Freeloader Friday: 108 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, price be damned, click here.

FRIDAY

Gasthof’s Oktoberfest

Fall isn’t just about leaf peepin’, sending kids back to school, and college football, it’s also Oktoberfest season, where we drink beer in parking lots and wait for snow. For the next two weeks, Gasthof’s and Fulton are teaming up for one such party. There will be beer: In addition to special varieties from Fulton there will also be classic German brews like Paulaner and Hacker-Pschorr on tap. Bring a stein if you have one, or buy one at the event; all beer will be consumed via the old-school earthenware. Food and entertainment will be decidedly traditional as well, and included brats, pretzels, Polish tunes, lawn games, and more. Free. 4-10 p.m. Fridays; 2-10 p.m. Saturdays. Fulton Brewing Production Site, 2540 Second St. NE Minneapolis. Through September 30—Jessica Armbruster

Costume Sale

Shop or just check out items from Turandot, Carmen, Rinaldo, and and other MN Opera productions. 2:30-5 p.m. Fri.; 8 a.m. to noon Sat. MN Opera Center, 620 N. First St., Minneapolis.

Oktoberfest at Wild Minds

Featuring three festival beer releases, food trucks, a movie night on Fri. at 7 p.m., and live music from The Roe Family Singers and Jeff Ray & The Stakes 2-8 p.m. on Sat. Wild Minds Ale, 6031 Pillsbury Ave., Minneapolis.

Silver Fern Grand Opening Reception

Featuring a ribbon cutting, tours of the space, and a sneak peek at the menu. 3-4 p.m. Silver Fern, 114 Hennepin Ave. E., Minneapolis.

Shakopee Food Truck Festival

Featuring over 40 food trucks, historic games, live music, and 20 vendors. 4-9 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sat. The Landing - Minnesota River Heritage Park, 2187 County Rd. 101, Shakopee.

Liz Carlson Tomczak

Luna: Opening Reception

Seven artists create works inspired by the moon and its cycles. 5-8 p.m.; gallery talk at 6 p.m. Historic Thorp Building, 1618 Central Avenue NE #137, Minneapolis.

Bad Ideas Improv Night

Hosted by Asteroid Improv. A free improv jam, followed by the monthly Gothess dance party

6-8:30 p.m. Mortimer’s, 2001 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Grunge Unplugged

Tunes from the ‘90s. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Alloy Brewing Company, 2700 Coon Rapids Blvd. NW, Coon Rapids.

Good Burger

Outdoor movie screening at 7 p.m. 705 Seventh St. E., St. Paul.

Bruce Berniece

Classic tunes in guitar and piano. 7:30 p.m. Wicked Wort Brewing Co., 4265 W. Broadway Ave., Robbinsdale.

The Northerly Gales

Irish rock. 8 p.m. Kieran’s Irish Pub, 85 N. 6th St., Minneapolis.

The Hyde Brothers

Blues and rock tunes. 9 p.m. Outtakes Bar & Grill, 2733 Winnetka Ave. N., New Hope.

Paintallica

Make Believe in Yourself

Featuring art by Paintallica and tunes from Francis Gumm. 6-10 p.m. NE Sculpture, Casket Arts Building, 1720 NE Madison St., Minneapolis.

TC Art Week: Happy Hour

Peruse Midway’s most recent library acquisitions and sample some N/A beverages from Marigold. 5-7 p.m. Midway Contemporary Art, 201 Sixth St. SE, Minneapolis.

TC Art Week: Single File

Artist Andy Graydon leads an artist’s talk with Mark Schoening about Schoening’s solo exhibition. 6 p.m. TOA, 655 19th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Mark Schoening Rob Sherer

TC Art Week: Artists in Conversation

Join artists Za'Nia Coleman and Yasmin Yassin as they discuss their concurrent exhibitions in Public Functionary's galleries. 7 p.m. Public Functionary, 1500 Jackson St. NE Studio 144 & 247, Minneapolis.

TC Art Week: Lurkers

View Lee Noble's solo exhibition and enjoy a live performance by the artist. Register here. 8 p.m. Dreamsong, 1237 4th St. NE, Minneapolis.

Sociable Cider Werks 10th Anniversary Celebration

It all started with two guys, Jim Watkins and Wade Thompson, making cider in Watkins’s girlfriend’s (now wife’s) apartment garage. Ten years later, Sociable Cider Werks is sold in stores as well as their northeast taproom. This week, they’ll be celebrating a decade with tons of events. Things actually kick off on Wednesday with a super-sold out dinner with Yia Vang, whose Union Hmong Kitchen got its start in the cidery’s food trailer. Thursday night is all about trivia, with lots of prizes to be won. Stop by Friday after work for a night market featuring makers and vintage sellers, vegan eats from Francis Burger, and DJ tunes. On Saturday, old favorites like Spoke Wench and Pinch Flat will be revived with special keg tappings every two hours, and the day's music lineup will include Gully Boys, Cactus Blossoms, Eleganza, and others (tickets are $10 to drink). Finally, Sunday kicks it with a bingo brunch in the morning followed by dog- and family-friendly fun at the Canine Carnival with pup vendors and a bounce house. You can find the full schedule of shenanigans online. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis. Through Sunday–Jessica Armbruster

Larissa Loden Fall Garage Sale

It’s a makers’ party with WAAM Industries and Everyday Ejiji teaming up for a good ol’ garage sale. 5-7 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sun. Larissa Loden HQ, 2032 Marshall Ave., St. Paul.

Matt Caflisch

With The What-Have-Yous. 8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

The Sparks, Ira Haze and the Strays, Eli Gardiner

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

United Goods 20th Birthday Bash

Shop vintage and modern home goods from local maker Christy Johnson. With items for sale, cocktails, and more. 6-8 p.m. The Mustache Cat, 500 Lexington Pkwy. S., St. Paul.

MN Awesome Clearance Event

Shop super cheap t-shirts and hoodies priced $1-$20. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Minnesota Awesome, 5250 W. 73rd St., Edina.

Warehouse District Live

Enjoy a closed-off street open to pedestrians, with food trucks, tables and seating, activities, and added restrooms every Friday through Saturday through Halloween. Find more info on the official website, but in general events start around 7 p.m., with the street closed from 9 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Sunday. First Avenue North, between Fifth and Sixth streets, Minneapolis.

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

Farmers Markets

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Possibly the city’s largest and most popular market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily, EBT hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thu.-Sun. June through Oct. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Signal Hills Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fridays through October 27. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

West Broadway Farmers Market

Featuring local foods, arts, and community development, promoting healthy food access for North Minneapolis, with fresh produce, artisanal goods, grab-and-go eats, and locally grown plants. 3 to 9 p.m. Fridays, through Oct. 6. The Plaza @ the Capri, 2027 W. Broadway Ave. N. (Broadway and Oliver Street), Minneapolis; appetiteforchangemn.org/wbfm.

Co-optoberfest

SATURDAY

Co-optoberfest

Featuring a festbier, new beer releases, food from Aki’s and The Angry Line Cook, stein hoisting competitions (with prizes!), an interactive photo op, and more. Noon to 11 p.m. Fair State Brewing Cooperative, 2506 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

The State of Comics: Jim Keefe

Minnesota cartoonist Jim Keefe (Sally Forth, Flash Gordon) discusses his process and how Charles Schultz influenced and inspired his work. RSVP here. 2 p.m. Minnesota History Center, 345 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul.

Commemorative Ride for Bicycling Leader Bill Dooley

Hennepin History Museum and the Major Taylor Bicycling Club of Minnesota host a commemorative bike ride to honor the legacy of the club’s late member, Bill Dooley. Registration is required; you can do that here. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hennepin History Museum, 2303 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis.

4th Suicide Prevention & Awareness Event

Featuring interactive activities, family fun, live tunes, a beer garden, resources, and more for good causes. Find more info here. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. St. Louis Park, Rec Center ROC, 3700 Monterey Dr., St. Louis Park.

Slow Roll Ride

Slow Roll Ride

An easy going bicycle tour of some notable spots in the Southside community's development history hosted by The Cultural Wellness Center and Whittier Alliance. Email kaley@whittieralliance.org if you need to borrow a bike. 10 a.m. to noon. 2810 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis.

Midway Peace Park Fall Fun

With inflatables, art, sambusas, tea, and more. Noon to 4 p.m. 416 N. Griggs St., St. Paul.

Arbeiter Oktoberfest

Featuring a dog photo booth, dog swag, and a Dogtoberfest Bier for pups; stein holding contests; lawn games; food trucks; live music; and more. Noon to 10 p.m. Arbeiter Brewing Co., 3038 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Rob Stokes, One-Rob Band (Recording Rob's Not Dead 35)

Noon to 3:30 p.m. Barely Brothers Records, 783 Raymond Ave., St. Paul.

Oktoberfest 2023

Featuring special brews, food trucks, stein holding competitions, Raptorschlagen, tunes from Twin Cities Brass Band, and Lucky Strains THC/NA products. Noon. Lakes & Legends, 1368 Lasalle Ave., Minneapolis.

Before Chicago Avenue: A Celebration of Native Artists

Z Puppets Rosenschnoz and friends celebrate with a dance party, film screenings, puppet making, and more. 1-4 p.m. 41st & Chicago Ave, Minneapolis.

Fall Fest

Featuring tunes from DJ Michel.Be, roller skating performances, artist-led activities and performances,interactive pottery demonstrations, art activities, zine-making, kids’ fun, and more. 1-5 p.m. Springboard for the Arts, 262 University Ave. W., St. Paul.

Northtoberfest

Featuring kids crafts, hot dog eating and stein holding contests, beer, and more. 4-10 p.m. NorthStar Tavern, 5101 98th St. W., Bloomington.

Satur-Graze

Tunes from DJ A-Quil. 4-8 p.m. Graze Provisions and Libations, 520 N. Fourth St, Minneapolis.

Turbo Pastel

Country, folk, Americana tunes. 6 p.m. Urban Growler, 2325 Endicott St., St. Paul.

Defunk and Sego

Tunes. 6 p.m. Pryes Brewing, 1401 West River Rd. N., Minneapolis.

JazZen

9-11 p.m. Guavas Cuban Cafe, 5607 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis.

MN Plus-Size Clothing Swap and Trade

Swap your gently used plus-size clothing (sizes 14/XL - 32/5X). Halloween costumes welcome too! 2-5 p.m. Open Book, 1011 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

Favourite Girl, Katy Vernon

Rock tunes. Proceeds will benefit @FootholdTwinCities. 2 p.m. Hifi Hair and Records, 1637 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Community Candlelight Vigil

Celebrate loved ones lost. 6:30-8:30 p.m. 1340 Como Ave., St. Paul.

Cars and Caves

See cool retro, rare, refurbished, and specialty cars. This month’s installment is all about cars 25 years and older. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Chanhassen AutoPlex, 1740 Motorplex Court, Chanhassen.

Korean Culture Festival

Featuring K-pop dance performances by MKDC, Minnesota Korean Dance Company, Taekwondo demonstrations, along with traditional dance and instrumental performances. 1-5 p.m. Mall of America.

TC Art Week: Popovers and Poetry

Featuring local poet Sun Yung Shin and Rain Taxi editor Eric Lorberer. 10 a.m. Rosalux Gallery, 315 W. 48th St., Minneapolis.

TC Art Week: Arts Walkthrough

Join Leslie Hammons and artist Justin Newhall for a tour of “Funispace.” 10 a.m. to noon. Weinstein Hammons, 908 W. 46th St., Minneapolis.

TC Art Week: Found Intervention

A group gallery opening and reception. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Night Club, 4025 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis.

TC Art Week: Peterson’s Pancakes

Enjoy pancakes and view Lukas Geronimas’s exhibition “Variety Garden.” Noon to 2 p.m. David Petersen Gallery, 4116 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis.

TC Art Week: Patch Printing and Popcorn

View Fidencio Fifield-Perez's exhibition “On Looking,” print patches, and eat popcorn. What more could you want on a Saturday afternoon? Noon to 4 p.m. Highpoint Center for Printmaking, 912 W. Lake St., Minneapolis.

TC Art Week: Re-Stasis

Sam Hoolihan and John Marks present a performative installation. 1-3 p.m. Mirror Lab, 3400 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis.

"Mouth-Space"

TC Art Week: Mouth-Space

Featuring a walkthrough of Sophia Chai's exhibition plus a dance performance by HIJACK. 3 p.m. Hair and Nails, 2222 1/2 E. 35th St., Minneapolis.

TC Art Week: Kristina Johnson

Check out artwork for “I’m as old as my tongue and a little older than my teeth.” 3-5 p.m. Waiting Room, 1900 Columbus Ave., Minneapolis.

TC Art Week: Paper as subject and media

A workshop with Fidencio Fifield-Perez. Register here. 5-8 p.m. Highpoint Center for Printmaking, 912 W. Lake St., Minneapolis.

TC Art Week: Open House

Meet and check out work by new residents. 6-8 p.m. Second Shift, 1128 Payne Ave., St. Paul.

Fall Booya Fest

Writing for City Pages a handful of years ago, Sarah Brumble tried to track down the origins, history, and regional specificities of the elusive booya. “It’s not real booya unless it’s being cooked over an open flame, outdoors, while, ideally, being stirred by a canoe paddle,” one friend’s father told her. “Ohhh, yeah. Awful stuff. It’s kinda like stone soup,” added another. “My grandpa used to make my dad eat booya when he was growing up to [air-quoting] ‘make him like lutefisk more.’” Now, maybe that doesn’t sound like a ringing endorsement of this distinctly Upper Midwest creation, but we believe Bent Brewstillery’s booya—made with smoked pulled pork, smoked chicken, and Andouille sausage for a bit of Southern flare—will be worth tracking down. Plus, at this celebration of the return of chillier weather, they’ll also have some spicy cocktails to help warm ya up. Free. Noon to close. Bent Brewstillery, 1744 Terrace Dr., Roseville; more info here.—Em Cassel

Deep Dark Lake, Loadie,God Came From Space

10 p.m. to 1 a.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

The Sunny Era, The Harry’s, Robin Kyle (of Valet)

1 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Crescent Moon + Big Trouble

3 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Story Night, Hyooman, The Humble Cheaters

9 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Minneapolis Craft Market: Fremont Ave Makers Market

Noon to 5 p.m. La Doña Cervecería, 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Market Collective MN Makers Market

Shop from BIPOC and queer vendors and allies. Noon to 4 p.m. Bad Weather Brewing, 711 NE 15th Ave., Minneapolis.

Nine Lives Grand Opening

Vintage. Featuring champagne, snacks, and tunes. 4-8 p.m. Center for Lost Objects, 957 7th St. W., St. Paul.

Farmers Markets

Apple Valley Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October 29. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Burnsville Saturday Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October 28. 200 Burnsville Pkwy. W., Burnsville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Fulton Farmers Market

Traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through October 28. 4901 Chowen Ave. S., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Lowertown Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays. Through Nov. 19. 290 5th St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct.; 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, through Oct. 2225 East Lake St., Minneapolis; facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.

Mill City Farmers Market

Long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park, featuring local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays year round. 750 2nd St. S., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Northeast Farmers Market

Seasonal market featuring food vendors, local produce, and artisanal goods. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 14. St. Boniface Church parking lot, 629 2nd St. NE (corner of University and Seventh Ave. NE), Minneapolis; northeastmarket.org.

It's Halloween season, baybeeee! Barktoberfest at Inbound BrewCo

SUNDAY

Barktoberfest

If you’re of the mind that dogs don’t belong at brewery taprooms, you’re gonna wanna stay far, far away from the adorable festivities at Inbound today. The seventh-annual Barktoberfest invites two- and four-legged patrons to paw-take in an autumnal photo booth, shop pet-friendly vendors, and participate in a pup costume contest. They’ll also have live music from the Twin Cities Brass Band, and, of course, beers! Just don’t forget your non-retractable leash, and please… no non-canine pets at this party. It’s called Barktoberfest, people. Free. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Inbound BrewCo, 701 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis; more info here.—Em Cassel

The Mill City Reading Series

Presented by the U of M MFA in Creative Writing. 5 p.m. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis.

MARKETober Bier Fest

Featuring special samplings from 16 different breweries, brats, pretzels, games, and prizes. 1-5 p.m. Malcolm Yards Market, 501 30th Ave. SE, Minneapolis.

TC Art Week: Breakfast

Meet the new artists in residence. 10 a.m. to noon. Second Shift, 1128 Payne Ave., St. Paul.

TC Art Week: Gallery Walkthrough

Explore the group exhibition “Insurgent Ecologies: Hotter than July.” 2 p.m. Law Warschaw, 130 S. Macalester St., St. Paul.

TC Art Week: Revealing Threads

Tia Keobounpheng discusses her career and exhibition. 2 p.m. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis.

TC Art Week: “Rumble in the Twins: Love Conquers All”

Opening exhibition of work by Gabrielle K. Brown and Nathan Hollis. 3-5 p.m. Night Club, 340 Wabasha St. N., St. Paul.

TC Art Week: Backyard BBQ

Celebrate the end of Twin Cities Art Week. 3-5 p.m. Register here. Dreamsong, 1237 Fourth St. NE, Minneapolis.

Corpse Reviver

3-5 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Brass Messengers

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Early Show

1 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Cars and Coffee

Gaze upon cool cars are the break of dawn. 8-11:30 a.m. Keg and Case Market, 928 Seventh St. W., St. Paul.

Sunday Market

Shop this weekly farmer/cottage food and artisan market through Oct. 15. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dancing Bear Chocolate, 4367 N. Thomas Ave., Minneapolis.

Varsity Gaymes

Weekly event features spots on TVs, beer pong, and other bar games. 2 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 NE Central Ave., Minneapolis.

Farmers Markets

Inver Grove Heights Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 8. 8055 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Kingfield Farmers Market

Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods in a new location this year at MLK Park. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 29. MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring ethical meats, baked goods, ready-to-eat items, locally grown veggies and fruits, and live music. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 29. Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org.

Savage Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 29. 4800 W. 123rd St., Savage; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Woodbury Farmers Market8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 29. 8595 Central Park Place, Woodbury; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.