Freeloader Friday: 42 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more.

FRIDAY

Ode to My Umi

This group show, curated by Eshay Brantley, features work by Precious Wallace, Donte Collins, Bayou, and Namir Fearce. 7-8:30 p.m. Form+Content Gallery, 210 N. Second St., Minneapolis

RuPaul's Drag Race Watch Party

Watch season 17 with your buds. This weekly event includes prizes and drink specials. RSVP for a seat at Eventbrite. 6-8 p.m. On the RoX, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Free Meat Raffle

Buy a beer, get a raffle ticket. Featuring meats from Northern Fire Grilling & BBQ Supply in Minnetonka. 6 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Duke’s Mayo Bowl: Minnesota Gophers vs Virginia Tech Hokies

Watch the game on a big-screen projector. 6-10 p.m. Broken Clock Brewing Cooperative, 1712 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis.

Mayo Bowl Watch Party

6:30 p.m. 56 Brewing, 3055 NE Columbia Ave., Minneapolis.

The Freeturnals

Bluesy rock. 7-10 p.m. 10K Brewing, 2005 Second St. Anoka.

FriGAY

Drag performances, host Crystal Belle, a dance party, and $2 specialty shots–sounds like a party! 21+. 9 p.m. RSVP recommended; do it here. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

The Whiskey Chase

With Friendzy, the Harmon Brothers , the Destroyer of Fate. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Pullstring

Nostalgic alt-rock and power-pop. With the Over Unders, the Symptones. 9 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Jeff Ray Trio

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

The Pickleback Prowlers

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Mark Cameron Band

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Dan Israel

7 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

Anything You Want

SATURDAY

The Cameras, Anything You Want, Tarias and The Sound

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

David Berman Tribute

9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Eleanor:D & The Boogie Babes

Pop, R&B, rock, and folk. With the Em’s. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Linnea Grace

With Deer Skin, Casey Gerald. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Free First Saturday Courtesy Walker Art Center

Free First Saturday: Fabulous, Fierce, and Fun

Featuring art kits, activities, film screenings, and more. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

Lowfalutin String Band

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Clothing Swap

Drop off items for men, women, kids, and the home during the event and pick something up if you need it at this no-waste event. Noon to 3 p.m. Tare Market, 945 Broadway St. NE, Minneapolis.

Dan Israel

Roots rock. 7-8 p.m. Carbone's Minneapolis, 4705 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Vinyl Night Listening Party

Featuring records from Joy Division and New Order. 7-9 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Famous Volcanos

Famous Volcanoes

6-8 p.m. Boom Island Brewing, 5959 Baker Rd., Minnetonka.

Manchester City FC vs West Ham (PL)

Score free Twin Cityzens scarves and ice scrapers while supplies last. 9 a.m. Brit's Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

B4

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Open Mic Comedy

7:30-10 p.m. The Joint, 913 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis.

FARMERS MARKETS

Mill City’s Indoor Winter Market

This long running market features local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce, as well as handmade gifts and goods. For the season, the market moves inside Mill City Museum (museum admission is not required). Winter Markets are held on the first and third Saturdays of each month through April. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 4 & 18, Feb 1 & 15, Mar. 1 & 15, and Apr 5 & 19. 704 S. Second St., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Corpse Reviver

SUNDAY

Night Heat

8-11 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Corpse Reviver

3-5 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Brass Messengers

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Yeah Yeah Fine

1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Liverpool vs. Manchester United

9 a.m. Brit's Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Vikings vs. Lions

7:30 p.m. Brit's Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Jazzy Sunday: The Riverside Quartet

2-4 p.m. 56 Brewing, 3055 Northeast Columbia Ave., Minneapolis.

Int’l Cafe

Meet folks who speak your native tongue or practice speaking a foreign language. 2-5 p.m. Utepils Brewing Co., 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Women’s Christmas

Featuring prizes, tunes, kids’ fun, and more hosted by the Minneapolis St. Patrick's Day Association. 1-4 p.m. O'Donovan's Irish Pub, 700 N. First Ave., Minneapolis.

Story Time

Author Claire Rose reads from Zoe the Dinosaur Has the Hiccups. With crafts and other fun. 10:30 a.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

Vikings vs. Lions Watch Party

7:20 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

Literary Bridges

Stan Kusunoki reflects on seven years as co-host/curator of this series with co-hosts Donna Isaac and Jeanne Lutz. Other featured readers include Donna Isaac, Jeanne Lutz, Mary Jo Thompson, Margaret Hasse, Sharon Chmielarz, Micah Ruelle, and Claudia Hampston Daly. 2 p.m. Next Chapter Booksellers, 38 Snelling Ave. S., St. Paul.

Slow Oldtime Music Jam

2-4 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.