong, and other bar games. 2 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 NE Central Ave., Minneapolis.

Farmers Markets

Kingfield Farmers Market

Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods in a new location this year at MLK Park. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 29. MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring ethical meats, baked goods, ready-to-eat items, locally grown veggies and fruits, and live music. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 29. Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org.

Savage Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 29. 4800 W. 123rd St., Savage; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Woodbury Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 29. 8595 Central Park Place, Woodbury; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.