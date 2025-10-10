Freeloader Friday: 121 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more.

Carlos Barberena, "The Power of Prints in Dangerous Times" Provided

FRIDAY

“The Power of Prints in Dangerous Times”

Relief prints by Chicago-based artist Carlos Barbarena. The opening reception will also include live music by Josie Winett, Carolina Darling, Norah Shea, Augie Babel, and Bella Ciao, plus a fire performance from Singed Nipples. 7-9 p.m. NE Sculpture, Casket Arts Building, 1720 NE Madison St., Minneapolis.

Bobby J’s West Bank Social Club

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Southern Resident Killer Whales

7-9:30 p.m. Padraigs Brewing, 945 Broadway St. NE, Minneapolis.

The Flying T

With the Roe Family Singers. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Death Makes Time

With Weald, Threads Electric. 9-11:30 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Matthew Hope

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Jack Knife & The Sharps

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Fusion Fridays Dance Party

Reggae, dancehall, afrobeats, soca, and hip-hop. Hosted by DJ Fujun. 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Pimento Jamaican Kitchen, 2524 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis.

Saint Paul Art Crawl Npaus Baim Her

St. Paul Art Crawl

Formerly a multi-week event, the St. Paul Art Crawl has gone back to its roots as a one-weekend happening, meaning all seven wards will be hosting open studios, concerts, receptions, and more the next three days. Highlights include West Seventh’s Schmidt Artist Lofts, where over 80 artists will be on hand in the former brewery warehouse; Springboard for the Arts in Little Mekong, with hands-on activities and performances all day; and the Union Depot in Lowertown, which will be hosting a big ol’ makers’ market. This is also a great time to visit “Alebrijes: Keepers of the Island,” an installation on Raspberry Island of 17 large-scale fantastical creatures created by Mexico City artists. Find more info about participating restaurants, galleries, tattoo parlors, and lofts here. Free. 6-10 p.m. Fri.; noon to 8 p.m. Sat.; noon to 5 p.m. Sun. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

“ALEBRIJES: Keepers of the Island”



Alebrijes are a Mexico City folk-art tradition born out of a fever dream—literally. In 1936, artist Pedro Linares fell ill and found himself hallucinating a forest filled with magical creatures that were shouting “alebrijes!” at him. Once better, he knew that he had to recreate what he had experienced. Nearly 90 years later, Mexican artists continue this tradition, using papier-mâché to create beautifully surreal neon beasts—think chicken-fish-unicorns and butterfly-dog-frogs—ranging from four to 15 feet tall. This summer and fall, alebrijes will be at Raspberry Island thanks to four Mexico City-based artists who have created 16 large-scale papier-mâché sculptures for an installation organized by the Minnesota Latino Museum. You can venture through this colorful wonderland during the park’s regular hours (dawn to 11 p.m. daily). For more info, visit mnlatinomuseum.org/alebrijes. Raspberry Island, 2 Wabasha St. S., St. Paul. Through October 26—Jessica Armbruster

"Decades of Mailing It In"

“Decades of Mailing It In”

Musicmaster, a “Minneapolis-based mail-artist and stand-up poet,” is behind this weekend’s art/variety show at Squirrel Haus. Its centerpiece? One-thousand pieces of correspondence art, gathered from 40,000 pieces of mail that the artist’s mailbox has “yakked up” since 1972. You’ll see mail art from the likes of Sticker Dude Cohen from Brooklyn and L.A.’s Darlene Altschul and Padilla Maltos. The “controlled chaos” includes activities like rubber stamping, printing, and movie screenings, with spoken-word performances Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. Free; donations requested. 1-9 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; 1-6 p.m. Sun. Squirrel Haus Arts, 3450 Snelling Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through Sunday—Em Cassel

Graffiti House Housewarming Party

Enjoy tunes from Candlepoint, the Earthtones, and Sister Species on the newly remodeled backyard patio in the Graffiti Garden. 7-9:30 p.m. Modus Locus, 1513 E. 35th St., Minneapolis.

Ahmed Khalaf & Friends

Comedy in the taproom. 21+. 8-10 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

ZOMA Housewarming Party

Meet the artists and explore the new multidisciplinary creative space helmed by three Black-led Twin Cities arts orgs in the Twin Cities: ZOMA Studios, NEO Narrative, and The Heartcraft Collective. Learn more about them here. 6-9 p.m. ZOMA House, 1426 W. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Coraline

Free movie on the patio with firepits, s’mores, and popcorn. 8 p.m. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Scream

At dusk. Hidden Falls Regional Park, 1313 Hidden Falls Dr., St. Paul.

Sheet Rockers

Rock tunes. 8 p.m. Inbound BrewCo., 701 N. 5th St., Minneapolis.

“Chasing the Sublime”

For this group show Minnesota artists draw inspiration from circus culture and arts. 7-10 p.m. Gamut Gallery, 717 S. 10th St., Minneapolis.

“Rain Taxi’s 30th Anniversary Exhibit” Provided

“Rain Taxi’s 30th Anniversary Exhibit”

This show, which opened earlier in the week, features covers from 119 print issues of Rain Taxi Review of Books; rare chapbooks, broadsides, and side projects; posters and pictures; and other ephemera. Find it on the second floor of Open Book. Open Book, 1011 Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

FriGAY

Drag performances, a dance party, and $2 specialty shots—sounds like a party! 21+. 9 p.m. RSVP recommended; do it here. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

"As Above, So Below"

Morgan LaCasse re-interprets 40-something Rider-Waite-Smith tarot cards via pop culture and video games. 5-8 p.m. Pride Cultural Arts Center, 1201 Harmon Place, Minneapolis.

Cantus

Tunes from the upcoming season of shows. Noon. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Bato Bato!

African beats. 5 p.m. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Turbo Tim's Promo

Turbo Tim's RC Racing

Bring your own car or borrow one from the shop. 6-7 p.m. Turbo Tim's Anything Automotive, 2375 Mounds View Blvd., Mounds View.

10-Year Anniversary

Featuring special brews on tap, live music, vendors, and eats all weekend. Fri.-Sun. 10K Brewing, 2005 Second St., Anoka.

Jenifer Marie

Tunes. 7 p.m. OMNI Brewing Co., 15701 Biscayne Ave., Rosemount.

Diwali Festival of Lights Celebration

The Edina Asian American Alliance (EAAA) hosts a weekend-long fest with different activities each day. Friday’s kickoff celebration features henna art, a painting activity, remarks from Edina Mayor Jim Hovland, traditional eats, and live performances from South Asian Arts & Theater House (SAATH), Beta Version, Mira Babal, and others. 6-8 p.m. The Plaza at Nolan Mains, 3945 Market St., Edina.

House of Hope Farmers Market

FARMERS MARKETS

House of Hope Market

1:15-5 p.m. Fri. through October 31. Hope Church, 760 Summit Ave., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city’s largest and most popular market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Fri.; 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through October. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Signal Hills Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fri. through October 31. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Stanley's NE Bar Room stanleysbarroom.com

SATURDAY

Stanley’s 15-Year Anniversary

In addition to turning 15, this northeast Minneapolis favorite has a lot to celebrate this year. For starters, it’s not getting bulldozed anytime soon. There was a chance the 130-year-old building that houses the bar and restaurant would have to go as part of the 2027 University Avenue Construction Project. Fortunately, that intersection is now officially off the chopping block. So let’s keep celebrating Stanley’s dog-friendly paw-tio, historic urinals, and big ol’ bar. This b-day party will include a cornhole tournament, flash tattooing, and tunes from Catrina L'Amour and the Sound, ’90s cover band Flannel, and the White Keys. Free. Noon to 10 p.m. Stanley's Northeast Bar Room, 2500 University Ave. NE, Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

N*RCtoberfest



It’s an Oktoberfest for stoners, named after Fulton’s THC beverage. With brats, polka, prosts, drag performances, DJs, crafts, a limited-edition color-changing stein, and folks from the local hemp scene. Find more info here. Noon to 10 p.m. Fulton Taproom, 414 N. Sixth Ave., Minneapolis.

Star Trek Bar Crawl

It’s back! Get your geek on with fellow Trekkies. The route includes stops at Elsie’s (729 Marshall) at 5 p.m., NE Yacht Club (801 Marshall) at 6:30 p.m., 1029 Bar (1029 Marshall) at 8 p.m., and, finally, 331 Club (331 13th Ave. NE) for a concert at 10 p.m.

L-R: Work by Lucas Richards, Carrie Schaefer, and Gabriel Schmidt Posters for Parks

Posters for Parks

We love our parks, don’t we, folks? Minneapolis, famously, is so parkland-dense that the longest distance any resident needs to walk to get to a park is just six blocks. Show your appreciation for those parks—all 180 of ‘em—with this year’s Posters for Parks event, where local artists will be selling limited-edition posters inspired by our wonderful outdoor spaces. Roughly 40 artists are participating, with half of the proceeds from sales benefitting Minneapolis Parks Foundation and LoveMplsParks. Free. 2-6 p.m. Minnehaha Falls, 4825 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Flyer Fest

Featuring special brews on tap, fire pits, eats including booyah, live acoustic tunes on the patio and DJ sets inside, pumpkin decorating, a caramel apple bar, and beer poking. Noon to 10 p.m. Headflyer Brewing, 861 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

City of Lakes Art Fair

Uptown Art Fair is no more; it’s been rebranded as SoMi and relocated to Bachman’s parking lot in another neighborhood entirely. But something new is brewing in the area, and I’m not just talking about all the coffee shops over there. The inaugural City of the Lakes Fair seems to be aiming for the original vibes of the once-popular Art Fair. They’ll have over 140 artists, and unlike SoMi, they appear to be mostly (all?) local. That includes paintings of retro beer cans, tiny food jewelry, locally angled patches, sassy greeting cards, and tons of cool ceramics. Live music and food trucks round out the event. Free. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun. West Bde Maka Ska Parkway, between W. Lake St. and W. 32nd Street, Minneapolis; find more info here. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

Freak Fest: A Trans Artist Market

Art, zines, trinkets, and more. Funds raised will benefit a local queer PCA group. Noon to 5 p.m. WeWork, 729 N. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

Morbid Makers Market

Shop local goth! Noon to 5 p.m. White Bear Meadery, 1320 Co. Rd. D Circle E, Maplewood.

Second Saturdays at the Black Market

Shop clothing, beauty items, jewelry, food, and more from local BIPOC-owned businesses. Find more info at theblackmarketmpls.com. 2-6 p.m. The Lab – Pilot Facility and Taproom, 767 N. Eustis St., Minneapolis.

"Queering Indigeneity" Delia Touche (Spirit Lake Nation), "Dinosaur Oyate"

"Queering Indigeneity"

There will be a public reception on Sat., Oct. 11, from 4-9 p.m. Minnesota Museum of American Art, 350 Robert St. N., St. Paul; mmaa.org.

The Gene Pool

Rock and country tunes. 5-8 p.m. Inbound BrewCo., 701 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

The MilBillies

Punk folk. 7-10 p.m. 56 Brewing, 3055 NE Columbia Ave., Suite 102, Minneapolis.

Panic at the Costco

Emo acoustic. 6-9 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Fistful of Datas, Theology

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Voltage Controller

3 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Hamell on Trial

Folk-punk tunes, followed by a gallery show. Proceeds benefit Firehouse Performing Arts. 21. Free; $5 for a drink wristband. Find more info here. 2:30 p.m. Zen Arcade State at Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge, 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Lucinda Williams Tribute

With Carolyn Young, the East Lake Jazz Workshop. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Economic Headwinds

With rock covers from the Comebacks. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

The Sounds Of Many

With Magic Castles, Paul Cerar. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

The Stunt

7 p.m. Padraigs Brewing, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Gus the Bard

7:30 p.m. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Cindy Lawson, Holly & The Nice Lions, Crush Scene

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Sheldon Grove Warblers

4-6 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

"RugLife" Provided

“RugLife”

Opening this weekend: Modern rugs from 14 artists with varying training and experience. Weisman Art Museum, 333 E. River Pkwy., Minneapolis. Through December 28

Pots on the Bluff

A pottery sale featuring work by 15 local potters and sculptors. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. 90 Maria Ave., St. Paul.

Second Saturday Open Studios at Casket

Explore the work of 150+ local artists in three buildings on the Casket campus. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Casket Arts Building, 681 17th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Second Saturday at 2010 Artblok

Meet artists at the former General Mills testing facility. 5-8 p.m. Artblok, 2010 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Second Saturday Open Studio at California

There will be coffee, tunes, and art here. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. California Building, 2205 California St. NE, Minneapolis.

Joyful Riders

October DJ Dance Ride

Take a 10-mile roundtrip ride with Joyful Riders, featuring tunes and dance breaks with DJs nat0sha and Dev. 6-9 p.m. Perennial Cycle, 3342 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Oktoberfest

By now, we pray you’ve gotten the gist of most Oktoberfest offerings. There’ll likely be a biergarten and sausages, and this one certainly has those tasty bases covered. Apple cider, pumpkin decorating contests, crafts, games, and live accordion jams plus DJs? Yeah, Tangletown Gardens and Wise Acre accounted for all that. The big differentiator here is, and this is not a drill: BABY COW PEN!!! Freaking baby cows, man! In a pen! In a word? Wunderbar. This first-ever collab party coincides with the wonderfully named Plantoberfest sale. You (sadly) can’t take home a baby cow, but you can rehome a bargain-priced plant. Free. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tangletown Gardens & Wise Acre Eatery, 5353 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

FOCI Glass Provided

Glass Pumpkin Patch 2025

Featuring handcrafted glass pumpkins from local artists and glassblowing demonstrations. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Foci Minnesota Center for Glass Arts, 2213 Snelling Ave., Minneapolis.

The Bakken Museum’s 50th Birthday Bash

With free entry to the museum, hands-on exhibits, special activities and festivities, and more. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bakken Museum, 3537 Zenith Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Diwali Celebration

Featuring cultural performances, music, dance, and family fun. Noon to 3 p.m. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

South Asian Clothing Swap

Bring gently used South Asian clothing (sarees, salwar kameez, indo western fusion wear, scarves, lehengas, etc.) to the Fitting Room before the event. With a Diwali bazaar as well. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Raag, 3812 W. 50th St., Minneapolis.

Cine Latino Film Festival: Pedro Páramo

Based on Juan Rulfo's novel. Pre-show RSVPs are sold out, but some rush tickets will be available at the event. Find more details here. 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The Main Cinema, 115 SE Main St., Minneapolis.

"New Editions" at MCBA Promo

“New Editions”

Opening today, this show features artists’ books, photo books, chapbooks, zines, broadsides, and hand-printed work by artists from around the country. Minnesota Center for Book Arts, 1011 S. Washington Ave., Suite 100, Minneapolis. Through October 26

Oktoberfest Rosemount

Featuring a beer garden, food trucks, free axe-throwing, best dirndl and lederhosen contests, and live music from the Dale Pexa Band and DJ Shotski. Noon to 7 p.m. Rosemount City Hall, 2875 145th St. W., Rosemount.

Hennepin County Fix-It Clinic

Bring something busted and learn how to fix it. Noon to 4 p.m. Brooklyn Park Community Activity Center, 5600 85th Ave. N., Brooklyn Park.

Midtown Strong Community Celebration

Enjoy food trucks, family-friendly activities, live music by Buffalo Function Music Band, flu and covid vaccines for kids, workshops on avoiding burnout, and local orgs. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. YWCA Midtown Parking Lot, 2121 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Girlhood Summit

The Ann Bancroft Foundation presents this free day of inspirational speeches, interactive sessions, panel talks, and more open to middle and high school girls and gender-expansive youth. Register here. 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. University of St. Catherine, 2004 Randolph Ave., St. Paul.

One South Connect: Building Sustainable Futures

Featuring community talks, live entertainment, and free food. Registration required; sign up at corcoranmpls.org/events. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Historic Coliseum Building, 2708 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

2025 Zero Waste Festival

MN Zero Waste Coalition presents this day of panel talks, food, a clothing swap, local orgs, hands-on fun for all ages, and mending stations. Find more info here. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Burroughs Community School, 1601 W. 50th St., Minneapolis.

Big Red Barn Folk Arts & Crafters Fair

Featuring 100+ booths. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bruentrup Heritage Farm, 2170 County Rd. D E, Maplewood.

Bend it at Brit's

Bend It at Brit’s

Free yoga on the rooftop lawn. 11 a.m.; 10:30 a.m. check in. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Open Mic Comedy Night

With Joe Addict. Every Sat. on the patio. 7-9 p.m. The Cabooze, 917 S. Cedar Ave., Minneapolis.

Pilates for the People

A free pilates class. RSVP here. 10:15-11 a.m. Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Market, 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul.

Free Yoga

Studio 9-to-5 hosts free yoga sessions Mon., Wed., and Sat. Sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Mill City Farmers Market

FARMERS MARKETS

Apple Valley Farmers Market at the Government Center

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through October 25. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Burnsville Farmers Market at the Senior Center

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through October 25. 200 Burnsville Pkwy., Burnsville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. now through Nov. 23. 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. Featuring an electronics recycling program, live music, fitness classes, puppet theater, and more. The first hour of each event is quiet for special needs shoppers. EBT accepted. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sat. through October 28. Be sure to park in the Hennepin County lot, not the B-side parking (follow the signs). 2225 East Lake St., Minneapolis; facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.

Mill City Farmers’ Market

This long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park features local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Oct. 750 Second St. S., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Northeast Farmers Market

Seasonal market featuring food vendors, local produce, and artisanal goods. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October 11. St. Boniface Church parking lot, 629 Second St. NE (corner of University and Seventh Ave. NE), Minneapolis; northeastmarket.org.

Richfield Farmers Market

8 a.m. to noon Sep.-Oct. Veterans Park, 6335 Portland Ave., Richfield; find more info here.

Southwest Farmers Market

Formerly known at the Fulton Farmers Market, the gang has moved to a new location with traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sat. through October 25. 5025 Knox Ave., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Devotion Promo

SUNDAY

Sounds of Schmidt

All-day tunes include new artists hourly. In order: Filthy Kittens, Sam Graber Band, J-mo on the Beat & The J-Lighters, Emma Jane, Devotion, Scarlett Woods, Casandra Johnson – Astronomy Town, Shawn Kraft – Halfway Down, Labrador Wild, Jeffrey Becker and the Gentlemen, and Andrew Dimenstein. 1 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Midnight Creatures Market

Leather goods, prints, jewelry, clothing, and more. Noon to 5 p.m. Odd Mart, 2520 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Freedom to Read Book Fair

The School Board Integrity Project hosts this afternoon of indie bookstores, advocates, author talks, poetry readings, storytimes, and resources. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Queermunity MN, 3036 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

The Standard Vintage Market

Olio Vintage and Rosella Vintage host this gathering of 20+ vintage vendors, makers, and artists. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hennepin Hall, 983 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Flashdance

A dance party for people with shit to do the next day. With DJ Shannon Blowtorch. 3-7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

“FISH + GHOSTS”

A classic combo. New work by Rosa Kittsteiner and Mark Ostapchuk. There will be an opening reception on Sun., Oct. 12, from 3-6 p.m. and an artists’ talk on Thu., Oct. 23, from 7-8:30 p.m. Form + Content Gallery, 210 Second St. N., Minneapolis; formandcontent.org.

Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Contest

With dog-friendly “ice screams,” celebrity judges, and prizes for the most spooktacular costumes (canine and human). Plus adoptable pups from All Dog Rescue. Sign up at malcolmyards.com. 1-4 p.m. Bebe Zito, Malcolm Yards Market, 501 30th Ave. SE, Minneapolis.

Smash Burger Fest

Featuring six burger trucks smashing all day. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

Walker Art Center

Sensory Friendly Sunday

This monthly event is designed for kids, teens, and adults with sensory processing differences, autism spectrum disorder, or developmental disabilities. The galleries will be closed to the general public, and there will be quiet spaces, fidgets, and sunglasses available. It’s free; but you’ll need to sign up at the Walker to reserve a time. 8 to 11 a.m. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

Songs of Enchantment

Premieres of new works by Minnesota composers with soprano Maria Jette, violist Sarah Switzer, and pianist Sonja Thompson. 3-4:30 p.m. Plymouth Congregational Church, 1900 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Cine Latino Film Festival: Kid Flicks – ¡Hola Cine!

Latinx short films from around the world. 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Clothing Swap

Bring non-fast fashion items in good shape to receive a token for something new (to you). Noon to 4 p.m. Walker Studios, West River Arts Building, 1729 N. Second St., Minneapolis.

Open Jam

Hosted by the Confused. 4-7 p.m. through Oct. 26. Broken Clock Brewing Collective, 3134 California St. NE, Minneapolis.

Scream

Free movie and popcorn. 7 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Emmy Woods, Jackie Rae Daniels

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Saree Draping

Learn how to drape a saree with ease. Noon to 2 p.m. The Fitting Room, 3937 Market St., Edina.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Kingfield Farmers' Market

FARMERS MARKETS

Inver Grove Heights Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through October 26. 8055 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Kingfield Farmers Market

Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through October. Kingfield Farmers Market, MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S. (in the parking lot off of 40th St.), Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring ethical meats, baked goods, ready-to-eat items, locally grown veggies and fruits, and live musical entertainment. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun., through October 26. Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org.

Markets on Main

A new farmers market?! Yep! This weekly event includes locally sourced foodstuffs, goods from farmers and florists, vintage shopping, and Minnesota makers on the plaza. Now through Oct. 12. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. Riverplace, 1 SE Main St., Minneapolis; find more info at marketsonmainmpls.com.

Savage Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through October 26. 4800 W. 123rd St., Savage; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Woodbury Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through October 26. Red Rock Elementary, 3311 Commonwealth Ave., Woodbury; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.