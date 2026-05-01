Freeloader Friday: 107 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, cost be damned, click here.

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A lowrider at Cinco de Mayo Promo

FRIDAY

Cinco de Mayo Fiesta

What’s one of the best signs that street festival season is back again? The arrival of Cinco de Mayo parties. The big one this weekend is on the West Side of St. Paul, and is a multi-day celebration of Mexican culture. Things kick off on Friday on Harriet Island, where there will be two days of food, tunes, and a big-ass car show featuring the kinds of bombastic, pimped-out vehicles that inspired War’s “Low Rider.” 5:30-8:30 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sat. Harriet Island, 151 Water St. W., St. Paul; find more info here.

Workers’ Day March

We never tire of bustin’ out the ol’ chart: As U.S. union membership has nosedived over the past 50+ years, the share of income hoarded by the 1% has skyrocketed. That’s just one of the factors catalyzing the annual Workers’ Day March, a Twin Cities tradition for 20 years. The Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee (MIRAC) and the Indigenous Protectors Movement (IPM) are leading this year’s march, which is focused on demanding “justice and legalization for immigrant workers,” and they’ll be joined by more than 50 other orgs (unions, student and faith groups, nonprofits, mutual aid networks) marching for worker solidarity. “Minnesotans have shown up for each other in remarkable ways over the past several months, and this Workers’ Day March will serve as a promise of continued solidarity across our communities and movements,” MIRAC member Mira Altobell-Resendez says via press release. “MIRAC has been in this fight for 20 years, and we’re not stopping any time soon. See you in the streets!” Amen sister. Free. 4:30 p.m. Lake St. and Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Tangletown Garage Sale Weekend

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Find the official sale list/map here.

Indian Month Kick-off Powwow & Open House

Featuring vendors, music, and performance. 4-9 p.m. Minneapolis American Indian Center, 1530 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis.

NewStudio Architecture 15th Anniversary

With cocktails, small bites, art activities, a gallery, and kid-friendly fun. 4-7 p.m. NewStudio Architecture, 2303 Wycliff St., St. Paul.

“SURVEY”

A group exhibition showcasing Holland Arts creators. May 1-31. Holland Arts - EAST Building, 639 22nd Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

May Day Market

Shop six local mystical makers. With tarot sessions, aura photography, special in-store deals, and more. 1-6 p.m. Mother Co., 2400 N. Second St., Minneapolis.

Vendor Welcome Happy Hour

Meet this month’s guest, Vintage for Vera. With bubbly and snacks. 4-6 p.m. Olio Vintage, 21 Fifth St. NE, Minneapolis.

South Minneapolis photo by Paul Esch Laurent via Unsplash

Lowertown Bike Shop’s 15-Year Anniversary Celebration

Featuring a Joyful Riders-led slow-roll/no drop bike ride with tunes from DJ Dev and two stops for dancing, followed by a special happy hour on the 1881 Eating House patio with free snacks, cocktails, and music. 6 p.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Vacant, Raspberry Tart, Fierro

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Destiny to Funk

Featuring Keyez Williams. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

The Value of Human Life

With Massive Green, Drift Pattern. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

The PhilBillies

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

DJ Dan: Country Vinyl Night

7-10 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Hurricane Harold’s All Star Review

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Erin MacCawley’s Harrison Street Band

7-9 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Maria Cristina Tavera, 'Raquel Jo Tejada (AKA Raquel Welch)'

“CONTINUUM: A Dynamic Range of Works”

This group show invites artists to play with the concept of continuous and impossible images and shapes. 6-9 p.m. NE Sculpture/Gallery Factory, 1720 Madison St. NE, Minneapolis.

Family Fun Day

Featuring food trucks, a vehicle fair for kids, free vision tests, an open playground, and a resource fair. 5-7 p.m. Administrative Services Center/Community Education Building Grounds, 8100 School Rd., Eden Prairie.

Farmhouse Market & Vintage Sale

The Prop Shop hosts this event with vintage decor, clothing, and more. Noon to 7 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sat. Cummins-Phipps-Grill House, 13600 Pioneer Trail, Eden Prairie.

30 Days of Biking

What’s one of the best signs of spring? The return of 30 Days of Biking, a challenge that started locally and grew into a worldwide celebration. You can take things at your own pace, whether that means commuting to work more regularly, enjoying afternoon rolls around the block with your kids, biking to a nearby brewery, or hitting up a trail you’ve been meaning to explore—this is a choose-your-own-adventure sort of deal. Watch the Joyful Riders Club’s Facebook page for updates on events, and sign up for the challenge at 30daysofbiking.com. Through April 30—Jessica Armbruster

Porches & Pints

Gaze upon 30+ luxury vehicles from the Nord Stern Porsche Club. 5-8 p.m. Boom Island Brewing, 5959 Baker Rd., Minnetonka.

RuPaul's Drag Race Watch Party

7 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

CCU Friday Night Open Mic



10 p.m. Whitey’s Old Town Saloon, 400 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Happy Hour Trivia Mafia

5 p.m. every Fri. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Free Yoga

Reserve a spot at greenwayyoga.com. 5:30 p.m. every Fri. Greenway Yoga, 2510 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis.

FriGAY

Drag performances, a dance party, and $2 specialty shots—sounds like a party! 21+. 9 p.m. RSVP recommended; do it here. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

West Side Cinco de Mayo FB

SATURDAY

Cinco de Mayo Fiesta



Saturday’s happenings include a 10 a.m. parade along (possibly soon-to-be renamed) Cesar Chavez Street with floats, dancers, and cultural organizations. Along the main drag you’ll find tons of food vendors, live music stages, roving mariachi bands and folklórico dancers, a makers market, and plenty of stuff for families to explore. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Castillo Park, 149 Cesar Chavez St., St. Paul; find more info here.

J. Streitz and the Long Odds



7 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

The de’Linda’s

With Chickaboom and Troglodyte. 8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Creekside Ruffians

With Sidewalk Diamonds, Access Otherwise. 1-4 p.m. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

North Country Singers

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Dojo Saints

With Duck Bomb, UAGM. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

The Record Club, Powersock, Dimitri

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Brass Solidarity will also be at MayDay this Sunday.

MinneHONK! Festival



If you’ve attended a march, protest, or even politically inclined party of any sorts over the past six or so years, you’ve likely grooved and sang along with Brass Solidarity. But that inclusive gang of honkers is hardly the only brassy band in town, and this weekend they’ll join up with four other horn-driven bands from hereabouts, as well as like-minded performers from Providence, Boston, San Francisco, and Madison. While the main event comes Saturday with a series of events and performances in and around George Floyd Square, the festivities begin on Friday at the International Workers’ Day March (see above), followed up by a “Minnehonk! Eve” jam on the plaza between Moon Palace Books and Arbeiter Brewing Co. And the party continues on through Sunday, as the bands will take part in the MayDay Parade and perform at Powderhorn Park afterward. Honk all you want—we’re marching for justice. Free. George Floyd Square, 38th Street and Chicago Avenue S., Minneapolis; find a complete listing of events here.—Keith Harris

Cornbread Harris & Friends

3 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Dave’s Manual

7-9:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Irish Diplomacy

7 p.m. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Go little buddies! Minnehaha Creek Duck Race

6th Annual Minnehaha Creek Duck Race

Racing live ducks is probably unethical. But tossing a few hundred bright yellow rubber duckies into a creek to see which ones arrive down stream first? Now that’s just wholesome shenanigans! This quirky annual event serves as a fundraiser for the Field Regina Northrop Neighborhood Group, and it’s cute as hell. Buy a duck online for $3, and root for it as it meanders from point A to point B in a slow-moving yellow cluster. If your buddy is one of the first 20 ducks to cross the line, you’ll win prizes from local businesses. The afterparty includes free face-painting for kids, a handful of food trucks, live music from the Jolly Pops, and hands-on fun. Also, don’t worry about the fate of the ducks: All are collected from the creek to be reused again next year. Free; $3 to sponsor a duck. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ducks enter the Minnehaha Creek at 11 a.m. from the bridge at 12th Ave. and Minnehaha Pkwy., ending at 17th Ave. 1700 E. Minnehaha Pkwy., Minneapolis; find more info and sign up to help here.—Jessica Armbruster

The Secret Circus

In the Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theater hosts this free performance in the park. Family- and LGBTQ-friendly. 2 p.m. Mueller Park, 2509 Colfax Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Minnesota Table Top Market

Board games, RPGs, miniatures, and more from local vendors. Noon to 3 p.m. Broken Clock Brewing Collective, 1712 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis, Minneapolis.



Ben Collins

3-5 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Afrobeats Arkestra

7-9 p.m. Inbound BrewCo., 701 N. 5th St., Minneapolis.

Daniel Buettner, 'Franklin's Final Desperate Attempt at Love'

“What’s Your Favorite Color?”

New paintings from Daniel Buettne. 7-10 p.m. Rosalux Gallery, 315 W. 48th St., Minneapolis.

Linden Hills Neighborhood Garage Sale

Featuring over 120 different sales. This is where the rich people live! 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Find a list of locations and more info here.

Bryn Mawr’s Festival of Garage Sales

Explore over 100 lawn/garage/sidewalk sales. Find a full map here. 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Spring into Uptown

With a sidewalk chalk art walk, storytime with bunnies (True North Studio), a plant and seed swap (Queermunity), facepainting, coffee deals, and a clothing swap (Shop My Closet). 1-4 p.m. Hennepin Avenue, Lake to 31st Street, Minneapolis.

Selby West Spring Fling

Featuring mini golf, kids’ fun, free trolley rides, special sales from neighborhood businesses, and treats. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Snelling Avenue, from Dayton to Portland Ave., plus Selby Avenue, from Saratoga to Fairview Ave., St. Paul.

Derby Day on Brit's rooftop Brit's

Derby Days at Utepils

With a petting area with ponies and mini cows (3-6 p.m.), mint juleps, race winner raffle, beer garden, food trucks, and live race watching. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Utepils Brewing Co., 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Kentucky Derby at Brit’s

Watch the big race on screens both indoors and out, with drink specials and live bluegrass on the roof. Entertainment starts at 1 p.m. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Kentucky Derby on the North Loop Green

Bring a blanket and watch the race on the grassy lawn. 3-7 p.m. North Loop Green, 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

Kentucky Derby at NE Palace

An indoor/outdoor party with prizes for best dressed, a special menu, and free mint julep sampling. 5 p.m. NE Palace, 2500 Fourth St. NE, Minneapolis.

Kentucky Derby at O’Shaughnessy Distillery

With big-screen views, a best dressed contest, cigars, and other fun. 2 p.m. O'Shaughnessy Distilling Co., 600 Malcolm St., Minneapolis.

Kentucky Derby Day at Running Aces

Featuring live harness racing warm-ups on the track, retired horses meet-and-greets, a Derby hat contest, live music from Jake Nelson, food truck fare, and food and drink specials. Noon to 7 p.m. Running Aces Casino, Hotel, & Racetrack, 15201 Running Aces Blvd., Columbus.

Kentucky Derby at Ineffable Brewing Co.

Featuring a mint julep seltzer release, wacky hat contest, games and prizes, and kids’ fun. 12:30 p.m. Ineffable Brewing Co., 1905 County Road 42 W. #100, Burnsville.

Fraser MN

Fraser Festival

Featuring a silent disco, therapy animals, Minnesota mascots, and a range of inclusive, interactive activities. Find more info here. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saint Paul RiverCentre, 175 Kellogg Blvd. W., St. Paul.

MSP Home Tour

Explore a variety of homes in the Twin Cities area. Check out the website to see what homes will be on the tour, and RSVP here. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.-Sun.

Free First Saturday: Photo and Flow

Featuring art kits, activities, film screenings, and more. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

Bird Festival

Featuring guided bird walks throughout the day, a staffed bird observation deck, live raptor presentations, conservation organization booths, food trucks, and kid-friendly activities. Find a complete lineup of events here. 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mississippi Gateway Regional Park, 10360 W. River Rd., Brooklyn Park.

Klondike Dog Derby Dynamic Photowerks

Trails End Celebration

Lake Minnetonka Klondike Dog Derby bids farewell with a thank-you party. With a free beer for the first 100 fans through the door, free Klondike merch, and camaraderie. 2-6 p.m. Excelsior Brewing Company, 421 Third St., Excelsior.

Artist Talk: “FOREVER YOUNG: Group Exhibition”

Plein Air artists Joshua Cunningham and Paula Gustafson discuss their work. 2 p.m. Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis.

Cottage Grove Food Trucks Kick Off

Lots of stuff to eat in a parking lot. Noon to 5 p.m. 8690 E. Point Douglas Rd. S., Cottage Grove.

2026 International Line Dance Flash Mob

Join Deena Broaddus and 17 other Twin Cities line dance instructors. With open dance, instructions, and community fun. All skill levels and abilities welcome. 1-4 p.m. The Commons, 425 Portland Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Mother’s Day Craft Market

1-5 p.m. Bald Man Brewery, 2020 Silver Bell Rd., St. Paul.

Grateful “I’m Not” Dead

Cover tunes. 5 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

Matt McAllister

6-8 p.m. Boom Island Brewing, 5959 Baker Rd., Minnetonka.

SummerSlam Kick Off

With appearances from LA Knight and Maxxine Dupri, host Dana Wessel from 93X, giveaways and prizes. 1 p.m. Mall of America, Huntington Bank Rotunda, 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington.

Free Yoga

Studio 9-to-5 hosts free yoga sessions Mon., Wed., and Sat. Sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Mill City Farmers Market

FARMERS MARKETS

38th Street Market

Healthy food, fresh produce, and community growth. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every first Sat. May through Oct. 3808 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here.

Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Mill City Farmers Market

This yearlong market has moved outdoors for its spring/summer season. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Sep. 750 S. Second St., Minneapolis; find more info at millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Minneapolis Weekend Farmers Market

6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through Oct. 31. Minneapolis Farmers Market Site, 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; find more info at mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Richfield Farmers Market 2026

SNAP, EBT, Market Bucks, FMNP, card, and cash payments accepted. 7 a.m. to noon Sat. through Oct. 31. 6335 Portland Ave., Richfield.

St. Paul Indoor Farmers Market

Shopping in nature? Pffft. This one lets you shop for greens indoors without the weather. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.-Sun. 308 Prince St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Southside Battletrain at MayDay. Em Cassel

SUNDAY

MayDay Celebrations

In 1975, a bunch of neighbors came together in Powderhorn Park to celebrate spring and the end of the Vietnam War. Decades later the tradition endures, and has grown to be one of the city’s most beloved festivals. First up is the MayDay Parade, where giant puppets, stiltwalkers, steampunk machinery, and fire breathers come together to dazzle crowds along Bloomington Ave. At the park, guests will watch the Tree of Life Ceremony, a land- and water-bound production featuring more giant puppetry and live music. Afterwards, head over to Reverie Cafe + Bar for a daylong party featuring food trucks, a beer tent, and live music. All events are free. The parade is at noon; the performance is at 1 p.m.; and the block party is from 1-9 p.m. Powderhorn Park, 3400 15th Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info at maydaympls.org.—Jessica Armbruster

In the Spirit of May Day Block Party + Vendor Market

This daylong party features food trucks, a beer tent, a local vendor mart, and live music. 1-9 p.m. Reverie Cafe + Bar/Modus Locus, 1517 E. 35th St., Minneapolis.

Northeast Caravan to MayDay

A 5-mile, no-drop ride. 11 a.m. Behind Bars Bicycle Shop, 208 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Urban Expedition: Cambodia

Featuring cultural performances, vendors, music, food, and activities. 1-3 p.m. Landmark Center, 75 W. Fifth St., St. Paul.

Minnesota Bridal & Wedding Expo

Get free passes here, otherwise it’s $10 at the door. 1-5:30 p.m. Saint Paul RiverCentre, 175 Kellogg Blvd. W., St. Paul.

Shop Small Ownd'ly

Featuring a local makers’ market with over 50 businesses, art, crafting, and food trucks. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hollywood Theatre, 2815 Johnson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Sociable Summer Market

Minneapolis Craft Market hosts this event with 50+ makers. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis.

Setting things up at the Textile Center. Promo

Textile Center’s Textile Garage Sale

Admission is free the last day of this sale, which offers fabric, yarn, notions, and all kinds of other things to help you with your latest project. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Textile Center, 3000 University Ave. SE, Minneapolis.

May the Fourth Be With You

That’s right: This brewery is celebrating the fourth on the third. At this point, there are arguably more bad Star Wars movies/TV shows/cartoons than good, but somehow, like the notorious Star Wars Holiday Special, this yearly event endures. Insight will be teaming up with its soon-to-be neighbors, Dangerous Man, for two different collab beers, and the Blue Milk slushie will be making a return. Folks from 2D Con will be hosting Sabacc games (it’s kinda a mashup of poker and baccarat… but Star Wars) and the Saber Legion will be doing lightsaber duels. There will be a themed artist market, including limited edition merch from Dangerous Man, and Trivia Mafia will host a session. Add in galactic DJ tunes, a costume contest, and a tattoo pop-up from Nokomis Tattoo, and you have yourself a solid way to observe one of the best dang nerd holidays of the year. Free. 1-8 p.m. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

Spring Market

Featuring 50 local makers and artists. With live music. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nicollet Island Pavilion, 40 Power St., Minneapolis.

Fiesta Day

With local vendors, food trucks, drinks, and live music. Noon to 6 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Boozewater

3 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Kelley Smith

3 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Brass Messengers

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

The Craft

Free movie and popcorn. 7 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Joe Nicola

With Rockabilly Mayhem. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

GALACTIC COWBOY ORCHESTRA

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Canadian Girlfriend

With Ausgang City. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Weekly Food Truck Gathering

Around 30 food trucks in a parking lot. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church, 1669 Arcade St., St. Paul.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Free Antifascist Yoga

9 a.m. every Sunday. Recovery Bike Shop, 2504 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Sunday Open Mic

Family-friendly music and poetry welcome. Sign up at 4:45 p.m. 5-8 p.m. every Sunday. The Finnish Bistro Cafe & Coffee, 2264 Como Ave., St. Paul.