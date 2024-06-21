Freeloader Friday: 107 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, price be damned, click here.

Emily Rhea Photo by Juliet Farmer

FRIDAY

Joan of Profile, Juliet Farmer, Emily Rhea

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

8 Cent Beer Party

To celebrate eight years, Up-Down is selling hella cheap beer until it’s gone. 6 p.m. Up-Down Minneapolis, 3012 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Vinyl Fridays in the B-Side Lounge: Pride Edition

7 p.m. Broken Clock Brewing Collective, 3134 California St. NE, Minneapolis.

Electric Beauty

7 p.m. Barely Brothers Records, 783 Raymond Ave., St. Paul.

Jiyong Lee, 'monochromatic cuboid (orange)'

Visiting Artist’s Talk: Jiyong Lee

The guest studio artist and educator discusses their process, including coldworked glass techniques. 6 p.m. Foci - Minnesota Center for Glass Arts, 2213 Snelling Ave., Minneapolis.

Photographer Adger Cowans

See works by the noted photographer, whose work has been featured in Life Magazine, the MOMA, and more, frequently focused on featuring the African diaspora. 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. exhibition; meet-and greet 4-7 p.m. (RSVP here). 9 Mile Gallery & Event Space, 7777 Washington Ave. S.,

Minneapolis.

Telling Queer History

In celebration of the exhibition “Going Out, Coming In: LGBTQ+ Spaces in Downtown Minneapolis,” queer history storytellers will share LGBTQIA+ stories of resistance, love, and identity formation. Registration is recommended; you can do so here. 6-8 p.m. Mill City Museum, 704 S. Second St., Minneapolis.

sinatra to slayer: 007 A-Go-Go

Featuring tunes from every era on vinyl. 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Dusty's Bar, 1319 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis.

In Discussion With: Douglas R. Ewart

The artist/musician discusses his life and creative process in conjunction with his exhibit “We See, We Feel, We Know, We Unite!” 6-8 p.m. Chicago Avenue Fire Arts Center, 3749 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis.

Twin Cities Jazz Festival

Twin Cities Jazz Festival

As always, this year’s Jazz Fest is centered on Mears Park in Lowertown, with multiple St. Paul venues in the area (including the Apostle Supper Club and Metronome Brewery) and a bit further flung (such as Mancini’s and Papa Legba Lounge) also participating. In addition, it’s expanding up to Crooners Supper Club in Fridley for 2024. Mainstage performers include vibraphonist Stefon Harris and his band Blackout, veteran saxophonist Joe Lovano, and a pair of vocalists: Karrin Allyson and the Prince-anointed Kandace Springs. And it’s all free. (I’m restraining myself from making another “free jazz” joke this year.) Free; find the complete schedule here. Through Saturday—Keith Harris

Rhythms In The North

MGM, Alliance Française, and Douala Soul Collective celebrate ''Fête de la Musique,'' aka International Music Day, with free performances all day including sets from Wenso Ashby, Charmin and Shapira, Ina Yukka, the Debbie Briggs Duo, Matt Jennings, Jamela Pettiford, and John Penny. Noon to 8 p.m. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Orchid Club

With Small Animal Hospital, Gwen. 8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

The Teardowns

Free tunes at the Plaza on Nolan Mains. 5-8 p.m. 50th & France, Edina.

Dueling Mandos

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Southside Big Band

7:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.

Dodging Potholes

Pop/rock covers and original tunes. 7 p.m. Minnehaha Falls, 4801 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Classical Actors Ensemble

Twelfth Night or What You Will

At one time, theater was entertainment for the masses. And this may be most apparent in one of Shakespeare’s most soapy works, Twelfth Night. The hallmarks of great trash TV are all here: mistaken identities, twins, forged love letters, romantic overtures. When twins Sebastian and Viola are separated via a shipwreck, Viola opts to disguise herself as a gent and the women (and men) come calling. Throw in the antics of a drunk uncle and you have yourself a 400-something-years-old romcom. This summer you can see it in the parks of the Twin Cities and surrounding ‘burbs thanks to Classical Actors Ensemble’s free summer series. Fri.: 7 p.m. at the North Loop Green (360 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis) Sat.: 7 p.m. at Lake of the Isles (2500 Lake of the Isles Pkwy. E., Minneapolis) Sun: 3 p.m. at Cedar Lake East Beach (2000 Upton Ave. S., Minneapolis). Find more times and locations at classicalactorsensemble.org. Through July 14—Jessica Armbruster

Wonka

Dusk. Armatage Park, 2500 W. 57th St., Minneapolis.

Haupt Antiek Market: Rustic Americana

A European-style flea market featuring vintage items and other finds. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Haupt Antiek Market, 7570 147th St. W., Apple Valley.

Melange Trio

Melange Trio

7 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Thunderheads

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Warehouse District Live

The fate of Open Streets may be uncertain this season, but every weekend a part of First Avenue will be closed to cars—and not just for construction reasons. Described as “an enhanced pedestrian zone,” Warehouse District Live will offer things that big cities normally have in their downtown areas: food trucks, extended seating areas, and more public bathrooms. Wow! So do some bar-hopping, sit outside and eat, walk in the middle of the street, and wonder why so many exurban Twitter users are so scared of downtown. Free. 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. Fri.-Sat. First Avenue, between Fifth and Sixth Streets, Minneapolis; find more info here. Through October —Jessica Armbruster

The Clifford Place Collection

Featuring Brian and Teresa McMahon’s collection of Polish art and posters collected in the 1980s while living in Brooklyn. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fri.-Sun. through June. Vandalia Tower, 550 Vandalia St., St. Paul.

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

FARMERS MARKETS

House of Hope Market

1:15-5 p.m. Fridays through October 25. Hope Church, 797 Summit Ave., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city’s largest and most popular market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wed.-Fri.; 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through October. Good to know: The EBT booth is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fri.-Sun. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Signal Hills Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fridays through October 25. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Minnehaha Regional Park

4-8 p.m. Fridays through August 30 (no market July 12 or 29). 4801 S. Minnehaha Dr., Minneapolis; more info here.

Little Mekong Night Market

SATURDAY

Little Mekong Night Market

Did you miss the Asian Street Food Night Market earlier this month? Well, you’re in luck, because St. Paul has not one but two Asian night markets these days, which means we now have even more chances to enjoy super delicious eats. This weekend’s Little Mekong is the original: We’re talking egg rolls, noodle dishes, those super fluffy pancakes, halo halo, street meats, takoyaki, bentos, and cotton candy loaded with sprinkles. This is a market, though, so it’s not just about food. There will also be vendors and local artists offering things like Hmong-language children books, kawaii stationery, and glittery pho earrings. Expect live entertainment, too, from traditional dance to modern K-pop hits. Find more details at littlemekong.com. Free. 5-11 p.m. Sat.; 3-9 p.m. Sun. Little Mekong Cultural District, University Avenue West between Mackubin and Marion Streets in St. Paul. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

Noche de Los Exóticos Queer Art and Heart Market

Featuring queer international luchador legends in the ring, a queer art and makers’ market, vintage, food, and more. 2 p.m. Falling Knife Brewing Company, 783 Harding St. NE, Minneapolis.

June DJ Dance Ride

Joyful Riders Club hosts this slow 10-mile roundtrip ride with two stops for dancing, with DJ Dev and DJ Neko. 7-10 p.m. Perennial Cycle, 3342 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Pride Pre-Game Market

Artjuice presents two days of queer artists, starting with Insight on Saturday. With nine vendors, live tunes, and more. A portion of funds raised will go towards Palestinian families. Noon to 8 p.m. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Mamma Mia!

Dusk. Lake Nokomis Community Center, 2401 E. Minnehaha Parkway, Minneapolis.

Val Son

Little Fevers, Val Son, Goatroper

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Pardon The Noise 5-Year Anniversary Celebration

Featuring all-day tunes, local food vendors, artisans, and makers. Noon to 10 p.m. Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis.

Break the Bubble

Perhaps you’ve heard that it can be hard to make friends in Minnesota. You’ve almost certainly experienced that it can be tough to make new friends as an adult. That’s where Break the Bubble comes in. BTB isn’t a professional networking event and it’s not a speed dating thing; the focus is really on friendship, which the group helps facilitate with events at local coffee shops and breweries. Just show up, put on a name tag, and introduce yourself to someone new—Break the Bubble organizers will also have themed questions to get the conversation flowing. Free. 9 a.m. to noon. Venn Brewing, 3550 E. 46th St. Suite 140, Minneapolis; more info here.—Em Cassel

Early Show

With The Pinkerton Raid, Michael Gay. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Miss Valley Orchestra

Outside. 6 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

John Forrest & The Model Citizens

With the Over Unders. 9 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Eat My Words

Letterpress Book Exhibit

Featuring letterpress and woodcut illustrated books, plus prospectuses. This event includes a short reading from the collection by Jacqueline White, daughter of the curators. 2-4 p.m. Eat My Words, 214 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Hopkins Food Truck Festival

With 50+ food trucks, beer, and tunes from the Express Band, Whiskey Stone, and Flash Mob. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. 902 Mainstreet Hopkins.

Backyard Boombox

DJ tunes all day. 2-10 p.m. Bricksworth Beer Co., 305 Fifth Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Summer Open Studios

See what artists in the building have been up to. With sales, demos, exhibitions. Noon to 6 p.m. Q.arma Building, 1224 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis.

Open Studio Saturdays

Open studios, sales, special receptions, and more. Noon to 4 p.m. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Yoga at the Depot

International Yoga Day

Featuring three free yoga classes from Studio 9-to-5, plus free coffee from Lowertown Bike Shop Coffee Station and Union Depot giveaways. Yoga: 9 a.m. Doga: 10:30 a.m. Restorative Flow: Noon. Union Depot, outside on the North Plaza, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Back Alley Sale

Featuring crystals, ceremonial tools, readings, and more. Noon to 5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. We the Starborne, 593 Hamline Ave. N., St. Paul.

Vintage Village

Vintage Village

Everyday Ejiji’s hosts this outdoor market. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Nolan Mains Plaza, 3945 Market St., Edina.

Brian Naughton Band

7:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Eldest Daughter, Emmy Woods

5-6:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Trench Size Trio

7 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

'Wolf Tales' DanceCo

Wolf Tales

DanceCo presents a family-friendly mashup of classic stories like Peter and the Wolf, Little Red Riding Hood, and The Three Little Pigs. 10 and 11:30 a.m. Minnehaha Falls Park Pavilion, 4825 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Irish Session Musicians

4-6 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Excelsior Flea Market

Hang out on Lake Minnetonka while shopping from local vendors, artisans, artists, and more. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. 10 Water St., Excelsior. Through September 21

Westonka Outdoor Vintage Market

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Modern Again, 2361 Wilshire Blvd., Mound.

Wayzata Art Experience

With 150 juried artists from across the country, 15 food trucks, a food artisan market, an activity zone for families and kids, a beer and wine garden, free sailboat rides, and live music. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun. 398 Walker Ave. S., Wayzata.

Eagan Art Festival

Eagan Art Festival

Featuring 75+ artist booths, art demonstrations, interactive activities, entertainment, food trucks, and more. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun. 1501 Central Pkwy., Eagan.

Third Annual Pride Makers Market

Noon to 3 p.m. OMNI Brewing Co., 9462 Deerwood Ln., Maple Grove.

Summer Fest

With fireworks, inflatables, sports challenges, food trucks, beer and wine, live music. 4-10:30 p.m. Civic Center Park, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd., Minnetonka.

Wild VNTG Market: Pride Edition

Featuring vintage sellers, makers, baked goods, DJ tunes, and more. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Clapping Monkey, 7274 Commerce Cir. E., Fridley.

Open Mic Comedy

7:30-10 p.m. The Joint, 913 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis.

FARMERS MARKETS

Mill City Farmers Market

Long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park, featuring local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays year round. 750 2nd St. S., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Fulton Farmers Market

Traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through October 26. 4901 Chowen Ave. S., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October 28. 2225 East Lake St., Minneapolis; facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.

Downtown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street, where they have pedicab rides from the lot to the market. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. now through Nov. 24. 290 5th St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Apple Valley Farmers Market at the Government Center

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, June 7 through October 26. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Burnsville Farmers Market at the School District

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, June 7 through October 26. 200 Burnsville Pkwy. W., Burnsville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lakeview Terrace Farmers’ Market

Formerly known as the Camden Farmers Market, this small market has teamed up with Robbinsdale to offer fresh produce and artisanal goods plus free fitness classes, chef cook-offs, and more. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through September 21. Find it on the northeast corner of Bottineau Blvd. (CR 81) and Lakeland Avenue in Robbinsdale, across from HyVee; thenewmpls.info/farmersmarket.

Northeast Farmers Market

Seasonal market featuring food vendors, local produce, and artisanal goods. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through October 12. St. Boniface Church parking lot, 629 2nd St. NE (corner of University and Seventh Ave. NE), Minneapolis; northeastmarket.org.

St. Luke’s Farmers Market

Locally grown produce, baked goods, plants, flowers, honey, pickles, and more. EBT, debit, credit cards, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October 5 (no market July 6). St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1807 Field Ave., St. Paul; saintlukechurch.org/farmers-market.

Let's party!! Big Fat Super Swap

SUNDAY

Big Fat Super Swap

Cake Plus Size Resale hosts this outdoor clothing swap for all genders sizes 2XL and up. Masks are required. 1-4 p.m. 5149 Bloomington Ave., Minneapolis.

Summer Solstice Indigenous Market

Featuring Native tea blends for sampling, art, jewelry and beadwork, healing herbal remedies, clothing, wild crafted syrups and jams, Dakóta land maps, and more. Noon to 4 p.m. Eagle and Condor Native Wellness Center, 790 Seventh St. E., St. Paul.

CAFAC Garage Sale

Featuring use equipment and tools. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Chicago Avenue Fire Arts Center, 3749 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis.

Summer Family Day

Featuring bounce houses, a ninja obstacle course, classic yard games, and more. Noon to 6 p.m. OMNI Brewing Co., 9462 Deerwood Ln., Maple Grove.

Pride Pre-Game Market

Artjuice presents this friendly queer market featuring live tunes, and more. Noon to 8 p.m. Urban Growler Brewing, 2325 Endicott St., St. Paul.

Mpls Vintage Market Darin Kamnetz

Minneapolis Vintage Market

Noon to 4 p.m. The Luminaire, 770 SE Ninth St., Minneapolis.

MNMicro Film Festival

Free screenings of four MN-made shorts for Pride month: Not in My Lifetime (noon), FREE CeCe! (1 p.m.), This Obedience (2 p.m.), Witch (3:15 p.m.), Summer Solstice (4:15 p.m.). RSVP here. Showplace ICON Theaters, Shops at West End, 1633 West End Blvd., St. Louis Park.

Pat Donahue

3 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

The Real Chuck NORAD

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Early Show

With Danger Pins, Mary Stone & Dan Kowalke. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

St. Paul Songwriter Rounds

With Tony Mills, David Bunch, Jared Justen, Hannah B Farrell (Girl Elvis), and J Parker, hosted by Clare Doyle. 7-10 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

North Loop Green Block Party

North Loop Green Block Party

Featuring DJ tunes, food trucks, cocktails and other drinks, face painting, and more. Noon to 5 p.m. North Loop Green, 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

Odd Market

Indoor maker’s market featuring a dozen local artists, including leather goods, ceramics, glass, live embroidery, prints, zines, and more. Noon to 4 p.m. Odd Mart, 2520 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Drums of Navarone

Latin-flavored funk and jazz. 2 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.

Minnesota Freedom Band

An LGBTQIA+ jazz band. 5:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.

Kingfield Farmers' Market

FARMERS MARKET

Inver Grove Heights Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, June 9 through October 27. 8055 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Kingfield Farmers Market

Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods in a new location this year at MLK Park. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 27. MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Woodbury Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 27. Red Rock Elementary, 3311 Commonwealth Ave., Woodbury; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring ethical meats, baked goods, ready-to-eat items, locally grown veggies and fruits, and live musical entertainment. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through October 27. Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org.

Market in the Valley

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays starting June 16 through September. 7800 Golden Valley Rd., Golden Valley; marketinthevalley.org.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Lake Harriet

2:30-6:30 p.m. Sundays right by the bandshell through August 25. Lake Harriet, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis; more info here.

Savage Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 27. 4800 W. 123rd St., Savage; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.