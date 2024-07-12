Freeloader Friday: 107 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more.

Night Jobs

FRIDAY

Night Jobs, Unstable Shapes, Bev

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Johnny Sincerely

Carnival rock ‘n’ roll. With the Old Smugglers. 8-11 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Minnehaha Park Market

Featuring local makers, food, and drinks. 4-8 p.m. Minnehaha Falls Park Pavilion, 4825 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Outdoor Market by Clubhouse Market

Vintage vendors. 5-9 p.m. Indeed Brewing Co., 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Grotto Night

Featuring food and mead, and guitar tunes from Alex Hughes. Bumbling Fools Mead, 2010 Hennepin E., Minneapolis.

Syed Hosain, 'Resistance Ancestries'

Dust in the Sky

Paintings by Syed Hosain. Featuring tunes from Lizzie Palmer, Lydia Sophia, Daniel Rosen, and fire performance group Singed Nipples. 6-9 p.m. NE Sculpture I Gallery Factory, 1720 Madison St. NE, Minneapolis.

WCBA Summer Art Sale

Featuring an art market with works from students and teaching artists, music, and food trucks. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. White Bear Center for the Arts, 4971 Long Ave., White Bear Lake.

GALA Choruses Fest

The national association of LGBTQ choirs comes to town with a variety of workshops, performances, talks, and other fun. Free performances include Choral Carnival, a roving group of choirs performing in business lobbies, churches, and other downtown areas on Fri. and free concerts outside at Peavey Plaza on Sat. Find the complete schedule and more info here. 7-10 p.m. Fri.-Sat.

The Sandlot

Dusk. Hiawatha School Recreation Center, 4305 E. 42nd St., Minneapolis.

Flea Friday

Shop local vintage vendors on the sidewalk. 2–5 p.m. I Like You, 1955 Johnson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Makers’ Night Market

Featuring 8 local makers hosted by Market Collective MN. 7-10 p.m. Modist Brewing, 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis.

Rich Larson and Friends

Free tunes at the Plaza on Nolan Mains. 5-8 p.m. 50th & France, Edina.

MN Sinfonia

7:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.

Panza

Brazilian tunes. 7 p.m. Minnehaha Falls, 4801 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Classical Actors Ensemble

Twelfth Night or What You Will

At one time, theater was entertainment for the masses. And this may be most apparent in one of Shakespeare’s most soapy works, Twelfth Night. The hallmarks of great trash TV are all here: mistaken identities, twins, forged love letters, romantic overtures. When twins Sebastian and Viola are separated via a shipwreck, Viola opts to disguise herself as a gent and the women (and men) come calling. Throw in the antics of a drunk uncle and you have yourself a 400-something-years-old romcom. This summer you can see it in the parks of the Twin Cities and surrounding ‘burbs thanks to Classical Actors Ensemble’s free summer series. Fri.: 7 p.m. at Wolfe Park Amphitheater (3700 Monterey Dr, St Louis Park) Sat.: 7 p.m. at Lake of the Isles (2500 Lake of the Isles Pkwy. E., Minneapolis) Sun: 7 p.m. at MN Humanities Center (987 Ivy Ave E, St Paul,). Find more times and locations at classicalactorsensemble.org. Through July 14—Jessica Armbruster

MN Champions Tour

Featuring opportunities to try basketball, curling, gymnastics, and hockey; Olympic and other sports memorabilia will also be on display. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun. Mall of America, Huntington Bank Rotunda.

Josh Quinn

7 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

New Havoline

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Warehouse District Live

The fate of Open Streets may be uncertain this season, but every weekend a part of First Avenue will be closed to cars—and not just for construction reasons. Described as “an enhanced pedestrian zone,” Warehouse District Live will offer things that big cities normally have in their downtown areas: food trucks, extended seating areas, and more public bathrooms. Wow! So do some bar-hopping, sit outside and eat, walk in the middle of the street, and wonder why so many exurban Twitter users are so scared of downtown. Free. 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. Fri.-Sat. First Avenue, between Fifth and Sixth Streets, Minneapolis; find more info here. Through October —Jessica Armbruster

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

FARMERS MARKETS:

House of Hope Market

1:15-5 p.m. Fridays through October 25. Hope Church, 797 Summit Ave., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city’s largest and most popular market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wed.-Fri.; 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through October. Good to know: The EBT booth is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fri.-Sun. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Signal Hills Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fridays through October 25. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Minnehaha Regional Park

4-8 p.m. Fridays through August 30 (no market July 12 or 29). 4801 S. Minnehaha Dr., Minneapolis; more info here.

Goats at Insight

SATURDAY

Return of the Goats

Michael Jordan and Lebron James making a joint appearance at a northeast Minneapolis brewery?! Not quite… but we’ve got the next best thing: Honest-to-god barnyard goats from animal therapy operation Goat Shine kickin’ it, petting zoo-style, all day at Insight. Also making appearances are the Northeast Minneapolis Farmers Market, live music, yard games, and the Parrillas Express food truck, the latter of whom better keep smoked goat off the damn menu, at least for today. In an effort to puff up this fairly straight-forward blurb, please enjoy these 10 amazing facts about goats. Free. 1-7 p.m. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Fort Road Folk Festival

Featuring Martin Devaney, Mary Cutrufello, Mother Banjo, Emmy Woods, and lots more. 1-11 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Cruel Summer: A Weird, Queer Art Fest

Hosted by Bibi&Mija, with art, home goods, books, and more. Some proceeds will go toward the evacuation of community member Mo’s family. Noon to 5 p.m. Moon Palace Books, 3032 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Upstairs at Dutch

It’s a free rooftop concert! With Monica LaPlante and Magenta Vice, plus a vintage and vinyl pop-up hosted by Hollander Vintage. 7 p.m. Dutch Bar, 2512 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

10 Years of Awesöme

Have you ever noticed that Bauhaus’s initials are BBL? I think about it all the time. But while butt lift trends may come and go, Bauhaus Brew Labs has become a constant in northeast Minneapolis, where they’ve been slingin’ Wonderstuff and Short Pants (and one of the most impressive lines of locally made NA beers) for a full 10 years now. This weekend, they’ll celebrate that milestone anniversary with a lineup of classics and new brews, live music, food, and games. Gemütlichkeit! Free. Noon to 10 p.m. Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St NE, Minneapolis; more info here.—Em Cassel

"The Daily Frog Show"

The Daily Frog Show Minneapolis

Artist Bradley Scott Davis painted a frog a day for over 1,000 consecutive days, representing nearly 500 species. A portion of sales go to Third Millennium Alliance. 1-4 p.m. California Building, 2205 California St. NE, Minneapolis.

Pup Punk Fest

Featuring adoptable pups and dog treats from 1 to 4 p.m., Pop Punk Music Trivia at 4 p.m., and Manifest Content Pop Punk Cover Band from 6 to 8 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Rivoli Bluff Bash

Featuring fresh produce for sale from Urban Roots’ Mobile Market (SNAP/EBT accepted), community organizations, tours, free coffee from Tiny Footprint Coffee, Karibu Grocery and Deli food for sale, free face painting, and tunes from DJ Kool Akiem. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Rivoli Bluff Farm and Restoration Site, 749 Arkwright St., St. Paul.

Lake Phalen Dragon Boat Fest

MN Dragon Boat Festival

Need a break from the sailboats on Lake Harriet or Bde Maka Ska? I don’t know why, but if you need to you can change up your sightlines this weekend at the Dragon Boat Festival. We’re talking about those long, colorful canoe-like boats that take around 20 people to operate. Watch them race from the shore, and enjoy cultural performances, live music, food trucks, and beer while you gaze. Find more details at dragonfestival.org. Free. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Lake Phalen, 1400 Phalen Dr., St. Paul.—Jessica Armbruster

7th Annual St. Paul Food Truck Festival

Union Depot isn’t just a train stop; in the summer it also hosts food trucks of all kinds at the Food Truck Festival. Over 50 of ‘em will be stopping by for a free party featuring live music, giant checkers, cornhole games, and hammerschlagen. Oh, and there will be food, whether you’re looking for woodfired pizza, fancy donuts, fruit salads, deep fried egg rolls, or skewered meats, you’ll have options. Wash it all down with a local brew, cider, or NA drink and feel sated… until the next weekend festival. Find more info at mnfoodtruckfestival.com/st-paul. Free. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Union Depot, 390 E. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul.—Jessica Armbruster

Summerfest Pop-up Market

Hosted by Juniper Lou Markets, with vintage, artists, and more. Noon to 6 p.m. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis.

Speed Bingo

Free-to-play bingo from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis.

Shakespeare at the Pub: Romeo and Juliet

Shakespeare in a parking lot, presented by the Gray Mallard Theater Co. Bring a lawn chair! 7 p.m. Sat.-Sun. (After this weekend, she shows Thu.-Sun. through July 28.) Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis.

Art at St. Kate's

Art at St. Kate’s

Featuring over 100 juried artists, music, food trucks, and more. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. St. Catherine University, corner of Cleveland & Randolph Avenues, St. Paul.

Minneapolis Vintage Market

Shop vintage in a castle! 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pillsbury Castle Project, 116 E. 22nd St., Minneapolis.

Bend it at Brit's

Bend It at Brit’s

Free yoga, DJ tunes, and drink specials on the lawn. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Voltage Controller

3 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Kruddler, The Stayres, Rank Strangers

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

McKnight Open House

McKnight Summer Open House

With food, free hands-on clay activities, studio artist sale, and the annual collectors’ sale. 1-4 p.m. Northern Clay Center, 2424 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis.

The Black Market: BBIB Market

Shop clothing, beauty items, jewelry, food, and more from local BIPOC-owned businesses. Reserve a free ticket at theblackmarketmpls.com. 2-7 p.m. The Lab – Pilot Facility and Taproom, 767 N. Eustis St., Minneapolis.

Wolf Tales

DanceCo presents a family-friendly mashup of classic stories like Peter and the Wolf, Little Red Riding Hood, and The Three Little Pigs. 10 and 11:30 a.m. Lyndale Gardens Amphitheater, 6400 Lyndale Ave. S., Richfield.

Summer Fling

Pop-up treats include pastries from RMY Patisserie, coffee from Misfit, fresh flower bouquets from Magic Acre & Friends, and an “herbal seltzer” tasting from Acre. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Acre tasting from noon to 3 p.m. Bench Pressed, 2010 26th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Vintage & Makers Market

Hosted by Back Pocket Vintage. 1-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Elemental

Dusk. Matthews Recreation Center, 2318 S. 29th Ave., Minneapolis.

Inside Out: The Great C Major Symphony

Watch a concert on the lawn featuring Richard Egarr and The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra. 7 p.m. Rice Park, 109 W. Fourth St., St. Paul.

Hennepin County Fix-It Clinics

Bring your busted clothing, kitchenware, electronics, and other items and get advice on how to fix it. Noon to 4 p.m. Mount Olivet Lutheran Church, 5025 Knox Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Second Saturday Open Studios

Explore the work of local artists in three buildings on the Casket campus. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Casket Arts Building, 681 17th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Douglas Flanders, 'Summer Group Show'

The Summer Show: Paintings + Master Prints

Featuring paintings by Scott Lloyd Anderson, Carl Bretzke, Donna Bruni, Michele Combs, Mark Dickson, Aaron Fink, Curtis Gander, and more plus master prints by Salvador Dali, Roy Lichtenstein, Joan Mitchell, Pablo Picasso, Rembrandt Van Rijn, among others. 4-7 p.m. Douglas Flanders Art, 5025 France Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Kajunga Presents: Choices

Tunes from Cloudy Kid & Berndt. 5-10 p.m. 56 Brewing, 3055 NE Columbia Ave., Suite 102, Minneapolis.

Two Rivers Vintage Outdoor Flea Market

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Big White House, 1900 Third Ave. S., Anoka.

Burbfest

Featuring an artist and makers' market, artist demonstrations, soda and food truck vendors, and more. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Moore Lake Park, 5890 Central Ave., Fridley.

Wild Vintage Garage Sale

A vintage and antiques pop-up sale in the parking lot. 11a.m. to 4 p.m. Wild Vintage, 7270 Commerce Cir. E, Fridley.

Summer House Party

DJ tunes all day and night from the Backyard Boombox crew. 2-10 p.m. StormKing Brewpub and Barbecue, 618 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

Open Studio Saturdays

Open studios, sales, special receptions, and more. Noon to 4 p.m. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Jack Knife & The Sharps

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Minneapolis POPS

7:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.

Bonnie Drunken Lad

7 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Excelsior Outdoor Flea Market

Excelsior Flea Market

Hang out on Lake Minnetonka while shopping from local vendors, artisans, artists, and more. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. 10 Water St., Excelsior. Through September 21

Open Mic Comedy

7:30-10 p.m. The Joint, 913 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis.

FARMERS MARKETS

Mill City Farmers Market

Long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park, featuring local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays year round. 750 2nd St. S., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Fulton Farmers Market

Traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through October 26. 4901 Chowen Ave. S., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October 28. 2225 East Lake St., Minneapolis; facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.

Downtown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street, where they have pedicab rides from the lot to the market. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. now through Nov. 24. 290 5th St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Apple Valley Farmers Market at the Government Center

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, June 7 through October 26. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Burnsville Farmers Market at the School District

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, June 7 through October 26. 200 Burnsville Pkwy. W., Burnsville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lakeview Terrace Farmers’ Market

Formerly known as the Camden Farmers Market, this small market has teamed up with Robbinsdale to offer fresh produce and artisanal goods plus free fitness classes, chef cook-offs, and more. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through September 21. Find it on the northeast corner of Bottineau Blvd. (CR 81) and Lakeland Avenue in Robbinsdale, across from HyVee; thenewmpls.info/farmersmarket.

Northeast Farmers Market

Seasonal market featuring food vendors, local produce, and artisanal goods. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through October 12. St. Boniface Church parking lot, 629 2nd St. NE (corner of University and Seventh Ave. NE), Minneapolis; northeastmarket.org.

St. Luke’s Farmers Market

Locally grown produce, baked goods, plants, flowers, honey, pickles, and more. EBT, debit, credit cards, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October 5 (no market July 6). St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1807 Field Ave., St. Paul; saintlukechurch.org/farmers-market.

Disco Death

SUNDAY

Disco Death Records Market

Nearly two dozen vintage sellers in the parking lot. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Disco Death Records, 721 W. 26th St., Minneapolis.

Grease Pit Makers Market

Featuring over a dozen vendors selling wares like candles, planters, herbs, and leather goods. Noon to 5 p.m. The Grease Pit, 2750 Bloomington Ave., Minneapolis.

Imagine Frogtown & Rondo

Hosted by previous organizers of Open Street Minneapolis, this block party features DJ sets, a drag performance by Boi Apollo, one-act play Freeway Stories, Heart & Soul Drum Academy, family-friendly interactive art, free food from participating food trucks for Rondo and Frogtown residents, free seedlings from Frogtown Green, and vendors like Black Garnet Books and Sneaky Link Permanent Jewelry. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central Village Park, 457 Central Ave. W., St. Paul.

July Makers’ Market

Featuring a dozen local makers. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Toolbox Collective, 3400 42nd Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Old St. Anthony Summer Bazaar

Hosted by Minneapolis Craft Market. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Machine Shop, 300 Second St. SE, Minneapolis.

DayFunk One-Year Anniversary

With Ron Carroll and friends. 1-7 p.m. Eat Street Crossing, 2819 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis.

Car Roll-In Showcase

Fancy parked cars and live music. Noon to 6 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Odd Market

Zines, pottery, art, and more. Noon to 4 p.m. Odd Mart, 2520 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Bastille Day

Today’s your day, Francophiliacs: After celebrating America’s France-assisted independence earlier this month with hot dogs and fireworks, we turn to a national freedom fest that’s more about crepes, macarons, and stinky cheeses. You’ll find all of that and more and Alliance Francaise MSP’s annual Bastille Day bash, which promises: live music (Whale in the Thames, Afrocontigbo, Francine Roche Trio, Maude Caillat), a vintage Citroën cars parade, kiddos storming the bouncy castle, drinks, food (Oh Crêpe!, The Brick Oven Bus, Boulangerie Marguerite, Nikkolette's Macarons, France 44), and a whole lot more. Organizers are also promising an appearance from “Marie Antoinette herself”... curious what that means! At 8 p.m., there'll be a ticketed “French Transmission” afterparty with DJ Jake Rudh. Free. 3-7 p.m. Alliance Francaise MSP, 227 Colfax Ave. N., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Family Day: Welcoming Whimsey

Featuring fun for kids and hands-on stuff. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Pleezer

Weezer cover tunes. 3:30-5 p.m. Surly Brewing Co. Festival Field, 520 Malcolm Ave. SE, Minneapolis.

Emmy Woods

Emmy Woods & The Red Pine Ramblers

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

July Makers’ Market

Featuring 18 makers. Noon to 5 p.m. Boom Island Brewing, 5959 Baker Rd., Minnetonka.

R&R Sundays

With Jeff Ray. 1-3 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

St. Paul Songwriter Rounds

With Samuel John, Finick, Avery Seed, Jeff Larson, Dawson Saban Kimyon. 7-10 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Paul Barry Blues Band

2 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.

Minneapolis POPS

5:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.

FARMERS MARKET

Inver Grove Heights Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, June 9 through October 27. 8055 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Kingfield Farmers Market

Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods in a new location this year at MLK Park. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 27. MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Woodbury Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 27. Red Rock Elementary, 3311 Commonwealth Ave., Woodbury; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring ethical meats, baked goods, ready-to-eat items, locally grown veggies and fruits, and live musical entertainment. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through October 27. Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org.

Market in the Valley

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays starting June 16 through September. 7800 Golden Valley Rd., Golden Valley; marketinthevalley.org.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Lake Harriet

2:30-6:30 p.m. Sundays right by the bandshell through August 25. Lake Harriet, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis; more info here.

Savage Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 27. 4800 W. 123rd St., Savage; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.