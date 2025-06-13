Freeloader Friday: 124 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, cost be damned, click here.

Glycerine Tears Promo

FRIDAY

Glycerin Tears

Rock tunes. 7 p.m. Minnehaha Falls Park Pavilion, 4825 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Pretty Pretty Please, The Grieving Pines

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Art Beagles Back Up Band

7 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Chief Opossum

Country’ish shoegaze. With Plumstar. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Bimbo

With Doom Gong, Two Weeks Past Never. 9-11:30 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Sunshine & The Night Walkers

With Creekbed Carter. 8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Zola/Charlie Skaret

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

The Belfast Cowboys

Rock tunes. 7:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Promo

Route 21 Retirement Event

Celebrate a route that’s been getting people where they need to go for 70 years. Hosted by noted Twin Cities improv performer Tane Danger with remarks by storyteller Kevin Kling. You can also share memories of riding the 21 here. 3 p.m. Nicollet Garage MTC, 42 W. 32nd St., Minneapolis.

You Haul Art Crawl 2025

This traveling art exhibition features five pop-up art galleries housed in moving trucks. 5-10 p.m. Fri. at Bauhaus Brew Labs (1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis); noon to 4 p.m. Sat. at Northrup King Building (1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis); and 6-9 p.m. Sat. (with live music by Prophets of Mothra) at Flux Arts Building (2505 NE Howard St., Minneapolis).

A Night of Sex Ed Storytelling

Share your sex-ed stories, open mic-style. 21+. 6-8 p.m. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis.

Classical Actors Ensemble

All’s Well That Ends Well

Classical Actors Ensemble is bringing free Shakespeare to the public this season. It will be interesting to see what they do with All’s Well That Ends Well, a 400-year-old comedy where a woman of low status uses sexual deception, intellectual wiles, and high-stakes gambling to marry up. (Is the Real Housewives series a Shakespearean reboot?) Prepare to get a little trashy with some fancy language. This summer you can see it in the parks of the Twin Cities and surrounding ‘burbs. Find times and locations here. 7 p.m. Fri.: Lake Harriet Rose Garden, 4124 Roseway Rd., Minneapolis. Sat.: Lake of the Isles, 2500 Lake of the Isles Pkwy. E., Minneapolis. Sun.: Matthews Park, Seventh Ave. S. & E. 25th St., Minneapolis. Through July 13—Jessica Armbruster

Twin Cities Mini Popup Record Show

5-9 p.m. Buch Hard Kombucha Seltzer, 1121 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis.

The SOTA Movement: Minnesota's Street Dance Festival

Maia Maiden Productions hosts this three-day event showcasing hip-hop dance. While performances have ticket fees, there will be free workshops during the fest as well. Find more info and register here. Park Square Theatre, 20 W. Seventh Place, St. Paul.

“2024-2025 Jerome Early Career Printmakers Residency Exhibition”

Check out work created over the last nine months by this year’s residents: Nancy Ariza, Conor McGrann, and Emma Ulen-Klees. 6:30-9 p.m.; markets at 7 p.m. Highpoint Center for Printmaking, 912 W. Lake St., Minneapolis.

NEighbors Sale Day

Featuring garage sales, lawn sales, and special sales at local businesses. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fri.-Sat.

Rosella Vintage Yard Sale

It’s a church-style lawn sale! 8 a.m. to noon NE 18th Ave. & Lincoln St. NE, Minneapolis.

Jeremy R. Anderson

“Homecoming: Objects of Origin”

Ceramics inspired by rural Midwestern life from Jeremy R. Anderson. 6-9 p.m. Fri.; noon to 4 p.m. Sat. Prospect Refuge Gallery, 201 Sixth St. SE, Minneapolis.

Night Street Eats

Food trucks in a parking lot! 4:30-9 p.m. Fri. through Sep. 12. 1570-1590 White Bear Avenue & Hoyt Avenue E., St. Paul.

Free Meat Raffle

Buy a beer, get $1 off and a raffle ticket. This week’s meat: Anoka Meats. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

"The Medium is the Message"

“The Medium is the Message: Three Voices in Clay”

6-8 p.m. Friedli Gallery, 943 7th St. W., St. Paul.

Summer Concert Series: The Teardowns

Cover tunes. With GUP!. 5:30-7:15 p.m. 50th & France, Edina.

Josh and Kailey

6:30 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

FriGAY

Drag performances, a dance party, and $2 specialty shots—sounds like a party! 21+. 9 p.m. RSVP recommended; do it here. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

FARMERS MARKETS

House of Hope Market

1:15-5 p.m. Fri. through October 31. Hope Church, 760 Summit Ave., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city’s largest and most popular market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Fri.; 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through October; 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Labor Day. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Minnehaha Regional Park

4-8 p.m. Fri. through August 29 (no market July 18). 4801 S. Minnehaha Dr., Minneapolis; more info here.

Signal Hills Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fri. through October 31. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Asian Street Food Night Market

SATURDAY

Asian Street Food Night Market

Some festivals are all about the stage, others do kids’ stuff best. Asian Street Food Night Market is all about the eats. And it really is some of the best street food of the summer, whether you’re looking for giant noodle bowls, a sushi burrito, vegetarian dumplings, or things on sticks like potstickers, satays, and candied fruit (tanghulu!). Sweettooths will be sated with halo halo, shaved ice, macarons, and mochis, and yes, there will be beer and other adult beverages at this thing too. In addition to a vendors’ market featuring items ranging from traditional imports to kawaii overload, there will be a talent show and lion dance performances. The event has expanded to four nights this summer; June 14 will be especially lovely thanks to a special lantern theme that evening. Follow the org’s Facebook page for updates on what’s coming up. Free. 3-11 p.m. Sat.; 2-10 p.m. Sun. 425 Rice St., St. Paul.—Jessica Armbruster

Kung Fu Hustle (2004)

Stephen Chow’s comic action spree. 9:15 p.m. Asian Street Market Night Festival, 425 Rice St., St. Paul.

8th Annual Block Party

Featuring tunes from Kiss the Tiger, Nathan Graham, Mary Bue, Of the Orchard, the Shackletons, the Roe Family Singers, Fiddle & Flannels, School of Rock (Eden Prairie), and hosted DJ Mr. Peter Parker. All ages. Noon to 10 p.m. Pryes Brewing Company, 1401 W. River Rd. N., Minneapolis.

Gamut’s 13-Year Anniversary Party

Featuring live mural creations in the courtyard, music, refreshments, giveaways, and the gallery’s current show, “Present Tense,” a pop-up gallery amplifying queer artists in Minnesota. Kids are welcome. 6-9 p.m. Gamut Gallery, 717 S. 10th St., Minneapolis.

Slow riding for Juneteenth Anthony Taylor

Juneteenth Freedom Walk/Roll Time Capsule

This dynamic event starts at 9 a.m. with a slow-roll bike ride through key African American historical landmarks in south Minneapolis (meet at Venture Bikes, 1000 Midtown Greenway, Minneapolis), followed by a reenactment of General Order No. 3 at 11 a.m. (at CEPRO Park), followed by a symbolic “Freedom Walk” to Midtown Global Market (920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis) featuring brief storytelling vignettes. At noon at MGM, there will be a performance, We Claimed the Soil: An Interview with Harriet and Dred Scott, and the event ends with a community meal. 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

No Kings Day Rally

This national mass mobilization should be a big beautiful “fuck you” to Donald Trump and his authoritarian administration. Rallies in town include events at the Minnesota State Capitol, the St. Paul Highland neighborhood, northeast Minneapolis, White Bear Lake, Minnetonka, Stillwater, Inver Grove Heights, and Bloomington. Keep in mind that I-94 is closed in many areas this weekend, so stick to alternative routes. Find locations and RSVP for more info at nokings.org/#map. Hours vary, but many events are running 1-3 p.m.

Hamline Midway Neighborhood Cat Tour

Cat spotting comes to St. Paul! Meet at the Groundswell for special cat-themed treats available for purchase, followed by an emceed 2.5-mile walk through the neighborhood ending with ice cream in Horton Park at noon. Find more info here and register your cat here. 10 a.m. Groundswell Coffee Shop, 1340 Thomas Ave., St. Paul.

"Alebrijes"

“ALEBRIJES: Keepers of the Island”

Alebrijes are a Mexico City folk-art tradition born out of a fever dream—literally. In 1936, artist Pedro Linares fell ill and found himself hallucinating a forest filled with magical creatures that were shouting “alebrijes!” at him. Once better, he knew that he had to recreate what he had experienced. Nearly 90 years later, Mexican artists continue this tradition, using papier-mâché to create beautifully surreal neon beasts—think chicken-fish-unicorns and butterfly-dog-frogs—ranging from four to 15 feet tall. This summer and fall, alebrijes will be at Raspberry Island thanks to four Mexico City-based artists who have created 16 large-scale papier-mâché sculptures for an installation organized by the Minnesota Latino Museum. A few weeks ago they celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony; this week there’ll be a community celebration with live music and art activities on Saturday, June 14, from noon to 5 p.m. Otherwise, you can venture through this colorful wonderland during the park’s regular hours (dawn to 11 p.m. daily). For more info, visit mnlatinomuseum.org/alebrijes. Raspberry Island, 2 Wabasha St. S., St. Paul. Through October 26—Jessica Armbruster

Celebrate Pride

Family-friendly fun includes Mr. Mom's Campground Drag Show (1-3 p.m.), a queer makers market on the patio (3-8 p.m.), and Animales BBQ Truck. Noon to 10 p.m. 56 Brewing, 3055 NE Columbia Ave., Minneapolis.

3 Years of Backyard Boombox

Featuring tunes all day from Special K, Interloop, Durxx, Midnight Gold, Slay Dogs, Stereogo, Minidnts, the Sponges, and more. Noon to 10 p.m. Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis.

Summerween Market

We’ve heard of Christmas in July, but Halloween in June? Yes, the good folks at Bumbling Fools Mead and Haunted Basement are bringing the spooky season into the sweaty season with this ‘ween-themed makers’ market. Vendors including Creeptreats, Goblin Scraps, and LeatherBound Boutique will be selling jewelry, art, clothing, and more. And, of course, there will be mead! Go get some spooky/creepy/cutesy new housewares and such and celebrate the fact that we’re halfway to Halloween. Free. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bumbling Fools Mead, 2010 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; more info here.—Em Cassel

Summerween Market

Featuring trick or treating, shopping, photo ops, games, and coloring during the day; darker shopping, snacks, music, and a horror film in the evening. 2-8 p.m. family-friendly hours; 18+ market 8 p.m. to midnight. 1325 Winter St. NE, Minneapolis.

Rainbow Rave

With Joey Z64. 9-11:30 p.m. Inbound BrewCo., 701 N. 5th St., Minneapolis.

Mpls Vintage Market at Stone Arch Bridge

Stone Arch Bridge Festival

Though the downtown side of the Stone Arch Bridge is closed for construction through the fall, this festival has layers. There’s not just one market at this thing, there are four: a juried artists market featuring over 200 artists, a culinary food market filled with artisans, a vintage and vinyl market, and, on Sunday, there will be an interactive glass arts market. But this isn’t just about shopping; over the next few days there will be a classic car show, two stages of music, hands-on family fun, dance groups by the river, a beer garden for hangs, and tons of food trucks. There’s even an official post-festival festival over at Pryes Brewing. Free. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun. West River Parkway, from 11th Avenue South to North Fourth Avenue, Minneapolis; find more info here. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

Nordic Midsummer Fest

Music, vendors, Vikings, food, and beer. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Utepils Brewing, 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Twin Cities Record Show

Noon to 4 p.m. Brühaven Craft Company, 1368 Lasalle Ave., Minneapolis.

“The Weirdening of the Renaissance”

See how artists at the time went beyond the classical norm in this new free gallery show opening today. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Second Saturday Open Studios

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. California Building, 2205 California St. NE, Minneapolis.

Second Saturday Open Studios

Explore the work of local artists in three buildings on the Casket campus. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Casket Arts Building, 681 17th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

DJ Yasmeenah

DJ in the Park

4-8 p.m. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St. S., Minneapolis.

Voltage Controller

3 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Wizards of Sol, The Record Club, Grand Lilac

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Hugo

Grunge/shoegaze. With John Swardson, Near An Open Flame. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Billy Johnson

6-8 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Aestis

With Alpine Shepherd Boy, Dashed. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Twin Cities Mobile Jazz Project

7:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Irish Session Musicians

7 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Gus the Bard

8 p.m. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Resident DJ: Kayla Elsewhere

2-6 p.m. Modist Brewing Company, 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis.

Meat Raffle Tonight!

Yes, there will also be a real meat raffle during this music show. 7-9:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Dan Israel Band with Gini Dodds & The Dahlia’s

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

The last unicorn. "The Unicorn Art Show 10"

“The Unicorn Art Show 10”

What a strange, wild ride it’s been. After nine editions of the “Unicorn Art Show,” Otherworldly Arts Collective will be putting this event out to pasture with this final gallop. As the name implies, the group exhibition began as a celebration of the majestic unicorn, from family-friendly sparkles to kinkier iterations; over the years it grew to include other magical beasts, such as werewolves, gremlins, and sea creatures. Let’s give this event a riotous sendoff this summer at a family-friendly reception featuring new creations, drinks, and costumed revelers. Free. 4-10 p.m. Altr Gallery, 451 Taft St. NE, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

MPRB Early Summer BioBlitz

Help nature experts identify birds, bugs, plants, and animals in the area in this day of flora and fauna. Registration is required; you can do that here. 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Minnehaha Regional Park, 4801 S. Minnehaha Dr., Minneapolis.

The Adventures of Katie Tomatie

Enjoy an amazing puppet show from Open Eye Theatre with a visit from the Free Book Buggie (a bus filled with free kids’ books). 1 p.m. Turbo Tim's Automotive, 2823 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Keith BraveHeart, 'Haŋwí'

"Creation.Story"

For this group show, artists blend the oral histories of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ (Sioux Nation’s Lakota, Nakota, and Dakota tribes) with the modern-day people, ideas, and language. Think portraits featuring computer tech flourishes or fluffy felt buffalos rendered as collectible figurines. Co-curated by Keith BraveHeart and David Meyer, this touring exhibition changes with each location, inviting local artists to contribute works that make each event gallery specific. Fourteen artists will be showcased here, including James Star Comes Out, Dyani White Hawk, Jaida Grey Eagle, and others. Join artists James Star Comes Out and Marlena Myles this Saturday for a talk and gallery tour this Saturday from 2-3:30 p.m. All My Relations Arts, 1414 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through July 26—Jessica Armbruster

Logan Park Neighborhood Association's Bike Rodeo

With a bicycle obstacle course designed for kids, bike decorating, face painting, free snacks, and bike and helmet safety checks. 1-3 p.m. Logan Park, 690 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

67th Annual Deutsche Tage

Oktoberfests don’t arrive until September. To tide you over, we have Deutsche Tage (German Days), a two-day fest celebrating the good things in life: food, beer, and music. This year’s event will have a focus on Switzerland, an especially delicious German-speaking country. There will be authentic foods, some ending in “wurst,” paired with Paulaner beer. Meanwhile, music and dance will be provided by Bavarian Musikmeisters, the Jolly Huntsman, Minnesänger Choir, Rivers Ballet, and others. Free (adults 21+ can purchase a $10 wristband to buy alcohol). 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun. Germanic-American Institute, 301 Summit Ave., St. Paul; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

Candy Kuehn, 'Magenta Trees'

“The Big Tiny Show”

For this show, artists both emerging and established have created 12” works. 6-8 p.m. Kolman & Reeb Gallery, Studio 395 in the Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Altlawns Native Plant Sale

Learn how to affordably turn your lawn into a habitat for butterflies, bees, birds, and other critters. 9 a.m. to noon. Altlawns of Richfield and Bloomington, 6908 Chicago Ave. S., Richfield.

Hennepin County Fix-It Clinic

Bring household items and get advice on how to fix it. Noon to 4 p.m. Ridgedale Library, 12601 Ridgedale Dr., Minnetonka.

The 25th annual Midwest Regional Yo-Yo Championships

That’s right. We’re talking about competitive yo-yoing. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mall of America, Huntington Bank Rotunda, 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington.

Grand Opening & 7-Year Anniversary Garden Party

Check out the new Fitting Room store at 50th & France with this mini fashion show and reception. 1 p.m. The Fitting Room, 3937 Market St., Edina.

Local Love Vintage + Pre-Loved + Makers Market

Lots of things to love about this event featuring over 30 vendors. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Honour Coffee, 451 Stinson Blvd. NE, Minneapolis.

Art on the Lake

It’s a big ol’ art fest with over 120 artists, live music, food, and more. Find more info here. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun. Water Street, from Third Street to Lake Street, Excelsior.

Free Yoga

Studio 9-to-5 hosts free yoga sessions Mon., Wed., and Sat. Sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Mill City Farmers Market

FARMERS MARKETS

Apple Valley Farmers Market at the Government Center

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through October 25. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Burnsville Farmers Market at the Senior Center

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through October 25. 200 Burnsville Pkwy., Burnsville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. now through Nov. 23. 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lakeville Farmers’ Market at the Arts Center

Noon to 5 p.m. Wed. through October 22; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. July 20 through September 20. 20965 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. Featuring an electronics recycling program, live music, fitness classes, puppet theater, and more. The first hour of each event is quiet for special needs shoppers. EBT accepted. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sat. through October 28. Be sure to park in the Hennepin County lot, not the B-side parking (follow the signs). 2225 East Lake St., Minneapolis; facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.

Mill City Farmers’ Market

This long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park features local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Sep.; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Oct. 750 Second St. S., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Northeast Farmers Market

Seasonal market featuring food vendors, local produce, and artisanal goods. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat., through October 11. St. Boniface Church parking lot, 629 Second St. NE (corner of University & Seventh Avenues NE), Minneapolis; northeastmarket.org.

Southwest Farmers Market

Formerly known at the Fulton Farmers Market, the gang has moved to a new location with traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sat. through October 25. 5025 Knox Ave., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

St. Luke’s Farmers Market

Locally grown produce, baked goods, plants, flowers, honey, pickles, and more. EBT, debit, credit cards, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. June 14 through October 4. St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1807 Field Ave., St. Paul; saintlukechurch.org/farmers-market.

SUNDAY

The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert

With free popcorn and drink specials. 7-10 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Father’s Day Fun

With Animales BBQ, bluegrass with the Eclectics, and $5 beer. Noon to 6 p.m. 56 Brewing, 3055 NE Columbia Ave., Minneapolis.

Acoustic Sunday with Quinn

10-11 a.m. La Boulangerie Marguerite, 300 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

CANTUS

A capella tunes. 2 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.

Just Dave and the Rocking Allstars

Yep, this is a rock group. 5:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Tom Feldmann

3-5 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Switchyard

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

eleven degenerates

10:30 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Sweet Amanita

With Americana. With John Irwin, Tony Sig. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Bingo With Pete!

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Karaoke with Ally

9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Kingfield Farmers' Market

FARMERS MARKETS

Inver Grove Heights Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through October 26. 8055 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Kingfield Farmers Market

Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through October. Kingfield Farmers Market, MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S. (in the parking lot off of 40th Street), Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring ethical meats, baked goods, ready-to-eat items, locally grown veggies and fruits, and live musical entertainment. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun., through October 26. Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org.

Market in the Valley

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. starting June 15 through September. 7800 Golden Valley Rd., Golden Valley; marketinthevalley.org.

Markets on Main

A new farmers market?! Yep! This weekly event includes locally sourced foodstuffs, goods from farmers and florists, vintage shopping, and Minnesota makers on the plaza. Now through mid-October. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. Riverplace, 1 SE Main St., Minneapolis; find more info at marketsonmainmpls.com.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Lake Harriet

2-7 p.m. Sun. right by the bandshell through August 31. Lake Harriet, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis; more info here.

Savage Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through October 26. 4800 W. 123rd St., Savage; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Woodbury Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through October 26. Red Rock Elementary, 3311 Commonwealth Ave., Woodbury; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.