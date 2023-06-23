Freeloader Friday: 109 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, price be damned, click here.

FRIDAY

51th Annual Twin Cities Pride

As weird as this may sound, the best part of Twin Cities Pride is actually the crowds. That’s because, even when the weather is hot as hell, the people who come to this fest are so damn friendly and nice. At the park, you’ll find all kinds of stuff to do, including sporting events, live music, a beer garden, and food truck eats. The fest this year is spilling over into the MInneapolis Sculpture Garden across the street, and that includes Friday night’s (not free) Beer Dabbler. There’s no headline concert this year at the official Pride event, but with Taylor Swift at U.S. Bank Stadium this weekend that’s probably a wise move. If you can only make it to one event though, Sunday’s parade is always a good time (though be prepared: it’s super long!). For a full schedule of happenings, visit tcpride.org. Free. 6 to 9 p.m. Friday (Sculpture Garden only); 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

Pride Block Party

It’s back! Enjoy tunes, beer, and more in the BLB side lot. Acts include DJ Michel BE, Venus De Mars and All the Pretty Horses, Foxy Tann, LaLa Luziuos, Desiree Bouvier, Bad Karma, Epitome-No Question. 6-10 p.m. Bryant-Lake Bowl & Theater, 810 W. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Sober Pride Minnesota & Grilling the Park

Featuring experience sharing guided meditation, food, and more. Find info here. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday at Hennepin United Methodist Church, 511 Groveland Ave., Minneapolis; and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. in Loring Park during Pride.

Northeast Dog Parade

Feel free to join in or just enjoy the view from a nearby bar or restaurant. Parade participants meet at the park across from Riverplace at 5:30 p.m. The parade starts around 6 p.m., proceeding up and down Hennepin Avenue from 6-7 p.m., ending in the park with doggie pools for pups that need to cool off.

TC Jazz Fest

Twin Cities Jazz Fest

The Twin Cities Jazz Festival has been maintaining its annual St. Paul takeover since 1999. “It was meant to do something different,” says co-founder Steve Heckler, who’s retiring after this year. “I expected 300 people would show up to sell CDs and promote jazz, and thousands showed up—at least 3,000!” Nowadays, the fest draws upwards of 40,000 people over three days to its hub stages at Mears Park and satellite venues across the city, Heckler reports. Run as a nonprofit, the free Twin Cities Jazz Fest has lured talents like Curtis Fuller, McCoy Tyner, Chick Corea, and Grace Kelly over the years. (Heckler, a true jazz-head, becomes audibly overwhelmed when asked to choose favorites.) Artists are contractually obligated to participate in clinics with young musicians, adding to the community-first vibe that attracts hundreds of volunteers each year. For this year’s 25th anniversary installment, headliners include: Cuban saxophone great Paquito D'Rivera and the Dizzy Gillespie Afro-Latin Experience, NYC composer/multi-instrumentalist/vocalist Camille Thurman and the Darrell Green Quartet, eight-time Grammy winner Christian McBride, local powerhouses Davina & the Vagabonds, and adoptive local/Pitbull tourmate Lucia Sarmiento. Free. Friday and Saturday; find the full schedule here.—Jay Boller

Eras Weekend

Enjoy Taylor Swift-themed karaoke from 7 to 10 p.m. with live backing band A Little Too Short to Be Stormtroopers. Wild Witchery Co. will be setting up shop to offer “forever bracelets” for purchase (think tiny gold bracelets with no clasps for removal), and there will also be friendship bracelet making and, if you request your drink to be “nice,” they’ll mix in some edible glitter to make it extra sparkly. Inbound BrewCo., 701 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

Gracie Abrams

See her before she warms up the T-Swift crowd. 3:45 p.m. Electric Fetus, 2000 S. Fourth Ave., Minneapolis.

Taylor Swift Trivia Mafia

Yep, this is an all Tay-Tay trivia night. Sign up is free! 6:30 p.m. AxeBridge Wine Company, 411 Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

Tailgate T-Swift

Taylor Swift bangers, baybee! Plus drink specials, pop-up trivia moments with prizes, and more. 3 p.m. Fulton Taproom, 414 Sixth Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Taylor Swift Workout Session

Featuring two free Taylor-fueled classes, plus Number 12 Cider sampling. RSVP here. Free. 11 a.m. and noon. Basecamp Fitness, 156 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

"Embodied Material"

Embodied Material

Group show reflects each artists’ research and exploration into the cross-section of queer and textile theory. 6-8 p.m. Fresh Eye Gallery, 4238 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis.

Franky & P.a.m.

A closing reception featuring portraits made in tandem by husband-and-wife artists Frank and Pamela Gaard. 5-9 p.m. Corner Store Gallery, 501 22nd Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Open Mic Night at the Market

Family-friendly music, comedy, and spoken word. 6-8 p.m. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Real Late Nites with Zaq Baker and Conor Lee

Indie lounge music. 6 p.m. 11 Wells Spirits, 704 Minnehaha Ave. E., St. Paul.

The Dreamrunners

Tom Petty tunes on the patio. 7-10 p.m. 612 Brew, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Katy Tessman and the Turnbuckles

Roots. 7-8:30 p.m. Minnehaha Falls Bandshell, 4801 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

MN Sinfonia

A classical pops for the kids concert. 7:30-9 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis.

42: Jackie Robinson

At dusk. Bottineau Park, 2000 NE 2nd St., Minneapolis.

Deep Fakes, Dashed, Dino Panda

21+. 10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

The Collaboratory 4th Fridays

Hosted by Carnage The Executioner and DJ Piecemeal, with Virtual CH, Biig Miic, Amanda Grace, Reconsiderate. 8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Sip and Shop

Shop sustainable items while sipping beer, wine, and/or NA bevvies. 4-7 p.m. 945 NE Broadway St., Minneapolis.

Wayzata Art Experience

Wayzata Art Experience 2023

Featuring 150 juried artists from across the country, 15 food trucks, a food artisan market, an activity zone for families and kids, a beer and wine garden, free sailboat rides, and live music all weekend long. Find maps and more details at WayzataArtExperience.com for details. 4-8 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Lake Street, from Superior to just past Berry, Wayzata.

Much Ado About Nothing

Classical Actor’s Ensemble is heading back to the parks this summer to bring free Shakespeare to the unwashed masses, as it was originally intended. This year’s production is Much Ado About Nothing, a 1600’s romcom that pulls out all the greatest hits: mistaken identities, unwanted flirtations, masquerade shenanigans, raging small town gossip, and, ultimately, love. Sorry to spoil it for you, but we all know these things usually end in marriage (if it’s a comedy) or mass death (if it’s a tragedy). The plot: A group of rowdy soldiers end up in a small Sicilian town. Will the evil Don John succeed at cockblocking? Find the list of dates and locations at classicalactorsensemble.org. All shows start at 7 p.m. This weekend’s locations: Harriet Island (110 Harriet Island Rd., St. Paul) on Friday; Lake of the Isles (2500 Lake of the Isles Pkwy. E., Minneapolis) on Saturday; and Cedar Lake East Beach (2000 S. Uptown Ave., Minneapolis) on Sunday.—Jessica Armbruster

Friday Art-Making in the Garden Summer 2023

Art-making fun for kids four and up. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays through August 25. Minneapolis Sculpture Garden, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

Twiggy!

Twiggy the Waterskiing Squirrel

Is this cute? IDK, man. Shows are at noon, 2 p.m., and 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Mall of America, Huntington Bank Rotunda.

Warehouse District Live

Enjoy a closed-off street open to pedestrians, with food trucks, tables and seating, activities, and added restrooms every Friday through Saturday through Halloween. Find more info on the official website, but in general events start around 7 p.m., with the street closed from 9 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Sunday. First Avenue North, between Fifth and Sixth streets, Minneapolis.

The Get Up, Stand Up Comedy Open Mic

Sign up at 6 p.m. 21+. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Mortimers, 2001 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

Farmers Markets

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Possibly the city’s largest and most popular market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily, EBT hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thu.-Sun. June through Oct. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Minnehaha Regional Park

4-8 p.m. Fridays through August. 4801 S. Minnehaha Dr., Minneapolis; more info here.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Water Works

This market showcases Indigenous artists. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays through August. Water Works, 425 West River Parkway, Minneapolis; more info here.

Signal Hills Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fridays through October 27. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

St. Thomas More Friday Farmers Market

1:15-5:30 p.m. Fridays through August 25. 1079 Summit Ave, St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

West Broadway Farmers Market

Featuring local foods, arts, and community development, promoting healthy food access for North Minneapolis, with fresh produce, artisanal goods, grab-and-go eats, and locally grown plants. 3 to 9 p.m. Fridays, starting June 16. The Plaza @ the Capri, 2027 W. Broadway Ave. N. (Broadway and Oliver Street), Minneapolis; appetiteforchangemn.org/wbfm.

Slow Roll for Sickle Cell

SATURDAY

Slow Roll for Sickle Cell

A community bike ride and family celebration led by the Sickle Foundation of Minnesota and Slow Roll/Melanin In Motion ending with a group meal at the Trailhead. Text 612-875-7803 if you need to borrow a bike. 9 a.m. to noon. 1221 Theodore Wirth Pkwy, Minneapolis.

RUSH Golden Ale Launch Party

Featuring a new brew inspired by RUSH, the band. With RUSH tunes, RUSH trivia with Trivia Mafia, pinball, food and drink specials, merch giveaways. Noon to 8 p.m. Fulton Taproom, 414 6th Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Family Fun Ride to the Jamboree

Meet at the shop for a pretty flat, fully paved, 4-mile ride to the Columbia Heights jamboree carnival. 12:45 p.m. Behind Bars Bicycle Shop, 208 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Taylor Swift Themed Karaoke

Featuring a Taylor Swift-inspired cocktail menu, $4 drink specials, and Swifties on the mic. 8:30-11:30 p.m. Stanley's Northeast Bar Room, 2500 University Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Eras Weekend

Taylor tunes from DJ Omaur Bliss, plus friendship bracelet making and glitter beer. Free. 7 to 10 p.m. Inbound BrewCo., 701 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

Workout With Pride (& T-Swift)

Enjoy free workouts with rainbows, queer vibes, and T-Swift tunes. 8 and 9 a.m. SOTA Fitness, 2837 Hedberg Dr., Minnetonka.

Palace Par-Tay

This is both a pre- and post-show party, but also you can just stay the whole damn time if you’re ticketless like me. Dubbed as a day of “Taylor Swift everything,” NE Palace is going to have a special themed menu, as well as tunes, dancing, games, photo-opts, freebies, and more until bar close. 2 p.m. NE Palace, 2500 Fourth St. NE, Minneapolis.

We Are Starborne

Back Alley Sale

Featuring witch-practical items, tarot and crystal swaps, mini feng shui readings, and a variety of vendors. Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. We the Starborne, 593 Hamline Ave. N., St. Paul.

Longfellow Neighborhood Garage Sale

Another weekend, another neighborhood garage sale bonanza. Find maps and more details at longfellow.org. Saturday-Sunday.

Team Trans TC Pride Hockey Game

Admission is free, but there is a $10 suggested donation. 4-7 p.m. `Parade Ice Garden North Rink, 600 Kenwood Parkway, Minneapolis.

MüLLET, Memory Deluxe, Erik’s Iridescent Tent

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

DanceCo Summer Shows

DanceCo returns to the stage this summer with free, interactive, family-friendly outdoor performances. 10 and 11:30 a.m. Springboard for the Arts, 262 University Ave W., St. Paul.

Jurassic World Dominion

Dusk. Lyndale Farmstead Park, 3900 South Bryant Ave., Minneapolis.

Tattoo Addiction Grand Opening

Featuring free tacos for the first 50 people and $50 tatts. Noon to 8 p.m. 2609 Aldrich Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Jil Evans

Jil Evans: Light Tales

6-8 p.m. Kolman & Reeb Gallery, Studio 395, Northrup King Building,1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Ben Cook-Feltz

Singer-songwriter tunes. 1 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Medium Zach

With O-D. 6 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Blood Driver, Lovely Dark, Full Catholic, Super Flasher

8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Joyce Lyon

Cooper’s Pond: Recent Reflections

An installation of large-scale oil stick on paper drawings by Joyce Lyon. 3-5 p.m. Form + Content Gallery, 201 N. Second St., Minneapolis.

Vintage + Makers Pride Market

Juniper Lou Markets presents 10 vendors outdoors. Some proceeds will be donated to the Trans Youth Equality Foundation.10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pryes Brewing, 1401 W. River Rd. N., Minneapolis.

Artjuice Pride

A makers market featuring local queer artists. With live music and drink deals. 3-10 p.m. 11 Wells Spirits, 704 Minnehaha Ave. E., St. Paul.

Artjuice Pride Market

Yep, this one too! Shop local makers, enjoy live music including St. Paul’s School of Rock, and more. Noon to 8 p.m. Keg & Case, 928 Seventh St. W., St. Paul.

Yoga at Gold Medal

Yoga in Gold Medal Park

Free yoga each weekend in the park. 9-10 a.m. Gold Medal Park, Second Street and 11th Avenue South, Minneapolis.

International Yoga Day

Featuring three live yoga classes taught by Studio 9-to-5 instructors: yoga for everybody at 9 a.m., yoga sculpt at 10:30 a.m., and yoga with your dog at noon. Bring water and a mat. With heath-inspired vendors, free iced coffee from Lowertown Bike Shop Coffee Station, and prizes. 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Soul Food Festival Pop Up Market

4-8 p.m. Farmers Market Annex of Minneapolis, 200 East Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Machinery Hill

5-7 p.m. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis.

Zoë Says Go

With special guest Philip Simondet of the Tire Fires. 7-10 p.m. 612 Brew, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Market Collective MN Makers Market



Shop from BIPOC and queer vendors and allies. 1-6 p.m. Indeed Brewing, 711 NE 15th Ave., Minneapolis.

Personal Safety Workshop

North Loop Neighborhood Association hosts this workshop and talk with MPD 1st Precinct Crime Prevention Specialist Renee Allen and Gail Boxrud and Dante Pastrano from Krav Maga. You can RSVP via eventbrite.com. 10 a.m. Target Field Station, 1 Twins Way, Minneapolis.

Kids Yoga with Miss Lydia

In English and Spanish. 10:30 a.m. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Food Truck Fest in Hopkins

MN Food Truck Festival: Hopkins

Featuring over 50 food trucks, live entertainment, prizes and freebies, craft beer, and more. Find info at mnfoodtruckfestival.com. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. 902 Mainstreet, Hopkins.

2023 Arts Festival

With food trucks, performances, activities, and art. 1-4 p.m. Brooklyn Park Library/Plaza Park, West Broadway Avenue and 85th Avenue North, Brooklyn Park.

29th Annual Eagan Art Festival

Featuring juried art, food vendors, live music and entertainment, and more. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Find more details at eaganartfestival.org. 1501 Central Pkwy., Eagan.

Manitou Days Artisan and Vendor Fair

Featuring 70+ artisans, hand crafters, makers, vendors, and boutiques, plus food trucks. More details at sunriseeventsandcraftshows.com. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. West Park, 2350 11th St., White Bear Lake.

Cars and Caves

See cool retro, rare, refurbished, and specialty cars. This month’s installment is all about cars 25 years and older. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Chanhassen AutoPlex, 1740 Motorplex Court, Chanhassen.

Adoption Event

Meet adoptable dogs from Healing Hearts Rescue. 1-3 p.m. Surly Brewing Co. Festival Field, 520 Malcolm Ave. SE, Minneapolis.

Farmers’ Markets

Apple Valley Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October 29. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Burnsville Saturday Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October 28. 200 Burnsville Pkwy. W., Burnsville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Fulton Farmers Market

Traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through October 28. 4901 Chowen Ave. S., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Lakeview Terrace Farmers Market

Formerly known as the Camden Farmers Market, this small market has teamed up with Robbinsdale to offer fresh produce and artisanal goods plus free fitness classes, chef cook-offs, and more. 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through September 23. Find it on the northeast corner of Bottineau Blvd. (CR 81) and Lakeland Avenue in Robbinsdale, across from HyVee; thenewmpls.info/farmersmarket.

Lakeville Saturday Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through September 23. Lakeville Area Arts Center, 20965 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lowertown Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays. Through Nov. 19. 290 5th St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct.; 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, through Oct. 2225 East Lake St., Minneapolis; facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.

Mill City Farmers Market

Long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park, featuring local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays year round. 750 2nd St. S., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Northeast Farmers Market

Seasonal market featuring food vendors, local produce, and artisanal goods. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 14. St. Boniface Church parking lot, 629 2nd St. NE (corner of University and Seventh Ave. NE), Minneapolis; northeastmarket.org.

TC Pride Parade

SUNDAY

Twin Cities Pride Parade

Bring water and sunscreen; this one lasts a while. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The parade starts at Third and Hennepin in downtown Minneapolis, then proceeds down Hennepin to Spruce. Find more details via the map.

Pride Used-Book Sale at Quatrefoil Library

Queer literature, used books, DVDs, and more. Noon to 6 p.m. Quatrefoil Library, 1220 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Fat Beach Day

Cake Plus Size Resale’s Fat Beach Days are back in 2023! There are two meetups planned at Nokomis this year—the first is this one, on June 25, with another to follow on August 13. Same vibes as last year: Expect a casual, low-key hang, no formal RSVP or ticket necessary. BYO everything, from snacks to sunscreen, and get ready to hang out with Cake’s staff and a whole bunch of fat babes while soaking up some sun or cooling off in the shade. (Cake is also bringing back the Fat Splash pool parties this year; find more info on those slightly less low-key swimming sessions here.) Free. 1-4 p.m. Lake Nokomis Main Beach, 5001 Lake Nokomis Pkwy. W., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Thai Sunday Markets

Featuring Thai street foods and desserts, Thai souvenirs, local vendors, lawn games, and more. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 25, July 23, and August 13. Wat Promwachirayan, 2544 Hwy. 100 S., St. Louis Park.

Meat Raffle and Beer Bingo

Free to play for meat and beer. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

MPLS Craft Market

Minneapolis Craft Markets

Featuring dozens of local makers. Noon to 5 p.m. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis.

DJ ShortScoff: Day Party

12:30-3:30 p.m. AxeBridge Wine Company, 411 Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

Anda Flamenco

2-3:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.

Ecuador Manta

5:30-7 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.

Music Mayhem

Pub trivia, except with music. 6-8 p.m. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis.

Artjuice Pride Makers Market

And another one! Noon to 8 p.m. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Craft Market

Featuring 50+ Minnesota makers. Noon to 5 p.m. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis.

Pat Donohue

3 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

The Cigarden Summer Takeover: Day Party Series

Smoking and shopping outside in the garden with Allure Cigars. 3-7 p.m. Graze Provisions + Libations, 520 N. Fourth St., Minneapolis.

Squirrel Chess Club

Bring a board and your chess friends. 5 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Varsity Gaymes

Weekly event features spots on TVs, beer pong, and other bar games. 2 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 NE Central Ave., Minneapolis.

FARMERS MARKETS

Inver Grove Heights Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 8. 8055 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Kingfield Farmers Market

Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods in a new location this year at MLK Park. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 29. MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring ethical meats, baked goods, ready-to-eat items, locally grown veggies and fruits, and live music. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 29. Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Lake Harriet

2:30-6:30 p.m. Sundays by the bandshell. Lake Harriet, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis; more info here.

Savage Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 29. 4800 W. 123rd St., Savage; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Woodbury Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 29. 8595 Central Park Place, Woodbury; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.