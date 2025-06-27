Freeloader Friday: 118 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, price be damned, click here.

FRIDAY

East Bank Dog Parade

Featuring a parade all dogs are welcome to join, pet and people contests, and a friendly pet hang. Find more info at eastbankmpls.org/dog-parade. 5:30-8 p.m. (parade starts at 6 p.m.) Historic Main Street Park, 420 Main St. SE, Minneapolis.

Twins Cities Pride’s Youth Night

Featuring free food and drinks, a youth lip sync competition, DJ tunes, art activities, mini ponies, drag, and free gender affirming wardrobe shoppin’. Find more details at tcpride.org/youth-night. 4-8 p.m. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis.

Love Letters

Minnesota Philharmonic celebrates Pride with stories and song. RSVP for free tickets here. 7:30 p.m. St. Mark's Episcopal Cathedral, 519 Oak Grove St., Minneapolis.

North Minneapolis Time Machine

Our Streets presents a North Side neighborhood history variety show. Find free tickets here. 6-9 p.m. Capri Theater, 2027 W. Broadway, Minneapolis.

We Collective Monthly Artists Gathering

Featuring live music, artists, and creative vibes. 6:30-9:30 p.m. 56 Brewing, 3055 NE Columbia Ave., Suite 102, Minneapolis.

Southern Resident Killer Whales

7 p.m. Minnehaha Falls Park Pavilion, 4825 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Bonnie Drunken Lad

7 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Venus Yevu, Jon Elconin, Ally Meier

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Luke Mcgovern

With Laura Hugo. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Insipidus

With Gradience, Rooin, Volsunga Sagal'll. 9-11:30 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Bambi Alexandra Band

With the Suicide Horns. 8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Caylen Hayes

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery & Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Nobody From Nowhere

Rock. 7:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Grunge Unplugged

6:30-9:30 p.m. Inbound BrewCo., 701 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

Wild Robot

9:05 p.m. Audubon Park, 1320 29th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

La Dolce Riva Summer Party

Featuring special cocktails, sampling, live art and entertainment, pool activations, and “surprise and delight moments all afternoon.” 3-6 p.m. Four Seasons Hotel Minneapolis, 245 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Let It Be Records Clearance Record/CD Sale

Shop thousands of vinyl, CDs, memorabilia, posters, 45s, and more, much of it priced $1-$2. 4-9 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sat. Let It Be Records, 680 Transfer Rd., St. Paul.

All’s Well That Ends Well

Classical Actors Ensemble is bringing free Shakespeare to the public this season. It will be interesting to see what they do with All’s Well That Ends Well, a 400-year-old comedy where a woman of low status uses sexual deception, intellectual wiles, and high-stakes gambling to marry up. (Is the Real Housewives series a Shakespearean reboot?) Prepare to get a little trashy with some fancy language. This summer you can see it in the parks of the Twin Cities and surrounding ‘burbs. Find times and locations here. 7 p.m. Fri. at Como Lakeside Pavilion (1360 Lexington Pkwy. N., St. Paul); Sat. at Lake of the Isles (2500 Lake of the Isles Pkwy. E., Minneapolis); Sun. at Jaycee Park (420 Lock & Dam Rd., Hastings). Through July 13—Jessica Armbruster

Our Central Ground Pop-Up

Mango Day and Tangible Collective host a pop-up featuring clothing, ceramics, stickers, accessories, and more. 1-9 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sat. The Revel Room, 2226 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Blaine Festival

Featuring tons of live music, a carnival, a food market, a drink garden, and a parade. Find a complete schedule of events here. 5 p.m. to midnight Fri.; 10 a.m. to midnight Sat.; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sun. Aquatore Park, 9191 Lincoln St. NE, Blaine.

The Freeturnals

7-10 p.m. 10K Brewing, 2005 Second St. Anoka.

Line Dance Night: Drop Tailgate

Free dance lesson followed by open dancing. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Mall of America.

FriGAY

Drag performances, a dance party, and $2 specialty shots—sounds like a party! 21+. 9 p.m. RSVP recommended; do it here. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

Night Street Eats

Food trucks in a parking lot! 4:30-9 p.m. Fri. through Sep. 12. 1570-1590 White Bear Ave. & Hoyt Ave. E., St. Paul.

Free Meat Raffle

Buy a beer, get $1 off and a raffle ticket. This week’s meat: Anoka Meats. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Summer Concert Series: Favourite Girl

Rock/pop. With Liam Halloran. 5:30-7:15 p.m. 50th & France, Edina.

House of Hope Farmers Market

House of Hope Market

1:15-5 p.m. Fri. through October 31. Hope Church, 760 Summit Ave., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city’s largest and most popular market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Fri.; 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through October; 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Labor Day. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Minnehaha Regional Park

4-8 p.m. Fri. through August 29 (no market July 18). 4801 S. Minnehaha Dr., Minneapolis; more info here.

Signal Hills Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fri. through October 31. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

SATURDAY

53rd Annual Twin Cities Pride

Pride isn’t just a big-ass parade and a weekend in the park, it’s a monthlong celebration as varied and diverse as the LGBTQ+ community itself. And really it’s even more than that; when you live in a sanctuary state every day is a pride day. That said, let’s get back to the fun stuff and tasting the rainbow. The party is back in Loring Park for its 53rd year. There will be over 600 (?!) vendors, organizations, and activists setting up booths; four food courts filled with eats from trashy to classy; two beer gardens; and two Rainbow Wardrobe stations, because buying a new gender-affirming closet can be expensive. There will also be a cannabis garden, which is curiously smoke-free but edible-friendly. A queer book fair will offer great gay reads, and pet- and youth-zones look to be a lot of fun. The (Target-free) parade is on Sunday, and if you want to start the celebration early there’s a Beer Dabbler in the Sculpture Garden on Friday (see above). Other ongoing events this summer include drag and burlesque productions, book clubs, NA meetups, nature walks, trans tea times, and so much more. Find the complete schedule of Pride events this June (and beyond!) at tcpride.org/events. Free. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sun. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

Twin Cities Pride Ride

The Bicycle Alliance of Minnesota (BikeMN) leads this relaxed paced group ride of about 6.5 miles. Register here. 11 a.m. Queermunity MN, 3036 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Pride Family Fest

Featuring a family-friendly drag show, queer family portraits, floral body art, and drink specials. 3-6 p.m. Graze Food Hall by Travail, 520 Fourth St. N., Minneapolis.

Minneapolis People’s Pride

Or maybe you prefer a less corporate Pride experience? Commercial businesses like Target, Anheuser-Busch, Disney, and Nissan can yank their support away whenever it suits their pocketbook. Meanwhile, Minneapolis People’s Pride has been bringing people, not billion-dollar conglomerations, together since 2021. They’re back this year with a free day of fun and community in the park. That includes multiple performance stages hosting sets from Gothess, Sweet Novemba, Yana the Mooncricket, and Fairooz Nazifa and the Dost Toast. There will be free food, with vegan and meat eats hitting the grill throughout the day, plus sports to engage in and a local artists market to explore. This is a sober event and masks are required. Find more info at mplspeoplespride.com or follow instagram.com/mplspeoplespride for updates and schedules. Free. Noon to 4 p.m. Powderhorn Park, 3400 15th Ave. S., Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

Somali Week Festival

Featuring Somali food, arts, culture, and music from Bashir Jawi and DJ Flavio. Noon to 8 p.m. Corner of Blaisdell Avenue and West Lake Street, Minneapolis.

Soul Food Festival

Featuring a variety of foods from local chefs and vendors, live music and entertainment, and family-friendly fun and activities. 4-8 p.m. Farmers’ Market Annex, 200 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Going To Seed: A Celebration of Renewal and Resilience on Lake Street

Pangea World Theater hosts this party featuring double dutch, collage making, and art installation It Takes a Hive outside, followed by a poetry reading with Junauda Petrus, Heid E. Erdrich, Sun Yung Shin, Khadija Charif, Bryan Thao Worra, Louise Waakaa’igan, and many others inside at 4:30 p.m. 4-6:30 p.m. Moon Palace Books and Courtyard, 3032 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Little Mekong Night Market

Little Mekong Night Market

Two Asian street food festivals in one month? That’s right, sometimes dreams do come true. Earlier this month we had the Asian Street Food Market; now the much-loved two-day happening Little Mekong celebrates the Hmong, Vietnamese, Lao, Karen, Khmer, and Thai folks who call Minnesota home and keep this stretch of University Avenue a vibrant cultural district. Here you’ll find over 50 food and shop vendors, family-friendly fun, lots of lanterns and night decor, and stage performances running the gamut from traditional to K-pop to hip-hop. Find more details and free Metro Transit ride passes to the event at littlemekong.com. Free. 5-11 p.m. Sat.; noon to 8 p.m. Sun. Little Mekong Cultural District, University Avenue West between Mackubin and Marion Streets in St. Paul. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

Hmong International Freedom Festival

In 1975, a group of immigrants from war-torn Laos hosted a humble picnic meetup in St. Paul to share their stories and make new friends from a familiar world. Fifty years later, this event has grown into a full-blown festival with hundreds of vendors and over 57,000 visitors. Today’s celebration includes tons of traditional foods, over 40 live music acts onstage, and a $5 beer garden to relax in. This is a big sporting event, too, with tournaments planned for touch football, soccer, kato, and more. Find more info online. Free. 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sat.-Sun. McMurray Fields, 1151 Jessamine Ave. W., St. Paul. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

Mark Mallman

In-store performance and party for his new release, Magic Time. 2 p.m. Lucky Cat Records, 2557 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Doug Collins & The Receptionists

A celebration of their CD, Lonely Memories. 3:30 p.m. Lucky Cat Records, 2557 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

American Craft Fest

Blacksmithing. Glass blowing. Basket weaving. Bookbinding. Woodworking. 3D printing with clay, chalk art, and tufting, the last of which is reportedly "all the rage." It's all going down this weekend at Union Depot, where the American Craft Council is set to throw the Super Bowl of arts ‘n’ crafts. Over 50 craft artists will be hawking their wares at this one-of-a-kind market featuring activities, demos, and IRL crafting action. Food trucks from Auntie M’s Gluten Free, Eggroll Queen, and El Jefe Cocina are pulling up for the craft party, while Lowertown Bike Shop will be selling coffee drinks. Here’s a sizzle reel of last year’s Craft Fest to get you in the mood. Free; $25-$30 preview party at 9:30 a.m. on Sat. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul; find more info here. Also Sunday—Jay Boller

Cowboy Thoughts, Betty Won’t, Juliet Farmer

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Superfloor EP Release Show

With Landspeeder, Orchid Club. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Big Trouble

Outside! 6-8 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Fairer Sands

With Dilettante, DesertX. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Minneapolis POPs

Big band tunes. 7:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Irish Session Performers

7 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Irish Diplomacy

8 p.m. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Audrey Q

7-9:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Hurricane Harold’s All-Star Revue

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Niny Salem

Jazz. 7 p.m. Water Works at Mill Ruins Park, 425 W. River Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Fabrika Art Festival

NMDZ Collective hosts this day featuring collage and upcycling workshops, vintage and upcycled shopping, live music, open mic, and skillsharing. 3-11 p.m. Art Shelf, 1415 W. 35th St., Minneapolis.

Bikewell Ride for Recovery

Dissonance teams up with Twin Cities Recovery Project for a friendly bike ride. 10 a.m. 3400 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Bluegrass, Bingo, and Brunch

Play bingo for free. 21+. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Joint Bar, 913 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis.

Late Night Comedy at the Ox

Every fourth Saturday of the month. 10 p.m. Indeed Brewing Co., 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Free Yoga

Studio 9-to-5 hosts free yoga sessions Mon., Wed., and Sat. Sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Community Cat Supply Share

Take what you need, and pay what you can: carriers, litter boxes, food, dishes, toys, and gifts. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feline Rescue Inc., 593 Fairview Ave. N., St. Paul.

Cars and Caves

This popular monthly indoor/outdoor auto extravaganza features 300+ antique, classics, collector, exotic, muscle, and street rod cars, as well as open house garage condos. This installment will feature Italian cars (Ferrari, Maserati, Fiat, Lambos, etc.) and donations will benefit the Ronald McDonald House. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Chanhassen AutoPlex, 8150 Audubon Rd., Chanhassen.

Stillwater Flea Market

Featuring nearly 200 vendors and crafters every month. Other dates: Jul. 19-20, Aug. 23-24, and Sep. 27-28. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Washington County Fairgrounds, 12300 40th St. N., Stillwater.

DawnL and Zach

Acoustic tunes. 1-4 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

Corgi Meetup

Hang with cute dogs. Featuring pup treats. Noon to 3 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

Outdoor Vintage Market

Featuring vintage and thrifting finds, sweet treats, kitties up for adoption from rescue groups, and makers. Noon to 5 p.m. The Glass Poppy, 10931 Baltimore St. NE, Blaine.

“ALEBRIJES: Keepers of the Island”

Alebrijes are a Mexico City folk-art tradition born out of a fever dream—literally. In 1936, artist Pedro Linares fell ill and found himself hallucinating a forest filled with magical creatures that were shouting “alebrijes!” at him. Once better, he knew that he had to recreate what he had experienced. Nearly 90 years later, Mexican artists continue this tradition, using papier-mâché to create beautifully surreal neon beasts—think chicken-fish-unicorns and butterfly-dog-frogs—ranging from four to 15 feet tall. This summer and fall, alebrijes will be at Raspberry Island thanks to four Mexico City-based artists who have created 16 large-scale papier-mâché sculptures for an installation organized by the Minnesota Latino Museum. You can venture through this colorful wonderland during the park’s regular hours (dawn to 11 p.m. daily). For more info, visit mnlatinomuseum.org/alebrijes. Raspberry Island, 2 Wabasha St. S., St. Paul. Through October 26—Jessica Armbruster

Mill City Farmers Market

FARMERS MARKETS

Apple Valley Farmers Market at the Government Center

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through October 25. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Burnsville Farmers Market at the Senior Center

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through October 25. 200 Burnsville Pkwy., Burnsville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. now through Nov. 23. 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lakeville Farmers’ Market at the Arts Center

Noon to 5 p.m. Wed. through October 22; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. July 20 through September 20. 20965 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. Featuring an electronics recycling program, live music, fitness classes, puppet theater, and more. The first hour of each event is quiet for special needs shoppers. EBT accepted. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sat. through October 28. Be sure to park in the Hennepin County lot, not the B-side parking (follow the signs). 2225 East Lake St., Minneapolis; facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.

Mill City Farmers’ Market

This long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park features local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Sep.; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Oct. 750 Second St. S., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Northeast Farmers Market

Seasonal market featuring food vendors, local produce, and artisanal goods. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat., through October 11. St. Boniface Church parking lot, 629 Second St. NE (corner of University and Seventh Ave. NE), Minneapolis; northeastmarket.org.

Southwest Farmers Market

Formerly known at the Fulton Farmers Market, the gang has moved to a new location with traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sat. through October 25. 5025 Knox Ave., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

St. Luke’s Farmers Market

Locally grown produce, baked goods, plants, flowers, honey, pickles, and more. EBT, debit, credit cards, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. June 14 through October 4. St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1807 Field Ave., St. Paul; saintlukechurch.org/farmers-market.

SUNDAY

2025 Twin Cities Pride Parade



11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The parade starts at Third Street and Hennepin Avenue, then proceeds down Hennepin to Spruce Street, Minneapolis.

The Taking Back Pride March

A corporate, cop-free march celebrating LGBTQ+ rights, joy, and political movement. Find more info here. 10 a.m. Sixth Street, between Hennepin and First Avenues, Minneapolis.

June Artist Gathering

Join Creative Collaborations Mpls for a laid-back summer photo hang and collab. 2-6 p.m. Bde Maka Ska, meeting near the volleyball courts, Minneapolis.

The Adventures of Katie Tomatie

Open Eye Theatre presents this family-fun puppet show. With the Free Book Buggie. 1 p.m. Turbo Tim's, 1671 University Ave. W., St. Paul.

Broken Clock Book Fair

Shop a selection of gently used books. 1-4 p.m. Broken Clock Brewing Cooperative, 1712 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis.

Como Homo Pride Event

Featuring a sign-making station, a mini-march around the Pavilion, a Pride fashion pageant (categories includes incorporating flag into look, protest-inspired looks, drag, family ensembles, and pet styles). Noon to 3 p.m. Dock & Paddle, 1360 Lexington Pkwy. N., St. Paul.

Healing Hearts Rescue

Meet adoptable dogs! 3-5 p.m. Saint Paul Brewing, 688 Minnehaha Ave. E., St. Paul.

Disco Death

Shop 24 different vendors. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Disco Death Records, 721 W. 26th St., Minneapolis.

Dog Days of Summer Makers Market

Shop local pet makers, with adoptable dogs on hand. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Toolbox Collective, 3400 42nd Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Bee's Sunday Funday Market: Queer Cuties Edition

Shop local Black queer creators. 1-3:30 p.m. Resource Mpls, 512 E. 24th St., Minneapolis.

Romy and Michelle’s High School Reunion

With free popcorn and drink specials. 7-10 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Katy Tessman

Americana. 2 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Minneapolis POPs

Big band. 5:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis.

CED

3-5 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Becky Kapell and The Fat 6

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Linnea Grace

With Casey Gerald, Ambient Toad. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Jeff Ray Just Album-Release Show

With Ice Horse. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Fragged Out

9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

LPNA Fitness Series: Yoga

Show up and stretch for free. 10 a.m. Logan Park Neighborhood Association, 690 NE 13th Ave., Minneapolis.

Shop Small Makers Market

Noon to 3 p.m. OMNI Brewing Co., 9462 Deerwood Ln., Maple Grove.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Kingfield Farmers' Market

FARMERS MARKETS

Inver Grove Heights Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through October 26. 8055 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Kingfield Farmers Market

Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through October. Kingfield Farmers Market, MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S. (in the parking lot off of 40th St.), Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring ethical meats, baked goods, ready-to-eat items, locally grown veggies and fruits, and live musical entertainment. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun., through October 26. Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org.

Market in the Valley

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. starting June 15 through September. 7800 Golden Valley Rd., Golden Valley; marketinthevalley.org.

Markets on Main

A new farmers market?! Yep! This weekly event includes locally sourced foodstuffs, goods from farmers and florists, vintage shopping, and Minnesota makers on the plaza. Now through mid-October. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. Riverplace, 1 SE Main St., Minneapolis; find more info at marketsonmainmpls.com.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Lake Harriet

2-7 p.m. Sun. right by the bandshell through August 31. Lake Harriet, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis; more info here.

Savage Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through October 26. 4800 W. 123rd St., Savage; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Woodbury Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through October 26. Red Rock Elementary, 3311 Commonwealth Ave., Woodbury; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.