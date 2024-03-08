Freeloader Friday: 59 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, price be damned, click here.

"LOLA Winter Show"

FRIDAY

League of Longfellow Artists’ (LoLa) Annual Winter Exhibition

Featuring paintings, drawings, textiles, photographs, stained glass, and more from Longfellow artists, much of which is for sale. 3-7 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun. Squirrel Haus, 3450 Snelling Ave., Minneapolis.

International Women's Day + Women's History Month Celebration

Featuring the release of Tenacious She, a tart IPA made in collaboration with Dangerous Man ($1 of every every pint and $1 from every 4-pack sold will be donated to the League of Women Voters), Tibetan dumplings from Amazing Momo's Food, and more. 2-10 p.m. 56 Brewing, 3055 Northeast Columbia Ave., Minneapolis.

International Women’s Day Market

Featuring women-owned and -run businesses,a new beer launch, DJ tunes, and food trucks. A portion of sales from the night to benefit Minnesota Peace Building’s Leadership Institute. 4-9 p.m. Modist Brewing Co., 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis.

'The Most Spectacularly Lamentable Trial of Miz Martha Washington'

The Most Spectacularly Lamentable Trial of Miz Martha Washington

Ravaged by illness and cared for by the very slaves that will be free the moment she dies, Martha Washington’s fever dreams are haunted by family, legacy, and broken promises. Free admission is first come, first served; guaranteed seating can be purchased via donation here. 7:30 p.m. Wed. through Sat.; 2 p.m. Sun. Mixed Blood Theatre, 1501 S. Fourth St., Minneapolis. Through March 31

Wildflyer St. Paul Turns 1

Featuring a cupcake pop up by Cupcakes By Kaela on Sat. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (the first 25 visitors get a free cupcake), 2 for $25 coffee deals, a raffle, and a birthday cake themed drink all weekend. Wildflyer Coffee, 1362 W. 7th St., St. Paul.

Community Resource Event

Learn about local resources in the community with info from City of MPLS Health Department, Minneapolis College’s free IT program, East Lake Clinic’s trauma healing program, Minnesota Transitions Charter School, Twin Cities German Immersion School, Avivo, Minnesota Zoo, Neighborhood Healthsource, and many more. Noon to 3 p.m. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Bunside Market

Bunside Market

Vintage and handmade sellers. 2-7 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. 2756 Hennepin Ave. S. (same building as Isles Bun & Coffee), Minneapolis.

The Gentlemen’s Anti-Temperance League

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Loser Magnet

With No Tagbacks, Linus. 8-11 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Hurricane Harold’s All Star Revue

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Surelle Strike

Surelle Strike: Artful Stories

Paintings and woodcut prints. 6-9 p.m. SuperCharged Printmakers Studio, 681 17th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

March Star Party

Featuring indoor activities, astronomers, and short planetarium shows. RSVP for free tickets to the general event here. 7:30-9 p.m. Bell Museum, 2088 Larpenteur Ave. W., St. Paul.

Arcade Day

This one is pretty easy to wrap your head around: Retro video game supplier Midwest Custom Arcades is setting up shop all day long at Boom Island Brewing Co. to create “the ultimate arcade haven,” per promo materials. That means, and here’s the important part, free gaming on generation-spanning cabinets, plus a high-score tourney that includes (possibly) fabulous prizes. Prefer buzzed gaming? Happy hour deals running from 3 to 5 p.m. should loosen you up on the joysticks. Free. Noon to 10 p.m. Boom Island Brewing Co., 5937 Baker Rd., Minnetonka; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Barstool Bandit

Barstool Bandit Duo

7 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Jamison Murphy

7-10 p.m. Steele & Hops, 2800 39th Ave. NE, St. Anthony.

The Harlem Globetrotters

Joey “Hot Rod” De La Rosa and Julian “Zeus” McClurkin dribble, spin, slam, and dunk. 2 p.m. Mall of America, Huntington Bank Rotunda.

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

Studio 317

SATURDAY

Second Saturday Open Studios

Explore the work of local artists in three buildings on the Casket campus. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Casket Arts Building, 681 17th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Studio 317 Grand Opening

Linnea Maas of InsideTheRobot and Stephie Mae of The Comfy Priestess celebrate the opening of their new shared creative space, Studio 317. With new artwork on display, a feature wall exhibit of Kitty Cat Artwork, art prizes, live art collaborations, VR experiences, interactive workshops, and more. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Casket Arts Building, 681 17th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Open Studios Saturday

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. California Building, 2205 California St. NE, Minneapolis.

"BWCA"

BWCA

An exhibition of new works inspired by the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness by Charles Lyon, William Murray, and Michael Paul. 2-5 p.m. Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis.

Salsa Bachata and Beer

Dance to salsa, bachata, cumbia, and more, plus a free dance lesson from Yirri Dance Studio at 9:45 p.m. 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. La Doña Cervecería, 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

The Black Market

Shop clothing, beauty items, jewelry, food, and more from local BIPOC-owned businesses. Reserve a free ticket at theblackmarketmpls.com. 2-7 p.m. The Lab – Pilot Facility and Taproom, 767 N. Eustis St., Minneapolis.

Crooked Dice

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Beer Brulée

Get your beer poked over the bonfire every Saturday from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. through March 23. Indeed Brewing Company, 711 NE 15th Ave., Minneapolis.

Voltage Controller

3-5 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Jarad Miles & the Ancient Waves, Pleasure Horse, Wish Wash

10 p.m. to 1 a.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Art Beagle's Back Up Band

7 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Early Show

With Martin Devaney, Lucy Michelle. 1-3 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

J-Mo On the Beat & the J-Lighters

With the Grieving Pines, Johanna Mathews. 8-11 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Betsy Byers

Chronosequence: Field Notes from Mama Cayambe

New work by Betsy Byers. 7-10 p.m. Rosalux Gallery, 315 W. 48th St., Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Animal Control & Care

Meet adoptable dogs. 1-4 p.m. 56 Brewing, 3055 Northeast Columbia Ave., Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis International Festival

A celebration of the different cultures in Minneapolis, featuring music, dance, art, cultural booths, exhibits, demonstrations, and more. 1-5 p.m. Central Gym, 3400 4th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Bock Poking Party

Featuring the release of Rejuvenator, a Dopplebock that will be $5 all day, plus beer poking, food from Brisbane’s Revenge, a kids’ station with s’mores and hot chocolate, and live music from Small Town Radio on the patio and Mark Cameron Blues. Noon to 8 p.m Elm Creek Brewing Co., 11469 Marketplace Dr., Champlin.

Fix-It Clinics



Free, guided assistance from volunteers with repair skills to disassemble, troubleshoot, and (hopefully) fix small household appliances, clothing, electronics, mobile devices, and more. Find additional info here. Noon to 4 p.m. (last items accepted at 3:30 p.m.) Champlin Ice Forum, 12165 Ensign Ave. N., Champlin.

Indoor Hoop Jam

Hosted by Minneapolis Hoop Jams. Bring your hula hoop or borrow an extra prop. Noon to 2 p.m. A-Mills Gallery, 315 Main St. SE, Minneapolis.

Chris Faust

Artist’s Talk: Chris Faust

The local photographer discusses his work and inspirations. 11 a.m. Ramsey County Library, 2180 Hamline Ave. N., Roseville.

The Abiders

7:30-10:30 p.m. Excelsior Brewing Company, 421 Third St., Excelsior.

Suzy Plays Guitar

Irish tunes. 7-10 p.m. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Stringocracy: Call and Response as Social Activism from Vivaldi to Hip Hop

Featuring Walker|West Music Academy's ensemble Kamoinge Strings. 7 p.m. Prospect Park United Methodist Church, 22 Orlin Ave. SE, Minneapolis.

Paula Cisewski

The author celebrates the release of Ceremonies for No Repair and her upcoming poetry collection, The Becoming Game. With special guests Feng Sun Chen, Bridget Mendel, Elisabeth Workman, Sarah Fox, and musician Stephanie Was. 6:30-8 p.m. Eat My Words Bookstore, 214 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis.

Corda Mor Irish Dancers

Noon, 2, 3, and 6 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Mall of America, Huntington Bank Rotunda.

Open Mic Comedy

7:30-10 p.m. The Joint, 913 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis.

sinatra to slayer: 007 A-Go-Go

Featuring James Bond and 007-inspired DJ tunes, themed drinks, movies and music videos, and a decked out dance floor. 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Apostle Supper Club, 253 Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul.

Lowertown Winter Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. 290 5th St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Photo by Carina Lofgren, courtesy Walker Art Center.

SUNDAY

Sensory Friendly Sunday

This monthly event is designed for kids, teens, and adults with sensory processing differences, autism spectrum disorder, or developmental disabilities. The galleries will be closed to the general public, and there will be quiet spaces, fidgets, and sunglasses available. It’s free; but you’ll need to sign up at the Walker to reserve a time. 8 to 11 a.m. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

Quincy Street Makers’ Market

With Minneapolis Craft Market.11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Quincy Hall, 1325 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis.

Liverpool vs Manchester City FC (PL)

9:45 a.m. Brit's Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Early Show R&R Sunday: Jeff Ray & Phil Heywood

1 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

St. Paul Songwriter Rounds

7 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Emmy Woods & The Red Pine Ramblers

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Varsity Gaymes

Weekly event features spots on TVs, beer pong, and other bar games. 2 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 NE Central Ave., Minneapolis.