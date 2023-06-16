Freeloader Friday: 131 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, price be damned, click here.

FRIDAY

Much Ado About Nothing

Classical Actor’s Ensemble is heading back to the parks this summer to bring free Shakespeare to the unwashed masses, as it was originally intended. This year’s production is Much Ado About Nothing, a 1600’s romcom that pulls out all the greatest hits: mistaken identities, unwanted flirtations, masquerade shenanigans, raging small town gossip, and, ultimately, love. Sorry to spoil it for you, but we all know these things usually end in marriage (if it’s a comedy) or mass death (if it’s a tragedy). The plot: A group of rowdy soldiers end up in a small Sicilian town. Will the evil Don John succeed at cockblocking? Find the list of dates and locations at classicalactorsensemble.org. All shows start at 7 p.m. This weekend’s locations: Lake Harriet Rose Garden (4124 Roseway Rd., Minneapolis) on Friday; Lake of the Isles (2500 Lake of the Isles Pkwy. E., Minneapolis) Saturday; and Matthew’s Park (2318 29th Ave. S., Minneapolis) on Sunday.—Jessica Armbruster

Free Farmers Market

Free fresh fruits, veggies, and more for those with food insecurity. Learn more about this program here. 10 a.m. to noon June 16, July 21, August 25, and September 15. Allianz Field, 400 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul.

NEighbors Garage Sale 2023

That’s not a typo; it’s a NE neighborhood garage sale! Find a map of locations and neighborhoods online. Hours are approximately 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

27th Annual Community Peace Celebration

Featuring live entertainment, activities for all ages, healthy free food, and information about local resources available from local organizations. 2-6 p.m. Western Sculpture Park, 387 Marion St., St. Paul.

Dougie Padilla

something came down to me

Recent recent paintings, prints, and poems by dougie padilla. With Xavier Tavera, Sophie Deutsch, avant cello. 6-9 p.m. NE Sculpture, Casket Arts Building, 1720 NE Madison St., Minneapolis.

Hull Bloom Collaboration Release Party

A Bauhaus collab with Arbeiter Brewing Co. With swag from the Very Asian Foundation ($1 of each pint goes to Very Asian Foundation). 4-6 p.m. Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis.

Tyler Haag & Skunk Hollow

6-9:30 p.m. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis.

Music Between the Stacks: Kashimana

7 p.m. East Side East Side Freedom Library, 1105 Greenbrier St., St. Paul.

Lake Harriet Yoga

Lake Harriet Yoga Project

Free yoga with Brittany Meyers. 6:30 a.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis.

B+ Brass

7 p.m. Urban Growler, 2325 Endicott St., St. Paul.

Moonshine Prophets

Party rock and country tunes. 7-10 p.m. 612 Brew, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Belly Dance Collaborative

7-8:30 p.m. Minnehaha Falls Bandshell, 4801 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Sesay

Positive tunes and vibes. 7:30-9 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.

Rosella Vintage

Rosella Vintage Backstock Yard Sale

Local fashionista/shop owner Jahna Peloquin is hosting a yard sale for her vintage brand Rosella Vintage. Word on the street is she’ll have most items priced between $5 and $10. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 18th Avenue & Lincoln St. NE (look for signage), Minneapolis.

Olio Vintage’s Sidewalk Sale

Speaking of Jahna, she’s also hosting a sidewalk sale at her vintage brick-and-mortar, Olio Vintage, with resident vendors and more. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Monday. Olio Vintage, 21 Fifth St. NE, Minneapolis.

Walker Art Center

Friday Art-Making in the Garden Summer 2023

Art-making fun for kids four and up. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Minneapolis Sculpture Garden, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

Loser Magnet

With Wish Wash, Snowshoe. 8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Everyday Trebles, The Gentlemen’s Anti-Temperance League, The Way Back Yard

21+. 10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

The Gated Community

Americana. Noon. The Commons, 425 Portland Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Just Mercy

Movie at dusk. Creekview Park, 5001 Humboldt Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Other Country Ensemble

Mediterranean world fusion. 7 p.m. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St. S., Minneapolis.

Warehouse District Live

Enjoy a closed-off street open to pedestrians, with food trucks, tables and seating, activities, and added restrooms every Friday through Saturday through Halloween. Find more info on the official website, but in general events start around 7 p.m., with the street closed from 9 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Sunday. First Avenue North, between Fifth and Sixth streets, Minneapolis.

Strawberry Fest Cottage Grove

Strawberry Fest

Featuring food, a car show, live music, carnival rides, kids’ activities, and more. 2 p.m. to midnight Friday; 10 a.m. to midnight Saturday; noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Kingston Park, 9195 75th St. S., Cottage Grove.

Miller's Fair Food Fest

Fair food in the parking lot. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Sunday. Shakopee Hy-Vee, 1451 Adams St. S., Shakopee.

Rock ‘n’ Roll Music Sale: June Jam

Shop thousands of records, including $1 albums, rare finds, CDs, and memorabilia in a garage. 4-8 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. 11112 69th Place N., Maple Grove.

The Get Up, Stand Up Comedy Open Mic

Sign up at 6 p.m. 21+. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Mortimers, 2001 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

Farmers Markets

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Possibly the city’s largest and most popular market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily, EBT hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thu.-Sun. June through Oct. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Minnehaha Regional Park

4-8 p.m. Fridays through August. 4801 S. Minnehaha Dr., Minneapolis; more info here.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Water Works

This market showcases Indigenous artists. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays through August. Water Works, 425 West River Parkway, Minneapolis; more info here.

Signal Hills Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fridays, June 9 through October 27. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

St. Thomas More Friday Farmers Market

1:15-5:30 p.m. Fridays through August 25. 1079 Summit Ave, St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

West Broadway Farmers Market

Featuring local foods, arts, and community development, promoting healthy food access for North Minneapolis, with fresh produce, artisanal goods, grab-and-go eats, and locally grown plants. 3 to 9 p.m. Fridays, starting June 16. The Plaza @ the Capri, 2027 W. Broadway Ave. N. (Broadway and Oliver Street), Minneapolis; appetiteforchangemn.org/wbfm.

Juneteenth on the North Side

SATURDAY

Juneteenth North Side

Featuring music from Jamecia Bennett, Jamela Pettiford, Obi Orginal, and more; kids’ activities; local organizations; food, and more. Noon to 6 p.m.; a parade starts at 11 a.m. from 1250 W. Broadway to the park. Bethune Park, 1304 N. 10th Ave., Minneapolis.

Juneteenth Slow Glow

An 18+/adult slow roll with a midway stop at a secret location featuring a meal and music by Chaz Millionaire/KMOJ. Bring 3 AA batteries if you’d like to decorate your bike with lights. Text or call 612-875-7803 with Qs or if you need to borrow a bike. Tuneups and decorating starts at 5:30 p.m.; ride is at 6:30 p.m. 6 p.m. 2834 10th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Black Bodies in Motion: The Ultimate Expression of Freedom

This Juneteenth celebration includes slow roll bike rides for kids and adults, African-themed live music, dancing, classes and workshops, wellness activities, health screenings, and more. 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Juneteenth

With entertainment, food, vendors, art activities, inflatables, face painting, balloon art, teen activities, city trucks, and more. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Centennial Park, 6301 Shingle Creek Pkwy., Brooklyn Center.

Juneteenth Minnesota

Looking for something free and family-friendly to do on Juneteenth? This event at Alliance Field, organized by the Anika Foundation, looks like it’s going to be a lot of fun. Onstage will be a variety of performances, including a hip-hop retrospective and community griots. There will be all kinds of African foods, from Somali treats to U.S. soul food eats. A kids’ fun zone will keep ‘em busy, and a marketplace will showcase Black vendors. Wellness screenings and other services will also be available, as will financial resources. Add in some art and history exhibits, and you have a wholesome community driven celebration for all. Free. Noon to 4 p.m. Allianz Field, 400 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul.—Jessica Armbruster

Black Father Nation’s 6th Annual Father’s Day BBQ

BBQ, games, food, and more. 1-4 p.m. 3200 Glenwood Ave., Minneapolis.

Juneteenth Celebration

Featuring live entertainment, soul line dancing, arts and crafts, food trucks, yard games, and more. 1-3:30 p.m. North River Hills Park, 11501 19th Ave., Burnsville.

Juneteenth Celebration

Featuring BBQ, live music, trivia, and giveaways. 3-11 p.m. Papa Legba's Lounge, 202 Cesar Chavez St., St. Paul.

Stone Arch Bridge Fest

Stone Arch Bridge Festival

Father’s Day weekend means the return of the Stone Arch Bridge Festival, a multi-day event featuring art, food, and music. This year, over 200 artists will be featured at the juried show, with jewelry, pottery, woodwork, paintings, and more for sale and on display. There are also three separate makers’ markets to explore: the Black Market, featuring Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs; the Vintage and Vinyl Market, where you can dig through history for cool finds; and the Culinary Arts Market, where local artisans are serving up delicious foods, condiments, coffees, and other stuff for your kitchen. Bailame Dance Festival will host a social-dance party with tunes from DJs (find them at Portland and the River Parkway), and the car show will be the prettiest parking lot ever, with vintage cars, modded oddities, and more. Two stages of live music will feature mostly local acts, including Guante, Bethany Larson & the Bee’s Knees, Night Jobs, Brasszilla, Dan Israel, and many more. For more info, visit stonearchbridgefestival.com. Free. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. 212 SE Second Ave., Minneapolis. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

Music and Art Fair

Featuring 50 artists, eight bands, food vendors, juried art exhibit, and more. 10 a.m. A-Mill Artist Lofts, 315 SE Main St., Minneapolis.

Courtyard Family Day

Try historic flour milling, make Father's Day cards, and come enjoy a puppet show from Open Eye Theater at 11 a.m. on Sunday. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Mill City Museum, 750 Second St. S., Minneapolis,

Gregory Rick

Gregory Rick: Coming Home

“History paintings” from the acclaimed south Minneapolis-raised, Oakland, CA-based artist. 7-10 p.m. HAIR + NAILS, 2222 1⁄2 E. 35th St., Minneapolis.

Frogtown Fair DJ Dance Ride

Join the Joyful Riders Club and DJ Dev for a friendly ride starting the Minnesota State Capitol steps and ending at the Lilypad Community Garden by 1 p.m., followed by fair fun with giant Jenga and free treats. 12:30-4 p.m. Minnesota State Capitol, 75 Rev Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., St. Paul.

Purrride! at Insight Brewing

Featuring a kitten snuggling booth supporting Feline Rescue, a new charity sour supporting OutFront Minnesota, ice cream, tacos from El Taco Riendo, DJ tunes, local vendors from Plant Tea, and queer vibes. 1-10 p.m. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

801 Gallery

SuperCharged Printmakers Studio

Featuring work from Nicole Mueller, Genie Castro, Desirée Forgét, Surelle Schewe, Crystal Shawn, and Erin Leon all of whom are working at SuperCharged in the Casket Arts Building. The opening reception from 6 to 9 p.m. will include rockabilly tunes from Tony Baker and Mike Rugh. 801 Gallery, 801 N. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

Fire & Nice Pride Fest

Pop-up parking lot party features free beer samples, drag performances from Drag Me with a Spoon, drag bingo, DJ tunes, and a bonfire. 3-11 p.m. Fire & Nice Alehouse, 2700 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Atomic Beat

DJ’d ‘80s tunes. 6-10 p.m. 612 Brew, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

COPAL Celebrates Family Day

Celebrate Latine experiences and legislation with live music, cultural performances, food, games, and activities for people of all ages. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Longfellow Park, 3435 36th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Doug Argue, 'The Chicken Painting,' 1994

Doug Argue: Letters to the Future

Large scale paintings from the ‘80s and to the ‘20s. The show opened on Friday with a preview show, and will be on view for free through September 10. Weisman Art Museum, 333 E. River Rd., University of Minnesota, Minneapolis.

Abogados Fest

The cafe celebrates one year with a summer patio vendors’ market, plus Latin American performances including mariachis, Ecuadorian dances, and more. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Abogados Cafe, 1053 Dale St. N., St. Paul.

Nine Mile's Parking Lot Party

Featuring a bounce house, games, food trucks, and more. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 9milebrewing, 9555 James Ave. S., Bloomington.

6th Anniversary Party Weekend

Featuring beer, tunes, food, brewery tours, and more all weekend. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Unmapped Brewing Co., 14625 Excelsior Blvd, Minnetonka.

SOTA x OMNI Backyard Bash

This outdoor alleyway party features live tunes, beer, food trucks, a pride makers’ market featuring over 20 vendors from the LGBTQIA+ community (noon to 3 p.m.), and a corn hole tourney. Noon to 8 p.m. OMNI Brewing Co., 9462 Deerwood Ln., Maple Grove.

Sarah Cleary

Dovanna Cleary Artist’s Reception

5-8 p.m. Cryptid Hair Parlour, 2358 Stinson Parkway, Minneapolis.

Camdentown Marketplace

Get Down Coffee and MPLS Craft and Vintage Market hosts this summertime pop-up market. 9 a.m. to noon. North Market, 4414 N. Humboldt Ave., Minneapolis.

Market Collective MN Makers Market

Shop from BIPOC and queer vendors and allies. 1-6 p.m. Bad Weather Brewing, 414 Seventh St. W., St. Paul.

WILD VNTG MRKT

Local vintage vendors and antiques. Noon to 7 p.m. The Clapping Monkey House/Wild Things Antiques, 7269 Commerce Cir. W., Minneapolis.

Yoga at Gold Medal

Yoga in Gold Medal Park

Free yoga each weekend in the park. 9-10 a.m. Gold Medal Park, Second Street and 11th Avenue South, Minneapolis.

Bend it at Brit's

Free yoga on the roof. 10 a.m. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

The Wreck

7:30-10:30 p.m. Excelsior Brewing Company, 421 Third St., Excelsior.

Twin Cities Mobile Jazz Project

7:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis.

‘80s vs. ‘90s Dance Party

8 p.m. Up-Down Minneapolis, 3012 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Rattle and Hum

8 p.m. Kieran’s Irish Pub, 85 N. 6th St., Minneapolis.

Mother Banjo

1 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

"For (Y)Our Eyes Only," by Hale Ekinci

For (Y)Our Eyes Only

New works by Hale Ekinci. 6-9 p.m. Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis.

A Way Through

Work by Erin Paradis. 6-9 p.m. Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis.

David von Schlegell & The Everything Bagel

With Nate Walker (The Sparks), Ethan Caviness, Ry Edwards. 8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Valors, Lifestyle Shakes, Super Flasher

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

PRIDE Market Series

Featuring local LGBTQIA+ and BIPOC-owned businesses. Noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through June 18. Lakes & Legends, 1368 Lasalle Ave., Minneapolis.

Colleen Sturtevant at Praxis

Double Gallery Show Opening Reception

Two group shows, one featuring portraits, another focusing on animals. 6-8 p.m. Paxis Gallery, 2637 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

17th Annual Samaritan Tire Car Show

Featuring dyno pulls, food, prizes, and live music. All proceeds go to Cars for Courage Kenny. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Samaritan Tire Pros, 3200 Oak Ridge Rd., Minnetonka.

Ariel Story Time

Bring the kids for a mermaid reading. 9 a.m. Pacifier, 812 Lake St. E., Minneapolis.

2023 Taste of Shakopee & Business Expo

Featuring food, kids’ fun, entertainment, and more. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Huber Park, 600 Bluff Ave. E., Shakopee.

Stillwater Food Truck Extravaganza

With 40 food trucks from across Minnesota, a beer and wine tent, business marketplace with products and services, live music and entertainment, kids’ activities, and a military row. 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Washington County Fairgrounds, 12300 40th St. N., Lake Elmo.

Soul

Movie at dusk. Lake Harriet, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis.

Business Expo & Kidtacular

Learn about local businesses. 1:30 p.m. St. Louis Park Rec Center, 3700 Monterrey Dr., St. Louis Park.

Grand Day Parade

Floats and walking groups. Noon. St. Louis Park Rec Center, 3700 Monterrey Dr., St. Louis Park.

Geek Partnership Society’s Annual Picnic

Meet fellow nerds and bring a side dish or dessert to share. There will be grillables. Noon to 5 p.m. Indian Mounds Regional Park, 10 Mounds Blvd., St. Paul.

Safe Hands Rescue Meet & Greet

Meet adoptable dogs and puppies. 1-3 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

Farmers’ Markets

Apple Valley Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October 29. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Burnsville Saturday Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, June 10 through October 28. 200 Burnsville Pkwy. W., Burnsville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Fulton Farmers Market

Traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through October 28. 4901 Chowen Ave. S., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Lakeview Terrace Farmers Market

Formerly known as the Camden Farmers Market, this small market has teamed up with Robbinsdale to offer fresh produce and artisanal goods plus free fitness classes, chef cook-offs, and more. 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through September 23. Find it on the northeast corner of Bottineau Blvd. (CR 81) and Lakeland Avenue in Robbinsdale, across from HyVee; thenewmpls.info/farmersmarket.

Lakeville Saturday Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, June 17 through September 23. Lakeville Area Arts Center, 20965 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lowertown Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays. Through Nov. 19. 290 5th St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct.; 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, through Oct. 2225 East Lake St., Minneapolis; facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.

Mill City Farmers Market

Long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park, featuring local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays year round. 750 2nd St. S., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Northeast Farmers Market

Seasonal market featuring food vendors, local produce, and artisanal goods. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 14. St. Boniface Church parking lot, 629 2nd St. NE (corner of University and Seventh Ave. NE), Minneapolis; northeastmarket.org.

Really Spicy Opera

SUNDAY

Really Spicy Opera

5:30-7 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.

No Words: A Literary Open Mic

Poets, comedians, novelists, and any other writers are welcome. Sign up at 5 p.m.; show starts at 5:30 p.m. Black Forest Inn, 1 E. 26th St., Minneapolis.

Cars and Coffee

Local car enthusiasts showcase their classic and/or foreign cars, bikes, and scooters. 8-11:30 a.m. Keg and Case Market, 928 Seventh St. W., St. Paul.

Story Time

With Thuba Nguyen, author of My Daddy Tells Me… 11 a.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

Poetry & Pie 2023

Sweet treats and words. 11 a.m. Powderhorn Park, 3400 15th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

King of Cade

King of Cade tests the skills of gamers on classic cabinets, skeeball, pinball, and more. It’s free to enter! Learn more and reserve your spot at KingofCade.com. 21+. 12:30-6 p.m. Up-Down Minneapolis, 3012 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Juneteenth Celebration

Featuring 30 black-owned small businesses, vendors, and food vendors; STEP food drive; community discussions; live music; interactive events; and more. 1-4 p.m. St. Louis Park Rec Center, 3700 Monterrey Dr., St. Louis Park.

Cantus

2-3:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.

Machinery Hill

2 p.m. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis.

The Charles Gorczynski Tango Quartet

4 p.m. MetroNOME Brewery, 385 Broadway St., St. Paul.

Festa de São João: Brazilian Festival

Brazilian tunes and dance. 6-8 p.m. Frank Rog Amphitheatre, Roseville's Central Park, 2540 Lexington Ave. N., Roseville.

Dan Schwartz

3 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Carlaoke

Karaoke with Carla. 8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Trench Size Trio

1 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

The Cigarden Summer Takeover: Day Party Series

Smoking and shopping outside in the garden with Allure Cigars. 3-7 p.m. Graze Provisions + Libations, 520 N. Fourth St., Minneapolis.

Squirrel Chess Club

Bring a board and your chess friends. 5 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Varsity Gaymes

Weekly event features spots on TVs, beer pong, and other bar games. 2 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 NE Central Ave., Minneapolis.

FARMERS MARKETS

Inver Grove Heights Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, June 11 through October 8. 8055 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Kingfield Farmers Market

Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods in a new location this year at MLK Park. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 29. MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring ethical meats, baked goods, ready-to-eat items, locally grown veggies and fruits, and live music. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 29. Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Lake Harriet

2:30-6:30 p.m. Sundays, right by the bandshell. Lake Harriet, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis; more info here.

Savage Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, June 4 through October 29. 4800 W. 123rd St., Savage; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Woodbury Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, June 4 through October 29. 8595 Central Park Place, Woodbury; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.