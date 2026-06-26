Freeloader Friday: 173 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, cost be damned, click here.

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FRIDAY

Wicked: For Good

9:05 p.m. Armatage Park, 2500 W. 57th St., Minneapolis.

Outdoor Pride Patio

Featuring an outdoor TV, yard games, and a beer truck all weekend long. 5–10 p.m. Fri.; 11a.m. to 10 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sun. A Bar of Their Own, 2207 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis.

Free Coffee with City Cast

Put your coffee on City Cast’s tab until they hit their budget each day. 7 a.m. Fri.; 8 a.m. Sat.-Sun. Pilllar Forum, 2300 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Twin Cities Pride Youth Night

Kids and teens can celebrate Pride in the park early with this event geared toward the 10 to 20 crowd. With entertainment, activities, resources, and more. 5–8 p.m. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis.

From the Sediment

An experimental dance work by choreographer and transdisciplinary artist Elizabeth Flinsch. Part of Pride month. 7 p.m. Gold Medal Park, Second Street and 11th Avenue, Minneapolis.

Free on Friday for Femmes: Exxxotica

OK, now this is the correct use of multiple Xs. This weekend, 20-year-old “sexpo” Exxxotica hits the Twin Cities for the first time. Like any expo hosted at the Convention Center, it will offer the usual happenings (only, you know, smuttier). A sellers floor (sorry, the “sex dungeon”) will shill sex toys, sexy services, and, probably, Sleep Number beds, because those guys are always at conventions. Workshops and expert talks include sessions on consent play, polycule living, and sex magic, and there will also be a variety of performances on stages throughout the event. If you identify as a woman, you can register to get in for free on Friday, otherwise find more info and tickets here. 18+; VIP 21+. $44.99 one-day admission; $84.99 VIP; multi-day and couples packages available. 5–11 p.m. Fri. Minneapolis Convention Center, 1301 Second Ave. S., Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

Kumbayah the Juneteenth Story Promo

Kumbayah the Juneteenth Story

Rose McGee's play follows the historical events leading up to the Emancipation Proclamation. Sweet Potato Comfort Pie celebrates its 30th anniversary with this free performance. 2 p.m. The O’Shaughnessy, St. Catherine’s University, 2004 Randolph Ave., St. Paul; find more info here.

Roller Disco in Rice Park

Twin Cities Skaters hosts this weekly skate party. Bring your wheels or rent some for free. 5:30–9:30 p.m. Fri. through Sep. Rice Park, 109 W. Fourth St., St. Paul.

David M. Perry

We’re fans of David Perry’s Strib column here at Racket, which, as you might suspect, is not something we say about a lot of Strib columns. A University of Minnesota history professor with a knack for reaching out to non-specialized audiences, Perry is now nudging his fellow academics in the public sphere with his latest book, a how-to on communicating with the world at large called The Public Scholar: A Practical Handbook. Tonight Perry will be in conversation with longtime Strib journalist James Eli Shiffer, who is now at work on a history of the American swamp, which sounds crazy interesting. Free. 7 p.m. Moon Palace Books, 3032 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis: find more info here.—Keith Harris

The Tempest

Last year, Classical Actors Ensemble kept it light with the raunchy (for its time) comedy All’s Well That Ends Well. This year they’re going darker with The Tempest, one of Shakespeare’s final works. You might know it as the one that gave us the (unfortunately timely) banger, "Hell is empty, and all the devils are here.” It’s one of the Bard’s more bonkers works, featuring a shipwreck (Shakespeare loved a shipwreck), a vengeful magician, an angry spirit creature, and a drunk butler and jester who team up with an enslaved islander in hopes of murdering their way to freedom (I know who I’m rooting for). This summer you can see it in the parks of the Twin Cities and surrounding ‘burbs. This week's schedule: 7 p.m. Fri.–Sun. Fri. Como Park Lakeside Pavilion in St. Paul; Sat. Lake of the Isles in Minneapolis; Sun. Normandale Lake Bandshell in Bloomington. Find times and other locations here. Through July 12—Jessica Armbruster

Friday Art-Making in the Garden

Weekly art activities for kids ages 4 and up. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Minneapolis Sculpture Garden, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Vintage Emporium

Minneapolis Vintage Market hosts a 12-week pop-up retail shop through Sep. 4. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mon.–Sat. (closed July 4). IDS Center, 747 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

World Cup at Brits Promo

World Cup on Lake Street

There are no matches in Minnesota, but the World Cup is here in many other ways. Screenings, parties, street fests, and pop-up plaza events abound, including this ongoing get-together held, fittingly, on a soccer field. You’ll be able to watch games daily on a big screen set up outdoor movie-style (note that games that go over 10 p.m. will be aired with the sound off—pesky noise ordinances!). Each day a beer garden will serve up brews from Arbeiter, while a mix of food trucks, educational installations, local media outlets, and music acts will be stopping by each day. Games are at 2 and 7 p.m. on Fri. and 1, 6:30, and 9 p.m. on Sat. (the beer garden runs 4–9 p.m. each night; other events scheduled earlier). El Nuevo Campo, 2709 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; find times and more info here. Through Saturday—Jessica Armbruster

World Cup: Spain vs. Uruguay

7 p.m. North Loop Green, 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

World Cup Viewings

Watch the games on Brit’s grassy rooftop lawn. Find the full schedule here. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

World Cup Viewings

Drink $5 Classico beer here during the games. La Doña Cervecería, 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

World Cup Watch Parties

Merlin’s is screening as many games as possible during open hours. Find more info on times here. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

World Cup Fever

See all the games here till the end. Black Hart of Saint Paul, 1415 University Ave. W., St. Paul.

World Cup Viewings

Oh yeah, they’re screening all the games here. Find the complete schedule here. The Local, 931 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis,

World Cup Watch Parties

Yep, another brewery screening as many games as possible. Find the schedule here. Utepils Brewing, 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Minnesota United’s World Cup Soccer Celebration

Watch all the World Cup games on the patio. Tickets are required; RSVP here. This weekend’s hours: 1 p.m. to midnight Fri.; 3–11:30 p.m. Sat. Peavey Plaza, 1101 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Summer Plaza on Payne

Featuring lawn games, World Cup game viewings, pop-up markets, mural making, and other fun throughout the summer. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wed.–Sun. through Aug. 926 Payne Ave., St. Paul.

B and the Sting Promo

B & the Sting

Rock and reggae. 7:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis.

Love Band

Rock covers. 7–10 p.m. Inbound BrewCo., 701 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

Charlie Doesn’t Surf, Templs

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Fat Chance Jug Band

7–9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Hot Pastrami!

With the Alleged Blues Band. 8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

The Federales

7 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Tommy Miles

Rock blues. 7 p.m. Minnehaha Falls, 4801 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

The NightCaps

7–9:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

The Mary Cutrufello Band

Rock ‘n’ roll. 6–8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

MLLT

With the Envies & Fishing. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Jordan Johnston & the Elevation

5–7 p.m. North Loop Green, 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

Andy Iverson, 'Urban Takeover'

“Summer Exhibition”

Featuring three different bodies of work from Minnesota artists Jim Geisinger, Andy Iverson, and Kim Matthews. 4–7 p.m. Douglas Flanders & Associates, 5025 France Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Mississippi Riverfront Craft & Sculpture Expo

Explore the work of artists, makers, and artisans with art installations and family fun. Find more info here. 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fri.–Sun. Harriet Island Regional Park, 200 Dr. Justus Ohage Blvd., St. Paul.

Rib Fest Provided

The Great Midwest Rib Fest

Featuring a BBQ competition with pitmasters from across the country, a competitive ribs eating contest, plus music from Gabby Barrett and Parmalee (Fri.) and Cheap Trick (Sat.). 4–10 p.m. Fri.; 1–10 p.m. Sat. Mystic Lake Hotel & Casino, Prior Lake, Minnesota, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd., Prior Lake

Dan Israel

6:30–9:30 p.m. Wicked Wort Brewing Co., 4265 W. Broadway Ave., Robbinsdale.

Artful Arches Fraser Pop-up

Featuring live performances from neurodiverse musicians Bernadette Spray (jazz vocals, 11 a.m.) and Sean Healy (guitar, 2 p.m.). 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mall of America, Huntington Bank Rotunda, 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington.

Mark Miller Band

Rock covers. 7:30–10:30 p.m. Excelsior Brewing Company, 421 Third St., Excelsior.

Lawn Game Fridays

Learn how to play Kubb and Mölkky. 3–8 p.m. through Aug. Water Works Park, 425 W. River Parkway, Minneapolis.

Dilly Dally Alley

With the Beta Version. 5:30–7:30 p.m. Plaza at Nolan Mains, 3945 Market St., Edina.

Friday Night Car Shows

Featuring classic cars, live music, food vendors, local businesses, farmers and makers market on select nights, and other special events through Sep. 18. 6–10 p.m. Seventh Avenue, downtown North St. Paul; find more info here.

RuPaul's Drag Race Watch Party

7 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

CCU Friday Night Open Mic



10 p.m. Whitey’s Old Town Saloon, 400 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Happy Hour Trivia Mafia

5 p.m. every Fri. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Free Yoga

Reserve a spot at greenwayyoga.com. 5:30 p.m. every Fri. Greenway Yoga, 2510 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis.

FriGAY

Drag performances, a dance party, and $2 specialty shots—sounds like a party! 21+. 9 p.m. RSVP recommended; do it here. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Downtown St. Paul Farmers Market

FARMERS MARKETS

House of Hope Market

EBT, cash, card, and Market Bucks accepted. 1:15–5 p.m. Fri. through Oct. 30. Hope Church, 760 Summit Ave., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city’s largest and most popular market, as well as oldest (since 1876?!), with hundreds of vendors weekly. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wed.–Fri.; 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.–Sun. through Oct.; 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Labor Day. Good to know: The EBT booth is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fri.–Sun. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Minnehaha Regional Park

Grocery shop right by a giant waterfall. 4–8 p.m. Fri. through Aug. 21 (no market Jul. 3). 4801 S. Minnehaha Dr., Minneapolis; more info here.

Signal Hills Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fri. through Oct. 30. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

St. Paul Indoor Farmers Market

7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tue.–Sun. through Nov. 22. 308 Prince St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Twin Cities Pride

SATURDAY

54th Annual Twin Cities Pride

Pride isn’t just a big-ass parade and a weekend in the park—it’s a monthlong celebration as varied and diverse as the LGBTQ+ community. Take a look at TC Pride’s calendar and you’ll find a schedule stacked with events: comedy nights, cabarets, teen meetups, and even a queer crop-art class (hell yeah). The biggest event, of course, is the fest in Loring Park. There will be over 650 (?!) vendors, organizations, and activists setting up booths; four food courts filled with eats from trashy to classy; two beer gardens; an author mart; and a pet zone that is sure to be adorable. The world’s largest rubber duck, a 61-foot-tall, 11-ton inflatable that proclaims “the world is her bathtub,” will also be in attendance. (But is she queer? Who can say.) The giant parade is on Sunday, and if you want to start the celebration early there’s a Beer Dabbler on Friday (see above). Free. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sun. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

Power Drag Revue

Featuring drag, comedy, and chaos from nine queens. 21+. 7–9 p.m. Fōwling Warehouse Minneapolis, 401 Royalston Ave., Minneapolis.

Queer Makers Market

Noon to 5 p.m. Broken Clock Brewing Cooperative, 1712 Marshall St. NE, Ste. 100, Minneapolis.

The Slap Happy Sticker Show

Featuring multiple sticker makers and artists. 2–10 p.m. The Otherworldly Arts Collective, 451 Taft St. NE #22, Minneapolis.

Goodbye Bauhaus Brew Labs

Bauhaus Brew Labs, a staple of the Minnesota craft beer scene for a dozen years, is headed to the big beer bash in the sky… which is to say the northeast Minneapolis brewery will close forever after last call tonight. The impending closure announcement came this past May, with ownership citing “substantial cost increases in our supply chain, shifts in consumer preferences away from craft beer, a global pandemic, and most recently, a surge in federal immigration enforcement.” Tonight’s Irish wake will bring live music (She’s All That, Ander Other, Threads Electric, Radiochurch), food trucks (Red Rocket Pizza Company), and clear-eyed instructions for mournful/thirsty attendees: "ALL THE BEER. LITERALLY DRINK ALL OF OUR BEER!" Bye-bye, Bauhaus; your Northeast taproom rocked and your beer was great. Goddamn this wretched bubble! Free. Noon to 11 p.m. Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Toy Story Trivia Night

Hosted by Trivia Mafia. 6:30 p.m. Summit Brewing Company, 910 Montreal Cir., St. Paul.

Summer Free Admission Day at MNHS Sites

Get in free at a variety of locations, including Mill City Museum, Oliver H. Kelley Farm, Historic Fort Snelling, Minnesota History Center, Split Rock Lighthouse, James J. Hill House, and more. Find details here.

Minneapolis People's Pride Promo

Minneapolis People’s Pride

Or perhaps you prefer a less corporate Pride experience? This rainbow party has no cops, no conglomerates, and, ergo, less bullshit. But there’s still all the fixins you’ve come to love from a good ol’ queer fest. There’ll be live music onstage, all kinds of local makers and artists, quirky community orgs and clubs, and all kinds of other fun. This is a sober event with free food from the grill (typically with veggie and vegan options), and masks are recommended (and provided!) but not required. The event organizers’ Instagram is a good place to watch for new info as it becomes available. Free. Noon to 4 p.m. Powderhorn Park, 3400 15th Ave. S., Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

Soul Food Festival

The Twin Cities area is not particularly known for its soul food. Yes, we’ve got spots like Mama Sheila’s, Angelea’s (which just opened a second location in St. Paul), Wendy’s House of Soul, and the new Golden Thyme, but ultimately we’ve gotta agree with the folks of Reddit: It can be hard to find up here in the North. However! If you’re looking for great soul food, this weekend’s fest, presented by Black Market Events, is the place to be. They’re bringing all of the area’s finest soul-food trucks, pop-ups, and restaurants to one place, so you can sample some of the best of what the city has to offer. Plus, this family-friendly affair will have live music, retail vendors, and community orgs. Free. 4–8 p.m. Farmer’s Market Annex, 200 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Somali Independence Day Promo

Somali Independence Day Festival

Featuring food, music, culture, and community. Find more info here. Noon to 8 p.m. West Lake Street, from Blaisdell to Stevens Avenues, Minneapolis.

Rees Shad

With Tim Cheesebrow. 1–4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Big Trouble

6–8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Death Makes Time

With Blacklighter, Duck Bomb. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Minneapolis Pops

7:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis.

No Limits the B-Sides

R&B. 7 p.m. Water Works Park and Pavilion, 333 First St. S., Minneapolis.

Slaphazard, the SERFs, Joyful Wrath

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Lili Horizon

7–9:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Jeffrey Robert Larson & the Kings of Neon

7 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Emily Haavik

3 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Sunshine & the Nightwalkers

With Kashimana. 8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Late Night Comedy at the Ox

Every fourth Saturday of the month. 10 p.m. Indeed Brewing Co., 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Angels in the Outfield

9:05 p.m. McRae Park, 906 E. 47th St., Minneapolis.

Fitness at the Green: Barre3

It’s a free workout. 10 a.m. through Aug. 29. North Loop Green, 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

Yoga Reflect

Free yoga in the cemetery. Hosted by Yoga Sanctuary. Find more info here. 8 a.m. Sat. through June 27. Lakewood Cemetery, 3600 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Free Yoga

Studio 9-to-5 hosts free yoga sessions Mon., Wed., and Sat. Sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Yoga in the Park Saint Paul

Also with a sound bath. Donations accepted; sign up here. 10 a.m. Sat. through Sep. 5. Swede Hollow Park, 665 Greenbrier St., St. Paul.

Carl Oltvedt

Artist Talk: Carl Oltvedt

The local artist discusses his current exhibition, "In Focus." 4 p.m. Lowry Hill Gallery, 1009 W. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis.

Triple Closing Reception

Last chance to see “Dream of Dawn” by Griffin Liu, “We All Live With Dreams” by Jay Katelansky, and “A Walk in the Night” by Savannah Tines. 6–8 p.m. Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Twin Cities Vintage Flea

The Totally Rad Vintage folks head to the ‘burbs. Noon to 5 p.m. Big Wood Brewery, 3429 Centerville Rd., Vadnais Heights.

Summer Market

Check out 70 local vendors, from bakers to vintage sellers. Noon to 6 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

Stillwater Flea Market

Featuring nearly 200 vendors and crafters every month. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Washington County Fairgrounds, 12300 40th St. N., Stillwater.

Cars and Caves Courtesy Steve Olson/Chanhassen AutoPlex

Cars and Caves

This popular monthly indoor/outdoor auto extravaganza features 300+ antique, classics, collector, exotic, muscle, and street rod cars, as well as open house garage condos. This installment is focused on Italian cars, and donations will benefit the Ronald McDonald House. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Chanhassen AutoPlex, 8150 Audubon Rd., Chanhassen.

Jim Lundeen

Acoustic tunes. 7–10 p.m. 10K Brewing, 2005 Second St. Anoka.

Matthew Griswold

Alt-folk, singer-songwriter tunes. 7–9:30 p.m. Boom Island Brewing, 5959 Baker Rd., Minnetonka.

Bike to Duluth

Looking for a REALLY long group ride? These people are headed to Duluth. This year’s official ride shirt reads: “It’s not that bad.” Sign up and find more info here. 6 a.m. Father Hennepin Park, 420 Main St. SE, Minneapolis.

3rd Annual Minnesota Garage Build Bike Show

Check out cool bikes, watch the competitions, meet motorcycle vendors, and eat food truck eats. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Running Aces, 15201 Running Aces Blvd., Columbus.

Rosefest Party in the Park

Featuring inflatables, face painting, live tunes, food, a free petting zoo, and fireworks at 10 p.m. 3–10 p.m. Central Park, 2540 Lexington Ave. N., Roseville.

Mill City Farmers Market

FARMERS MARKETS

38th Street Market

Healthy food, fresh produce, and community growth. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every first Sat. through Oct. 3808 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here.

Apple Valley Farmers Market at the Government Center

Located right by the Dakota County Center and Library. EBT, cash, card, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 31. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Blaine Farmer's Market

3–6 p.m. Tue. and 8 a.m. to noon Sat. St. Timothy’s Catholic Church, 707 89th Ave. NE, Blaine; find more info here.

Lakeville Farmers’ Market at the Arts Center

EBT and Market Bucks accepted here. Noon to 5 p.m. Wed. through Oct. 28; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 31. No market on Jul. 8 or 11, Sep. 19). 20965 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. Featuring an electronics recycling program, live music, fitness classes, puppet theater. The first hour of each event is quiet for special needs shoppers. EBT and Market Bucks accepted. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. Be sure to park in the Hennepin County lot, not the B-side parking (follow the signs). Free Metro Transit rides available some weekends, check online for dates. 2225 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.

Mill City Farmers’ Market

This year-round, long running market moves outdoors for the summer, and features local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce. SNAP, EBT, sun bucks, and more are accepted here. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Sep.; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct.. 750 Second St. S., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Northeast Farmers Market

Seasonal market featuring food vendors, local produce, and artisanal goods. EBT, SNAP, and Market Bucks accepted here. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 10. St. Boniface Church parking lot, 629 Second St. NE (corner of University and Seventh Ave. NE), Minneapolis; northeastmarket.org.

Richfield Farmers Market

Fresh produce, music, and weekly activities. 7 a.m. to noon Sat. through Aug.; 8 a.m. to noon Sep. through Oct. Veterans Park, 6335 Portland Ave., Richfield; find more info here.

Southwest Farmers Market

Formerly known as the Fulton Farmers Market, the gang has moved to a new location with traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 31. 5025 Knox Ave., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

St. Luke’s Farmers Market

Locally grown produce, baked goods, plants, flowers, honey, pickles, and more. EBT, debit, credit cards, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 3. St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1807 Field Ave., St. Paul; saintlukechurch.org/farmers-market.

TC Pride Parade Provided

SUNDAY

2026 Twin Cities Pride Parade

It’s the big one. More info here. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hennepin Avenue, from Third to Spruce Streets, Minneapolis.

10th Annual Taking Back Pride March

Nop cops, no corporations, fuck ICE. Find more info here. 10 a.m. Sixth Street, between Hennepin Avenue & First Avenue, Minneapolis.

Pilllar Group Bike Ride

A friendly, casual ride around the neighborhood. 9 a.m. Pilllar Forum, 2300 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Minnesota Lynx vs. Dallas Wings Watch Party

1–3 p.m. A Bar of Their Own, 2207 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis.

WNBA Trivia Night

With Trivia Mafia. 6 p.m. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Disco Death Records

Disco Death Records Vintage Market

Shop dozens of vendors in the parking lot. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Disco Death Records, 721 W. 26th St., Minneapolis.

Mercado Monarca

Featuring thrifted goods, local prints, coffee, and jewelry. A portion of proceeds will benefit Smitten Kitten’s rent relief fund. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Misfit Coffee, 207 N. Humboldt Ave., Minneapolis.

Aric Bieganek

Noon. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Al Church’s Sunday Service

A monthly mass of singalongs. 3 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Colonel Mustard’s Mechanical Orchestra

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Phil Heywood

3 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Calavrosa

With Yuca Frita & Few Decades Ago. 1–4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Katy Tessman & The Turnbuckles

6–8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Edith Head

With That’s What You Get & The Unnamed. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

TC Vintage Flea Darin Kamnetz

Twin Cities Vintage Flea

Part 2 for the Totally Rad Vintage peeps this weekend. Noon to 5 p.m. 56 Brewing, 3055 NE Columbia Ave., Minneapolis.

"Memory Against Forgetting: FotoMatter Collective"

2–5 p.m. Form+Content Gallery, 210 N. Second St., Ste. #104, Minneapolis.

Free Yoga

MPRB and the Bouldering Project hosts a free class. 10–11 a.m. Water Works at Mill Ruins Park, 425 W. River Parkway, Minneapolis.

Bring Your Kids!

A comedy variety show for kids and their grown ups. On the patio. 5 p.m. Francis Burger Joint, 3900 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

New Words: A Variety Open Mic

Send a message to @newwordsopenmic on Instagram or sign up in person after 5 p.m. 5:30 p.m. The Black Forest Inn, 1 E. 26th St., Minneapolis.

The Making of America Film Premiere & Gallery Reception



This documentary explores how Enlightenment-era systems sustain things like slavery, Indigenous displacement, and other enduring horrors in America. RSVP here. Noon to 4 p.m. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis.

To Wong Foo, Thanks For Everything! Julie Newmar

Free movie and popcorn. 7 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

MojoKickball

According to the website, this is an open-to-all, 6-ball kickball game that adds elements of tag, dodgeball, and hot potato into one sport. 1–3 p.m. Kenwood Park Field #2, 2101 W. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis.

Markets on Main



It’s back for a second year! This weekly event includes locally sourced foodstuffs, goods from farmers and florists, vintage shopping, and Minnesota makers on the plaza. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sun. through mid-Oct. Riverplace, 1 SE Main St., Minneapolis; find more info at marketsonmainmpls.com.

Bavarian Musikmeisters

2 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Pops

5:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis.

Hamel Lions Club Flea Market

Featuring hundreds of vendors selling all kinds of weird stuff. 6 a.m. to noon through Sep. Medina Entertainment Center, 500 Hwy. 55, Medina.

Live Harness Racing

6 p.m. through Sep. 19. Find more info here. Running Aces, 15201 Running Aces Blvd., Columbus.

Weekly Food Truck Gathering

Around 30 food trucks in a parking lot. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church, 1669 Arcade St., St. Paul.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Free Antifascist Yoga

9 a.m. every Sunday. More info here. Recovery Bike Shop, 2504 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Sunday Open Mic

Family-friendly music and poetry welcome. Sign up at 4:45 p.m. 5–8 p.m. every Sunday. The Finnish Bistro Cafe & Coffee, 2264 Como Ave., St. Paul.

Kirstie Kimball

FARMERS MARKETS

The Big Red Barn Farmers Market

Hosted by the Maplewood Area Historical Society. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Sep. (closed Jul. 5 and Sep. 6). Bruentrup Heritage Farm, 2170 Cty. Rd. D E., Maplewood; find more info here.

Inver Grove Heights Farmers Market

Located just outside the community center. EBT, cash, card, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 25. 8055 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Kingfield Farmers Market

Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods. Read Racket’s guide to this market here. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 25. Kingfield Farmers Market, MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S. (in the parking lot off of 40th Street), Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring ethical meats, baked goods, ready-to-eat items, locally grown veggies and fruits, and live musical entertainment. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 25. Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org.

Market in the Valley

Find fresh foods under the water tower. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 7800 Golden Valley Rd., Golden Valley; marketinthevalley.org.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Lake Harriet

Find it right by the bandshell. 2–7 p.m. Sun. through Aug. 23 (no market Jul. 5). Lake Harriet, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis; more info here.

Savage Farmers Market

SNAP/EBT options accepted here. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 25. 4800 W. 123rd St., Savage; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Woodbury Farmers Market

SNAP/EBT accepted here. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 25 (no market Aug. 30). Red Rock Elementary, 3311 Commonwealth Ave., Woodbury; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.