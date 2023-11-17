Freeloader Friday: 68 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more.

Fandom + Yulemart 'Keep the Change Ya Filthy Animal' by Lacey Eidem

FRIDAY

Fandom + Yulemart

This group exhibition features celebrity and pop-culture fan art, happening alongside a holiday market with handmade art and gifts. 6-8 p.m. Fresh Eye Gallery, 4238 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis.

Final Girl Studios Vintage Sale Pop-Up

Featuring Final Girl and five other sellers, including designer threads and a $5 bin. Noon to 7 p.m. Northwestern Building, 275 Fourth St. E #510, St. Paul.

Solo Perspectives

Join performers/choreographers Noelle Awadallah, Dienae “D” Hunter, and Río Saúl García Ramírez for a group show and reflection of their time in residency. 6:30-7:30 p.m. RSVP at jose.dance/sprsvp. MOVO, the Ivy Building, 2637 27th Ave. S., Ste. 206, Minneapolis.

Dayton's Holiday Market Opening Weekend

Shop from nearly 80 local brands and makers. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; daily through Dec. 30. The Dayton’s Project, 700 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Lovely Dark

With Malamiko, Cult Sequence. 8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Stardust

Stardust (single release), John Forrest and the Model Citizens

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

NSCA Holiday Gift Market

Featuring over 80 local makers. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thu.-Sun. through Dec. 17. North Suburban Center for the Arts, 110 77th Way NE, Fridley.

50th & Xerxes Shop and Stroll

Score deals and treats at businesses including Hunt & Gather, Gallery 360, Clarabel Vintage, Queenie & Pearl, and others. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; noon to 5 p.m. Sun.

Festival of Trees

Stroll through a forest of 80+ holiday trees decked out individually by local organizations. During mall hours, through Jan. 3. Mall of America, Level 3.

Swing Dance Night

Featuring tunes from Lena + the LoveKills. 6:30-8 p.m. Mall of America, Huntington Bank Rotunda.

Atefeh Farajolahzadeh, Ethan Aaro Jones

SATURDAY

Presence and Absence/An Unsearchable Distance

It’s a dual art show party at SooVAC this weekend. “Presence and Absence” combines video and light installations by Atefeh Farajolahzadeh while “An Unsearchable Distance” features photography by Ethan Aaro Jones inspired by failed searches for the Northwest Passage. 6-9 p.m. Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Fall Craft Fair

Shop over 30 local crafters. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Edgcumbe Recreation Center, 320 Griggs St. S., St. Paul.

ROBOTlove Pop-up

After 13 years, it’s back! Beloved collectible toy store ROBOTlove hosts a storage unit sale. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Nov. 11-12 and 18-19. Joyce, 114 N. Third St., Minneapolis.

Uspop, The River High

10 p.m. to 1 a.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Early Show

With Anni XO, Emma Jeanne, Emily Albert. 1 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Pop Wagner Tavern Trio

6 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Cole Diamond

9 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

"Chimera" L-R: Emma Beatrez, Christina Ballantyne, Rachel Collier

CHIMERA

New paintings by Christina Ballantyne, Emma Beatrez, Rachel Collier, and Julia Garcia. 7-10 p.m. HAIR + NAILS, 2222 1⁄2 E. 35th St., Minneapolis.

Bench Pressed Pop-Ups

Local artists and makers are stopping by the studio/shop each weekend for special events. This week it’s Cool Trash and Burn Boss. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bench Pressed, 2010 26th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Morningside Holiday Market

Featuring 60+ vendors, food from the Isles Bun & Coffee Food Truck, and holiday tunes. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Avail Academy, 4015 Inglewood Ave. S., Minneapolis.

The Artful Present

This holiday pop-up features 27 artists. The opening party features bubbly and live jazz from 5-7 p.m. Otherwise, store hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat. through the holidays. Veronique Wantz Gallery, 901 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

Fall Urban Craft and Art Fair

9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nokomis Recreation Center, 2401 E. Minnehaha Parkway, Minneapolis.

MCAD Art Sale

MCAD Art Sale

Of all the big art sales in town, this one has gotta be the biggest. Each year, students pack every square inch of MCAD’s Main Building with thousands of pieces of art. There will be paintings the size of your hand, as well as paintings bigger than your wall. There will be bold jewelry statement pieces, and super delicate ones as well. There will be graphic novel-style art, pieces of furniture, framed photography, ceramics, and work in just about any medium you can think of. Though this event starts Thursday with a spendy benefit party for the school, there will still be plenty of stuff to peruse on Saturday, whether you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind holiday gift, stocking up on pieces to create a gallery wall for cheap, or hoping to find that one piece that really speaks to you. Find more info and tickets online. $175 Thu.; $30 Fri.; free Sat. 6-9 p.m. Thu.-Fri.; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sat. Minneapolis College of Art and Design, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis.–Jessica Armbruster

Holiday Open House

Featuring Santa, holiday music from the University of St. Thomas Cadenza A'Capella group, kids’ holiday crafts, snacks, and more. 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Bachman's, 6010 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Market Collective MN’s Makers’ Markets

Noon to 4 p.m. Modist Brewing, 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis.

Fremont Ave. Makers’ Market

Hosted by Minneapolis Craft Market. Noon to 5 p.m. La Doña Cervecería, 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Four Seasons Nordic Village

Four Seasons Nordic Village Market

Eight cabins host a weekend holiday market by MartinPatrick3, with a different variety of makers each weekend. Noon to 4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through January (except Christmas and NYE). Four Seasons Minneapolis, 245 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

A Handmade Holiday Market

Minneapolis Craft Market hosts local artists and makers. Noon to 5 p.m. Sat. through Dec. 10. Lakes & Legends, 1368 LaSalle Ave., Minneapolis.

Holiday Art Fair

Featuring a variety of local artists. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sun. Mall of America, Huntington Bank Rotunda.

The Santa Experience

Meet Santa and shop his merch, because everyone has merch these days. Through Dec. 24. Mall of America, Level 1, South.

Goat Snuggle Party

If you enjoy quality time with impossibly cute creatures, then oh, do we have the event for you. This series at 50th and France invites you to join friendly/fuzzy faces from Goat Shine for a snuggle party on the Plaza at Nolan Mains with their baby goats. Pet the little kiddos, give them hugs, feed them treats, and learn some interesting facts about goats. For selfie lovers, llamas will also be here for photo opportunities. Free; RSVPs recommended. 10 a.m. to noon. The Plaza at Nolan Mains, 3945 Market St., Edina.—Makenzie Johnson

Wayzata Girl Scouts Holiday Bazaar

Shop for stocking stuffers, teacher gifts, hostess gifts, and more supporting Girl Scouts. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Peace Lutheran Church of Plymouth, 3635 CR-101, Minneapolis.

Homewood Studios

Common Denominator

Artists from the gallery’s residency program discuss their art and experiences. 2 p.m. Homewood Studios, 2400 Plymouth Ave., Minneapolis.

Kid’s Fun at MGM

Featuring a story time and yoga at 10:30 a.m., followed by Rockin' Robins “Music and Movement Class” at 11 a.m. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Renewal Food Truck Pop-Up

It’s a food truck food court! With PJ's Grill, Wacky Wing Wagon, Sambusa Samosa, Bowls & Bones, Mista & Lady P, and Rollin Nolens BBQ. Noon to 7 p.m. Bent Brewstillery, 1744 Terrace Dr., Roseville.

Harvest Festival Makers Market

This month’s installment focuses on Native/Indigenous/First Nations artists in honor of Indigenous History month. Noon to 5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Hidden MN, 1975 Oakcrest Ave., Roseville.

Richfield Fall Boutique

Shop from 32 local makers. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Richfield Community Center, 7000 Nicollet Ave., Richfield.

Winter Skolstice at Viking Lakes

Featuring vendors, holiday-themed cocktails, food trucks, free live music, outdoor activities for kids, and more. While some events have cover charges, many happenings are free admission. 4-9 p.m. Mon.-Wed.; 4-10 p.m. Thu.-Sat.; 3-10 p.m. Sun. through Feb. 24. Viking Lakes, 730 Vikings Pkwy., Eagan; find a complete schedule at explorevikinglakes.com.

Farmers Markets

Field and Festival Holiday Market

Another Minneapolis Craft Market jam, with local farmers, foodies, and artists. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through Dec. 17. Wagners Garden Center, 6024 Penn Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Possibly the city’s largest and most popular market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. 9 a.m. to noon Sat.-Sun. through Dec. 30, plus Jan. 6 and 20, Feb. 3 and 17, March 2 and 16, and Apr. 6, 13, 20, 27, and 28. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Lowertown Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays. Through Nov. 19. 290 5th St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Mill City Farmers Market

Long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park, featuring local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays year round. 750 2nd St. S., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Art to Change the World

SUNDAY

Art to Change the World’s Annual Holiday Showcase

Featuring the launch of Critique Cabaret, where artists can bring in work and get feedback from peers; SWAP & Barter, which encourages a trading of supplies, services, and goods between fellow artists; and Trash to Treasure, a portable series of sustainable artworks that explores social justice. Find more info at arttochangetheworld.org. 2 to 6 p.m. Solar Arts Building, 2nd Floor, 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Slapdash

3-5 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Jake Manders

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Early Show

With Daguerreotypes, Hemma. 1 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Carlaoke

Karaoke with Carla. 9 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Candy Cane Lane Truck

Score a free cookie while supplies last in celebration of Eddie Murphy's latest movie. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mall of America, North Lot.

The Warmup Beer Garden

Vikings pregame features draft beer from Indeed Brewing, food from Giulia, live music with appearances from DJ Mad Mardigan, a Bloody Mary bar, lawn games, and more. 9 a.m. to noon. Hotel Emery, 215 Fourth St. S., Minneapolis.



Varsity Gaymes

Weekly event features spots on TVs, beer pong, and other bar games. 2 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 NE Central Ave., Minneapolis.