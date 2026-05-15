Meet the Minneapolis Artist Who Paints All Those Timberwolves Yard Signs

Adam Johnson isn't stressing about tonight's potential elimination game. As a true-blue Minneapolitan (born at HCMC, educated at MPS then U of M) who's barely older than the Timberwolves franchise, he has already endured a lifetime of professional basketball indignities.

Like so many Wolves fans, Johnson is just happy for a fifth consecutive playoff run. Unlike any other fan, his paintings have become public art celebrations of the Timberwolves in yards all over town.

"I love painting, I love art; it's kind of my therapy. And I also love the Timberwolves," says Johnson, who works as a math teacher at Burroughs Community School in south Minneapolis. "It's a way to connect with other fans, to add to their energy, because historically the Timberwolves have been a hard franchise to cheer for."

Johnson began his Timberwolves art series in 2022, back when Pat Beverly led a (perhaps overblown) celebration after the Wolves advanced to the playoffs via play-in game. The extremely vocal Beverly served as his first major painting subject; Johnson even brought the 18-by-24-inch canvas to Target Center for a playoff game.

The legend of Naz Reid grew that following season, with the cult-loved, sweet-shooting big man winning Sixth Man of the Year. Johnson painted Naz, posted online about wanting to get the piece to him, and the artwork went viral. Within an hour, members of the Wolves org DM'ed Johnson asking, "Can you bring the painting down now?"

Another hour later...

Over the past two years Johnson estimates about 1,000 fans have purchased Wolves prints from him, many of which end up as yard signs. He's doing it for the love of the game.

"Well, there's no profit made," he says with a laugh, adding that it's "pretty cool" to see his work on metro lawns. "I have to print like 200 at a time to get the price down as low as possible, and I sell them at cost—$5 a piece. I've always been a fan of murals and public art, and this is my accessible way to tap into that—I'd give these away if I could."

Propelled by the vibes of yard signs everywhere, will the Wolves be playing Game 7 on Sunday?

"Optimistically? Yes," the artist predicts. "Home-crowd energy and our backs against the wall, that'll bring us through."

If you, too, are a believer with some yard space to spare, Johnson's prints are available for purchase today at ColorWheel Gallery in south Minneapolis. (The consignment model means they'll run ya $10 instead of the direct-to-fan price.) Naz Reid, whose very name has become a fan rallying cry, remains the best seller, Johnson confirms, though Jaden McDaniels signs are this season's hottest item.