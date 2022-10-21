Freeloader Friday: 45 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more.

FRIDAY

Pumpkins and Power Drills

Look, those little orange pumpkin-carving tool sets, with their teeny-tiny saw blades and their toothy plastic scoops… they’re fine. But they’ve got nothin’ on the power tool selection at the Minnesota Tool Library. For the sixth year, the library invites you to carve out some time to stop by their fall fundraiser, fire up a drill, and make a super spooky gourd. You’ll get all the fun of carving and gutting a pumpkin—and the mess is Bauhaus’s to deal with! Feel free to BYOP or purchase a pumpkin at the brewery; all sales support the Minnesota Tool Library’s scholarship fund. All ages. Free. 3-7 p.m. Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis.—Em Cassel

Future Seeps into Now

This art reception features new works by mixed-media sculptor and participatory public artist Jane Powers. 6-8 p.m. NE Sculpture, Casket Arts Building, 1720 NE Madison St., Minneapolis.

Two Peace Suite

Acoustic. 7 p.m. Broken Clock Brewing Cooperative, 3134 California St. NE, Minneapolis.

Amanda Standalone (album release), Red Eye Ruby

21+. 9 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Party at the Pumpkin Patch

Featuring pumpkins for purchase, lawn games, firetrucks, kids’ music, and more. Saturday’s expanded party includes tunes from Kenwood Symphony Orchestra, a petting zoo, and food trucks. Noon to 7 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Our Lady of Peace, 5426 12th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

With food trucks Samurai Teppanyaki, Youniverse Foodie Waffles, KCM Eggrolls, Twisted Chicken. 18+. Harriet Island (on the Target Stage), 110 Harriet Island Rd., St. Paul.

Artjuice Spooky Makers’ Market

Featuring handmade goods and art from local artists, including Artjuice. 5-9 p.m. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Fabulous Fridays

A LGBTQ+ social gathering with board games every Friday in September and October. Feel free to bring a snack, any games you would like to share, and friends. 7-11 p.m. Quatrefoil Library, 1220 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Get Up, Stand-Up Comedy Open Mic

Sign up at 6 p.m.; show at 6:30 p.m. Mortimer’s, 2001 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Open Mic Comedy Night

Sign up at 7:30 p.m.; show at 8:30 p.m. Dual Citizen Brewing Company, 725 Raymond Ave., St. Paul.

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

Farmers’ Markets

House of Hope Farmers’ Market

1:30 to 5 p.m. Fridays through October 28. House Of Hope Presbyterian Church, 797 Summit Ave. (parking lot on Portland Ave.), St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city’s largest and most famous market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily, EBT hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thu.-Sun. June through Oct. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N. (near International Market Square), Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Signal Hills Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fridays, through October 28. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

SATURDAY

Night Jobs, Getting By, Warcake

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Sounds to Make You Shudder

Skin Graft Records presents tunes from VAZ, Upright Forms, 1055. 8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Artjuice Spooky Makers’ Market

Featuring handmade goods and art from local artists, including Artjuice. 2-7 p.m. Clutch Brew Co., Keg and Case Market, 928 W. 7th St., St. Paul.

Sabbatage

With special guest DJ Truckstache. 7 p.m. Clutch Brew Co., Keg and Case Market, 928 W. 7th St., St. Paul.

Credit: A few examples from 2021 Posters for Parks A few examples from 2021’s Posters for Parks

Posters for Parks

Minneapolis parks are pretty rad. We have parks where dogs can hang, parks with playgrounds for kids, parks with beaches, and parks where you can drink beer and listen to live music. For years, Posters for Parks has been celebrating all things parks while selling posters and raising money. This year’s installment features over 40 original park-inspired posters by local artists, including John Barlow, Lisa Engler, Matt Erickson, Caroline Royce, Melissa Sisk, and many others. Previous pieces (see some examples above) have ranged from modern, to retro, to old fashioned; reverent to humorous; colorful to monochromatic. Proceeds from purchases are split 50/50, with half benefitting the artists and the other half going to Minneapolis Parks Foundation’s People for Parks Fund. You can shop for pieces online from October 24-29, but folks who attend the free reception this Saturday get first dibs. Registration is required, but doesn’t cost a dime; save your coins for cocktails and posters. Free. 4-8 p.m. Royal Foundry Craft Spirits, 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis. –Jessica Armbruster

Barktoberfest at Unleashed

Featuring folks from Grey Face Rescue on Saturday, plus local vendors, photo ops, Oktoberfest foods and drink specials, live accordion music. Wear a vintage Unleashed Barktoberfest shirt for a free beer. RSVP if you want to bring your dog. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Unleashed Hounds and Hops, 200 E. Lyndale Ave., Minneapolis.

2 Year Anniversary Monster Bash Party

Featuring special beer releases, live music, games, costume contests, and pumpkin decorating for the kiddos. 2-11 p.m. Ineffable Brewing Co., 1905 County Rd. 42 West, Burnsville.

Bekah Worley At Tandem

New super-colorful paintings. Noon to 5 p.m. Tandem Vintage, 316 W. 38th St., Minneapolis.

The 3rd Annual John Hicks Memorial Grand Rounds Ride

A 50-mile ride on the scenic parkways and lakes at a friendly pace, ending in a b-day party for the event organizer. Find more info here. 8:45 a.m. Gold Medal Park, Second Street and 11th Avenue South, Minneapolis.

Fall Festival, Market & Craft Fair

Featuring 30+ vendors, crafters, and makers, plus balloons, face painting, kids games, raffle, music, and food. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Diamond Lake Lutheran Church, 5760 Portland Ave., Minneapolis.

Market Collective MN Makers Market

Shop from BIPOC and queer vendors and allies. 1-6 p.m. Bad Weather Brewing, 414 Seventh St. W., St. Paul.

Kids Yoga with Miss Lydia

In English and Spanish. Session 1 at 10:30 a.m. is for kids under 8 and their caregivers, session 2 at 11 a.m. is for kids 8 and up. Bring a mat, rug, or towel to practive on. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Ben Aaron

Acoustic guitar. Noon to 2 p.m. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Yoga at Union Depot

Hosted by Studio 9-to-5. Bring a mat and some water; sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Farmers’ Markets

Apple Valley Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through October 29. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Fulton Farmers Market

Traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through October 29. 4901 Chowen Ave. S., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. In a new location this year. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct.; 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, through Oct. 2225 East Lake St., Minneapolis, facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.

Mill City Farmers’ Market

Now outside through October! With local farmers, artisans, ceramics, giftables, food, and more. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mill City Museum, 704 S. Second St., Minneapolis.

St. Paul Downtown Farmers’ Market

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays. Through Nov. 20. 290 5th St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

SUNDAY

Curioso Coffee Bar’s 1st Birthday Bash

Featuring live music all day and free cold brew on tap. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Curioso, 3001 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Carlaoke

Karaoke with Carla. 8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Julia Klatt Singer, Corn Sweat

3 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Open Mic Night

Music, poetry, comedy, whatever is welcome. Sign up at 4:30 p.m. The Cave at Keg and Case Market, 928 W. 7th St., St. Paul.

Farmers’ Markets

Kingfield Farmers Market

Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods in a new location this year at MLK Park. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 30. MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S. (40th and Nicollet), Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring ethical meats, baked goods, ready-to-eat items, locally grown veggies and fruits, and live musical entertainment. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 30. Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org.

Woodbury Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through October 30. 8595 Central Park Pl., Woodbury; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.