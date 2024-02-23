Freeloader Friday: 52 Free Things To Do This Weekend
Book sales! A Black-owned business market!
8:21 AM CST on February 23, 2024
Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, price be damned, click here.
FRIDAY
Catch of the Day Party
Everyone’s favorite lake-fishin’, shore-cookin’ Youtube star is taking over Fulton’s taproom for a lil’ gathering with Joe Cermele, fishing editor of Field & Stream Magazine. If you’re not already familiar with SHORELUNCH With Nate P., go ahead and revisit our 2021 chat with local legend Nate Pishke here, then take a few minutes to marathon all 29-ish episodes of SHORELUNCH here. Back with us? Welcome! Wasn’t that a delight? So about this Fulton get-together: They’ll have Good Boy Lager on tap, metal records on the turntable, and a pork roll slider special in the kitchen, plus artists and artisans including Jake Keeler, Ted Hansen, and Slugboat Banana. It should be a very nice time. Free. 5-10 p.m. Fulton Beer Taproom, 414 Sixth Ave. N., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel
Bock It Like It’s Hot-t-t-t: Pre-Bockfest Party
Featuring Bock poking at the fire pit, Schell's swag, and ticket giveaways to Bockfest. 4-7 p.m. Grumpy's Northeast, 2200 Fourth St. NE, Minneapolis.
Market Collective MN Night Market
The regularly scheduled makers’ market hosts its first nighttime gig. 7-10 p.m. Modist Brewing, 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis.
ahem, Dot Operator, Pure Wool
10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.
Fairly Dusted Drag Show
Bring a wad of $1s though so you can tip your fav performers. Hosted by the Other Jeannie Retelle, with Alegria D’Cirque, London Darkhorse Escada, Rose Nylon, and Pistachio Creampie. 21+. 8 p.m. Fair State Brewing Cooperative, 2506 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.
Kick the Keg 4-Way Challenge
Featuring a special keg from four different breweries (Black Stack, Falling Knife, Modist, and Torg), folks from F1rst Wrestling, and more. 21+. 6 p.m. Up-Down Minneapolis, 3012 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.
MCAD Student Show
Artists explore the question, 'Where does your healing come from?' Parking is free in the adjacent lot, and mask wearing is required inside the building. 5-7 p.m. Family Tree Clinic, 1919 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis.
Fridays Open Studio
6-9 p.m. Artblok, 2010 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis.
Battle of the Bands 4
Four more bands compete to play at this year's Spring Jam: Angry Oni, Collective Ex, Honey Tree, and Tin Whiskers. 8 p.m. Whole Music Club, 300 Washington Ave. SE, Minneapolis.
The Collaboratory 4th Fridays
8-11 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.
Jiggs Lee Invasion
8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.
Samuel John Band
7 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.
Jud Hailey
7-10 p.m. Steele & Hops, 2800 39th Ave. NE, St. Anthony.
OMNI After Dark: ‘80s Theme Night Party
Featuring classic arcade games, a dance floor spinning '80s hits, and retro music videos/movies playing all night. Dress up in your best '80s costume for a free drink. 21+. 7-11 p.m. OMNI Brewing Co., 9462 Deerwood Ln., Maple Grove.
Grunge Unplugged
Acoustic ‘90s tunes. Teachers/school staff get a 2-4-1 deal on their first beer. 4-6 p.m. 2005 Second Ave., Anoka.
Friday Night Open Mic
21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.
Winter Skolstice at Viking Lakes
Featuring vendors, holiday-themed cocktails, food trucks, free live music, outdoor activities for kids, and more. While some events have cover charges, many happenings are free admission. 4-9 p.m. Mon.-Wed.; 4-10 p.m. Thu.-Sat.; 3-10 p.m. Sun. through Feb. 24. Viking Lakes, 730 Vikings Pkwy., Eagan; find a complete schedule at explorevikinglakes.com.
SATURDAY
Fiber Art for All Makers’ Market
Featuring 25 local artists and makers. Noon to 4 p.m. Textile Center, 3000 University Ave. SE, Minneapolis.
Used Book Sale
Shop used books priced at $1 or bring your own bag and fill it up for $5. Masks are required in the store. Noon to 3 p.m. Moon Palace Books, 3032 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.
Baby Mahi Turns 1 Party
With tunes from Dog Gamn, The Controversial New Skinny Pill, plus MCs by DC Worm and Teeth.IRL of Drug League Inc. 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.
Jimmi & the Band of Souls
8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.
Seven Vignettes by Beth Bergman
See work from the retired owner of Wet Paint at the closing reception from 2-5 p.m. Form + Content Gallery, 201 N. Second St., Minneapolis.
MN Artisan Maker Market Pop-up
1-6 p.m. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.
Bournemouth vs Manchester City FC (PL)
11:30 a.m. Brit's Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.
Late Night Comedy in the Ox
Free evening comedy. 10 p.m. Indeed Brewing Co., 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.
Shelly & Kerns
Acoustic tunes. 6-8 p.m. 11 Wells Spirits, 704 Minnehaha Ave. E., St. Paul.
Freeze Fest
Or, depending on the weather today, you could also call this “thaw fest.” With hot cocoa, tea, seed planting, bird watching, orienteering, yard games, and more. 1-4 p.m. Phalen Recreation Center, 1600 Phalen Dr., St. Paul.
Traveling in Wonder
A one-day travel-themed exhibition celebrating the release of photographer Autumn Carolynn’s new book of the same name. 1-3 p.m. Northrup King Building, 3rd floor gallery, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.
Tender Comrade
With Wish Wash. 1-3 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.
Saturday is Instrumental
With Big Trouble. 6-8 p.m. p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.
Joe & the Mechanics
With Alex Tulp, Elour. 9-11:30 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.
sinatra to slayer: 007 A-Go-Go
Featuring James Bond and 007-inspired DJ tunes, themed drinks, movies and music videos, and a decked out dance floor. 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Apostle Supper Club, 253 Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul.
Group Show and Reception
Featuring work from local artists Uzoma Obasi, Shell Jiang, Terry McDaniel, and John Rajtar. With music by Ukrainian Village Band. 6-9 p.m. 801 Lofts, 801 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis.
Flossin’
With Spaghetti Monetti & the Sauce. 7-9 p.m. Boom Island Brewing, 5959 Baker Rd., Minnetonka.
Grunge Unplugged
6:30-9:30 p.m. Elm Creek Brewing Co., 11469 Marketplace Dr., Champlin.
Wild Vintage Monthly Market
Shop local makers and bakers. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Clapping Monkey, 7274 Commerce Cir E., Fridley.
Lowertown Winter Farmers Markets
Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. 290 5th St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.
SUNDAY
5th Annual BlackOUT: A Celebration of Black Excellence
Featuring 60+ local Black-owned businesses. The first 100 guests will receive $15 worth of “BlackOut Bucks” to use at the event. Noon to 6 p.m. Element Gym, 655 Fairview Ave. N., St. Paul.
Parks & Recreation Night
With Trivia Mafia. 7 p.m. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.
Matt Trost
Covers spanning 90 years. 3-5 p.m. 56 Brewing, 3055 NE Columbia Ave., Suite 102, Minneapolis.
In Conversation: The Lyrical Work of Jim Denomie
Interview and conversation with Jaune Quick-to-See Smith, Andrea Carlson, and Nicole E. Soukup, exhibition curator of "The Lyrical Artwork of Jim Denomie." This event is free, but tickets are required; find them here. 2 p.m. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis.
Find Your True Love Dog Adoption Event
Featuring a puppy kissing booth, pet matchmaking, and a bake sale. 1-4 p.m. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.
The Haunted House of Hillman Book-Release Party
Frank F. Weber, a forensic psychologist and a true crime murder mystery author discusses his latest work from 2-3 p.m., and will be on hand for book sales and signing throughout the day, and will also give a live lie detector test demonstration. 12:30-4 p.m. Broken Clock Brewing Collective, 3134 California St. NE, Minneapolis.
Queer Writes Book Fair
Shop local LGBTQIA+ authors and book sellers. Noon to 5 p.m. Urban Growler, 2325 Endicott St., St. Paul.
Early Show
With Fuzzy Math. 1 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.
St. Paul Songwriter Rounds
7 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.
Bingo with Brooks
10 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.
Dakota Dave Hull
3 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.
The Real Chuck NORAD
7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.
Varsity Gaymes
Weekly event features spots on TVs, beer pong, and other bar games. 2 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 NE Central Ave., Minneapolis.
