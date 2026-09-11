Freeloader Friday: 124 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, cost be damned, click here.

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Taste of Greece Promo

FRIDAY

Taste of Greece Festival

Opa! If the My Big Fat Greek and Mama Mia! franchises have taught us anything (and lord, have they ever), it’s that Greeks know how to party. Gyro, dolmathes, and spanakopita options will exist in Stavros Halkias-sized abundance at this annual fest/charity fundraiser/celebration of culture. Expect loads of baked goods (loukoumades, baklava), main courses (roasted lamb, the curious "Greek hot dog"), and booze spanning two locations—the Taverna beer garden and the Bde Maka Ska-overlooking Courtyard Cafe. DJ Evie will bring the “Greek tunes and Mediterranean beats” for Friday night’s dance party, but live music and dancing won’t really let up throughout the weekend; you can catch dance performances at the bottom of the hour Saturday and Sunday. Free. 2–9 p.m. Fri.; noon to 9 p.m. Sat.; noon to 5 p.m. Sun. St. Mary's Greek Orthodox Church, 3450 Irving Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through Sunday—Jay Boller

Nordeast Polish Fest

Featuring live polka tunes, Polish eats, kids’ games, crafts, pulltabs, and other fun. 5–10 p.m. Fri.; noon to 10 p.m. Sat. Holy Cross Catholic Church, 1621 University Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Free Farmers Market

Hosted by Keystone Community Services. Find more info here. 10 a.m. to noon. Roseville Covenant Church, 2865 Hamline Ave. N., St. Paul.

Roller Disco in Rice Park

Twin Cities Skaters host this weekly skate party. Bring your wheels or rent some for free. 5:30–9:30 p.m. Fri. through Sep. Rice Park, 109 W. Fourth St., St. Paul.

School of Rock

With live music by Tainted Canyon Band. 6:30 p.m. Edgcumbe Recreation Center, 320 Griggs St. S., St. Paul.

Friday Night Car Shows

Featuring classic cars, live music, food vendors, local businesses, farmers and makers market on select nights, and other special events through Sep. 18. 6–10 p.m. Seventh Avenue, downtown North St. Paul; find more info here.

25th Anniversary 9-11 Memorial Concert

Featuring a fireman's walk, pre-concert music, flag ceremony, and music from the 204th Army Band and the Twin Cities Trumpet Ensemble. 4–7 p.m.; 7:15 p.m. concert. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis.

Free Yoga

Reserve a spot at greenwayyoga.com. 5:30 p.m. every Fri. Greenway Yoga, 2510 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis.

A recent party at Southside Preservation Society. FB

“Your Favorite Artists’ Favorite Artists”

Following its recent “Full House” exhibit, Southside Preservation Society, the newish Seward gallery space from BRLSQ, asked participating artists about their favorite artists. The resulting show? It’s “Your Favorite Artists’ Favorite Artists”! Alexis Politz, Maw Reh, Tshab Her, Amy Rice, Jennifer Davis, and Magdalena Mora are among those featured, and though they differ widely in media and style they have one thing in common: If you don’t already know their names, you should. There will be an opening reception on Fri., Sep. 11, from 7–10 p.m. Southside Preservation Society, 2619 28th Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through October 9—Em Cassel

Nathan Walker

Songwriter tunes. With Chemistry Set. 6–8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Economic Headwinds

Corporate pop-punk tunes. With Atomic Lights, Murder Curious. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

The Havana Sleeve, Valors

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Fat Chance Jug Band

7–9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Greazy Gravy

With Boom Boom Steve V. 8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Billy Johnson

7 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Tim Mahoney

7–9:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

"Sequins"

“Sequins”

This show, which opened on Thursday, features all kinds of sparkly items from the collection. 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Goldstein Gallery/Lounge, McNeal Hall 241, 1985 Buford Ave., St. Paul.

James J. Hill Days

With tons of music, a street market, motorsports showcase, a mechanical bull, food trucks and drink tents, logrolling, dachshund racing, a coaster card derby, a screening of The Wild Robot, a parade, an airshow, and more. Find a complete schedule here. Fri.–Sun. Downtown Wayzata, various locations.

FriGAY

Drag performances, a dance party, and $2 specialty shots—sounds like a party! 21+. 9 p.m. RSVP recommended; do it here. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

S’mores on the Patio

Free sweet treats on the patio every Friday. 8–10 p.m. Minneapolis Cider Company, 701 SE Ninth St., Minneapolis.

RuPaul's Drag Race Watch Party

7 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

CCU Friday Night Open Mic



10 p.m. Whitey’s Old Town Saloon, 400 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Happy Hour Trivia Mafia

5 p.m. every Fri. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

House of Hope Farmers Market

FARMERS MARKETS

House of Hope Market

EBT, cash, card, and Market Bucks accepted. 1:15–5 p.m. Fri. through Oct. 30. Hope Church, 760 Summit Ave., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city’s largest and most popular market, as well as oldest (since 1876?!), with hundreds of vendors weekly. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wed.–Fri.; 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.–Sun. through Oct. Good to know: The EBT booth is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fri.–Sun. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Signal Hills Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fri. through Oct. 30. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

St. Paul Indoor Farmers Market

7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tue.–Sun. through Nov. 22. 308 Prince St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Greenway Glow Promo

SATURDAY

Greenway Glow Arts Festival

The annual Greenway light party returns for another night of bikes, community, and beer. Take a cruise along Minneapolis’s pedestrian/bike/skate highway and discover a variety of live performances, hands-on art activities, roving artists, and light-based installations. Special happenings include a mural and pollinator garden bike tour, food trucks and craft beer at the Ivy Building, and a special “light the rocket” installation at Brackett Park. Costumes and decorated bikes are encouraged. Free; $5–$150 fundraising options. 4–10 p.m. Midtown Greenway, from Hennepin Avenue to 29th Avenue, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

LIFTOFF!

Featuring live music, lawn games, gigantic bubbles, and art-making activities, artist Randy Walker, community leaders and Duane “Digger” Carey, and local performance troupe TigerLion Arts, all in celebration of the Brackett Park Rocket. Bring a flashlight and a picnic blanket and await the simulated lift-off. 5–10 p.m. Brackett Park, 3600 E. 28th St., Minneapolis.

Minnanimate Opening Night Party

This festival features screenings of locally made animated shorts, screening at Trylon. Learn more about the festival and hang with animators at this opening event. 7 p.m. Mirror Lab, 3400 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.

Field Trip

Join the MPLS Craft Market gang for a day of hands-on art activities, a pop-up market, live music and poetry performances, food trucks, new park sculptures, and “a literary audio tour of the woodland park.” Noon to 4 p.m. Silverwood Park, 2500 County Rd. E W., St. Anthony.

Twin Cities Maker Fest

Need a 3D printer? Some wielding tools? A bandsaw? TC Maker has you covered. And if you’re looking for a big ol’ fun street fest? Yeah, they have that, too. This Saturday, Twin Cities Maker Fest returns with a daylong celebration of people doing things themselves and being creative, as there will be a variety of hands-on arts activities and demos. Over 150 makers, craftspeople, and artists will set up shop for a festival market filled with handmade goodies. Food trucks and live music round out the afternoon. As for the TC Maker crew, they’re looking to expand their offerings even more by purchasing the 7 Sigma building at 2843 26th Ave S. in Minneapolis, which would triple their square footage—learn more about that here. Free. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Corner of 31st Avenue South and East 26th Street, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

Open Streets West Broadway

Open Streets: West Broadway

Featuring 13 blocks of car-free fun, including family activities, live music, art, sidewalk sales, food, and more. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. West Broadway, from Lyndale Avenue to Logan Avenue North, Minneapolis.

Selby Ave Jazz Fest

Featuring tunes from Stokley (Mint Condition), Minnesota State Band, Dave Feily, a flash mob, and more. Things kick off with a parade. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Selby Avenue, St. Paul; find more info here.

Sarah Morris & the Sometimes Guys

7 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Lucinda Williams Tribute

With Carolyn Young, West Seventh featuring Mary Cutrefello, and Lori Goulet Reich. 1–4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

23watts

With Jeff Lemiesz. 6–8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

A Blind History

With Paper Beast, Marty Foul. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Wild West Roadshow



10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Voltage Controller



3 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Trailer Trash

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Heartfelt

4–6 p.m. Urban Growler, 2325 Endicott St., St. Paul.

Up Six Vintage

Up Six Vintage 25th Anniversary

Featuring special sales, a $5 tent, birthday cake, and freebies during store hours. Sat.–Sun. Up Six Vintage, 189 Snelling Ave., St. Paul.

The Standard Vintage Market

Shop from 20+ vintage sellers, local makers, and artists, including event co-founder Rosella Vintage. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Galleria, 3510 W. 69th St., Edina.

Clubhouse Market Summer Series

The Uptown shop is on the move this weekend with two pop-ups featuring makers, vintage, and upcyclers. 2–6 p.m. Indeed Brewing Co., 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Twin Cities Vintage Flea

Or check out this popup from the Totally Rad Vintage Fest gang. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. North Loop Green, 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

5th Annual Flea Market

Featuring food stands, a farmers market, and vintage sellers and makers. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Oct. 17. Ken Yackel-West Side Arena, 44 Isabel St. E., St. Paul.

GE FamFest 2026 Tent Sale

Featuring discounts on fabric, kits, and tools; live stages with demos, music, and special guests; and food trucks. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. GE Designs HQ, 125 Columbia Ct. N., Bay 8, Chaska; find more info here.

Minnesota Monarch Festival Vicki Joy Bonk

Minneapolis Monarch Festival

Celebrates butterflies with music, food, dance, hands-on art, native plant sales, and info on being (beeing?) pollinator-friendly. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lake Nokomis Community Center, 2241 E. Minnehaha Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Waite Park Fall Festival

Featuring live music, local vendors and artisans, kids’ games, free face painting, free carnival games for kids, food trucks, and free veggie burgers and hot dogs while supplies last. 3–7 p.m. Waite Park, 1810 34th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Labor Solidarity Picnic

Astute calendar-watchers will note that Labor Day occurred Monday. That is true. However, the best party for celebrating worker solidarity goes down this afternoon on the lawn of the indispensable East Side Freedom Library. That's where you can munch on provided picnic food and sip soft drinks while enjoying pro-labor singalongs with Twin Cities Labor Chorus and Emmett Doyle. To drive home this year's theme of labor and freedom, there'll also be a slate of speakers including: Max Graves of End Slavery in Minnesota, Tricia Ryshkus of the Minnesota Nurses Association, and Dave Cook and Greg Teigland of the American Postal Workers Union. There’s power in a union, sure, but there’s also a picnic. “Bring your appetite, your singing voice, and your solidarity!” organizers urge. Free. 1–4 p.m. East Side Freedom Library, 1105 Greenbrier St., St. Paul; more info here.—Jay Boller

West Fest on 7th

Featuring food trucks, a street dance, live music, and drinking. 5–9 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun. 398 W. Superior St., St. Paul.

Hamline Midway Neighborhood Garage and Free Sale

Find the map of locations and approximate hours here. Sat.-Sun.

Ute Bertog

“In Other Words”

New works by Ute Bertog. 7–10 p.m. Rosalux Gallery, 315 W. 48th St., Minneapolis.

Wakpa Triennial Art Festival



Wakpa is the Dakota word for river, and the Mississippi is central to this multiweek festival featuring art-making, community get-togethers, and history. This weekend, over 40 artists will convene to wheatpaste 47 original works, 4-foot by 4-foot each, to a wall on East Second Street in downtown St. Paul. While the instant outdoor gallery will fade over time with the weather, Saturday’s opening reception will be lively, with music and notes from artists. Head to Raspberry Island the following week for poetry readings, live music, and the creation of a flower-based art installation—bring your own to contribute! All events are free. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat., Sep. 12 at 201 N. Sibley St. in St. Paul; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat., Sep. 19 at Raspberry Island. Find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

“A Prairie Stroll: An Interactive Exhibition”

Artist Linda Snouffer weaves hundreds of grass blades into large panels of hand-dyed fabric. 3–5 p.m. The DOW Art Gallery, 2242 University Ave. W., St. Paul.

“Rejected!”

See rejected Minnesota State Fair artworks and vote for your favorites. 2–4 p.m. Burl Gallery, 308 Prince St., Ste. 130, St. Paul.

Artistwives Collective’s Open Studios Day

See textile pieces from Julie Caffey and Linda Schumacher’s site-specific assemblage TRANSMISSION. Also with Chicago-based artists Barrie Cole and Pate Conaway, St. Paul-based writer Emily Simon, and other guests. Noon to 6 p.m. Artistwives Collective, 3952 Arthur St. NE, Columbia Heights.

“Visit the Lesbian Nation: Proof of Life”

An exhibition of mixed media by Angie Bors, founder/executive director of Twin Cities Lesbian Life (TCLL). 5:30–7:30p.m. Queermunity MN, 3036 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Second Saturday Open Studios

See what artists have been up to lately. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. California Building, 2205 California St. NE, Minneapolis.

“María Berrío: Songlines“

Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Edina Fall Into Arts Fest

Edina Fall Into the Arts Festival

Explore over 150 artists and makers. With kids’ fun, food trucks, and more. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun. Centennial Lakes Park, 7499 France Ave. S. & 7601 France Ave. S., Edina; find more info here.

Compassionate Ocean Zen Center Fall Open House

Meet teachers and learn about the center. 1–3 p.m. Compassionate Ocean Zen Center, 652 17th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Hennepin County Fix-It Clinics

Bring something busted and get help figuring out how to fix it. Noon to 4 p.m. St. Anthony City Hall and Community Center, 3301 Silver Lake Rd., St. Anthony.

Korean Culture Festival

With K-pop dance performances, taekwondo demonstrations, traditional dance, and other entertainment. 1–5 p.m. Mall of America, Huntington Bank Rotunda, 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington.

Columbia Heights’ Pride in the Park

This sober event includes food trucks, a drag show, live music, family fun, and vendors. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kodiak Park, 1845 49th Ave. NE, Columbia Heights.

Used Book Sale

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Plymouth Library, 15700 36th Ave. N., Plymouth.

Free Yoga

Studio 9-to-5 hosts free yoga sessions Mon., Wed., and Sat. Sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Mill City Farmers Market

FARMERS MARKETS

Apple Valley Farmers Market at the Government Center

Located right by the Dakota County Center and Library. EBT, cash, card, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 31. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Blaine Farmer's Market

3–6 p.m. Tue. and 8 a.m. to noon Sat. St. Timothy’s Catholic Church, 707 89th Ave. NE, Blaine; find more info here.

Burnsville Farmers Market at the Senior Center

With food trucks and live music. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 31. Burnsville Senior Center, 200 Burnsville Parkway, Burnsville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lakeville Farmers’ Market at the Arts Center

EBT and Market Bucks accepted here. Noon to 5 p.m. Wed. through Oct. 28; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 31. No market on Sep. 19. 20965 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. Featuring an electronics recycling program, live music, fitness classes, puppet theater, and more. The first hour of each event is quiet for special needs shoppers. EBT and Market Bucks accepted. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. Be sure to park in the Hennepin County lot, not the B-side parking (follow the signs). Free Metro Transit rides available some weekends, check online for dates. Through Oct. 2225 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.

Mill City Farmers’ Market

This year-round, long running market moves outdoors for the summer, and features local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce. SNAP, EBT, sun bucks, and more are accepted here. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Sep.; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 750 Second St. S., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Northeast Farmers Market

Seasonal market featuring food vendors, local produce, and artisanal goods. EBT, SNAP, and Market Bucks accepted here. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 10. St. Boniface Church parking lot, 629 Second St. NE (corner of University and Seventh Ave. NE), Minneapolis; northeastmarket.org.

Richfield Farmers Market

Fresh produce, music, and weekly activities. 8 a.m. to noon through Oct. Veterans Park, 6335 Portland Ave., Richfield; find more info here.

Southwest Farmers Market

Formerly known as the Fulton Farmers Market, the gang has moved to a new location with traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 31. 5025 Knox Ave., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

St. Luke’s Farmers Market

Locally grown produce, baked goods, plants, flowers, honey, pickles, and more. EBT, debit, credit cards, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 3. St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1807 Field Ave., St. Paul; saintlukechurch.org/farmers-market.

Wiener dogs prepare to race at Cedarfest Our Streets

SUNDAY

Open Streets: Cedarfest

Now, for me, just shutting down some of Minneapolis’s biggest thoroughfares to cars is enough to make for a very pleasant afternoon of getting around on foot or by bike. But add in camel rides, pickup basketball, wiener dog races, an appearance from Southside Battletrain, three stages of live music, a pool truck (we think it’s a truck with a pool?), a Somali hut (aqal) to hang out in, and food??? They’re calling it the perfect Saturday. Our Streets and the West Bank Business Association are co-hosting Open Streets Cedarfest this year, and it’s gonna be a big one. Free. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cedar and Riverside Avenue, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Songwriter Showcase

With Dan Rumsey, Mark Severin, Lori Lofstrom, and Hilary Yoder. 1–4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Women’s Showcase

With Jessica Forsythe and Katy Vernon. 6–8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Open Jam

9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Emmy Woods and Friends

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Twin Cities Vintage Flea Provided

Twin Cities Vintage Flea

Or check out this popup from the Totally Rad Vintage Fest gang. Noon to 5 p.m. Bad Weather Brewing, 414 Seventh St. W., St. Paul.

Clubhouse Market Summer Series

The Uptown shop is on the move this weekend with two pop-ups featuring makers, vintage, and upcyclers. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Malcolm Yards Market, 501 30th Ave. SE, Minneapolis.

Minnanimate End of the Fest Happy Hour

This festival features screenings of locally made animated shorts, screening at Trylon. Learn more about the festival and hang with animators at this closing event. 3 p.m. Arbeiter Brewing Co., 3038 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.

Center for People and Craft’s One-Year Birthday

With birthday cake, refreshments, craft circles (BYO project), lawn games, live music, square dancing, and artisan demonstrations including axe carving and Nordic kulning. 1–5 p.m. Center for People and Craft, 519 Oak Grove St. Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Vintage Market

Shopping in the parkin’ lot. Noon to 4 p.m. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis.

Clue

Free movie and popcorn. 7 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Wheels Of Italy

Gaze upon Italian cars. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 4601–4699 41 1/2 Ave. N., Minneapolis.

21st Annual Pipe Swap and Social

Great Northern Pipe Club hosts this event featuring pipe sales, trades, and displays. There will also be seminars and a screening of Father the Flame. 21+. Noon to 5 p.m. Wicked Wort Brewing Co., 4265 W. Broadway Ave., Robbinsdale.

Experience the Final Climb to the Top of the Summer

Enjoy 360-degree views of downtown St. Paul atop Landmark Center’s North Tower, which is open and free this weekend. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Landmark Center, 75 W. Fifth St., St. Paul.

Connect for Climate: Neighboring for the People and the Planet

Featuring info on climate work in the area, issues at stake this election cycle, and info on what you can do. Register here. 1 p.m. Lake Harriet United Methodist, 4901 Chowen Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Sensory Friendly Sundays Photo by Kameron Herndon, courtesy Walker Art Center

Sensory Friendly Sunday

This monthly event is designed for kids, teens, and adults with sensory processing differences, autism spectrum disorder, or developmental disabilities. The galleries will be closed to the general public, and there will be quiet spaces, fidgets, and sunglasses available. It’s free; but you’ll need to sign up at the Walker to reserve a time. 8 to 11 a.m. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

Thai Sunday Market

Food, vendors, entertainment. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sun. through Sep. 13. Wat Promwachirayan, 2544 Hwy. 100 S., St. Louis Park.

MojoKickball

According to the website, this is an open-to-all, 6-ball kickball game that adds elements of tag, dodgeball, and hot potato into one sport. 1–3 p.m. Kenwood Park Field #2, 2101 W. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis.

Hamel Lions Club Flea Market

Featuring hundreds of vendors selling all kinds of weird stuff. 6 a.m. to noon through Sep. Medina Entertainment Center, 500 Hwy. 55, Medina.

Live Harness Racing

6 p.m. through Sep. 19. Find more info here. Running Aces, 15201 Running Aces Blvd., Columbus.

Weekly Food Truck Gathering

Around 30 food trucks in a parking lot. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church, 1669 Arcade St., St. Paul.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Free Antifascist Yoga

9 a.m. every Sunday. More info here. Recovery Bike Shop, 2504 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Sunday Open Mic

Family-friendly music and poetry welcome. Sign up at 4:45 p.m. 5–8 p.m. every Sunday. The Finnish Bistro Cafe & Coffee, 2264 Como Ave., St. Paul.

Kingfield Farmers' Market

FARMERS MARKETS

Inver Grove Heights Farmers Market

Located just outside the community center. EBT, cash, card, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 25. 8055 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Kingfield Farmers Market

Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods. Read Racket’s guide to this market here. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 25. Kingfield Farmers Market, MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S. (in the parking lot off of 40th Street), Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring ethical meats, baked goods, ready-to-eat items, locally grown veggies and fruits, and live musical entertainment. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 25. Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org.

Market in the Valley

Find fresh foods under the water tower. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 7800 Golden Valley Rd., Golden Valley; marketinthevalley.org.

Savage Farmers Market

SNAP/EBT options accepted here. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 25. 4800 W. 123rd St., Savage; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Stevens Square Farmers Market Sundays

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Sep. Stevens Square Park, 1820 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Woodbury Farmers Market

SNAP/EBT accepted here. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 25. Red Rock Elementary, 3311 Commonwealth Ave., Woodbury; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.