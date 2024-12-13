Freeloader Friday: 112 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, price be damned, click here.

Acrobatics at Minni Dazzle Fulton

FRIDAY

Minni Dazzle

Looking for Holidazzle? You’re about a week away. In the meantime, Fulton’s charming, Holidazzle-inspired mini-fest returns with four days of special events. That includes a daily local biz market, with booths selling things like candles, dog clothing, jewelry, and something called a “croffle” (a ​​croissant-waffle hybrid—intriguing!). Friday’s fun includes drag bingo and trapeze performances; Sunday’s party has holiday trivia. Add in local choirs, visits from Santa, and special limited release brews on tap, and you have yourself a full-blown fest. Free. 5-9 p.m. Fri.; 2-7 p.m. Sat.; 1-5 p.m. Sun. Fulton Taproom, 414 N. Sixth Ave., Minneapolis; visit fultonbeer.com for the full deets. Through Sunday —Jessica Armbruster

Yule Ball

This holiday celebration includes beers themed after the Triwizard Tournament Champions (it’s a Harry Potter thing), magical decor, music, and more. Costumes are encouraged. Noon to 10 p.m. Boom Island Brewing Co., 5959 Baker Rd., Minnetonka.

Ugly Sweater Weekend: Night 1

With tunes from Grunge Unplugged. 6-10 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Holiday CiderFest

Featuring nontraditional holiday tunes from Mississippi Valley Orchestra. 6-8:30 p.m. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis.

Throw Ho Ho Down

Watch folks compete for prizes for best latte art and hand grinder abilities. With cookie decorating, music, and Christmas movies on a projector. 6-9 p.m. Misfit Coffee, 207 Humboldt Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Holiday Festival

Featuring fun for kids, Black Santa, and local vendors. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Historic Coliseum Building, 2708 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Night of the Living Wage

Six Rogue Citizen artists will exhibit/sell 40 paintings each, all made within one-hour (aka a 40-hour work week). Art is name-your-price, but the minimum is $23 (aka the average hourly wage in the U.S.). 4-10 p.m. ALTR Gallery, 451 Taft St. NE, Minneapolis.

Femme & Fauna

Artwork by Jo Ann Hendricks and Ingrid Restemayer. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson, Wisconsin.

Pokin' beer. Fair State

Lit in the Lot: Parking Lot Party

A parking lot party? In winter?! Yep, and thanks to the bonfire it should be a pretty toasty one. This weekend, Fair State is hosting a two-day party on asphalt, not ice, filled with stuff to see and do. That includes a daily local makers’ pop-up with different sellers each day, s’mores, food from Que Tal Street Eats, and beer poking. Friday’s entertainment is from Fairly Luscious Cabaret, co-hosted by the Other Jeannie Retelle and Phoenix DeLaRosa while Saturday the space turns into a karaoke bar around 8 p.m. Free. 4-11 p.m. (maker event runs 5-8 p.m.) Fri.; 1-10 p.m. (makers 2-5 p.m.) Sat. Fair State Brewing Cooperative, 2506 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; find the complete schedule here. Through Saturday—Jessica Armbruster

Minneapolis Christkindl Market

No, you’re not at the Union Depot in St. Paul or Holidazzle in downtown Minneapolis. You’re in the North Loop, silly, and they have their own mega-Christmas market thing this year. Here 30 or so vendors will sell traditional holiday ornaments, wooden toys, nutcrackers, steins, felt dolls, hand-knit hats, beeswax candles, moss art, and more, with a weekly lineup of entertainment onstage, and Santa and Krampus stopping by most weekends. Food and hot drinks will be plentiful, including German brats and glühwein, Polish and French pastries, raclette, Turkish treats, and Nordic waffles on a stick. Free. 4-9 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sun. North Loop Green, 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis. Through December 22—Jessica Armbruster

Devil Dodger

With Mammoth Moth. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Absolutely Yours

With Real Numbers, True Lust. 9 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Poolboy

Threads Electric, Son/Boy, Poolboy

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Kina & Yuk (2023)

Two foxes cope with climate change. 6:10 p.m. RSVP (required) here. Alliance Française, 227 Colfax Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Matthew Hope

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Jack Knife & The Sharps

7-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

The Walker Brothers Band

7 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

Springboard's Last Minute Gifts Destiny Davison

HOLIDAY SHOPPING

Last Minute Gifts

Featuring 25+ local artists and makers. 6-9 p.m. Springboard for the Arts, 262 University Ave. W., St. Paul.

Vintage Market Popup

5-8 p.m. Arbeiter Brewing Co., 3038 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

2nd Annual Minneapolis Club Holiday Market

Shop local markers in a posh environment with mulled wine and cider available for purchase. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Minneapolis Club, 729 Second Ave. S., Minneapolis; RSVP here.

Olio Vintage Holiday Party

A vintage pop-up featuring party dresses and lingerie, plus drinks and snacks. 4-7 p.m. Olio Vintage, 21 Fifth St. NE, Minneapolis.

Winter Market

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Minnesota Indian Women’s Resource Center, 2300 15th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Indigenous Roots Cultural Arts Center

Native Market

Featuring a market as well as puppet shows, Indigenous authors, and family fun. 5-8 p.m. Indigenous Roots Cultural Arts Center, 788 E. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Holiday Open House and Grand Opening

Pottery in every shape and form. 4-8 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat. Midway Clay, 1708 University Ave., St. Paul.

Waniyetu Art Market

Dozens of vendors offering art, crafts, jewelry, beadwork, and more. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Hoċokata Ṫi: Cultural Center and Public Exhibit, 2300 Tiwahe Circle, Shakopee.

Raging Art On

Shop all kinds of rockin’ items from local artists. Free. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thu.-Sat. Gamut Gallery, 717 S. 10th St., Minneapolis. Through December 21

The Dayton's Holiday Market

This popular local shopping experience includes 100+ Minnesota brands and smaller makers. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mon. through Sat.; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun. The Dayton’s Project, 700 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. Through December 28

Holidays on Nicollet

Minneapolis Craft Market hosts this seasonal pop-up featuring 60+ vintage sellers and local makers. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tue.–Sun., plus Holidazzle hours (closed on Thanksgiving). IDS Center, 747 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. Through December 22

Textile Center's Holiday Gallery Shop Open House

Here’s a chance to shop local, with all kinds of local-made items including homegoods, decor, books, and more. 1-4 p.m. Fri., Nov. 1; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tue.-Sat. (7 p.m. Thu.). Textile Center, 3000 University Ave. SE, Minneapolis. Through December 24

Holiday Bake Sale Union Depot

SATURDAY

Holiday Bake Sale

Sugar freaks with insatiable sweet teeth, this event awaits you. While your friends feast on savory treats over at the European Christmas market, you can get your sugar fix at this super popular annual bake sale. Over 40 bakeries, cottage business owners, and local shops will be stopping by to sell tasty goods ranging from beautifully decorated sugar cookies to rustic The first 300 people in the door score a free tote bag and spoon, and you can also ride MetroTransit to the event for free when you download a pass here. Free. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Union Depot, 240 E. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul.—Jessica Armbruster

Hibernation Party

Featuring 12 limited-edition barrel-aged beers for sale, a raffle, and live music all day from Reese Glover, Atypical Daydream, and The Elements. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. OMNI Brewing Co., 9462 Deerwood Ln., Maple Grove.

Backyard Boombox’s Ugly Sweater Party 3

DJ tunes all day, including a special set from Know Good from Houston, Texas. 3 p.m. to midnight. Modist Brewing Co., 505 N. 3rd St., Minneapolis.

Ugly Sweater Weekend: Night 2

With tunes from When We Were Warped, pop-punk sound round trivia, and a sing-a-long featuring Manifest Content. 4:30-9 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Open Studios

Fourteen female visual artists take over the walls at the Wolf House. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wolf House, 3359 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis.

Fix-It Clinic

Bring your broken items and get help figuring out how to fix it. Noon to 4 p.m. Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave. S., Bloomington.

Christmas Alpaca Farm Open House

If you’re anything like us, most of your alpaca exposure comes via that Minnesota State Fair booth across the street from the Lee & Rose Warner Coliseum. But why shouldn't the ultra-cute species of South American camelid mammals get more year-round exposure? We’re guessing that’s the belief down at the ol’ Whispering Oaks alpaca farm, where this coming weekend you’ll get to mingle among the herd as its furry goofballs rock honest-to-god Santa hats. Folks, this is not a drill: alpacas in Santa hats! Attendees are welcome to take the beasts on a walk for $12, while more budget-conscious alpaca freaks can feed ‘em bags of snacks for just $1. And because commerce is as much the reason for the season as barnyard critters, Whispering Oaks will be selling alpaca-made merch—yarn, hats, mittens, socks—for the gift recipient on your list with truly everything. Free. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat. & Sun. Whispering Oaks Alpacas, 21851 Calmor Ave., Prior Lake; find more info here. Through Sunday—Jay Boller

Voltage Controller

3 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Del-Viles, Nathan Walker, Craig. Sensitive

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Wolves Of Hubbard

Wolves Of Hubbard EP-Release Show

Alt-rock. With Sun Patches, Ruben. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

The Bored

With The Deeper Kind. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Halfway to Flag Day Celebration

Doug Collins. With Charlie & Rob. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Everett Smithson

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Gus The Bard

7 p.m. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Mark Johnson

5:45 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Clover Club

7-9:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Open Mic Comedy

7:30-10 p.m. The Joint, 913 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Misfit Market

HOLIDAY SHOPPING

A Very Merry Misfit Market Series

Do some holiday shopping in the garage. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Misfit Coffee, 207 Humboldt Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Strange Times Holiday Market

Shop 60+ vendors offering unique, nontraditional treasures. Masks are required. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Acme Studios, 2635 28th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Alma Holiday Market

Pottery, art, dried florals, candles, and more. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Alma, 528 University Ave. SE, Minneapolis.

Casket Arts Holiday Market

Shop over 100 local artists over Casket’s three buildings. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Casket Arts Building, 681 17th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

9th RedHot Art Market

Artwork and handcrafted goods. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Chicago Avenue Fire Arts Center, 3749 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis.

California Building Holiday Market

The studios open up for a holiday-fueled sale. Noon to 6 p.m. California Building, 2205 California St. NE, Minneapolis.

Holiday Artists Market at Umbra Arts

Local art, crafts, and gifts created by talented vendors. Noon to 5 p.m. Umbra Arts, 710 W. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Arts at the Q.arma Building.

Gifting Q.arma

Another open studios party for all. Noon to 6 p.m. Q.arma Building, 1224 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis.

Forma Holiday Market

Ceramics, pottery, and boutique vintage finds. 3-7 p.m. Forma Clay, 812 W. 46th St., Minneapolis.

Makers, Bakers & Caffeinators

Shop 15 local potters. With baked treats and coffee from Five Watt. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Great River Gallery, 1163 Seventh St. W., St. Paul.

Jingle Giles Holiday Market

A local holiday pop-up market every weekend. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Earl Giles, 1325 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis. Through December 31

Tonkadale Maker's Market

Handmade goods. Noon to 4 p.m. Tonkadale Greenhouse, 3739 Tonkawood Rd., Minnetonka.

Holiday Art Market

Featuring live demos, handmade items, and more. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 8 W. 66th St., Richfield.

Hmong Holiday Arts and Craft Fair

With door prizes, letters to Santa, baked goods, clothing, toys, jewelry, winter hats/mittens/scarves, art prints, candles, home goods, bags, health and beauty and more. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eagan Community Center, 1501 Central Pkwy., St. Paul.

Holiday Market at Malcolm Yards

Two days of local artisans. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun. Malcolm Yards Market, 501 30th Ave. SE, Minneapolis; more info here.

The Black Market

The Black Market: BBIB Market

Shop clothing, beauty items, jewelry, food, and more from local BIPOC-owned businesses. Reserve a free ticket at theblackmarketmpls.com. 2-6:30 p.m. The Lab: Pilot Facility and Taproom, 767 N. Eustis St., Minneapolis.

Market Collective MN Makers Market

Shop from BIPOC and queer vendors and allies. 2-6 p.m. Falling Knife Brewing Co., 783 Harding St. NE, Minneapolis.

Nova Pop-up Holiday Market

Featuring 20+ vendors, music, food, and more. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. The Wilderness, 1010 W. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Wood From the Hood

Wood From the Hood Holiday Makers Market

With 35+ vendors selling crafts and edibles all made in Minnesota. With beer from Arbeiter and food trucks. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun. Wood From the Hood, 2616 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Nicollet Island Winter Market ➕➕➕

Featuring over 50 local vendors. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Nicollet Island Pavilion, 40 Power St., Minneapolis.

Holiday Market

With local vendors, festive brews, a hot coca bar, and beer poking. Noon to 6 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley. December 21

Print Shop Pop-Up Series

Yarborough Print Shop, Kuya Print Co., and Cool Trash team up for a weekly winter event featuring lots of screen printed goods, up- and recycled items, home goods, jewelry, and more each week. Noon to 6 p.m. Saturdays. Printo Shop, 900 W. 50th St., Minneapolis.

Annual Holiday Gift Gallery

Featuring work by more than 30 local artists, handcrafters, and authors. ArtReach St. Croix, 224 N. Fourth St., Stillwater. Through December 24

Nordic Village: Season 3

Shop for local-made holiday giftables sold via a tiny winter village designed by MartinPatrick 3. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Four Seasons Hotel Minneapolis, 245 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis. Through December 22

Bunside Market

Bunside Pop-up Market: Holiday Market

Shops from a crew of vintage sellers and creatives every weekend. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. 2756 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis. Through December 22

A Handmade Holiday Market

Minneapolis Craft Market hosts this weekly holiday market featuring local markers. Noon to 5 p.m. Sat. Brühaven Craft Co., 1368 LaSalle Ave., Minneapolis. Through December 22

Field + Festival Holiday Market

Minneapolis Craft Market hosts this weekly series featuring local artists, artisans, farmers, and more. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Wagner's Garden Center, 6024 Penn Ave. S., Minneapolis. Through December 22

TMORA’s Holiday Shop

The museum’s gift shop gets extra festive in time for the season. Opening day goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and runs through the holidays. The Museum of Russian Art, 5500 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis.

This and That

SUNDAY

Sunday with Santa

With cookie decorating, crafts, facepainting, and other fun for kids. Noon to 3 p.m. BlackStack Brewing, 755 Pryor Ave. N., St. Paul.

DayFunk: Day Time House Music Party–Records Only

With sets from DJ Focus, Dory Kahale, the Excavators, Lustyr, Haute Carl, and Nick Gunz. 2-8 p.m. Eat Street Crossing, 2819 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis.

Ugly Christmas Sweater Karaoke

9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Robert Wilkinson

3-5 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Switchyard

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

eleven degenerates

10:30 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Poppa Foster

Blues/ragtime/soul piano. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Slow Irish Session

7 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

HOLIDAY SHOPPING

This & That Makers Market

Featuring zines, ceramics, jams, clothing, and more. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. This & That, 2731 E. 25th St., Minneapolis.

Hewing Holiday Pop-up Market

Noon to 4 p.m. Hewing Hotel, 300 N. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

Indigenous Holiday Market

Featuring over 20 Native artists and makers selling tea, jewelry, jams, candles, herbal remedies, and more. Noon to 4 p.m. Indigenous Roots Cultural Arts Center, 788 E. Seventh St., St. Paul. December 8 and 15

North Loop’s Holiday Market

Hand crafted giftables. Noon to 4 p.m. Bricksworth Beer Co., 305 Fifth Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Vintage Market

Shop vintage on two floors. With coffee and DJ tunes. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Machine Shop, 300 Second St. SE, Minneapolis.

Witte Wonderland

A pop-up of local vendors, winter spectacle, an outdoor fire pit, and sauna sessions available to reserve. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. AudreyRose Vintage, 3508 Snelling Ave., Minneapolis.

