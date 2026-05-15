Freeloader Friday: 160 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more.

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Art-A-Whirl NEMAA

FRIDAY

Art-A-Whirl

Like we wrote last year: “The crowds are big, but so are your options.” There are over 1,600 artists showcasing their work at over 100 locations. But like Disney World or the Louvre, you can’t expect to see everything all in one day—hell, you shouldn’t expect to see it all over three days. But you can still have a good time. If you want to go big, make your way through an artists’ building (Northrup, California, Grain Belt, Q.arma, Flux, Holland, Thorp, or Casket are all great places), hop a trolley to a lunch spot or brewery (Broken Clock, Earl Giles, Stanley’s, and Momo Cafe are all tasty), then hit up a smaller space (Turbo Tim’s, Moth Oddities, and Quincy Hall have guest artists coming in). If you’re really feeling it, stay even longer for free live music at 331 or hit up Whirleygig at Indeed. And while parking is possible at Art-A-Whirl (a lot of these places have big lots and nice off-street options), this is also a bike-friendly event. Or score a free ride via Metro Transit. Find more info for AAW online. Free. 5–10 p.m. Fri.; noon to 8 p.m. Sat.; noon to 5 p.m. Sun. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

Art-A-Whirl at NE Sculpture

Featuring live music, a bonfire (Fri.), portraiture from Alfred the Horse (Sat.), and an ArtCar Parade (Sun.). 5–10 p.m. Fri.; noon to 8 p.m. Sat.; noon to 5 p.m. Sun. NE Sculpture/Gallery Factory, 1720 Madison St. NE, Minneapolis.

Minari x Rosalia at Art-A-Whirl Market

A parking lot party with 20 vendors, lots of eats, and cocktails. 5–10 p.m. Fri.; noon to 8 p.m. Sat.; noon to 5 p.m. Sun. Minari, 323 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Alight-A-Whirl



See art from talents like Alec Soth, Adam Turman, Jennifer Davis, Sarah Edwards, and others. All sales benefit displaced families. 5–8 p.m. Fri.; noon to 8 p.m. Sat.; noon to 5 p.m. Sun. Alight, 1325 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis.

Quincy Street Makers Market



Artists and vintage vendors. 5–10 p.m. Fri.; noon to 8 p.m. Sat.; noon to 5 p.m. Sun. Quincy Hall, 1325 Quincy St NE, Mpls, nemaa.org

Art-A-Whirl at Elias Metal

Featuring a makers’ market, a food truck, coffee, and live music from Miloe, Agnes, and Tuffie (Fri.) and Tabah, Purple Funk Metropolis, Danser, LaSalle, Uncle Katy, and Shrimp Olympics (Sat.). 5–9 p.m. Fri.; noon to 8 p.m. Sat.; noon to 5 p.m. Sun. Elias Metal Studio, Waterbury Building, 1129 Van Buren St., Minneapolis.

Disco Cowboy Promo

Disco Cowboy



Featuring a bicycle lending library, bike flag making, helmet painting, a collage-making station, a group cowboy ride on Sat. (6 p.m.), and all kinds of other fun. 5–10 p.m. Fri.; noon to 8 p.m. Sat.; noon to 5 p.m. Sun. Find a complete schedule here. Recovery Bike Shop, 2504 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis and the Flux Arts Building, 2505 Howard St. NE, Minneapolis.

Moth Oddities’ Art-A-Whirl Market

Thirteen local makers. 5–10 p.m. Fri.; noon to 8 p.m. Sat.; noon to 5 p.m. Sun. Moth Oddities, 13 Fifth St. NE, Minneapolis.

Flavor Market at Whirlygig

Vintage, glasswork, artists, food trucks, beer, and live music. 3–11 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sun. Indeed Brewing Co., 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Wrodeo Drive

With over 30 local artists, a mechanical bull, food trucks, and live music. 5–10 p.m. Fri.; noon to 8 p.m. Sat.; noon to 5 p.m. Sun. MN Nice Cream, 807 Broadway St. NE, Minneapolis.

D&G One-Shot Adventure

Magical Mercantile hosts this session. Sign up here. 5 p.m. Bumbling Fools Mead, 2010 Hennepin E., Minneapolis.

“Origins: How the Minneapolis Arts Spotlight Shifted from Downtown to Northeast”

The Northeast Minneapolis Arts District announces the opening of the Arts District Welcome Center’s second timeline history exhibit. 5-8 p.m. (also open during AAW hours). Arts District Welcome Center, Timber & Tie Building, 904 14th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

The Liquid Zoo: Made by Hands

Featuring 40+ makers, artists, vendors, and more. 3–8:30 p.m. Fri.; noon to 8:30 p.m. Sat.; noon to 6 p.m. Sun. Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis.

Whirlygig goes all weekend. Indeed

Whirlygig: Day 1

With Boyish, Room3, Denim Matriarch, and Backwooddrift. 6-10 p.m. Indeed Brewing Co., 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Fistful of Datas, Venus Yevu, Zak Sally Sings the Bee Gees (with Shawn Walker)

7-11 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Chris Holm & Friends

Country blues. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Liquid Zoo Day 1: Viva Knieval, Threads Electric

3-10 p.m. Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis.

Blue Earth Collective

6 p.m. Bleeding Hearts Studio, 1135 Sixth St. NE, Minneapolis.

Irish Music Session

6 p.m. The Dubliner Pub, 2162 University Ave. W., St. Paul.

Little Ripley Band

7-9 p.m. Logan Park, 690 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Tank Top Night

With DJ Shannon Blowtorch. 21+. 9 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Adam Bohanan, Molly Maher

5:30-10 p.m. Pryes Brewing, 1401 West River Rd. N., Minneapolis.

Keep for Cheap, Owen Trestad, Rhino Shrine, EFMI

6-10 p.m. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis.

Judy Thomas

8 p.m. 318 cafe, 318 Water St., Excelsior.

Farfaraway

With Suburban Muscle, The Hollow Doubts. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Bryan Odeen

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Big Woods Brass

7:30-9:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Irish Diplomacy

4:30-6:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

RLB

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

The Dan Israel Band

7-9 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Promo

Sex, Lies, and Memoirs

Haven’t made it over to the newly opened Acorn Bookshop in St. Paul yet? Here’s a great reason to go. Local memoirists Courtney Kocak and Kelly Foster Lundquist will read from their respective books: Girl Gone Wild, a tale of Kocak’s journey to Hollywood, and Beard: A Memoir of a Marriage, about marriage to a closeted gay man. A conversation with Deborah Copperud (hey, we know her!), host of the Read Minnesota Books podcast, will follow. Free. 6 p.m. Acorn Bookshop, 2238 Carter Ave., St. Paul; find more info here.—Em Cassel

What Makes a Museum Experience Meaningful?

Claire Bown, founder of Thinking Museum, shares ideas and practices. Register here. 5 p.m. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Healing as a Community

Food, raffles, dance performances, T-shirts, and more. Noon to 2:30 p.m. Indian Health Board of Minneapolis, Inc., 2020 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

RuPaul's Drag Race Watch Party

7 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

CCU Friday Night Open Mic



10 p.m. Whitey’s Old Town Saloon, 400 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Happy Hour Trivia Mafia

5 p.m. every Fri. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Free Yoga

Reserve a spot at greenwayyoga.com. 5:30 p.m. every Fri. Greenway Yoga, 2510 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis.

FriGAY

Drag performances, a dance party, and $2 specialty shots—sounds like a party! 21+. 9 p.m. RSVP recommended; do it here. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

FARMERS MARKETS

House of Hope Market

1:15-5 p.m. Fridays through October 30. Hope Church, 760 Summit Ave., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Turbo Tim

SATURDAY

Crush-A-Whirl

Do we really have to dazzle you with hifalutin language to sell this fucking thing? The coolest mechanics in town did just fine with this promo material: “YOU KNOW IT! YOU LOVE IT! We're back for another year of CAR CRUSHING!!!!” Four exclamation marks, indeed. But, wait, that’s not all!!!! There's also an all-day art fair, kiddie-rock band Riffin Griffin, balloon art, live magic, face painting, live screen printing, something billed as Free Book Buggie, and killer burgers from Angry Line Cook. Plus, ya know, cars being crushed for your delight—this country can still do something right. Free. Noon to 6 p.m. Turbo Tim’s Anything Automotive, 2823 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Earl-A-Whirl: Juniper Lou Markets

An outdoor mega-market. Noon to 8 p.m. Sat.; noon to 6 p.m. Sun. Earl Giles Distillery, 1325 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis.

Vintage and Makers Market

Outdoors. Noon to 8 p.m. Sat.; noon to 6 p.m. Sun. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Art-A-Whirl Market at Sociable

Shop 35+ vintage, makers, artists, and other local vendors. Noon to 8 p.m. Sat.; noon to 5 p.m. Sun. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis.

All Together Now

Artists! Live music! Food trucks! Beer! Noon to 6 p.m. Eastside Food Co-op, 2551 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Emo Night Promo Art

Emo Night Takeover

In addition to open studios and artists both indoor and outdoors all weekend, tonight features a free concert for “elder emos.” 6 p.m. live music; dance party 8–11 p.m. Art Space Jackson Flats, 901 18 1/2 Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Liquid Zoo: Day 2

With Obi Original and the Black Atlantic, Veaux, McNasty Brass Band, Ben Katman, Chutes, Maygen & the Birdwatcher, and Zippy Laske. Noon to 10 p.m. Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis.

Loondale, Safety Knife, Nemessissy, Pete Sandvick Accordion

Followed by karaoke. Noon to 10 p.m. Bleeding Hearts Studio, 1135 Sixth St. NE, Minneapolis.

Whirlygig: Day 2

With Papa Mbye, Gramma’s Boyfriend, Killusonline, Fanaka Nation. 5:30-10 p.m. Indeed Brewing Co., 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Emmy Woods, Miki, the Daily Norm, Jenny and the Bets

12:15—7:45 p.m. Logan Park, 690 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Kiss the Tiger, Oister Boy, Maria and the Coins, Of the Orchard, Pretty Pretty Please, Northern Hammer, the Morning Kings

1-10 p.m. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis.

Socktopus, The Japhies, Hastings 3000, Butter Boys, Unattractive Giant Monster

4-11 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Grunge Unplugged, Art Beagle’s Backup Band, Shredding Flannel

1-6:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Griffin Liu

Triple Opening Reception

Featuring “Dream of Dawn” by Griffin Liu, “We All Live With Dreams” by Jay Katelansky, and “A Walk in the Night” by Savannah Tines. 6-9 p.m. Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Star Wars Day

Featuring a makers market (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.), Star Wars Trivia (2 p.m.), blue milk slushies, beer specials, and live music from Harmony Arcade, Crunk Witch, and Glitterdark (8 p.m.). 11 a.m. to midnight. Inbound BrewCo., 701 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

Kingfield Neighborhood Garage Sale Day

Find a map of locations here. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Garden Tool Swap

9 a.m. to noon. MLK Jr. Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis.

Jeff Narlock

Singer-songwriter tunes. 6-8 p.m. Dual Citizen Brewing Company, 725 Raymond Ave., St. Paul.

Lochtune

8 p.m. The Dubliner Pub, 2162 University Ave. W., St. Paul.

MPLS House

2-6 p.m. Modist Brewing Company, 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis.

Frankie Torres, DJ Boom, Andra Suchy, Iyani, Logan Metz, Steve Solkela

11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Pryes Brewing, 1401 West River Rd. N., Minneapolis.

JP Reilly

6-8 p.m. Utepils Brewing, 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Doug Otto and the Getaways

3 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Nelson Devereaux and Dave Power



7 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Hot Pastrami

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Mammoth Moth & Unknown Legends

With Ira Haze. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Caribou Gone

With Scarlett Tangerine. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Garden Glow

Indie punk. With …And I Found A Way, Daisycutter. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

The O’Keefe Brothers

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Root Pickers

7:30 p.m. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

MN Songkran Festival FB

Songkran Fest

It’s Thai New Year, and to celebrate, local cultural groups are coming together for a free two-day festival. There will be plenty of food to choose from, with a focus on street food that includes traditional noodle dishes, papaya salads, and boba drinks. (We dare you to look at the pics from previous festivals and not come away hungry.) Thai artists and vendors will set up shop at the pop-up market; dance and music performances will feature new acts as well as old arts. Art installations, family-friendly fun, and a special Thai temple blessing round out the event. Free. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sun. Wat Promwachirayan, 2544 Hwy. 100 S., St. Louis Park; find more info here. Also Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

AAPI Month Festival

Featuring cultural performances and music, local orgs, giveaways, and other fun. Noon to 4 p.m. Rosland Park, 4300 W. 66th St., Edina.

Hmong American Day Festival

Featuring food, businesses, live entertainment, and more. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Pan Asian Center, 3001 White Bear Ave., Maplewood.

Mighty Midway Festival

Featuring live entertainment, food, games, a bake sale, and a community expo. 1-4 p.m. Hancock Recreation Center, 1609 Hubbard Ave., St. Paul.

St. Paul Peony Festival

Featuring peony talks, flower vendors, Chinese and Hmong street food, open-mic poetry, guided sensory walks, water calligraphy, art, kids’ activities, and dance and music performances. Noon to 6 p.m. St. Paul Changsha China Friendship Garden, Phalen Park, 1624 Phalen Dr., St. Paul.

Mission Animal Hospital Promo

Mission Paw-looza

A "barking lot" carnival with local vendors, activities for pets and people, treats, games, and plenty of opportunities to meet fellow dog (and cat!) lovers. Pre-order tickets for games and challenge booths here. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mission Animal Hospital, 10100 Viking Dr., Eden Prairie.

2026 Dakota County Fix-It Clinics

Bring something broken and get help on how to fix it. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Two Rivers High School Cafeteria, 1897 Delaware Ave., Mendota Heights (park in the north lot and enter through the main doors).

2026 Spring Plant Sale

Get ready to shop 23,000+ plants—dang! 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hopkins Pavilion, 11000 Excelsior Blvd., Hopkins.

May Faire

With maypole dances and live music, an artisan market, carnival games and crafts, school tours, a campus nature walk, and more. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Minnesota Waldorf School, 70 Cty. Rd. B E, St. Paul.

Knights and Pints

This medieval party includes food trucks, special beers and wine on tap, themed vendors (noon to 6 p.m.), full-contact contact between the Flowers of Battle and Twin Cities Wyverns Armored Combat teams (3-6 p.m.), and evening tunes from Gus the Bardic Troubadour. Costumes are encouraged. Noon to 11 p.m. Boom Island Brewing Company, 5959 Baker Rd., Minnetonka.

Wheels and Bike Rodeo

With caricature art, face painting, a bike skills course, free basic bike repairs by Perennial Cycle, food trucks, DJ tunes by KRSM Radio, an ARTrageous Creation Station, and the Out & About Book Bus. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Painter Park, 620 W. 34th St., Minneapolis.

Cooper Playground Celebration

With snacks and elected officials. 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 3239 S. 44th Ave., Minneapolis.

Mainstreet Days

Mainstreet Day 2026

As suburban downtowns go, Hopkins has one of the best. You’ve got fun restaurants (K’kinaco, Pink Ivy), breweries (Dancing Bear, LTD Brewing), a coffee shop with beer and books (Cream & Amber), and tons of quirky antique stores. This weekend, you can explore the area and more when the main drag also becomes a street fest. Over 200 local makers, vendors, and artists will set up booths outside, while food trucks will be parked nearby. Live music stages and a kids’ zone will also keep people entertained. Free. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mainstreet, between Seventh and 14th Avenues, Hopkins; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

Honey and Jalapeno Book Fair

Featuring 61 local romance authors and vendors, author panels, actor/cosplaying skits, bingo, merch, and more. Noon to 6 p.m. Big Wood Brewery, 3429 Centerville Rd, Vadnais Heights,

MN Postpartum Wellness Fair

Featuring resources, mental health support, wellness services, and community for new and expecting parents. Find more info here. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Chanhassen Recreation Center, 2310 Coulter Blvd., Chanhassen.

2 Girls & a Boyd

8 p.m. 318 cafe, 318 Water St., Excelsior.

AMPERS&ONE

K-pop boyband tunes. 6-9 p.m. Mall of America, Huntington Bank Rotunda, 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington.

Britz Like an Italian

Featuring opera with Joseph Okell and Britspop with Nicollet & Alcohol on the veranda. 7 p.m. Brit's Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

FA Cup Final: Chelsea vs City

9 a.m. Brit's Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Westonka Outdoor Vintage Market

Parking lot shopping from vintage and antique vendors. Other dates: June 13, Sep. 19, Nov. 14. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 2361 Wilshire Blvd., Mound.

Bleachers’ everyone for ten minutes Listening Party

11 a.m.; 10:30 a.m. wristband handouts. Electric Fetus, 2000 Fourth Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Pilates for the People

Free, outdoor, 55-minute pilates classes. Bring a mat; sign up here. 8:30 and 10 a.m. through May. Mill City Farmers Market, 750 S. Second St., Minneapolis.

Free Yoga

Studio 9-to-5 hosts free yoga sessions Mon., Wed., and Sat. Sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Mill City Farmers' Market

FARMERS MARKETS

38th Street Market

Healthy food, fresh produce, and community growth. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every first Sat. May through Oct. 3808 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here.

Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. Featuring an electronics recycling program, live music, fitness classes, puppet theater, and more. The first hour of each event is quiet for special needs shoppers. EBT accepted. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Be sure to park in the Hennepin County lot, not the B-side parking (follow the signs). 2225 East Lake St., Minneapolis; facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.

Mill City Farmers Market

Starting this weekend, this yearlong market moves outdoors for its spring/summer season. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Sep. 750 S. Second St., Minneapolis; find more info at millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Minneapolis Weekend Farmers Market

6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through Oct. 31. Minneapolis Farmers Market Site, 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; find more info at mplsfarmersmarket.com.

NE Farmers Market Outdoor Kickoff

SNAP/EBT accepted. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Oct. 10. St. Boniface Church Parking Lot, University Avenue NE & Seventh Avenue NE, Minneapolis; find more info here.

Richfield Farmers Market 2026

SNAP, EBT, Market Bucks, FMNP, card, and cash payments accepted. 7 a.m. to noon Sat. through Oct. 31. 6335 Portland Ave., Richfield.

St. Paul Indoor Farmers Market

Shopping in nature? Pffft. This one lets you shop for greens indoors without the weather. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through 308 Prince St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Disco Death Records

SUNDAY

Disco Death’s Vintage Market

Shop vintage in a parking lot. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Disco Death Records, 721 W. 26th St., Minneapolis.

Odd-O-Whirl

Featuring 20 vendors selling bones, prints, fiber art, games, jewelry, records, cake, and more, indoors and outdoors. Noon to 4 p.m. Odd Mart, 2520 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Metropolitan Symphony Orchestra

A free family-friendly concert featuring Kevin Kling. 4 p.m. Central Lutheran Church, Minneapolis, 333 S. 12th St., Minneapolis.

Our Indigenous Foods

This panel talk on the future of Indigenous foods includes Sean Sherman, Kate Nelson, Lee Garman, and visiting chefs Crystal Wahpepah and Joseph Shawana. Reserve a free ticket here. 1-3 p.m. Guthrie Theater, 818 S. Second St., Minneapolis.

BARK Live: A Barkyard BBQ

When this event first came across our desk, I thought to myself, “Dogs, in the freaking Convention Center? Is Louis C.K. playing that thing again?” But seriously, folks, apparently there’s an outdoor plaza attached to our triple-bulbous civic gathering space, and it’s going to the dogs. The chaotic-seeming BARK Live will feature "sniffs, surprises, and plenty of tail wags (and free stuff)," per organizers, plus yard games, dog caricature artists, loads of photo-ops, and human-grade food from MeeMa’s Food Truck. Considering the host company is “a leading global omnichannel brand” (???) we’re guessing you and your pooch will be subjected to ceaseless marketing, but hey, bringing people and dogs together is one of Madison Avenue’s lesser crimes. Free. Noon to 4 p.m. Minneapolis Convention Center, 1301 Second Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Jerrika Mighelle



2 p.m. Bleeding Hearts Studio, 1135 Sixth St. NE, Minneapolis.

Liquid Zoo: Backyard Boombox

Noon to 6 p.m. Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis.

Daytime Funk: Lori Branch

2-8 p.m. Eat Street Crossing, 2819 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis.

Whirlygig: Day 3

With Kennadi Watkins, Buffalo Galaxy, Charlie Bruber, and KG4. 2-6 p.m. Indeed Brewing Co., 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Gently, Gently

3-5 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Adam Bohanan, Dan Israel, Steve Solkela



11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pryes Brewing, 1401 West River Rd. N., Minneapolis.

Local Youth Bands

Noon to 3:30 p.m. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis.

Mommy Dearest

Free movie and popcorn. 7 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Clover and the Bee

3 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Vintage and Makers Market

Outdoors. Noon to 6 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Switchyard, Diane, ditch pigeon, and Jim Walsh and Mikkel Bee

3-11 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

The Long Honeymoon

Indie rock. With Dive Bar Orchestra, Edie Rae Band. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Bingo With Pete

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Karaoke With Ally

9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Danny Swarze

2 p.m. The Dubliner Pub, 2162 University Ave. W., St. Paul.

Phil Heywood

5 p.m. The Dubliner Pub, 2162 University Ave. W., St. Paul.

Trad Session

8 p.m. The Dubliner Pub, 2162 University Ave. W., St. Paul.

Live Harness Racing

6 p.m. through Sep. 19. Find more info here. 15201 Running Aces Blvd., Columbus.

Weekly Food Truck Gathering

Around 30 food trucks in a parking lot. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church, 1669 Arcade St., St. Paul.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Free Antifascist Yoga

9 a.m. every Sunday. Recovery Bike Shop, 2504 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Kids Story Time

Local author Rebecca Scepaniak reads from Different Wings, Same Hive. With free coloring sheets and crafts. 10:30 a.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

Sunday Open Mic

Family-friendly music and poetry welcome. Sign up at 4:45 p.m. 5-8 p.m. every Sunday. The Finnish Bistro Cafe & Coffee, 2264 Como Ave., St. Paul.

Kingfield Farmers' Market

FARMERS MARKETS

Kingfield Farmers Market

Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 25. Kingfield Farmers Market, MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S. (in the parking lot off of 40th St.), Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Oct. 25. 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; find more info here.