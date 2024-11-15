Freeloader Friday: 71 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more.

Ancient Waves Molly Miles

FRIDAY

Ancient Waves, Joe Kopel, Son/Boy

9 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Latin Night at the Ox

Tunes and a dance instructor at 7 p.m. 6-9 p.m. Indeed Brewing Co., 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

The Owl-Eyes, Dave’s Manual

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

O’Keefe Brothers

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Scent Reality Stefanie Was & The Secret Izz

7-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Luke Bakken

7 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

A Dayton's window, 2023 Mpls Downtown Council

Holiday Shopping

The Dayton's Holiday Market

This popular local shopping experience includes 100+ Minnesota brands and smaller makers. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mon. through Sat.; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun. The Dayton’s Project, 700 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. Through Dec. 28

Holidays on Nicollet

Minneapolis Craft Market hosts this seasonal pop-up featuring 60+ vintage sellers and local makers. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tue.–Sun., plus Holidazzle hours (closed on Thanksgiving). IDS Center, 747 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. Through December 22

Fiber Finds Sale

Not to be confused with the ongoing holiday shop, this sale features secondhand fiber art, wearables, notions, and other items. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Textile Center, 3000 University Ave. SE, Minneapolis.

Post-Decision Hangover Sale

Featuring LPs, CDs, press kits, and more. 4-9 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sat. Let It Be Records, 680 Transfer Rd., St. Paul.

Market Collective MN Makers Market

4-8 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sat. Loring Corners, 1629 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Textile Center's Holiday Gallery Shop Open House

Here’s a chance to shop local, with all kinds of local-made items including homegoods, decor, books, and more. 1-4 p.m. Fri., Nov. 1; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tue.-Sat. (7 p.m. Thu.). Textile Center, 3000 University Ave. SE, Minneapolis. Through December 24

Haupt Antiek Market: Holiday Traditions

A European-style flea market featuring vintage items and other finds. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fri.; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun. Haupt Antiek Market, 7570 147th St. W., Apple Valley.

Cowgirl Thoughts Instagram

SATURDAY

Good Luck Alaska, That’s What You Get, Cowboy Thoughts

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Unfit

Hardcore/deathcore. With Collective Fate, Onlytime, A Martyrs Dilemma. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Pop Wagner & The Tavern Trio

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Scott Hefte & The Bury ‘Em Deep

With All Golden, Ditch Pigeon. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Tumblin' Dice

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Bonnie Drunken Lad

7 p.m. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Savannah Tines

“Savannah Tines: Biological Combinations”

Found objects and obsolete technologies merge into terrestrial landscapes. Noon to 5 p.m. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

“Evidence of Experience”

Mixed-media work and pottery from Wynn Davis and Guillermo Cuellar. Noon to 4 p.m.; artists’ reception at 2-4 p.m. ArtReach St. Croix, 224 N. Fourth St., Stillwater.

Live Painting for “Layers of Joy”

Watch artist and author seangarrison paint a largescale work for the upcoming exhibition opening next week. 6 p.m. InFlux Space, Regis Center for Art, 405 21st Ave. S., Minneapolis.

"EXHALE" Briauna Williams

“EXHALE: Reflections on Guaranteed Income”

Featuring a talk with 2024-25 Fellows, artists, and community. 1-3 p.m. Cargill Gallery, 2nd floor, Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Authors & Illustrators Book Fair

Books, authors, and literary fun with a focus on picture books for babies through young adults. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Local History Day: Ingebretsen's

The shop owners discuss the history of their Scandinavian store, which is over 100 years old. 1-3 p.m. East Lake Library, 2727 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

We Miss You, George Floyd Book Talk

Local author and artist team Shannon Gibney and Leeya Rose Jackson discuss, answer questions, and read from their new picture book that follows how a young Black girl processes the death of George Floyd. 1 p.m. Hosmer Library, 347 E. 36th St., Minneapolis.

Five-Year Anniversary

Featuring beer poking and a new brew release. 2 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

Plymouth Library

Used Book Sale

Score cheap readin’ with $5 bags of books the final hour. Proceeds benefit Plymouth Library. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Plymouth Library, 15700 36th Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Ryan Picone Quartet

7-9:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Open Mic Comedy

7:30-10 p.m. The Joint, 913 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Art Reach Holiday Gallery

Holiday Shopping

Annual Holiday Gift Gallery

Featuring work by more than 30 local artists, handcrafters, and authors. ArtReach St. Croix, 224 N. Fourth St., Stillwater. Through December 24

Nordic Village: Season 3

Shop for local-made holiday giftables sold via a tiny winter village designed by MartinPatrick 3. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through December 22. Four Seasons Hotel Minneapolis, 245 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Pop-up Makers’ Market

AudreyRose Vintage opens up its warehouse space for a local makers’ event. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. AudreyRose Vintage, 3508 Snelling Ave., Minneapolis.

Fat Flea’s Shop Creative’s Closet

Shop curated secondhand from plus-size fashionistas XL and up. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Ivy Building for the Arts, 2637 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Bunside Pop-up Market: Holiday Market

Shops from a crew of vintage sellers and creatives every weekend. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. 2756 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis. Through December 22

A Handmade Holiday Market

Minneapolis Craft Market hosts this weekly holiday market featuring local markers. Noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays through December 22. Brühaven Craft Co., 1368 LaSalle Ave., Minneapolis.

Field + Festival Holiday Market

Minneapolis Craft Market hosts this weekly series featuring local artists, artisans, farmers, and more. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Wagner's Garden Center, 6024 Penn Ave. S., Minneapolis. Through December 22

TMORA’s Holiday Shop

The museum’s gift shop gets extra festive in time for the season. Opening day goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and runs through the holidays. The Museum of Russian Art, 5500 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis.

FARMERS MARKETS

Mill City’s Indoor Winter Market

This long running market features local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce, as well as handmade gifts and goods. For the season, the market moves inside Mill City Museum (museum admission is not required). Winter Markets are held on the first and third Saturdays of each month through April. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 16, Dec. 7 & 21, Jan. 4 & 18, Feb 1 & 15, Mar. 1 & 15, and Apr 5 & 19. 704 S. Second St., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Downtown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street, where they have pedicab rides from the lot to the market. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. now through Nov. 24. 290 5th St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Pryes Brewing Co.

SUNDAY

Sound Unseen Closing Closing Night Party

Bid a found farewell to this year’s fest with staff, volunteers, filmmakers, sponsors, and special guests. 6 p.m. Pryes Brewing, 1401 West River Rd. N., Minneapolis.

MNMicro Film Festival: Indigenous

Twin Cities Film Fest hosts this free film series of feature-length and short works from Native American filmmakers. For more info and to RSVP visit twincitiesfilmfest.org/mnmicro-film-festival. 11 a.m.; last movie starts at 3 p.m. Marcus West End Cinema, 1625 West End Blvd., St. Louis Park.

DayFunk: Day Time House Music Party

Featuring DJ Abilities with Nick Grzechowiak, Jack Trash, Ryan Simatic, and Gentlemen of Leisure in celebration of Nick Gunz’s birthday. 2-8 p.m. Eat Street Crossing, 2819 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis.

Irish Session Musicians

4-6 p.m Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Slow Irish session

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Get a look at that Station No. 6 smash burger. Provided

Smash Burger Fest

If you’re partial to burgers of the smashed, sizzled, skirted variety, this is the food fest for you. Forgotten Star is bringing Burger Daddies (formerly Salsa Collaborative), Station No. 6 (whose cult-loved burgers we profiled here), and Hodgepodge to their Fridley taproom for a smashy celebration. You can watch the Vikings on the brewery’s 15-foot outdoor screen, win gift cards, and, at 1:30 p.m., compete in Bob’s Burgers trivia. (Did you know there are 15 seasons of Bob’s Burgers? I didn’t until this very second. What a world.) Burgs are available until they’re sold out—wear your stretchy pants! Free. 11 a.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Drive, Fridley; more info here.—Em Cassel

Robert Wilkinson

3-5 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Switchyard

7 p.m. 7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

eleven degenerates

10:30 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Caitlin & Alex

With Tony Ortiz & The Guns of Soul. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Tortured Karaoke

Sad songs only with your host, Ally. 8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Mpls Vintage Market Darin Kamnetz

Holiday Shopping

Minneapolis Vintage Market

Noon to 4 p.m. Machine Shop, 300 Second St. SE, Minneapolis.

Nicollet Island Fall Market

Featuring over 50 local vendors. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nicollet Island Pavilion, 40 Power St., Minneapolis.