Freeloader Friday: 148 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, cost be damned, click here.

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Gotta love that patio. Utepils

FRIDAY

Art N’ Pils

No way around it: Art and pills just go hand in hand. Oh, uh—excuse me, that’s art and pils. Sorry about that. The event formerly known as Artepils returns to Utepils this weekend with local artists, live music, and lots of beer. This year’s featured artist is St. Paul’s Michael Iver Jacobsen, and art vendors include Mystic Healing Stones, Wander Want, Two Birds Tie Dye, and Fi Diaz. On the music side? We’ve got Mr. Rogers and the Make Believe Friends headlining Friday night, the Orange Goodness and Shotgun Ragtime band on Saturday’s lineup, and She’s Green and Dumbstar among Sunday’s performers. See ya by the creek! Free. 4–8 p.m. Fri.; noon to 8 p.m. Sat.; noon to 4 p.m. Sun. Utepils Brewing, 225 Thomas Ave. N. #700, Minneapolis; find more info here. Through Sunday—Em Cassel

Minneapolis Vintage Emporium

Minneapolis Vintage Market hosts a 12-week pop-up retail shop through Sep. 4. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mon.–Sat. IDS Center, 747 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Roller Disco in Rice Park

Twin Cities Skaters host this weekly skate party. Bring your wheels or rent some for free. 5:30–9:30 p.m. Fri. through Sep. Rice Park, 109 W. Fourth St., St. Paul.

Textile Center’s Slow Fashion Sale

Check out locally made wearables with sustainability in mind. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fri.–Sat. Textile Center, 3000 University Ave. SE, Minneapolis.

How to Support Trans Youth: Author Nico Lang and Chris Stedman in Conversation

These are tough times to be a trans teen in America—no one asks to be at the center of a culture war. Nico Lang’s American Teenager: How Trans Kids Are Surviving Hate and Finding Joy in a Turbulent Era is the perfect book for this moment. In his 2025 Stonewall Honor Book, Lang spoke with eight trans and nonbinary youth, as well as their friends and family members, to learn how they’ve been affected by the anti-trans movement and what their lives are like. Lang is in conversation this evening with local author Chris Stedman, and the two will discuss how to support trans youth here in Minnesota and across the U.S. They’ll also be collecting stories of LGBTQIA+ mutual aid for Stedman’s We Help Us project, which you can read more about right here in Racket. Free. 6–7:30 p.m. Plymouth Congregational Church, 1900 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Cool Runnings

9 p.m. Bottineau Park, 2000 Second St. NE, Minneapolis.

The Tempest

Last year, Classical Actors Ensemble kept it light with the raunchy (for its time) comedy All’s Well That Ends Well. This year they’re going darker with The Tempest, one of Shakespeare’s final works. You might know it as the one that gave us the (unfortunately timely) banger, "Hell is empty, and all the devils are here.” It’s one of the Bard’s more bonkers works, featuring a shipwreck (Shakespeare loved a shipwreck), a vengeful magician, an angry spirit creature, and a drunk butler and jester who team up with an enslaved islander in hopes of murdering their way to freedom (I know who I’m rooting for). This summer you can see it in the parks of the Twin Cities and surrounding ‘burbs. This week's schedule: 7 p.m. Fri.—Sun. Fri.: Wolfe Park Amphitheater in St. Louis Park; Sat.: Lake of the Isles in Minneapolis; Sun.: MN Humanities Center, St. Paul. Find times and other locations here. Through July 12—Jessica Armbruster

Midtown Mini Park Community Paint Day

Help paint a community mural and see local artists working on minimurals. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lake Street Mpls, 715 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Ditch Pigeon Promo

Ditch Pigeon

Indie/shoegaze. 7 p.m. Minnehaha Falls, 4801 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Mississippi Mosaic

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Sunset Sounds: Eli Gardiner

6 p.m. Dual Citizen Brewing Company, 725 Raymond Ave., St. Paul.

Spare Parts

7–9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Shelf Indulgence Book Popup

5:30 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Jiggs Lee Invasion

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Jeff Ray and the Stakes

7 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Luke Bakken

7–9:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Maxine & the Mountain Men

6–8 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Mac Hoffmann & Peter Lochner

Americana tunes. 6–8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Headlight

Rock, pop, jazz, funk, folk, and more. With Owen Trelstad & the Occasionals, Fortunate Suns. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

The Belfast Cowboys

Rock. 7:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis.

"Lousy Lovers" Amelia Biewald, 'The Hand Of Lindsey'

“Lousy Lovers: A studio visit with Amelia Biewald, Stevie, Lindsey, and Mick”

Local artist Amelia Biewald explores the Fleetwood Mac love triangle. 7–10 p.m. Rosalux Gallery, 315 W. 48th St., Minneapolis.

World Cup Viewings

Watch the games on Brit’s grassy rooftop lawn. Find the full schedule here. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

World Cup Viewings

Drink $5 Classico beer here during the games. La Doña Cervecería, 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

World Cup Watch Parties

Merlin’s is screening as many games as possible during open hours. Find more info on times here. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

World Cup Fever

See all the games here till the end. Black Hart of Saint Paul, 1415 University Ave. W., St. Paul.

World Cup Viewings

Oh yeah, they’re screening all the games here. Find the complete schedule online. The Local, 931 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis,

World Cup Watch Parties

Yep, another brewery screening as many games as possible. Find the schedule here. Utepils Brewing, 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis.

World Cup Viewing

Watch this weekend’s games outside on the green. North Loop Green, 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

Summer Plaza on Payne

Featuring lawn games, World Cup game viewings, pop-up markets, mural making, and other fun throughout the summer. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wed.–Sun. through Aug. 926 Payne Ave., St. Paul.

Spaghetti Monetti and the Sauce Promo

Spaghetti Monetti and the Sauce

6–9 p.m. Boom Island Brewing, 5959 Baker Rd., Minnetonka.

Whiz Bang Days

Featuring a craft market in the parking lot, fireworks (Sun.), and live music from Jugsluggers and Ozzy Harris (Fri.) and Carl Davis, Alec Collins, and Mud & the Blood (Sat.). Find more info here. Noon to 5 p.m. market; music is 3–10 p.m. Fri. and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sat. music Wicked Wort Brewing Co., 4165 W. Broadway Ave., Robbinsdale.

Chihuahua Meet-Up Round Two

Hang with dogs or bring your own! This event includes contests for the smallest dog and best costume. 6–9 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

Friday Art-Making in the Garden

Weekly art activities for kids ages 4 and up. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Minneapolis Sculpture Garden, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

Lawn Game Fridays

Learn how to play Kubb and Mölkky. 3–8 p.m. through Aug. Water Works Park, 425 W. River Parkway, Minneapolis.

Amelie

A free screening in celebration of Bastille Day. RSVP here. 10 a.m. Fri. and Sun. Edina Mann Theatre, 3911 W. 50th St., Edina.

The Reckoning Crew

With Lillies. 5:30–7:30 p.m. Plaza at Nolan Mains, 3945 Market St., Edina.

Friday Night Car Shows

Featuring classic cars, live music, food vendors, local businesses, farmers and makers market on select nights, and other special events through Sep. 18. 6–10 p.m. Seventh Avenue, downtown North St. Paul; find more info here.

RuPaul's Drag Race Watch Party

7 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

CCU Friday Night Open Mic



10 p.m. Whitey’s Old Town Saloon, 400 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Happy Hour Trivia Mafia

5 p.m. every Fri. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Free Yoga

Reserve a spot at greenwayyoga.com. 5:30 p.m. every Fri. Greenway Yoga, 2510 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis.

FriGAY

Drag performances, a dance party, and $2 specialty shots—sounds like a party! 21+. 9 p.m. RSVP recommended; do it here. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

FARMERS MARKETS

House of Hope Market

EBT, cash, card, and Market Bucks accepted. 1:15–5 p.m. Fri. through Oct. 30. Hope Church, 760 Summit Ave., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city’s largest and most popular market, as well as oldest (since 1876?!), with hundreds of vendors weekly. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wed.–Fri.; 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.–Sun. through Oct.; 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Labor Day. Good to know: The EBT booth is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fri.–Sun. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Minnehaha Regional Park

Grocery shop right by a giant waterfall. 4–8 p.m. Fri. through Aug. 21. 4801 S. Minnehaha Dr., Minneapolis; more info here.

Signal Hills Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fri. through Oct. 30. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

St. Paul Indoor Farmers Market

7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tue.–Sun. through Nov. 22. 308 Prince St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Black Food Truck Fest The Black Market

SATURDAY

The Black Food Truck Fest

Since 2021, The Black Market has hosted a series of events centered around BIPOC business owners, artists, chefs, and creatives of all kinds. But this is the group’s very first Black Food Truck Fest—and trust us, you won’t want to miss it. More than 30 Black food vendors will be in attendance, and here’s just a sample of what we’re working with: Taste the Real Nawlins (po boys, gumbo, catfish, hush puppies), Cajun Grillin’ (wings, corn on the cob), Maggie’s Food for the Soul (wings, ribs, stuffed turkey legs), Good Vibes African Cuisine (jollof rice, meat pies, kabobs), and Pop & Son Grill (loaded baked potatoes). And that’s only a fraction of the food! We haven’t even gotten to the sweets and drinks. Nor will we—go sip for yourself. Free. 2–6 p.m. The Black Market, 767 Eustis St., St. Paul; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Dog Days of Summer

Featuring framed, free 8-by-10 pet portraits from noon to 4 p.m., plus live music starting up at 2 p.m. from City Folk and Plush Flannel Groove. Noon to 8 p.m. Ullsperger Brewing, 7239 Cedar Lake Rd. S., Minneapolis.

Joyful Riders July DJ Dance Ride

DJ Dazy Haze spins tunes on this friendly-paced 10-mile roundtrip ride featuring two dance stops. 7 p.m. Perennial Cycle, 3342 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Longfellow Rising Summer Social

With free food, arts, poetry, kids’ activities, and music. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Moon Palace Books, 3032 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Bastille Day Market

Featuring art, food, music, and vintage items in the back parking lot. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Café Marguerite, 300 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Funk N Spuds Promo

Funk N Spuds

Funk. 7 p.m. Water Works Park and Pavilion, 333 First St. S., Minneapolis.

Pet Rock Fest

Featuring a makers market, adoptable dogs, and tunes from Handsome Midnight, MLLT, Economic Headwinds, Sunsets Over Flowers, Garf, Gentleman Speaker, Surrounded By Water, Paul Cerar, Halfway Down, and Linus. Proceeds benefit animal orgs. 1 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Minneapolis Pops

7:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis.

Gabe Barnett, the Dang Ol’ Tri’ole, Chris Cashin



10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Voltage Controller



3 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

The Changeups

7–9:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Witness Trips & the Compass Rose

Psychedelic folk and country. 7–11 p.m. Dual Citizen Brewing, 725 Raymond, St. Paul.

World Cup Watch Party

4 and 8 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

PK Mayo

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

TC Vintage

Twin Cities Vintage Flea

Hosted by the Totally Rad Vintage team. Noon to 5 p.m. Surly Brewing, 520 Malcolm Ave SE, Minneapolis.

Plymouth Library Book Sale

Shop for books priced $1–$3 or show up at 2 p.m. for $5 per bag. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Plymouth Library, 15700 36th Ave. N., Minneapolis.

She's Green

A free in-store performance. 3 p.m. Electric Fetus, 2000 Fourth Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Free First Saturday: Catching the Light

Featuring art kits, activities, free gallery admission, and more. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

Art at St. Kate’s

Tired of AI slop? Curated corporate minimalism got you down? Need a reminder of humanity’s capacity to create? Art at St. Kate's is a cute St. Paul art fair with over 100 jury-selected artists and makers that can restore your faith in mankind. Come to look at handmade jewelry, paintings, scarves, leather bags, stained glass, pottery, birdhouses, and more. Maybe even go crazy and buy something. Booths fill the large triangle of grass between Randolph and Cleveland Avenue on the grounds of St. Catherine University, with strolling musicians adding to the artsy vibe. Food trucks, lots of shady trees, and available seating make the event a practical and comfortable way to spend a few of your weekend hours. Free. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. St. Catherine University, 2004 Randolph Ave., St. Paul; find more info here.—Clare O’Connor

Beauty and the Beast

Presented by Morningside Theatre Co. 10 a.m. to noon. Plaza at Nolan Mains, 3945 Market St., Edina.

Hennepin County Fix-It Clinics

Bring something broken and figure out how to fix it. Noon to 4 p.m. Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1200 Marquette Ave., Minneapolis.

"Summer Selections"

“Summer Selections”

Featuring lithograph/paintings from Doug Argue, oil paintings from Michael Kareken, and work from Megan Rye. 5–8 p.m. Lowry Hill Gallery, 1009 W. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis.

Grand Opening Celebration

With wine, snacks, and live screenprinting. Bring something to print on. 5–9 p.m. Owl's Eye Art Collective, 289 Fifth St. E, St. Paul.

Frogtown Flea

Featuring crafts, handmade goods, antiques, produce, and more. 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Aug. Faith Lutheran Church, 499 Charles Ave., St. Paul.

Ballroom in the Park

Free dance lessons in parks around St. Paul. Register here. Other dates at this location: July 25. 9:30 a.m. Mears Park, 221 Fifth St. E., St. Paul.

Ok, Little Trinket Market

Check out tiny things made with love at this outdoor pop-up market. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Backstory Coffee, 432 Wabasha St. S., St. Paul.

“Feet in the Grass”

“Feet in the Grass”

A group exhibition. 2–5 p.m. Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis.

One-Year Anniversary

Featuring special coffee and beer releases, giveaways and prizes, yard games, a bonfire with s’mores, a business owner dunk tank, and tunes from Andrea Lynn, American Bootleg, and Second Rate Radio. 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. OMNI Brewery & Taproom, 1495 Stieger Lake Ln., Victoria.

Anoka Riverfest and Craft Fair

Downtown turns into a street party with 150+ artists and crafters, plus beer, wine, and cocktails. Find more info here. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 2005 Second Ave., Anoka.

Boom Island Block Party

Boom Island celebrates 15 years with a backyard BBQ cookout by Smokestack Express, special beer releases, raffle giveaways, yard games, and tunes from Static Jones, Josh Tracy, and Grunge Unplugged. Noon to 11 p.m. Boom Island Brewing Company, 5959 Baker Rd., Minnetonka.

Healing Hearts Rescue MN

Meet adoptable dogs. Noon to 2 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

Rev It Up Summer Block Party

Featuring local crafters, boutiques, and makers; family-friendly games and activities; prizes and giveaways; local food vendors; cocktails; and more. Noon to 6 p.m. Twin Cities Harley-Davidson, 1355 98th Ave. NE, Blaine.

The Reset: Summer Series

A free 40-minute pilates class hosted by Rêve Studios. Bring a mat and register here. Galleria, 1 W. 69th St. (nice), Edina.

Two Rivers Vintage Outdoor Flea Market

Featuring over 20 vendors, jug-band tunes, and more inside and out. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Big White House, 1900 Third Ave. S., Anoka.

Barre on the Green Promo

Fitness at the Green: Barre3

It’s a free workout. 10 a.m. through Aug. 29. North Loop Green, 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

Free Yoga

Studio 9-to-5 hosts free yoga sessions Mon., Wed., and Sat. Sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Yoga in the Park Saint Paul

Also with a sound bath. Donations accepted; sign up here. 10 a.m. Sat. through Sep. 5. Swede Hollow Park, 665 Greenbrier St., St. Paul.

FARMERS MARKETS

38th Street Market

Healthy food, fresh produce, and community growth. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every first Sat. through Oct. 3808 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here.

Apple Valley Farmers Market at the Government Center

Located right by the Dakota County Center and Library. EBT, cash, card, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 31. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Blaine Farmer's Market

3–6 p.m. Tue. and 8 a.m. to noon Sat. St. Timothy’s Catholic Church, 707 89th Ave. NE, Blaine; find more info here.

Burnsville Farmers Market at the Senior Center

With food trucks and live music. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 31. Burnsville Senior Center, 200 Burnsville Parkway, Burnsville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lakeville Farmers’ Market at the Arts Center

EBT and Market Bucks accepted here. Noon to 5 p.m. Wed. through Oct. 28; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 31. No market on Jul. 11, Sep. 19). 20965 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. Featuring an electronics recycling program, live music, fitness classes, puppet theater, and more. The first hour of each event is quiet for special needs shoppers. EBT and Market Bucks accepted. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. Be sure to park in the Hennepin County lot, not the B-side parking (follow the signs). Free Metro Transit rides available some weekends, check online for dates. 2225 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.

Mill City Farmers’ Market

This year-round, long running market moves outdoors for the summer, and features local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce. SNAP, EBT, sun bucks, and more are accepted here. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Sep.; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct.. 750 Second St. S., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Northeast Farmers Market

Seasonal market featuring food vendors, local produce, and artisanal goods. EBT, SNAP, and Market Bucks accepted here. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 10. St. Boniface Church parking lot, 629 Second St. NE (corner of University and Seventh Ave. NE), Minneapolis; northeastmarket.org.

Richfield Farmers Market

Fresh produce, music, and weekly activities. 7 a.m. to noon Sat. through Aug.; 8 a.m. to noon Sep. through Oct. Veterans Park, 6335 Portland Ave., Richfield; find more info here.

Southwest Farmers Market

Formerly known as the Fulton Farmers Market, the gang has moved to a new location with traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 31. 5025 Knox Ave., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

St. Luke’s Farmers Market

Locally grown produce, baked goods, plants, flowers, honey, pickles, and more. EBT, debit, credit cards, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 3. St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1807 Field Ave., St. Paul; saintlukechurch.org/farmers-market.

Image courtesy WAC

SUNDAY

Sensory Friendly Sunday

This monthly event is designed for kids, teens, and adults with sensory processing differences, autism spectrum disorder, or developmental disabilities. The galleries will be closed to the general public, and there will be quiet spaces, fidgets, and sunglasses available. It’s free; but you’ll need to sign up at the Walker to reserve a time. 8 to 11 a.m. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

Bastille in the Park

Featuring French food, live music, roving poets, and more fun. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Marc Heu Patisserie Paris, 3509 W. 44th St., Minneapolis.

I’m New Here: The Picnic

Lawn games and free hot dogs and ice cream with Linden Hills Neighborhood Council. Noon to 2 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis.

Lego Buy, Sell, and Trade

Noon to 4 p.m. BlackStack Brewing, 755 Prior Ave. N., St. Paul.

Bastille Day Block Party

Enjoy beer, wine, and fried green tomatoes, plus kids get free hot dogs. Noon to 4 p.m. Bûcheron, 4257 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis.

The Smokin’ Section

3 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Emmy Woods and Friends

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Wren + Wilde

Folk. With Emily Havik. 1–4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Grave Society

Heavy metal/goth rock. WIth Chuckdead. 6–8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Open Jam

9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Independence Day (1996)

Free movie and popcorn. 7 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Vintage Market

Noon to 4 p.m. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis.

MojoKickball

According to the website, this is an open-to-all, 6-ball kickball game that adds elements of tag, dodgeball, and hot potato into one sport. 1–3 p.m. Kenwood Park Field #2, 2101 W. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis.

Cantus

Classical. 2 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Pops

5:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis.

Markets on Main



It’s back for a second year! This weekly event includes locally sourced foodstuffs, goods from farmers and florists, vintage shopping, and Minnesota makers on the plaza. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sun. through mid-Oct. Riverplace, 1 SE Main St., Minneapolis; find more info at marketsonmainmpls.com.

Summer Family Day

Featuring hair braiding lessons, face painting, a vendor market, Paw Patrol trivia, and tunes from the Teddy Bear Band. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. OMNI Brewery & Taproom, 9462 Deerwood Ln. N., Maple Grove.

Hamel Lions Club Flea Market

Featuring hundreds of vendors selling all kinds of weird stuff. 6 a.m. to noon through Sep. Medina Entertainment Center, 500 Hwy. 55, Medina.

Live Harness Racing

6 p.m. through Sep. 19. Find more info here. Running Aces, 15201 Running Aces Blvd., Columbus.

Weekly Food Truck Gathering

Around 30 food trucks in a parking lot. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church, 1669 Arcade St., St. Paul.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Free Antifascist Yoga

9 a.m. every Sunday. More info here. Recovery Bike Shop, 2504 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Sunday Open Mic

Family-friendly music and poetry welcome. Sign up at 4:45 p.m. 5–8 p.m. every Sunday. The Finnish Bistro Cafe & Coffee, 2264 Como Ave., St. Paul.

FARMERS MARKETS

The Big Red Barn Farmers Market

Hosted by the Maplewood Area Historical Society. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Sep. (closed Jul. 5 and Sep. 6). Bruentrup Heritage Farm, 2170 Cty. Rd. D E., Maplewood; find more info here.

Inver Grove Heights Farmers Market

Located just outside the community center. EBT, cash, card, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 25. 8055 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Kingfield Farmers Market

Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods. Read Racket’s guide to this market here. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 25. Kingfield Farmers Market, MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S. (in the parking lot off of 40th Street), Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring ethical meats, baked goods, ready-to-eat items, locally grown veggies and fruits, and live musical entertainment. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun., through Oct. 25. Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org.

Market in the Valley

Find fresh foods under the water tower. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 7800 Golden Valley Rd., Golden Valley; marketinthevalley.org.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Lake Harriet

Find it right by the bandshell. 2–7 p.m. Sun. through Aug. 23. Lake Harriet, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis; more info here.

Savage Farmers Market

SNAP/EBT options accepted here. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 25. 4800 W. 123rd St., Savage; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Woodbury Farmers Market

SNAP/EBT accepted here. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 25 (no market Aug. 30). Red Rock Elementary, 3311 Commonwealth Ave., Woodbury; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.