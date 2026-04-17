Freeloader Friday: 117 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, cost be damned, click here.

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East Lake brings back Kirby Pucker. FB

FRIDAY

Kirby Pucker Release Party

I miss Midtown Global Market’s Eastlake Craft Brewery a lot; I miss it more during baseball season, when I should be sipping whichever variation of the brewery’s Kirby Pucker sour is currently on draft while catching a ballgame at their bar. Here’s a fun surprise: Kirby Pucker is back at Arbeiter Brewing Co., which is teaming up with Eastlake for this baseball-heavy afternoon. The new brew is loaded with lemons, and you can gulp one while partaking in live screenprinting or downing a La Choza food truck street dog. Plus, bring your glove for D&J Glove Repair. It all leads up to the Twins vs. Reds game at 7:10 p.m., which Arbeiter is projecting on the big screen. And hey, the Twins are actually good? 4 p.m. Arbeiter Brewing Co., 3038 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Concrete Canoes Races

The U of M and St. Thomas host this event where teams create concrete canoes to be judged for aesthetics and then race on the lake in a variety of heats. Find more info here. 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lake Hiawatha Beach, 4500 28th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

LAB Collective’s Issue 03 Launch Party

This alleyway party includes drinks, food, freebies, and copies of the new issue. Find more info here. 6-8 p.m. 1625 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis.

30 Days of Biking

What’s one of the best signs of spring? The return of 30 Days of Biking, a challenge that started locally and grew into a worldwide celebration. You can take things at your own pace, whether that means commuting to work more regularly, enjoying afternoon rolls around the block with your kids, biking to a nearby brewery, or hitting up a trail you’ve been meaning to explore—this is a choose-your-own-adventure sort of deal. Watch the Joyful Riders Club’s Facebook page for updates on events, and sign up for the challenge at 30daysofbiking.com. Through April 30—Jessica Armbruster

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 18 Watch Party

7 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Minnesota Motors Season Opener

Bring your cars, and gaze upon cool vehicles. With food trucks. 6-10 p.m. Fri.; 5-10 p.m. Sat. The Quarry, 1730 New Brighton Blvd., Minneapolis.

CCU Friday Night Open Mic

10 p.m. Whitey’s Old Town Saloon, 400 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Happy Hour Trivia Mafia

5 p.m. every Fri. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Free Yoga

Reserve a spot at greenwayyoga.com. 5:30 p.m. every Fri. Greenway Yoga, 2510 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis.

FriGAY

Drag performances, a dance party, and $2 specialty shots—sounds like a party! 21+. 9 p.m. RSVP recommended; do it here. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Schmidt Artists' Lofts

Saint Paul Art Crawl: Week 2

What have the artists of Lowertown, Cathedral Hill, West Seventh, and the Creative Enterprise Zone been up to lately? Find out at the Saint Paul Art Crawl, a biannual event featuring open studios, special parties and receptions, sales, and hangouts. A few highlights: the Union Depot will host 20-plus artists and a makers mart; a pop-up gallery, fittingly called the Gallery, will feature a variety of artists in the skyway level of Wells Fargo Place; and the Schmidt Artists Lofts will have foods trucks, beer, and tons of ceramics (among other things) from over 80 local creatives. This year, weekend concentrations are divided by ward, so be sure to check online for where to go each week. Week two features happenings in Lowertown and along West Seventh. Free. 6-10 p.m. Fri.; noon to 8 p.m. Sat.; noon to 5 p.m. Sun. Find more details here. Through April 25—Jessica Armbruster

Creative Practice Round Table Discussion

Meet with other creatives to share ideas, goals, inspirations, and other aspects of making art. The discussion will be led by artist Megan Moore. 3-4:30 p.m. Art to Change the World, Flux Arts Building, 699 Lowry Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

“_message_sent”

This group show, which opened yesterday, explores the intersection of humanity and technology. Hewing Hotel, 300 N. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

Harlow Instagram

Grand Lilac, Harlow, Cowboy Thoughts

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Sounds of Schmidt Music Festival: Day 1

With Jowl Stuff, TH3, Jeff Becker and the Gentlemen, Trenton Trejeda, J-Mo on the Beat & the J-Lighters, and D Santos. 6 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Sinatra to Slayer

With DJ Shane Kramer. 10 p.m. Dusty's Bar, 1319 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis.

Mathew Hope

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Dan Israel Band

With Chickaboom, Troglodyte. 8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Arbor Moon EP-Release Party

5-8 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Nicholas David & Dan Ristrom

7-9 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Grunge Unplugged

6-9 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

"Fifth Annual Book Arts Show" Promo

“Fifth Annual Book Arts Show”

This yearly juried art show celebrates cutting-edge book arts, highlighting new design techniques, bookbinding, and content. 5-7 p.m. Open Book, 2nd Floor Gallery, 1011 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

April Family Fun Night: Rooted Together

Featuring a light community meal, Dakota/Ojibwe crafts, wildflower seed bombs, meditation, and yoga. 5-8 p.m. Minneapolis American Indian Center, 1530 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis.

Soul

Featuring pizza, popcorn, and a movie with neighbors. 6 p.m. Matthews Park, Seventh Ave. S. & E. 25th St., Minneapolis.

Swing Dance Night

Featuring a dance class led by TC Swing followed by tunes from Lena + the LoveKills. 6:30 p.m. Mall of America, Huntington Bank Rotunda, 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington.

Karaoke

7-10 p.m. Boom Island Brewing, 5959 Baker Rd., Minnetonka.

Parents-Only Bluey Trivia Night

7 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

Fleurs de Villes: Flora Galleria

Featuring a variety of floral installations created by local designers. See it daily during mall hours through April 19. Galleria, 1 W. 69th St., Edina.

Cheapo Records on Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis Em Cassel

SATURDAY

Record Store Day

Why did the Star Tribune recently assign letter grades to local independent record stores? (If your business is selling physical media in 2026, you get an A+, end of story!) A strange journalistic exercise, but also an indirect reminder that today is Christmas for vinyl junkies—aka Record Store Day. Over at MSP Mag, reporter Isabelle Curry assembled a nifty cheat sheet that outlines all the local RSD happenings, from live music to sweet ‘sclusies. Of record-buying note: a limited vinyl run of Live at Revolution Hall, the latest release from noted Minnesotan Adrianne Lenker of Big Thief, and an expanded reissue of Body of Song from collegiate Minnesota Bob Mould of Hüsker Dü. Of concertgoing note: Know Name Records will host music vet Gregg Inhofer; Lucky Cat is bringing in local punk institution the Suicide Commandos; and Electric Fetus has buzzy singer-songwriter Ber plus free sweet treats. Over in Golden Valley, Down in the Valley is teaming up with concert giant Live Nation to give fans a brief reprieve from the ticket fees that certain concert giants have rammed down the throats of music fans for decades.—Jay Boller

Almost the Dankest Day of the Year

Featuring the return of Dankbot IPA and an infusion, live dub and reggae DJs, THC discounts, stoner flicks, a special menu from Parralily food truck, a complimentary munchies table, patchouli incense burners, and merch. 1-10 p.m. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Sallyforth

7 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Becky Kapell & the Fat 6

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Sounds of Schmidt Music Festival: Day 2

With Tom Mobry, Lilianna with Lili Horizon, Emma Bokowski, and Ditty Wish. 1-5 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Sensing Agony

With Halfway Down, Maelstrom In the Harbor. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Mike Mictlan

With Exactly No, Attracted To Gods. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Valors, the Envies, Edith Head

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Robert Wilkinson

2-4 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Tumbling Daisies

3 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Purgatory Creek

7-9:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Locktune

7:30 p.m. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Static Jones

Rock. 6-8 p.m. Boom Island Brewing, 5959 Baker Rd., Minnetonka.

Wren & Wild

6-9 p.m. Bald Man Brewing Company, 2020 Silver Bell Rd., Eagan.

Disco Death Records

Record Store Day & Vintage Market

It’s back! Shop all kinds of vendors in the parking lot. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Disco Death Records, 721 W 26th St., Minneapolis.

Earth Day Market

Shop upcycled vintage clothing, makers, and art, hosted by Clubhouse Market. 2-6 p.m. Indeed Brewing Co., 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Misfit Market

An indoor/outdoor vintage and makers’ market, including 420 glassware. With an outdoor smoking lounge, pop-up eats from Dahlia, and freebies. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Misfit Coffee, 207 N. Humboldt Ave., Minneapolis.

Mother Spring Market

Shop local makers and businesses at this pop-up market. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Mother Co., 2400 N. Second St., Minneapolis.

April Makers’ Market

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. AudreyRose Vintage, 3508 Snelling Ave., Minneapolis.

Edina Clothing Swap Promo

Community Clothing Swap

Bring something to donate if you have it, and take something new to you home. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Edina Senior Center, 5280 Grandview Sq., Edina.

Eden Prairie EcoExpo

Featuring enviro-friendly vendors and businesses, info and organizations, and family fun. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eden Prairie Center Mall, 8251 Flying Cloud Dr., Eden Prairie.

Westonka Outdoor Vintage Market

Parking lot shopping from vintage and antique vendors. Other dates: June 13, Sep. 19, Nov. 14. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 2361 Wilshire Blvd., Mound.

Betty Book Nook Book Store Pop-up

Noon to 4 p.m. Bald Man Brewing Company, 2020 Silver Bell Rd., Eagan.

Earth Day at River Gorge Promo

Annual River Gorge Earth Day Cleanup

RSVP here. 9:30 a.m. to noon East 36th Street & West River Parkway, Minneapolis.

The People's Earth Day March & Rally

This march for immigrant rights, protecting the Boundary Waters, restoring land to Indigenous communities, and ending war is organized by the Climate Justice Committee. It starts at 1 p.m. at the Government Center and ends with a rally at North Commons Park at 2 p.m. Find more info here. Hennepin County Government Center, 300 S. Sixth St., Minneapolis. The Commons, 425 Portland Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Earth Day River Cleanup

Also with entertainment and exhibits. RSVP here. 9:30 a.m. to noon. Boom Island Park, 724 Sibley St. NE, Minneapolis.

Earth Day Litter Pickup

9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St. S., Minneapolis.

South Uptown Earth Day Cleanup

9:30 a.m. to noon. Bryant Square Park, 3101 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis.

East Bde Maka Ska Earth Day Cleanup

9:30 a.m. to noon. Meet at 34th & Irving, Minneapolis.

Como Park Cleanup Day

RSVP here. 9 a.m. to noon. Como Lakeside Pavilion, 1360 Lexington Pkwy. N., St. Paul.

Earth Day Cleanup

Collect trash! Plus story time with Wild Rumpus, a plant workshop with Sunnyside Gardens, a self-guided scavenger hunt, and a state rep letter-writing station. RSVP here. 9 a.m. to noon. Linden Hills Recreation Center, 3100 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis.

Earth Day Neighborhood Trash Pick-Up

With coffee and donuts in the morning and pizza for lunch. RSVP here. 9:30 a.m. to noon. Whittier Recreation Center, 425 W. 26th St., Minneapolis.

Spring Litter Outta Lyndale

10 a.m. 3537 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis.

Earth Day Cleanup

Prizes will be awarded for the person who collects the most trash. RSVP here. 10 a.m. to noon. MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis.

Spring Litter Outta Lyndale

RSVP here. 10 a.m. to noon. SNAC Office, 3537 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis.

James Church

“LOVE, LOSS, etc”

A one-day sculpture exhibition from James Church exploring grief. Noon to 8 p.m. Moth Oddities, 13 5th St NE, Minneapolis.

“Composed: Balance, Repetition, Disruption” and “Multi-Exposed”

Two photography shows. 6-8 p.m. Praxis Gallery & Photographic Arts Center, 2601 27th St. S. (NW Corner of Ivy Arts Parking Lot), Minneapolis.

The Great Minnsect Show

Bugs: They’re everywhere, but we rarely spend a Saturday celebrating them at the University of Minnesota’s St. Paul campus. Remedy that at the annual Great Minnsect Show, the Department of Entomology’s annual tip o’ the hat to those creepy crawlies that surround and vastly outnumber us. There’ll be live insects for gawking, dead insects for eating, insect games, and insect crafts, plus a lineup of live entomologist speakers talking about—you guessed it—polar bears. Just kidding, insects of course! Before you head to campus, revisit my 2024 bug-eating conversation with the U's Dr. Sujaya Rao. Free. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. U of M St. Paul Student Center, 2017 Buford Ave., St. Paul; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Free Yoga

Studio 9-to-5 hosts free yoga sessions Mon., Wed., and Sat. Sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Andrew Grum Carr

“Close to Color” and “Ideas in Things”

Two solo shows featuring paintings by Susan Horn and Andrew Grum Carr. 2-5 p.m. Lowry Hill Gallery, 1009 W. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis.

Free Kids’ Yoga and Tunes

With yoga with Miss Lydia at 10:30 a.m. followed by Rockin' Robins Music & Movement Class with Blue Tree Music at 11 a.m. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Puppet Library

Check out masks and puppets to take home for free like you would a library book. Find more info here. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. In the Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theatre, 2411 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Fix-It Clinic

Bring your broken electronics, appliances, and clothing, and talk with folks who can help you repair it. Find more details here. Noon to 3 p.m. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Author Storytime: Yvonne Pearson

The author reads from her new book, Rainbow Colors. 10:30 a.m. Red Balloon Bookshop, 891 Grand Ave., St. Paul.

V.T. Bidania

The author discusses A Year Without Home with Payal Doshi. 4 p.m. Red Balloon Bookshop, 891 Grand Ave., St. Paul.

Banned Books Club

Featuring a reading of My Princess Boy by Cheryl Kilodavis, followed by a guided convo on the importance of self-expression and gender inclusivity. RSVP required. 10 a.m. Penumbra Theatre, 270 N. Kent St., St. Paul.

Nintendo Day

Anyone else trying to talk themselves out of buying a Switch 2 right now? Maybe you can get it out of your system with this Nintendo-themed afternoon at Boom Island Brewing. (Or maybe not… I really want to play Pokopia, you guys.) They’ll have free Nintendo gaming and retro games thanks to Pokécon, themed beers, a vendors market, and food trucks Big10 x Thirty and Pep Island. Costumes are encouraged, and the brewery promises on-theme decor and music. Sounds like a hoot! But writing this blurb was not enough to convince me I don’t need the new Switch… Free. Noon to 6 p.m. Boom Island Brewing, 5959 Baker Rd., Minnetonka; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Tia Keobounpheng, 'Ingrain No9'

Artist Talk: Tia Keobounpheng

The artist discusses her current show in the gallery with Andrea Carlson. RSVP required. Noon to 1 p.m. Weinstein Hammons Gallery, 908 W. 46th St., Minneapolis.

Bock Party

Featuring a beer release, outdoor beer garden, beer poking, and yard games open to close. Omni Brewery and Taproom, 15701 Biscayne Ave., Rosemount.

Bock Party

Featuring live music from Vinnie Rose, Daniel Switch, the Squires, and Me & Todd with Maryna, plus a beer release, outdoor beer garden, beer poking, and yard games. 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Omni Brewery and Taproom, 1495 Stieger Lake, Victoria.

Bock Party

Featuring a good petting zoo (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.), tunes from Pickle and the Elements (4-9 p.m.), plus a beer release, outdoor beer garden, beer poking, and yard games open to close. OMNI Brewing Co., 9462 Deerwood Ln., Maple Grove.

FARMERS MARKETS

Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Apr. 19. 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Mill City Farmers Market

The yearlong market moves indoors this weekend for its fall/winter schedule. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every first and third Sat., Nov. through Apr. 750 S. Second St., Minneapolis; find more info at millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Minneapolis Winter Farmers Market

9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through April. Minneapolis Farmers Market Site, 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; find more info at mplsfarmersmarket.com.

St. Paul Indoor Farmers Market

Shopping in nature? Pffft. This one lets you shop for greens without the weather. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through April 18. 308 Prince St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

SUNDAY

Cheech and Chong’s Up in Smoke

Free movie and popcorn. 7 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Spoken Word Open Mic

3-5 p.m.; sign up at 2:45 p.m. Broken Clock Brewing Collective, 1712 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis, Minneapolis.

Earth Day Clothing Swap

Bring something to donate and/or take something new to you home. 1-3 p.m. Silverwood Park, 2500 County Rd. E. W, St. Anthony.

Pazzazz Art & Makers’ Market

Noon to 5 p.m. Under Pressure Brewing Company, 8806 Seventh Ave. N., Golden Valley.

City vs. Arsenal (PL)

10:30 a.m. Brit's Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Cardamom Sunday Brunch Picket

In an effort to be more financially sustainable Cardamom, the restaurant located in the Walker, recently laid off hosts and servers and replaced them with a QR code system. Yikes. Meet in the Sculpture Garden. 11 a.m. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

Free Antifascist Yoga

9 a.m. every Sunday. Recovery Bike Shop, 2504 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Mounds Park Spring Cleanup

More info here. 10 a.m. to noon. Mounds Park Community Garden, 277 N. Cypress St., St. Paul.

BareBones Community Retreat

Featuring a potluck brunch, ancestor storytime, and a puppet slam. Find more info here. 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lake Hiawatha Recreation Center, 2701 E. 44th St., Minneapolis.

There Is Another Way

Followed by a filmmaker Q&A. RSVP here. 12:30 p.m. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Old St. Anthony Spring Market

Hosted by Minneapolis Craft Market. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Machine Shop, 300 Second St. SE, Minneapolis.

Fun 20 Pop-up Market

Jewelry, pottery, zines, comics, and more. Noon to 4 p.m. Odd Mart, 2520 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Sunday Open Mic

Family-friendly music and poetry welcome. Sign up at 4:45 p.m. 5-8 p.m. every Sunday. The Finnish Bistro Cafe & Coffee, 2264 Como Ave., St. Paul.

Switchyard

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Matt & Sarah

Singer-songwriter tunes. 3-6 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Clover and the Bee Promotional stll

Clover and the Bee

3 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

eleven degenerates

10:30 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Sounds of Schmidt Music Festival: Day 3

With Dan Rumsey, Sadie Maguire, and Skarlett Woods. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Bingo with Pete

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Karaoke with Ally

9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

SunDay FunDay

Lots of food trucks in a parking lot. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays through Apr. 19. Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church, 1669 Arcade St., St. Paul.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.