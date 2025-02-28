Freeloader Friday: 64 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, price be damned, click here.

O'Shaughnessy's

FRIDAY

3rd Annual Beach Party

Featuring tiki/tropical cocktails, tunes from Surf Riders, classic surf movies on screens, and a Hawaiian shirt contest. 7-11 p.m. O'Shaughnessy Distilling Co., 600 Malcolm St., Minneapolis.

“For the Love of Blaq Art”

A show celebrating Black artists in the Twin Cities. 6-10 p.m. Fri.; noon to 6 p.m. Sat. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

F#@! Marry Kill

A free drag show presented by The Other Productions. 8-10 p.m. Modist Brewing Company 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis.

Black Beach Art Book Fair

Do you have a coffee table? Then you might be in need of an art book. This weekend, an amazing mix of art books will be available to peruse and purchase at Glasshouse. Black Beach Coffee, a Black-owned coffee company founded by Benjamin Peterson, has organized this event, which will bring together photographers, curators, and small publishers from around the world. That includes folks from Deadbeat Club (L.A.), TBW Books (Oakland), Nazraeli Press (Paso Robles, California), Mack Books (London), Stanley Barker (London), and Tim Carpenter (Brooklyn), as well as locals like Idea House 3, Paul Shambroom, and Nocturno Books. Friday’s opening reception will include the premiere of The Ice House, a kinetic installation by Erinn Springer, as well as coffee, cocktails, beer, and wine. There will also be talks from photographers Alec Soth and Pao Houa Her, NPR’s Tiny Desk host Bobby Carter, and others. 6 to 10 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Glasshouse, 145 Holden St. N., Minneapolis; more info here. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

“Beyond Restraint”

This immersive exhibition examines the lines between “tension between control and freedom, tradition and rebellion, self and society.” 5:30-8 p.m. Umbra Arts Gallery, 710 W. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Talk Soon, Chris Cashin, Car Spiders

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

The Mary Cutrufello Band

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Ancient Waves

With Threads Electric, Francis Emil Johnson. 9-11:30 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Jack Knife and the Sharps

Jack Knife & The Sharps

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Battle of the Bands: Battle IV

Watch student bands compete for a chance to perform at Spring Jam. Tonight’s bands: Callback, Honey Tree, I Have No Love For Men Like You, Yuki's Basement. 8 p.m. Whole Music Club, 311 SE Delaware St., Minneapolis.

Tim Fast

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Samuel John Trio

7 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Late Night in the Ox

With DJ Blue Funk. 8-11 p.m. Indeed Brewing Co., 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Grunge Unplugged

6:30-9:30 p.m. 10K Brewing, 2005 Second St. Anoka.

Cabin Fever Indoor Scooter Rally

Featuring special sales, games, a chili cook-off (Sat.), raffle prizes, tabling with national and local clubs, and more. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat. Scooterville, 904 19th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Up North Rollers Brass Band

Up North Rollers Brass Band (New Orleans)

7-9 p.m. 56 Brewing, 3055 NE Columbia Ave., Minneapolis.

Wayzata Symphony Orchestra

7:30 p.m. Wooddale Church, 6630 Shady Oak Rd., Eden Prairie.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 17 Viewing Party

RSVP at Lushmpls.com to claim a seat. 6:30-8:30 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

FriGAY

Drag performances, a dance party, and $2 specialty shots—sounds like a party! 21+. 9 p.m. RSVP recommended; do it here. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

RuPaul's Drag Race Watch Party

Watch Season 17 with your buds. This weekly event includes prizes and drink specials. RSVP for a seat at Eventbrite. 6-8 p.m. On the RoX, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Free Meat Raffle

Buy a beer, get a raffle ticket. 6 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

Sol

SATURDAY

Soul Tribe, Sol and the Resonance

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Matthew Thomas & Wounded Wing

Indie-Americana tunes. With Aeris And The Piggies, Marti Moreno. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Jonah Paul

Country, blues, and heartland rock. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Spaghetti Monette & the Sauce

With Cosmoline. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Kondo Takahiro, 'Reduction I'

“Transcendent Clay: The Kondō Family’s Path of Porcelain Innovations”

Opening this Saturday, this free exhibition, on display through September 7, features work from three generations of groundbreaking master ceramicists from the Kondō family. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Chess Wrestling

You read that right. Invented by Macalester senior Sofia Doroshenko, players at this event will alternate between chess and wrestling for three rounds to determine who has the sharpest mind and body. Prior to the match, international chess master John Bartholomew will give a talk, engage in a simultaneous chess exhibition with anyone interested, and will serve as a commentator during the main event. 6 p.m. talk and chess playing; 8 p.m. match. Macalester College’s Leonard Center, 125 Snelling Ave. S., St. Paul.

One-Year Anniversary

When we got word that a sports bar airing only women’s sports would be moving into the old Tracy’s Saloon space in Minneapolis’s Seward neighborhood, people were psyched. So psyched that when A Bar of Their Own opened in February there was a line down the street to get in many nights. A year later, the business is booming and there’s still rarely a slow evening. “It’s not a surprise to me that it’s going that well,” owner Jillian Hiscock told Racket last April. “I think the people it is a surprise to are people that either weren't paying attention or were choosing not to pay attention.” This weekend, ABOTO will be celebrating one wildly successful year with drink specials, anniversary offerings, prizes and giveaways, and, as always, women’s sports on the big screens. Get there early to score some sweets; Girl Scouts will be selling cookies from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. each day. Free. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sun. A Bar of Their Own, 2207 Franklin Ave. E., Minneapolis. —Jessica Armbruster

Walker Art Center

Free First Saturday: Kids' Film Fair 2025

Is your child artistically enriched enough? That question should grip every parent with enough disposable income to subscribe to Racket, and thankfully we’ve got an event that could stave off your dread, if only for a couple hours. The Walker’s Free First Saturday series is going to the movies this month, with an “inspiring, family-friendly, relaxed” mini movie fest for kiddos that’ll screen selections from all over the world—Le Tout Petit Voyage (France), Fly By (Czech Republic), The Seed (India)... you get the idea. There'll also be art-making activities, Walker library access, and museum tours for the whole family. You did it! You're a loving parent! Free. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Mill City’s Indoor Winter Market

This long running market features local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce, as well as handmade gifts and goods. For the season, the market moves inside Mill City Museum (museum admission is not required). Winter Markets are held on the first and third Saturdays of each month through April. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mar. 1 & 15, and Apr 5 & 19. 704 S. Second St., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Safe Hands Rescue Adoption Event

Adoptable dogs. 1-4 p.m. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Manchester City FC vs Plymouth Argyle (FA Cup)

11:45 a.m. Brit's Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Twin Cities Record Show

Featuring over two-dozen local vendors selling memorabilia, albums, 45s, and more. Noon to 4 p.m. Minneapolis Cider Co., 701 SE Ninth St., Minneapolis.

Bunside Pop-up Market

Vintage and handmade items. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sun. 2756 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Roll For Loot: Fantasy Gaming Market

Roll For Loot: Fantasy Gaming Market

Featuring eight local artists specializing in tabletop gaming. Noon to 5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. The Lodge of Lazarus Crowe, 560 Seventh St. W., St. Paul.

Slow Oldtime Music Jam

2-4 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Gently, Gently

With Old Smugglers. 7-9:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Everett Smithson

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Bock Poking

Get yer beer poked here. Featuring the release of Foklor. 1-6 p.m. Modist Brewing Company 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis.

Stand With Her Against Abuse

A small makers’ market benefiting a group that provides safe housing for women and children. 3-7 p.m. Modist Brewing Company 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis.

Backyard Bassbox

Featuring headliners Star Seed (Cincinnati), Cafe Disko (L.A.), and Eyezic (D.C.). 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Headflyer Brewing, 861 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Artist’s Talk: Moira Bateman

The artist discusses his current exhibition, “Sund (Notes From the Sea).” Noon to 3 p.m. Form+Content Gallery, 210 N. Second St., Minneapolis.

Inland Seas

7:30-11 p.m. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Glitter Pit at 331 this weekend

SUNDAY

Monarch

With Eastern River Cooters & Glitter Pit. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Oscars Party

Featuring red carpet photo fun, ballot castings, prizes, and the show on the big screen. 5 p.m. BlackStack Brewing, 755 Prior Ave. N., St. Paul.

Fiber Fest 2025

Calling all knitters, crocheters, cross-stitchers, weavers, and embroiderers—it’s time for Fiber Fest! This daylong fiber arts celebration at Broken Clock features hands-on workshops for those who are starting out or want to level up their skills, along with handmade goods from a whole bunch of local vendors (Knitting Lizard Fiber Co., ACAB Cutie, Nerdy Knits, and many more). Pair it with Broken Clock beers and food from resident kitchen Unidos Food Co. (beans are a good source of fiber, if you want to keep the theme going) and you’ve got a great Sunday in store. Free. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Broken Clock Brewing Cooperative , 1712 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis; more info here.—Em Cassel

Jazzy Sundays

With the Riverside Quartet. 2-4 p.m. 56 Brewing, 3055 NE Columbia Ave., Minneapolis.

Cult Cinema Sunday: The Room

Watch a hilarious shitty movie. With free popcorn and drink specials. 7 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

MPO Children's Concert: The Courage to Dance

Activities at 2 p.m.; music at 3 p.m. Lake Nokomis Keewaydin Elementary School, 5209 30th Ave. S. Minneapolis.

Brass Messengers

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Corpse Reviver

3-5 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Boots & Needles

With Dan Newton & Elizabeth Rowan. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

The Friend Ship

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Odd Market

A local makers market featuring all kinds of oddities. Noon to 4 p.m. Odd Mart, 2520 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.