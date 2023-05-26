Freeloader Friday: 57 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, price be damned, click here.

FRIDAY

The Owl-Eyes, Dave's Manual, Kyrie Nova

Alt rock tune. 21+. 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

The Collaboratory

Carnage the Executioner and DJ Piecemeal present this jam-inspired session featuring B&E Music, Prizzy 24, Se’Anna .on da Mic, and Room 3. 8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Frozen Wine Launch Patio Party

With tunes from Dred I Dread starting at 6:30 p.m. 2-10 p.m. AxeBridge Wine Company, 411 Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

Open Mic Night at the Market

Family-friendly music, comedy, and spoken word for folks 16 and up are welcome. 6-8 p.m. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Warehouse District Live

Enjoy a closed-off street open to pedestrians, with food trucks, tables and seating, activities, and added restrooms every Friday through Saturday through Halloween. Find more info on the official website, but in general events start around 7 p.m., with the street closed from 9 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Sunday. First Avenue North, between Fifth and Sixth streets, Minneapolis.

Art for a Cause

Art for a Cause: Stephanie Dillon + Justin Hammer Art Sale

Check out cool artworks for sale with proceeds benefiting the Sanneh Foundation, which offers youth programs encouraging social, physical, and mental health. Find more details here. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The Shops at West End, 1651 Park Place Blvd., St. Louis Park.

The Get Up, Stand Up Comedy Open Mic

Sign up at 6 p.m. 21+. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Mortimers, 2001 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

SATURDAY

Rise and Remember Festival

Honor the three-year anniversary of the murder of George Floyd at the hand of Minneapolis cops with live performances, a self-care fair, kids’ zone, diverse food vendors, visual art, mutual aid, a “special concert from a surprise national artist,” and more. Find more details here. Noon to 8 p.m. George Floyd Square, 38th and Chicago, Minneapolis.

Market Collective MN Makers Market

Shop from BIPOC and queer vendors and allies, hosted by Chingona Goods. 1-6 p.m. Indeed Brewing, 711 NE 15th Ave., Minneapolis.

Fade to Grey: Androgyny, Style & Art in 80s Dance Music

Music historian Adrian Loving signs books and discusses his writing with DJ John Murph. It’s free, but be sure to RSVP here. 1-4 p.m. The Get Down Coffee, 1500 N. 44th Ave., Minneapolis.

The Alpha Pop Up Market

The Black Market hosts this evening of vendors, food, a car show, kids’ zone, and more. 4-8 p.m. Farmers Market Annex, 200 E. Lyndale N., Minneapolis.

Minnesota Songkran Festival

Songkran Festival

สุขสันต์วันสงกรานต์! For Racket’s vast English-speaking readership, that means “happy Songkran day,” the celebration of Thai New Year. The Thai Cultural Council of Minnesota expects up to 25,000 attendees at this year's event, which will aim to spread "Asian joy" amid an atmosphere of increasing intolerance during Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Among the festivities set for outside the Capital: a whole lotta delicious Thai food, a papaya salad eating contest (“for the brave souls,'' organizers warn), cultural performances like dancing and music on a stage imported from Thailand, arts 'n' crafts, Thai boxing, Tuk-Tuk vehicles, a blessing booth for the soul, and a photo booth for the selfies. Free. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Minnesota State Capitol, 75 Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., St. Paul; find more info here.—Jay Boller

My Cousin Dallas

6-9 p.m. 11 Wells Spirits, 704 Minnehaha Ave. E., St. Paul.

Backyard Boombox One Year Anniversary Party

We’re a pretty dance/DJ-ignorant operation, but we’ll confidently declare that Backyard Boombox—a roving, rotating DJ party that visits Twin Cities breweries—seems pretty neat. Falling Knife Brewing agrees, considering it’s hosting the dance event’s first birthday blowout that’ll bring 14 DJs to the taproom. Headlining is BVRNOUT, a rising 30-year-old house producer from western Massachusetts. The brewery promises “food trucks, giveaways, freebies, and special drinks,” plus a one-off seltzer release named after the birthday crew. Free. 1 p.m. to midnight. Falling Knife Brewing Co., 783 Harding St. NE, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Leisure World Vintage

Leisure World Vintage’s 1-Year Birthday

To celebrate their b-day, Leisure World is closing down 25th Street outside of the shop for a day of food, music, bevs, and a bunch of cool stuff from makers and vendors Esther Edna Vintage, Final Stop Vintage, Shop Renee Nicole, Taurus Moon Trades, Cool Trash, Big Loon Vintage, and Dawn of Time Vintage. Noon. 2457 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

May Makers Markets

This weekend series through May features different pop-up artists each day, sales, plant tips, and more. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. PlantyQueens, 2807 Johnson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Phantom Fields, The Right Here, Tyler Haag

3 p.m. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis.

The TJD Trio, Dilly Dally Alley, Becca Tremmel, Bryan Lowree

8-11 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

The Early Show: Ait Ait

Reimagined Irish folk tunes. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

13 Arrows

13 Arrows, Cassandra Cole, Kylie Weber

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Jacuzzi Puma: Communication Breakdown

Led Zeppelin tunes. 7:30 p.m. Excelsior Brewing Company, 421 Third St., Excelsior.

Pollinator Garden Community Planting

Come help plant a pollinator garden next to the new community garden plots. 9 a.m. Veterans Memorial Park, 6335 Portland Ave., Richfield.

Sing ‘n’ Paint With New Start Fashion

Featuring family-friendly karaoke and a painting class in the center court. 4-6 p.m. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

The Space Force

The Space Force

7-10 p.m. Inbound BrewCo., 701 N. 5th St., Minneapolis.

Kiwanis Club Kite Fly

Fly a kite with friends! There will be free kites for kids while supplies last. Noon to 4 p.m. Louisiana Oaks Park, 3520 Louisiana Ave. S., St. Louis Park.

Cars and Caves

See cool retro, rare, refurbished, and specialty cars. This month’s installment is all about cars 25 years and older. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Chanhassen AutoPlex, 1740 Motorplex Court, Chanhassen.

Last Call Saturdays

Weekly event features drink specials, DJ tunes, light shows, beer pong, bar games, and giant Jenga. 10 p.m. to midnight. Last Call MN, 26 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

Nature Rocks! Outdoor Center Open House

Weekly events include free family-friendly activities such as hiking, hands-on interactions with live animals, craft projects and more. Through May 27. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Eden Prairie Outdoor Center, 13765 Staring Lake Pkwy, Eden Prairie.

Mill City Farmers' Market

Farmers’ Markets

NE Farmers Market

Through October 14. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. St. Boniface Church, 629 NE Second St. NE, Minneapolis.

Mill City Farmers Market

With over 40 local farmers, makers, and more. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mill City Museum, 704 S. Second St., Minneapolis.

Downtown Market

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. St Paul Farmers Market, 290 East Fifth St., St. Paul.

Minneapolis Farmers’ Market

Fresh produce, plants, and locally made products. 9 a.m. to noon. 312 Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Laura Stack at Rosalux

SUNDAY

Laura Stack's Artist Talk & Open House

Check out new paintings described as “biological landscapes” and enjoy an artist’s talk at 2 p.m. Noon to 4 p.m. Rosalux Gallery, 315 W. 48th St., Minneapolis.

St. Paul Songwriter Rounds

Tonight’s show features Sophia Spiegel, Tommy Boynton, Johanna Mathews, Molly Brandt, and David G. Smith. Hosted by TJD. 7-10 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Early Show with Mary Cutrofello

Rock. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

NW Food Truck Fest

11 a.m. Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 7217 W. Broadway Ave., Brooklyn Park.

Yacht Rock Sundays

Smooth tunes from the ‘70s and ‘80s from DJ Matt Kotefka on the rooftop. 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. B-52 Burgers & Brew, 5639 Bishop Ave., Inver Grove Heights.

Soccer party at Brit's

Super Sunday: Last Day of EPL Season

Watch all 10 games airing on multiple TVs throughout the bar’s space. With beer specials and more. 10:30 a.m. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

DJ ShortScoff’s Day Party

11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. AxeBridge Wine Company, 411 Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

The Cigarden Summer Takeover: Day Party Series

Smoking and shopping outside in the garden with Allure Cigars. 3-7 p.m. Graze Provisions + Libations, 520 N. Fourth St., Minneapolis.

Clubhouse Market: Sociable Sunday Market

Hosted by upcyclers Better Together, with 30+ vendors, live music, and more. Noon to 5 p.m. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis.

Urban Jungle Flea Market

Urban Jungle Flea Market

Featuring 40+ vendors selling vintage clothing, art, streetwear, sneakers, antiques, and more outside. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Urban Jungle, 1419 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

Kingfield Farmers Market

8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. MLK Jr. Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring 40+ local growers, artisans, and more through October 29. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Settergren of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis.

Squirrel Chess Club

Bring a board and your chess friends. 5 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Varsity Gaymes

Weekly event features spots on TVs, beer pong, and other bar games. 2 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 NE Central Ave., Minneapolis.

Lakewood Memorial Day

MONDAY

Memorial Day at Lakewood Cemetery

Featuring a morning ceremony at 10:30 a.m. with speakers, tributes, and music from the Minnesota Freedom Band, followed by a festival offering treats and coffee for sale, more live music, postcard writing for veterans, genealogy resources, self-guided tours in the chapel, trolley rides, and more from noon to 4 p.m. Lakewood Cemetery, 3600 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Maria and the Coins

Singer-songwriter pop-rock. 5:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Big Mike & The Funktion

Dance, rock, and funk from the ‘60s and ‘70s. 7:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.

Roe Family Singers

The Roe Family Singers

8 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

The Matt Arthur Contraption

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Memorial Day Car Show

Cool cars, food, and other fun outside. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Blacksmith Lounge & Broaster, 1705 Forest Blvd. N., Hugo

Sciurus Sequencia

Jazz and other creative tunes with 5ifth. 8-11 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.