Freeloader Friday: 65 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more.

FRIDAY

Nights of the Macabre

On Friday, Night of the Macabre rises from the dead for another market. During this party, folks will be able to shop VHS oddities and horror-themed collectibles. There will also be tarot readings and a live taping of The Possibly Paranormal Podcast. At dusk, ‘80s teen heartthrob vampire flick The Lost Boys will screen. On Saturday evening there will be a costume contest, themed DJ tunes, horror trivia, and a haunted forest to explore. Friday’s event starts at 5 p.m., with the movie at 7:30 p.m. Utepils Brewing, 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis. –Jessica Armbruster

Twin Citizen, Jung Yeller, The Knotties

21+. 9 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Party at the Pumpkin Patch

Featuring pumpkins for purchase, lawn games, firetrucks, kids’ music, and more. Sunday’s event includes trick-or-treating, decorated cars, and a screening of It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown at dusk. Noon to 7 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Our Lady of Peace, 5426 12th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Hello Blue, Gentleman Speaker, Jest

8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Free Movie Night: Hocus Pocus 2

Free, but it’s recommended you RSVP here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 NE Central Ave., Minneapolis.

Credit: Lakes & Legends

2nd Annual Dog Costume

Come in costume and dress up your pup at this dog-friendly party. Sign up is 6-7 p.m.; each beer purchased scores you a voting slip. 6-8 p.m. Lakes & Legends Brewing Company, 1368 Lasalle Ave., Minneapolis.

Trick or Treating

Featuring storytelling, giveaways, balloon art, arts activities for kids, and more Halloiween fun. 5-7 p.m. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Halloween Spooktacular

Drinks, snacks, discounts, and fun fall festivities. 5-9 p.m. Wild Vintage Collective, 7270 Commerce Circle E., Fridley.

Community Halloween Party

Featuring a haunted hallway, bounce house, games, food, treats, door prizes and tunes from Midnight Express drum group. 4-7 p.m. Minnesota Indian Women’s Resource Center, 2300 15th Ave. S., Minneapolis

IMS Colors of Fall – Home, Design and Art Fest

Featuring 12 showrooms in the building hosting 20+ local artisans and creators. Find more info at imsartcrawl.com/about. 4-8 p.m. International Market Square, 275 Market St., Minneapolis.

Halloween Weekend Party

With a costume contest both nights, drink specials, and a photo booth. Costume judging will be at 11 p.m. 21+. 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Fri.-Sat. Up-Down Minneapolis, 3012 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Credit: Sonja Peterson

Sonja Peterson: I Want To Know No More

New works. 5-8 p.m. Burnet Fine Art & Advisory, 775 Lake St. E., Wayzata.

Fabulous Fridays

A LGBTQ+ social gathering with board games every Friday in September and October. Feel free to bring a snack, any games you would like to share, and friends. 7-11 p.m. Quatrefoil Library, 1220 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Get Up, Stand-Up Comedy Open Mic

Sign up at 6 p.m.; show at 6:30 p.m. Mortimer’s, 2001 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Open Mic Comedy Night

Sign up at 7:30 p.m.; show at 8:30 p.m. Dual Citizen Brewing Company, 725 Raymond Ave., St. Paul.

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

Farmers’ Markets

House of Hope Farmers’ Market

1:30 to 5 p.m. Fridays through October 28. House Of Hope Presbyterian Church, 797 Summit Ave. (parking lot on Portland Ave.), St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city’s largest and most famous market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily, EBT hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thu.-Sun. June through Oct. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N. (near International Market Square), Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Signal Hills Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fridays, through October 28. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Credit: Pryes

SATURDAY

Vampire Family Reunion

Are vampires still scary? Not really! Are they Halloween-y though? Absolutely. Bloodsuckers are the patron saint of sexy costumes, afterall. This evening, Pryes is celebrating murder-hungry immortals with DJs tunes, live music, family fun, and, yes, a costume contest at this indoor/outdoor party. Oh, and Blood Orange Miraculum will be on tap. Free. 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Pryes Brewing, 1401 West River Rd. N., Minneapolis. –Jessica Armbruster

Market Collective MN Makers’ Market

Shop from BIPOC and queer vendors and allies. 2-6 p.m. Modist Brewing, 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis.

Howl-O-Ween Costume Contest

Contest categories on Saturday include smol dogs at noon, dogs and humans at 2 p.m., and large dogs at 4 p.m. Bring your dog in costume on Sunday for a BOGO beverage. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Unleashed Hounds and Hops, 200 E. Lyndale Ave., Minneapolis.

Surly Tap Takeover

Featuring rare and sought after beers. 10 a.m. New Bohemia, 8040 Olson Memorial Hwy., Golden Valley.

Halloween Party + Chef Pop-up

This pirate-themed Halloween party includes specialty-themed food and drinks, DJ tunes in the evening, a costume contest, guest chefs, and more. 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Sat.-Sun, Graze Provisions + Libations

Harleyween

Featuring a costume contest, pumpkin painting, candy, discounts, and a mummy wrapping race at 1 p.m. 11 a.m. Wild Prairie Harley-Davidson, 12480 Plaza Dr., Eden Prairie.

Rise for Roe: A Get Out The Vote Concert

With pro-choice candidates; music by Chastity Brown, Bad Bad Hats, Lady Midnight, and Maria Isa; comedy from Mary Mack, Maggie Faris, and Khadijah Cooper; spoken word by ShaVunda Brown; hosted by Miss Shannan. Donations accepted; find more info at bit.ly/3C8eM10. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 425 Rice St., St. Paul.

Halloween

Featuring beer, food trucks (Market BBQ and Sandy’s Grill & Italian Ice), costume contests, and live music from American Bootleg at 6 p.m. Noon to 10 p.m. Luce Line Brewing, 12901 16th Ave. N., Plymouth.

Día de Muertos

Featuring an authentic ofrenda, a kids’ craft station hosted by Aaron Ortiz and Gustavo Boada, special workshops for adults, appearances from members of Teatro del Pueblo, food specials including hot chocolate and pan de muerto from Manny’s Tortas, music from Adrian Paz, Robert Everest, Kalpulli KetzalCoatlicue, Viviana Pintado, and more. Noon to 5 p.m. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Dark Fatha ’22

Featuring vertical Fatha Flight with ’18, ’18 BR, ’19, ’20; cocktails featuring the Witch’s Apple Caramel Apple Mule, costume contest at 8 p.m. Noon. Bent Brewstillery, 1744 Terrace Dr., Roseville.

Halloween Fright Fest

Featuring horror tunes from Backyard Boombox; spooky beers, seltzers, and concoctions; costume contests; and more. 2 p.m. to midnight. Falling Knife Brewing Company, 783 Harding St. NE, Minneapolis.

Tricks & Treats: All Hallows’ Market

Featuring art, crafts, snacks, and spooky fun. 3-7 p.m. Springboard for the Arts, 262 University Ave. W., St. Paul.

Halloween Jamboree

With a kid-friendly Halloween themed craft, ghostly games, haunted house (small fee), and a DJ dance booth. 4-6 p.m. Chaska Parks and Recreation, 1661 Park Ridge Dr., Chaska.

BOO’ Scootin’ Boogie

Halloween-style country shenanigans includes tunes from Hitchville, a mechanical bull, Big Buck Hunter, a laser-gun duel in the beer garden, a photo booth, and costume. 6 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

Credit: Nicollet & Alcohol

Annual Birthday/Halloween Bash

Dress in your best British fashion or as your favorite Brit. With tunes from Oasis tribute band Nicollet & Alcohol, drink specials, and more. 7 p.m. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Nightmare by the Park

Featuring a costume contest, drink specials, and tunes from Knights of the Turntable. 9 p.m. Gabe’s Neighborhood Bar & Kitchen, 991 Lexington Pkwy. N., St. Paul.

Stranger Things Halloween Bash

If you’re going to go retro this Halloween, there’s plenty of cursed stuff from the ‘80s to play off of. Backcomb your hair and go as zombie Madonna, slap on an old hockey mask and be Jason, or just show up with a tangled ball of Christmas lights. If you sign up for the costume contest before 8 p.m., you’ll score a free beer; winners will get a variety of brew related prizes. Free. 7-11 p.m. 612 Brew, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis. –Jessica Armbruster

Curve, Super Flasher, Time Room

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

The Very Bad Days

With Love Lake, Meat Burrow. 8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Saturday is Instrumental, Big Trouble

6 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Pop-Punk Halloween

With Linus, Clothesline, My Kid Banana. 8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Credit: L-R: Maria Kozak, Julia Haft-Candell

Dissolving Margins

This two-person exhibition features sculpture by Julia Haft-Candell and recent paintings by Maria Kozak. 5-7 p.m. Dreamsong, 1237 Fourth St. NE, Minneapolis.

Honey & Rye Makers Market

Featuring 12 local makers selling food-related wares, smoked meats, and Halloween candy for kids in costumes. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Honey & Rye, 4501 Excelsior Blvd., St. Louis Park.

Mary Lingen: Four Seasons

Paintings. 4-7 p.m. Douglas Flanders Art & Associates Fine Art Gallery, 5025 France Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Yoga at Union Depot

Hosted by Studio 9-to-5. Bring a mat and some water; sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Farmers’ Markets

Apple Valley Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through October 29. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Fulton Farmers Market

Traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through October 29. 4901 Chowen Ave. S., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. In a new location this year. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Oct. 2225 East Lake St., Minneapolis, facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.

Mill City Farmers’ Market

Now outside through October! With local farmers, artisans, ceramics, giftables, food, and more. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mill City Museum, 704 S. Second St., Minneapolis.

St. Paul Downtown Farmers’ Market

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays. Through Nov. 20. 290 5th St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Credit: Lucy Hawthorne Koda, working through the stages of grief.

SUNDAY

HOWLoween Pawty Dog Costume Contest

At the risk of sounding like a starched-collar, Cronkitan newsman: widdle doggies wearing outfits is arf-tastically adorable. You’ll see as much at Dual Citizen, where two classes of doggo—big boys, tiny fellas—will go paw-to-paw in an audience-voted costume contest to benefit Pet Haven. Humans are encouraged to wear costumes, too, though they’ll be ineligible for prizes. In conclusion, please enjoy this photo of my baby Koda wearing a deeply ironic mailman outfit. Free. 3-6 p.m. Dual Citizen Brewing, 725 Raymond Ave., St. Paul; find more info here. –Jay Boller

BOOUnion Depot Halloween

With a pumpkin craft, DJ tunes and dance zone, Halloween-themed entertainment, concessions from Deb’s Hot Dogs and Spinning Wylde Cotton Candy, trick-or-treating, face painting, and complimentary candy totes while available. Indoors in the Waiting Room. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Spookeasy

With spooky DJ tunes and beer. 8-11 p.m. Fulton Taproom, 414 6th Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Stephanie Was

3 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Open Mic Night

Music, poetry, comedy, whatever is welcome. Sign up at 4:30 p.m. The Cave at Keg and Case Market, 928 W. 7th St., St. Paul.

Farmers’ Markets

Kingfield Farmers Market

Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods in a new location this year at MLK Park. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 30. MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S. (40th and Nicollet), Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring ethical meats, baked goods, ready-to-eat items, locally grown veggies and fruits, and live musical entertainment. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 30. Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org.

Woodbury Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through October 30. 8595 Central Park Pl., Woodbury; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.