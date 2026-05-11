Art-A-Whirl, Thai New Year, TC Gemini: This Week’s Best Events

Welcome to Event Horizon, your weekly roundup of the best events in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and beyond.

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Let’s Learn Mahjong! FB

MONDAY 5.11

Let’s Learn Mahjong!

Indeed Brewing Co.

Perhaps you, like me, picked up a set of really cool mahjong tiles a long time ago, then spent months trying to get your friends to learn to play with you before eventually giving up. Let those tiles languish on a dusty shelf no longer! The local group Let's Learn Mahjong! is bringing this game that’s “equal parts strategy, mental exercise, and social fun” to breweries, community centers, and other spaces around the Twin Cities. Tonight’s beginner class at Indeed is one of many such classes around town—check out Let’s Learn Mahjong!’s calendar here if you can’t make it, and get ready to square off against your grandma the next time you see her. $30. 6:30–8:30 p.m. 711 NE 15th Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

WEDNESDAY 5.13

Loons On the Lake Comedy Festival

Crooners Supper Club

Now in its fourth year, Loons On the Lake has become a nice little comedy fest on the outskirts of northeast Minneapolis. Per usual, you’ll get yourself a lineup of headliners: C. Willi Myles (Comedy Central, Showtime at the Apollo), Maggie Faris (Prime, selling a really big shoe), Mary Mack (Conan, Solar Opposites), and Don McMillan (America’s Got Talent). And you’ll also get 24 smaller comics competing for $5,000 cash; Arkansas comedian Wellington Ojukwu won last year’s competition, which paid out $10,000. Depending on the day, there’ll be improv, magic, and/or the All-Star Showcase. $26–$43 per day. Wed.–Sat. 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Minneapolis; find more info here. Through Saturday—Jay Boller

THURSDAY 5.14

Built to Spill, Wussy

First Avenue

Just because Doug Martsch brings Built to Spill to town every year or two doesn’t mean we should take the indie guitar hero for granted—one of these days he’s gonna decide it’s just easier to kick back in Boise, if he can afford it. But we almost never see Wussy; pretty sure they haven’t passed through since 2014, when I caught them at the Driftwood (a show implausibly documented in full here). Over the past two decades, this critics’ band (though never a Pitchfork band) has always been a little haunted, but with the death of guitarist John Erhardt in 2020, songwriters Chuck Cleaver and Lisa Walker turn downright funereal on their latest, Cincinnati Ohio. It’s right there in the titles: “The Ghosts Keep Me Alive,” “Please Kill Me,” “Disaster About You.” It’s audible in the way Walker’s Midwestern deadpan cracks from deep within a well of echo on “The Great Divide,” or Cleaver mewls summarily “All the best decisions don’t add up to much.” And as befits a tribute to a guitarist, it’s in the guitars. Peg Wussy’s heavily layered shroud of guitar as shoegaze if you like, but admit that few of that genre’s practitioners are as conscious of how well-wrought lyrics can shape the way majestically arrayed instrumentation make us feel. $44.87. 7 p.m. 701 N. First Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Whirlygig goes all weekend. Indeed

FRIDAY 5.15

Art-A-Whirl

Northeast Minneapolis

Like we wrote last year: “The crowds are big, but so are your options.” There are over 1,600 artists showcasing their work at over 100 locations. But like Disney World or the Louvre, you can’t expect to see everything all in one day—hell, you shouldn’t expect to see it all over three days. But you can still have a good time. If you want to go big, make your way through an artists’ building (Northrup, California, Grain Belt, Q.arma, Flux, Holland, Thorp, or Casket are all great places), hop a trolley to a lunch spot or brewery (Broken Clock, Earl Giles, Stanley’s, and Momo Cafe are all tasty), then hit up a smaller space (Turbo Tim’s, Moth Oddities, and Quincy Hall have guest artists coming in). If you’re really feeling it, stay even longer for free live music at 331 or hit up Whirleygig at Indeed. And while parking is possible at Art-A-Whirl (a lot of these places have big lots and nice off-street options), this is also a bike-friendly event. Or score a free ride via Metro Transit. Find more info for AAW online. Free. 5–10 p.m. Fri.; noon to 8 p.m. Sat.; noon to 5 p.m. Sun. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

Sex, Lies, and Memoirs

Acorn Bookshop

Haven’t made it over to the newly opened Acorn Bookshop in St. Paul yet? Here’s a great reason to go. Local memoirists Courtney Kocak and Kelly Foster Lundquist will read from their respective books: Girl Gone Wild, a tale of Kocak’s journey to Hollywood, and Beard: A Memoir of a Marriage, about marriage to a closeted gay man. A conversation with Deborah Copperud (hey, we know her!), host of the Read Minnesota Books podcast, will follow. Free. 6 p.m. 2238 Carter Ave., St. Paul; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Turbo Tim

SATURDAY 5.16

Crush-A-Whirl

Turbo Tim’s Anything Automotive

Do we really have to dazzle you with hifalutin language to sell this fucking thing? The coolest mechanics in town did just fine with this promo material: “YOU KNOW IT! YOU LOVE IT! We're back for another year of CAR CRUSHING!!!!” Four exclamation marks, indeed. But, wait, that’s not all!!!! There's also an all-day art fair, kiddie-rock band Riffin Griffin, balloon art, live magic, face painting, live screen printing, something billed as Free Book Buggie, and killer burgers from Angry Line Cook. Plus, ya know, cars being crushed for your delight—this country can still do something right. Free. Noon to 6 p.m. 2823 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Courtney Barnett

Palace Theatre

Plenty of songwriters grapple with mental health afflictions, but what’s wonderful about Barnett is how quietly annoyed she is by her psychological pratfalls. One reason depression sucks, after all, is that it makes it harder to do the stuff you want to. Barnett’s latest album, Creature of Habit, is her fourth in over a decade, and you know what you’re in for: Her mildly perturbed guitar noses in noisy directions as she vents about her insecurities, focused this time on the perils and rewards of inertia. “This never would have happened if I’d stayed in my lane,” she laments on the first song here (been there, Court), and though she claims “I’m ready for a change” she admits “sometimes I just wanna lay around.” But whether she’s voicing hope or regret, each rumbling little epiphany sounds earned. Probably because it was. With Truman Sinclair. 18+. $52.99–$58.28. 8 p.m. 17 W. Seventh Place, St. Paul; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Robber Robber

Zhora Darling

Say what you will about Our Troubled Moment (I’d probably agree with you) but one positive development is that bands are from places again (i.e., not Brooklyn). Take this rumbling quartet, from Burlington, Vermont. Robber Robber recently survived a house fire, and album No. 2 for the band, Two Wheels Move the Soul, sure sounds like it. You could call Robber Robber post-punk, but what that really means is that the rhythm section of Zack James and Carney Hemler play like they’ve taken their beats apart and reassembled them with a couple pieces left over. Meanwhile, guitars from Will Krulak and singer Nina Cates sometimes grease the wheels, sometimes stick a spoke in them. Call it the sound of trying to keep your footing amid a youthful turmoil you can never be sure isn’t permanent in this aforesaid Moment, which also finds its ideal enervated stoic motto in Cates’s “I’m tired, so is everyone/How can I complain?” With Empath. $19.06. 7 p.m. 509 First Ave. NE, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

MN Songkran Festival FB

Songkran Fest

Wat Promwachirayan

It’s Thai New Year, and to celebrate, local cultural groups are coming together for a free two-day festival. There will be plenty of food to choose from, with a focus on street food that includes traditional noodle dishes, papaya salads, and boba drinks. (We dare you to look at the pics from previous festivals and not come away hungry.) Thai artists and vendors will set up shop at the pop-up market; dance and music performances will feature new acts as well as old arts. Art installations, family-friendly fun, and a special Thai temple blessing round out the event. Free. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sun. 2544 Hwy. 100 S., St. Louis Park; find more info here. Also Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

Mainstreet Day 2026

Downtown Hopkins

As suburban downtowns go, Hopkins has one of the best. You’ve got fun restaurants (K’kinaco, Pink Ivy), breweries (Dancing Bear, LTD Brewing), a coffee shop with beer and books (Cream & Amber), and tons of quirky antique stores. This weekend, you can explore the area and more when the main drag also becomes a street fest. Over 200 local makers, vendors, and artists will set up booths outside, while food trucks will be parked nearby. Live music stages and a kids’ zone will also keep people entertained. Free. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mainstreet, between Seventh and 14th Avenues, Hopkins; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

TC Gemini Promo

SUNDAY 5.17

Twin Cities Gemini vs. Bay Breakers

TCO Stadium

Last year was the inaugural season for the Twin Cities Gemini as well as its six-team league, WER (Women’s Elite Rugby). For those unfamiliar with rugby, it’s kinda like football—just subtract the protective gear and add regular opportunities for melee-like scrums. “It’s been a long time coming,“ head coach Sylvia Braaten told the Strib last year of the new franchise. “The Twin Cities set up a strong rugby community for a long time. … You’ve seen them show out and how they come to the games. I’m so excited to be part of it.” In ’25, TC Gemini had a 3-7 record, placing the team fifth in the league. This weekend, their ’26 season begins with a game against the Bay Breakers, a team that ranked third their first year. $21.36–$49.96. 5 p.m. 2600 Vikings Circle, Eagan; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

BARK Live: A Barkyard BBQ

Minneapolis Convention Center

When this event first came across our desk, I thought to myself, “Dogs, in the freaking Convention Center? Is Louis C.K. playing that thing again?” But seriously, folks, apparently there’s an outdoor plaza attached to our triple-bulbous civic gathering space, and it’s going to the dogs. The chaotic-seeming BARK Live will feature "sniffs, surprises, and plenty of tail wags (and free stuff)," per organizers, plus yard games, dog caricature artists, loads of photo-ops, and human-grade food from MeeMa’s Food Truck. Considering the host company is “a leading global omnichannel brand” (???) we’re guessing you and your pooch will be subjected to ceaseless marketing, but hey, bringing people and dogs together is one of Madison Avenue’s lesser crimes. Free. Noon to 4 p.m. 1301 Second Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

"Illusive Objects" Goldstein Museum of Design

ONGOING

“Legacy: The Women of WARM”

Kickernick Gallery

Fifty years ago, a group of feminists came together in the Warehouse District of Minneapolis with the goal of creating a slideshow registry of Twin Cities women artists. Over the next 15 years WARM (Women’s Art Registry of Minnesota) morphed into a cooperatively run gallery—the largest women’s art collective in the country. After closing the space in 1991, it continued to show work around town and be a resource for local women artists until fully shuttering in 2021. For its 50th anniversary, Kickernick Gallery will host a show reflecting on and highlighting the 73 artists of WARM, its impact, and place in local art history. 430 N. First Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through June 13—Jessica Armbruster

“Illusive Objects”

Goldstein Museum of Design

Our human eyeballs are not the greatest in the animal kingdom. We can’t see at night like felines, we don’t see for miles like eagles, and reptiles probably detect movement better. But we sure do love looking at stuff. And, when the mood strikes, we especially love looking at stuff that tricks our eyes and our brains, whether it’s a Magic Eye poster, a cake disguised as a grilled steak, or a candle that looks like a bowl of cereal. The Goldstein’s latest show celebrates our appreciation of stuff that looks like other stuff with 50 or so examples from its permanent collection. Items include tricks of texture, like a Schiaparelli dress that looks like bark; tricks of the trade, such as fake designer handbags; and double-take tricks, like kitchenware designed to look like corn. 12 McNeal Hall, 1985 Buford Ave., St. Paul. Through July 2—Jessica Armbruster

“Cats and Dogs in Soviet Art: Workers, Teachers, Friends”

The Museum of Russian Art

Pet obsession is nothing new. Pre-internet, folks were just as into their animals, relying on them for comfort, amusement, and help with everyday work tasks. For this show at TMORA, there’ll be 40 paintings on display celebrating cats, dogs, and other animal companions, as well as a collection of porcelain cat and canine figurines. Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through July 12—Jessica Armbruster

FLUID Table Tennis Mondays

Minneapolis Cider Co.

Has Marty Supreme got you wanting to go pro in table tennis yourself? This could be your in. Minneapolis Cider Co. may be known for its pickleball courts, but that’s not the only paddle sport you can play here. On Mondays, Twin Cities Table Tennis takes over the cidery’s Haralson Room. Organizers promise a casual open play-format (nice and lowkey), but add that “games are recorded and tracked through our ratings database” (hmmmm, sounds a lot less lowkey…). Beginners through advanced players are welcome and, on the plus side, there’s no way you can make as many enemies as Marty did in such a short time. $10. 6-10 p.m. 701 SE Ninth St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel