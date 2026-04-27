Cinco de Mayo, Workers’ Day March, MayDay Celebrations: This Week’s Best Events

Welcome to Event Horizon, your weekly roundup of the best events in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and beyond.

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Fred Eaglesmith Provided

TUESDAY 4.28

Fred Eaglesmith

Parkway Theater

Closing in on 70, the Canadian singer-songwriter doesn’t get out as much as he used to—who does?—and he for sure hasn’t been to Minnesota for a spell. (Is it possible that he hasn’t played in town since a 2012 Cedar show?) He’s built up a cult following over the years, but even mere fellow travellers can appreciate songs like “Time to Get a Gun” and burning questions like “When did we become white trash?” I’m a fan of Eaglesmith’s 2001 live album, Ralph's Last Show, and he hasn’t stopped adding keepers to his songbook in the quarter-century since. Odds of a song about trains? Very high. And don’t be surprised if Fred has something to sing about old cars too. $50/$60. 7:30 p.m. 4814 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

WEDNESDAY 4.29

A Conversation with Cathy Wurzer and Dr. Mark Seeley

Landmark Center

I’m willing to place a massive Kalshi bet that many Racket listeners, like me, spend their Friday mornings making coffee while Morning Edition host Cathy Wurzer of MPR News and meteorologist Dr. Mark Seeley of the U of M gab about the weather. It’s a radio tradition that, over the past 25+ years, has become a “friendship forged by weather wonderment,” according to organizers of this free live convo about Minnesotans’ favorite topic to discuss. Wurzer and Seeley will tell weather stories, share weather trivia, answer listener Qs about, yes, the weather, and engage in a lil audience Q&A toward the end. Will the existentially aching issue of climate change come up? Probably, but I’m also willing to bet our folksy hosts won’t bum out the Landmark Center. Free; reserve tickets here. Noon to 1 p.m. 75 Fifth St. W., St. Paul; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Waxahatchee and MJ Lenderman



State Theatre



Are Katie Crutchfield and MJ Lenderman the Gram and Emmylou of the 2020s? Hackier observations have certainly been made! Crutchfield, the poetic powerhouse behind Waxahatchee, began collaborating regularly with Lenderman on her 2024 album, Tigers Blood, and the pair has never really stopped. Tonight at the State, they’ll accompany each other in addition to performing solo. Both artists are locked into exciting grooves at the moment, so they’ll have plenty from which to draw. Plus Katie’s pregnant! While Tigers Blood didn’t hit as hard as its predecessor, 2020’s Saint Cloud, Crutchfield now finds herself achieving professional acclaim and success like never before. (Good on her—been a fan since the low-fi emo scratches of American Weekend.) Lenderman, the indie-twang vocal heir to Jason Molina, is simply everywhere these days, whether that’s with his great band Wednesday, solo, or on the best track of 2025. You can bet your ass you’ll hear Waxa and MJ’s banjo-pluckin’, lushly swingin’ collab single "Right Back to It." And no spoilers, but the covers they’ve selected for their encore reveal excellent taste in 20th century alt-country. Brennan Wedl opens. Sold out. 6:30 p.m. 805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Waxahatchee Molly Matalon

THURSDAY 4.30

BikeMN 17 Year Anniversary Party

Arbeiter Brewing Co.

For nearly two decades, the Bicycle Alliance of Minnesota has worked toward making the state a place “where every person everywhere can easily walk, bike, and roll in daily life.” That work includes advocacy, education, and, crucially, community engagement. Perhaps we can interest you, the community, in engaging with BikeMN in the form of “having some beers” during their 17th anniversary party? There will be games, merch, and awards for the folks who help make the state such a great place to get around on two wheels, plus food from Habanero Tacos Grill and door prize drawings. $45+. 5-8 p.m. 3038 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Midwest Poetry Mash-Up

Phoenix Theater

Now in its fourth year, Midwest Poetry Mash-Up, a poetry slam tournament for the Twin Cities and greater Midwest, is bigger than ever. The 2026 installment has a new venue, the Phoenix Theater in Uptown, and an expanded schedule; it’s a three-day festival that includes poetry workshops, open mics, and more. Dozens of poets will compete for the title of champion, and you can snag tickets to watch. And in case the entire idea of this tournament has you rolling your eyes, let us remind you: Slam poetry is good, actually. $12 for a single bout; $20 for finals. 6 and 8 p.m. Thu.-Fri.; 7 p.m. Sat. 2605 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through Saturday—Em Cassel

West Side Cinco de Mayo FB

FRIDAY 5.1

Cinco de Mayo Fiesta

Harriet Island, Castillo Park

What’s one of the best signs that street festival season is back again? The arrival of Cinco de Mayo parties. The big one this weekend is on the West Side of St. Paul, and is a multi-day celebration of Mexican culture. Things kick off on Friday on Harriet Island, where there will be two days of food, tunes, and a big-ass car show featuring the kinds of bombastic, pimped-out vehicles that inspired War’s “Low Rider.” Saturday’s happenings include a 10 a.m. parade along (possibly soon-to-be renamed) Cesar Chavez Street with floats, dancers, and cultural organizations. Along the main drag you’ll find tons of food vendors, live music stages, roving mariachi bands and folklórico dancers, a makers market, and plenty of stuff for families to explore. Free. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sat. Castillo Park, 149 Cesar Chavez St., St. Paul. Harriet Island, 151 Water St. W., St. Paul. Find more info here. Through Saturday—Jessica Armbruster

Workers’ Day March

Chicago & Lake

We never tire of bustin’ out the ol’ chart: As U.S. union membership has nosedived over the past 50+ years, the share of income hoarded by the 1% has skyrocketed. That’s just one of the factors catalyzing the annual Workers’ Day March, a Twin Cities tradition for 20 years. The Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee (MIRAC) and the Indigenous Protectors Movement (IPM) are leading this year’s march, which is focused on demanding “justice and legalization for immigrant workers,” and they’ll be joined by more than 50 other orgs (unions, student and faith groups, nonprofits, mutual aid networks) marching for worker solidarity. “Minnesotans have shown up for each other in remarkable ways over the past several months, and this Workers’ Day March will serve as a promise of continued solidarity across our communities and movements,” MIRAC member Mira Altobell-Resendez says via press release. “MIRAC has been in this fight for 20 years, and we’re not stopping any time soon. See you in the streets!” Amen sister. Free. 4:30 p.m. Lake Street and Chicago Avenue S., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Lewis Black

Mystic Lake

Late last year, an Esquire headline asked: “Is Lewis Black Actually Saying Goodbye to Comedy?” Well, no. As you can see the 77-year-old ranter is still prowling stages with grievances aplenty. “I mean, I’m getting calls from casinos, so now I can go in for two days a month as opposed to 15 or 16 days,” he told Esquire about winding down his touring schedule. “What I’m going to do now is go out to these casinos and see if just me showing up and yakking is acceptable to an audience.” Fans of Black’s popular Daily Show tirades can now get their fix weekly with Lewis Black's Rantcast, which these days certainly isn’t lacking for ammunition. You can watch Black’s latest special, 2024’s Thanks for Risking Your Life, via YouTube. $39+. 8 p.m. 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd., Prior Lake; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Brass Solidarity will also be at MayDay this Sunday.

SATURDAY 5.2

MinneHONK! Festival



George Floyd Square

If you’ve attended a march, protest, or even politically inclined party of any sort over the past six or so years, you’ve likely grooved and sang along with Brass Solidarity. But that inclusive gang of honkers is hardly the only brassy band in town, and this weekend they’ll join up with four other horn-driven bands from hereabouts, as well as like-minded performers from Providence, Boston, San Francisco, and Madison. While the main event comes Saturday with a series of events and performances in and around George Floyd Square, the festivities begin on Friday at the International Workers’ Day March (see above), followed up by a “Minnehonk! Eve” jam on the plaza between Moon Palace Books and Arbeiter Brewing Co. And the party continues on through Sunday, as the bands will take part in the MayDay Parade and perform at Powderhorn Park afterward. Honk all you want—we’re marching for justice. Free. 38th Street and Chicago Avenue S., Minneapolis; find a complete listing of events here.—Keith Harris

New Pornographers



Fitzgerald Theater



Carl Newman’s not in much of a power-pop mood these days, and can you blame him? The New Pornographers’ 10th and latest album, The Former Site Of, begins with the songwriter taking ease in a deck chair on the “ship of doom.” From there on he expresses “pure sticker shock” at the low price on his head, glimpses a Times Square payphone in a museum, bonds over Mai Tais with a friend who has cancer while grooving to the Thompson Twins, and sums everything up on the final track: “Oh our land, it is sinking/But the country, it is rising/Either betting on us floating/Or they’re counting on us dying.” Fun times! Where once Neko Case’s harmonies challenged Newman to belt louder, they now haunt his diffident vocals. Yet the rippling textures and oblong basslines that have replaced the Pornographers sugar rush of old keep these tracks from settling into a defeatist stasis. Ennui has rarely been this propulsive. With Will Sheff of Okkervil River, who once attended Macalester College. All ages. $44.87-$68.85. 8 p.m. 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Go little buddies! Minnehaha Creek Duck Race

6th Annual Minnehaha Creek Duck Race

Minnehaha Creek

Racing live ducks is probably unethical. But tossing a few hundred bright yellow rubber duckies into a creek to see which ones arrive down stream first? Now that’s just wholesome shenanigans! This quirky annual event serves as a fundraiser for the Field Regina Northrop Neighborhood Group, and it’s cute as hell. Buy a duck online for $3, and root for it as it meanders from point A to point B in a slow-moving yellow cluster. If your buddy is one of the first 20 ducks to cross the line, you’ll win prizes from local businesses. The afterparty includes free face-painting for kids, a handful of food trucks, live music from the Jolly Pops, and hands-on fun. Also, don’t worry about the fate of the ducks: All are collected from the creek to be reused again next year. Free; $3 to sponsor a duck. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ducks enter the creek at 11 a.m. from the bridge at 12th Ave. and Minnehaha Pkwy., ending at 17th Ave. 1700 E. Minnehaha Pkwy., Minneapolis; find more info and sign up to help here.—Jessica Armbruster

Kentucky Derby Parties

Various Locations

It’s been called the “fastest two minutes in sports,” so time your bathroom breaks carefully if you plan to attend a party. But for most of us it’s not about the race anyway. It’s about the mint juleps, the fancy hats, and the big ol’ patio parties. There will be plenty of all that around town today, and most parties are free to attend. In downtown Minneapolis there’s Brit’s, which will have the big race on screens both indoors and out, with drink specials and live bluegrass on the roof. Or bring a blanket and head to the North Loop Green, where folks will watch on the grassy lawn. NE Palace is hosting an indoor/outdoor party with prizes for best dressed, a special menu, and free mint julep sampling. O’Shaughnessy Distillery will also be offering drinks, big-screen views, and other fun. As always, the biggest party is out in the ‘burbs at Canterbury Park.—Jessica Armbruster

SUNDAY 5.3

MayDay Celebrations

Powderhorn Park

In 1975, a bunch of neighbors came together in Powderhorn Park to celebrate spring and the end of the Vietnam War. Decades later the tradition endures, and has grown to be one of the city’s most beloved festivals. First up is the MayDay Parade, where giant puppets, stiltwalkers, steampunk machinery, and fire breathers come together to dazzle crowds along Bloomington Ave. At the park, guests will watch the Tree of Life Ceremony, a land- and water-bound production featuring more giant puppetry and live music. Afterwards, head over to Reverie Cafe + Bar for a daylong party featuring food trucks, a beer tent, and live music. All events are free. The parade is at noon; the performance is at 1 p.m.; and the block party is from 1-9 p.m. 3400 15th Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info at maydaympls.org.—Jessica Armbruster

May the Fourth Be With You

Insight Brewing

That’s right: This brewery is celebrating the fourth on the third. At this point, there are arguably more bad Star Wars movies/TV shows/cartoons than good, but somehow, like the notorious Star Wars Holiday Special, this yearly event endures. Insight will be teaming up with its soon-to-be neighbors, Dangerous Man, for two different collab beers, and the Blue Milk slushie will be making a return. Folks from 2D Con will be hosting Sabacc games (it’s kinda a mashup of poker and baccarat… but Star Wars) and the Saber Legion will be doing lightsaber duels. There will be a themed artist market, including limited edition merch from Dangerous Man, and Trivia Mafia will host a session. Add in galactic DJ tunes, a costume contest, and a tattoo pop-up from Nokomis Tattoo, and you have yourself a solid way to observe one of the best dang nerd holidays of the year. Free. 1-8 p.m. 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

30 Days of Biking

ONGOING

30 Days of Biking

All Around the World

What’s one of the best signs of spring? The return of 30 Days of Biking, a challenge that started locally and grew into a worldwide celebration. You can take things at your own pace, whether that means commuting to work more regularly, enjoying afternoon rolls around the block with your kids, biking to a nearby brewery, or hitting up a trail you’ve been meaning to explore—this is a choose-your-own-adventure sort of deal. (And this April is shaping up to be one of the more forgiving ones if you’re a cold-weather biking wuss like me.) If you’re looking for a bike community they have that too; group events include plenty of fun rides via the Joyful Riders Club. Watch the org’s Facebook page for updates on events, and sign up for the challenge at 30daysofbiking.com. Through April 30—Jessica Armbruster

Art to Change the World Earth Day Exhibit



American Red Cross Headquarters

You know the old saying: One man’s trash is another man’s sculpture of an owl basking in sunlight. At least, that was the idea behind Art to Change the World’s “Mystery Trash Remix,” an artistic reuse-a-thon held last fall that invited artists to turn discarded trash and single-use items into new works of art. Starting today, some of those pieces—made with materials ranging from old potholders to dog toy stuffing to plastic buttons and caps—will be on display at the Red Cross’s regional headquarters for the org’s Earth Day celebration. Free. 1201 West River Pkwy., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through May 6—Em Cassel

“Legacy: The Women of WARM”

Kickernick Gallery

Fifty years ago, a group of feminists came together in the Warehouse District of Minneapolis with the goal of creating a slideshow registry of Twin Cities women artists. Over the next 15 years WARM (Women’s Art Registry of Minnesota) morphed into a cooperatively run gallery—the largest women’s art collective in the country. After closing the space in 1991, it continued to show work around town and be a resource for local women artists until fully shuttering in 2021. For its 50th anniversary, Kickernick Gallery will host a show reflecting on and highlighting the 73 artists of WARM, its impact, and place in local art history. 430 N. First Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through June 13—Jessica Armbruster

“Illusive Objects”

Goldstein Museum of Design

Our human eyeballs are not the greatest in the animal kingdom. We can’t see at night like felines, we don’t see for miles like eagles, and reptiles probably detect movement better. But we sure do love looking at stuff. And, when the mood strikes, we especially love looking at stuff that tricks our eyes and our brains, whether it’s a Magic Eye poster, a cake disguised as a grilled steak, or a candle that looks like a bowl of cereal. The Goldstein’s latest show celebrates our appreciation of stuff that looks like other stuff with 50 or so examples from its permanent collection. Items include tricks of texture, like a Schiaparelli dress that looks like bark; tricks of the trade, such as fake designer handbags; and double-take tricks, like kitchenware designed to look like corn. 12 McNeal Hall, 1985 Buford Ave., St. Paul. Through July 2—Jessica Armbruster

“Cats and Dogs in Soviet Art: Workers, Teachers, Friends”

The Museum of Russian Art

Pet obsession is nothing new. Pre-internet, folks were just as into their animals, relying on them for comfort, amusement, and help with everyday work tasks. For this show at TMORA, there’ll be 40 paintings on display celebrating cats, dogs, and other animal companions, as well as a collection of porcelain cat and canine figurines. Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through July 12—Jessica Armbruster

FLUID Table Tennis Mondays

Minneapolis Cider Co.

Has Marty Supreme got you wanting to go pro in table tennis yourself? This could be your in. Minneapolis Cider Co. may be known for its pickleball courts, but that’s not the only paddle sport you can play here. On Mondays, Twin Cities Table Tennis takes over the cidery’s Haralson Room. Organizers promise a casual open play-format (nice and lowkey), but add that “games are recorded and tracked through our ratings database” (hmmmm, sounds a lot less lowkey…). Beginners through advanced players are welcome and, on the plus side, there’s no way you can make as many enemies as Marty did in such a short time. $10. 6-10 p.m. 701 SE Ninth St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel