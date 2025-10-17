Freeloader Friday: 105 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more.

FRIDAY

I Know What You Did Last Summer

6:45 p.m. Mears Park, 221 Fifth St. E., St. Paul.

Public Art Mixer

Meet other artists at this friendly mixer that also includes a panel talk, tours of the CAFAC art space, a visit to George Floyd Square, and more. Find more info here. 3-7 p.m. Chicago Avenue Fire Arts Center, 3749 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis.

Rondo Film Fest

The inaugural Rondo Film Festival, presented by ReConnect Rondo, SPNN, FilmNorth, and Saint Paul Almanac, will screen three films about the neighborhood that was “once the thriving heart of St. Paul’s Black community.” Displaced is a ReConnect Rondo-produced short film about displacement’s intergenerational impact; The Brothers of Rondo: A Legacy of Black Resilience is about the strength of young men growing up in the neighborhood; and Rondo Beyond the Pavement brings youth filmmakers and community elders together to take a look at Rondo’s past, present, and future. Free. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Macalester College, John B. Davis Lecture Hall, 1600 Grand Ave., St. Paul; find more info here.—Em Cassel

The Boot R&B Promo

Speed Riders, The Boot R&B, Postal Bois

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Sinatra to Slayer: Spooky Edition

DJ tunes with Shane Kramer. 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Dusty's Bar, 1319 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis.

Zoomtown Reunion

7 p.m. 56 Brewing, 3055 NE Columbia Ave., Suite 102, Minneapolis.

Steady Range

Dad rock. 7-9:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Catfish Troy

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

DesertX

With Oliver Phibes, Perennial. 9-11:30 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Brethren Bones

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Jimmi & The Band of Souls

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Fusion Fridays Dance Party

Reggae, dancehall, afrobeats, soca, and hip-hop. Hosted by DJ Fujun. 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Pimento Jamaican Kitchen, 2524 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis.

Raiders of the Lost Ark

On the patio. With bonfires, s’mores, and popcorn. 8-10 p.m. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Brenda B Sings

With Tim Julkowski and Miles Porter. 6 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

College Football on the Green

Watch football on a big screen outside. 7-10 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sat. North Loop Green, 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

RenegadeEnsemble/Rochester New Ensemble Collab

Featuring a program of world premieres by five Minnesota-based composers. 7 p.m. Zion Community Commons, 1697 Lafond Ave., St. Paul.

A Gathering of Friends Fall Market

Vintage and antiques from 18 juried MN dealers. 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sun. Bachman’s on Lyndale, 6010 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Erik Jon Olson, 'Irregular Rains'

“Synthetic Streams”

This show by Erik Jon Olson, which opened Thursday, features quilted works made from plastic waste. Landmark Center – North Gallery, 75 W. Fifth St., St. Paul. Through January 6

“Matrilineal Memory”

This new show, which also opened on Thursday, features new work by artist Mikaela Shafer. All My Relations Arts, 1414 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis. Through December 13

Karaoke Night

8 p.m. Boom Island Brewing, 5959 Baker Rd., Minnetonka.

Candleberry on the Lakes Boutique

This popup hosts over 60 local makers. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Nov. 1. Hughes Pavilion at Centennial Lakes Park, 7499 France Ave. S., Edina; find more info here.

“ALEBRIJES: Keepers of the Island”

Alebrijes are a Mexico City folk-art tradition born out of a fever dream—literally. In 1936, artist Pedro Linares fell ill and found himself hallucinating a forest filled with magical creatures that were shouting “alebrijes!” at him. Once better, he knew that he had to recreate what he had experienced. Nearly 90 years later, Mexican artists continue this tradition, using papier-mâché to create beautifully surreal neon beasts—think chicken-fish-unicorns and butterfly-dog-frogs—ranging from four to 15 feet tall. This summer and fall, alebrijes will be at Raspberry Island thanks to four Mexico City-based artists who have created 16 large-scale papier-mâché sculptures for an installation organized by the Minnesota Latino Museum. You can venture through this colorful wonderland during the park’s regular hours (dawn to 11 p.m. daily). For more info, visit mnlatinomuseum.org/alebrijes. Raspberry Island, 2 Wabasha St. S., St. Paul. Through October 26—Jessica Armbruster

FriGAY

Drag performances, a dance party, and $2 specialty shots—sounds like a party! 21+. 9 p.m. RSVP recommended; do it here. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

FARMERS MARKETS

House of Hope Market

1:15-5 p.m. Fri. through October 31. Hope Church, 760 Summit Ave., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city’s largest and most popular market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Fri.; 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through October. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Signal Hills Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fri. through October 31. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

No Kings June, 2025. Jessica Armbruster

SATURDAY

No Kings Rallies Minnesota

Want to fight fascism this weekend? You’ll have options, as No Kings returns with nationwide protests across the country this Saturday. The inaugural event was this summer on June 14, coinciding with Trump’s sad military parade. (It was also on the same day as Mike and Melissa Hortman’s assassination and the manhunt that followed.) So far, around 2,500 events are planned across the U.S., with around 20 happening in the Twin Cities and 52 scheduled outside of the metro. (Some cities, like Minneapolis, are hosting more than one rally.) To find an event, folks can check out the No Kings website, or visit Brianna Kelly’s super handy list at Bring Me the News.

No Kings Twin Cities Afterparty

Folks, you don’t need me to tell you it’s bad out there. Not only is an unchecked loon (and not the kind we like) dismantling everything worthwhile about the federal government, but it’s highly likely that ICE thugs will soon rappel into Minneapolis to kidnap our neighbors and teach us unruly antifascists a lesson. There are plenty of No Kings events planned for the metro on Saturday, including rallies in downtown Minneapolis and downtown St. Paul, but as our inflatable comrades in Portland have shown us, we don’t just need to organize—we need to party. The Hook and Ladder is stepping up with a post-rally “Fall (of Fascism) Festival” that offers live music, games, a dunk tank, food trucks, drinks, and community. And events like this are a reminder of why we need places like the Hook, which isn’t so healthy financially these days, so kick them a buck or two if you can. Free; $5 wristband to drink. 1 p.m. march (find locations here); 4-8 p.m. festival. Hook and Ladder, 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Owámni Falling Waters Festival Promo

Owámni Falling Water Festival

These days, many of us call it St. Anthony Falls. But before a French friar decided to name it after a Portuguese priest, the Dakota called it Owámniyomni, or “turbulent water”—a way better moniker. This weekend, these sacred waters will be celebrated at this annual festival, which is spreading out to three areas this year. Onstage there will be a variety of traditional performances, including dance and live music from folks like Bluedog, Laura Hugo, and Jackie Bird. Food trucks stationed at either side of the river will be serving up Indigenous eats, and artist and vendor marts will showcase Native talents. Hands-on activities and family fun round out the event. Free. 1-4 p.m. Mill Ruins Park, Water Works, Father Hennepin Bluff Park, 4 W. River Pkwy., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

CiderWeen

More than 50 queer and BIPOC artists will descend on Sociable Cider Werks for the second-annual CiderWeen, a spooOOooOoky art market that also includes trick-or-treating for adults and canines. (“Sorry kids, you’ll get your candy on Halloween,” the devilish organizers joke.) You can also win punch card prizes and take part in “spiderweb craftivities,” and, presumably, do all of this while sippin’ a Sociable Cider. Free. Noon to 6 p.m. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Courtney Yasmineh Promo

Courtney Yasmineh

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Greg Volker & The River Band

Singer/songwriter tunes. With Danser, Dani Marti Moreno. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

My Cousin Dallas

With Teeth. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

The Infernos

With Supermodified, Grim Lot. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Tyler Herwig

5:15-8 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Locktunes

7:30 p.m. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

St. Dominic’s Trio

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Lowfalutin String Band

4-6 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Dyani White Hawk, 'Detail of Round Dance,' 2023 Courtesy the artist

“Dyani White Hawk: Love Language”

Wisconsin-born Minnesota resident Dyani White Hawk gets a major survey covering 15 years of work at the Walker Art Center this fall. Mostly working in abstraction, she explores her Lakota and European heritage using a variety of media. For “Love Language,” White Hawk’s work will be arranged in four sections, starting with paintings and quill- and beadwork, shifting to video installations featuring Indigenous languages and large-scale photography, and concluding with recent and new works of glass mosaics and beaded sculpture. There will be a variety of events related to the exhibition; this week’s happenings include a free Native-led panel talk on 1 p.m. on Saturday. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; walkerart.org. Through February 15—Jessica Armbruster

Halloween Fest

Featuring a kid-friendly scavenger hunt, activities, a costume parade, and friendly llamas. 1-3 p.m. Mueller Park, 2509 S. Colfax Ave., Minneapolis.

E-Waste Collection Event

Safely recycle cell phones, tablets, laptops, computers, monitors, cords, and more. Find more info here. 9 a.m. to noon. Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 4100 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

City vs Everton (PL)

Sports! 9 a.m. Brit's Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

“Gods & Monsters”

This annual group show includes a variety of artworks inspired by horror novels, movies, iconic characters, comics, and more. Free. 4-10 p.m. Otherworldly Arts Collective, 451 NE Taft St., Minneapolis; oacmn.com.

“Collect Call 6”

Local art patrons share pieces from their collections. There will be an opening reception Sat., Oct. 18, from 6-9 p.m. Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis; soovac.org. Through November 9

“Words, Words, Words”/”The Interpretation of Dreams”

Two shows open up in one space. 6-8 p.m. Praxis Gallery & Photographic Arts Center, 2601 27th St. S., Minneapolis.

Open Studio Saturdays

Open studios, sales, special receptions, and more. Noon to 4 p.m. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Urban Art Village Luis Fitch

Urban Art Village

Shipping containers don’t just make great pools; they can also become an art gallery, a performance space, or a resource center. This summer, five shipping crates were used as all of these things (minus the pool, sorry gang) at the Urban Art Village. Since July, local print artist Luis Fitch has been hosting a bimonthly pop-up featuring queer, Black, and Latinx artists on the lot next to Midtown Global Market. Past events have included a makers’ market with jewelers, painters, knitters, and beadworkers, and you should expect a similar mix this Saturday, too. This is the last event of the series before closing up shop; sign up to be a vendor here. Free. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Chicago & Lake, 730 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

Annual Northeast Fall Music Sale

Dig through thousands of records, CDs, and cassettes at deep discounts. All CDs, cassettes, and 45s are a quarter each, and records are at various low prices, starting at 50 cents. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. 1433 Fifth St. NE, Minneapolis.

Milkweed's Farewell Party

Featuring live music, merch sales, memorabilia, food, and drink. 2-11 p.m. Milkweed, 3822 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Hennepin Social

This market features over 25 vendors selling art, home goods, vintage, and small business brands. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Familia, 835 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Marigold Popup

Stop by your fav hemp-derived and NA bottle shop for a cool popup with Sarahberry Glass, Cool Trash, and Outta Wax. Noon to 4 p.m. Marigold, 3506 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis.

Midnight Creatures Market

A spooooooky maker popup. 2-6 p.m. Wandering Leaf Brewing, 2463 Seventh St. W., St. Paul.

October Makers Market

Featuring local makers and vintage vendors both indoors and out in the parking lot. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. AudreyRose Vintage, 3508 Snelling Ave., Minneapolis.

Paul McCartney Merch Trailer

Featuring a 10% discount on Paul McCartney, Wings, and Beatles CDs and vinyl, plus a special encore appearance of the Paul McCartney Got Back Tour merchandise trailer in front of the store. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Electric Fetus, 2000 Fourth Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Portal x SleepyHead Vintage Block Party

Featuring vintage from four vendors, deals on sauna and cold plunge experiences, DJ sets, and a taco food truck. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Portal, 3120 Excelsior Blvd., Minneapolis.

Poster Sale

Shop old-school movie posters priced $10-$25. Noon to 3 p.m. Trylon Cinema, 2820 E. 33rd St., Minneapolis.

Twin Cities Vintage Flea

Totally Rad Vintage Fest hosts this free popup series. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. North Loop Green, 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

"Lost Mountain" Kit Wilson, 'December Night'

“Kit Wilson: Lost Mountain”

2-5 p.m. Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis.

And:

“Joyce Lyon: The Alsea River”

2-5 p.m. Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis.

Stillwater Flea Market

Shop 160+ vendors and crafters. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Stillwater Area High School, 5701 Stillwater Blvd. N., Stillwater.

Twin Cities Record Show Popup

Six vendors offer thousands of record albums, CDs, 45 RPM records, and music memorabilia. Noon to 4 p.m. Bald Man Brewing Co., 2020 Silver Bell Rd., Eagan.

Howl-O-Ween Costume Party & Open House

Featuring a dog costume contest and mini-parade (judging at 1 p.m.), prizes, gift bags, behind-the-scenes tours, and local food and treat vendors. Noon to 2 p.m. Central Bark Oakdale, 3115 Hadley Ave. N., Oakdale.

Intro to Improv for Adults

A free class! 2-4 p.m. R. H. Stafford Library, 8595 Central Park Place, Woodbury.

Open Mic Comedy Night

With Joe Addict. Every Sat. on the patio. 7-9 p.m. The Cabooze, 917 S. Cedar Ave., Minneapolis.

Pilates for the People

A free pilates class. RSVP here. 10:15-11 a.m. Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Market, 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul.

Free Yoga

Studio 9-to-5 hosts free yoga sessions Mon., Wed., and Sat. Sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Mill City Farmers' Market

FARMERS MARKETS

Apple Valley Farmers Market at the Government Center

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through October 25. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Burnsville Farmers Market at the Senior Center

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through October 25. 200 Burnsville Pkwy., Burnsville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. now through Nov. 23. 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. Featuring an electronics recycling program, live music, fitness classes, puppet theater, and more. The first hour of each event is quiet for special needs shoppers. EBT accepted. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sat. through October 28. Be sure to park in the Hennepin County lot, not the B-side parking (follow the signs). 2225 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.

Mill City Farmers’ Market

This long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park features local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Oct. 750 Second St. S., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Richfield Farmers Market

8 a.m. to noon Sep.-Oct. Veterans Park, 6335 Portland Ave., Richfield; find more info here.

Southwest Farmers Market

Formerly known at the Fulton Farmers Market, the gang has moved to a new location with traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sat. through October 25. 5025 Knox Ave., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

North Loop Green Provided

SUNDAY

Pro Football on the Green

Watch football on a big screen outside. Noon to 4 p.m. North Loop Green, 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

Boo and Brew

Boo and Brew? In this economy? It’s all happening at Arbeiter, where this Halloweeny happening for kids (costumes encouraged!) takes over on Sunday afternoon. They’ll have mini-pumpkin decorating, kid karaoke, face painting, and a bouncy castle for the youths; for adults, of course, there are Arbeiter’s many excellent beers. Would they stop adults from getting into the bouncy castle or getting their face painted? Only one way to find out… Free. Noon to 4 p.m. Arbeiter Brewing Co., 3038 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

eleven degenerates

10:30 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Switchyard

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Robert Wilkinson

3-5 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Dear Jim: A Literary Open Mic

1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Bingo With Pete

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Karaoke Scream Queens

With Ally. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Hocus Pocus

Free movie and popcorn. 7 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Tons of Stuff Studio Sale

Featuring imperfect posters, books, office things, screen printing tools, art supplies, merch, and straight-up free stuff from Burlesque of North America’s studio. Noon to 6 p.m. Southside Preservation Society, 2619 28th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Local Love Market

Shop over 40 local makers and vintage vendors in a parking lot. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Honour Coffee, 451 Stinson Blvd. NE, Minneapolis.

Love Token 2 Year

Featuring vintage items, local artists and makers, drinks, and more. Noon to 5 p.m. Love Token, 3950 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

October Makers Market

This monthly market features handmade items, vintage, crafts, and more from 18 vendors. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Toolbox Collective, 3400 42nd Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Mpls Vintage Market Darin Kamnetz

Minneapolis Vintage Market

Vintage sellers, DJ tunes, and coffee. Noon to 4 p.m. JX Venue, 123 Second St. N., Stillwater.

Saint Paul Civic Symphony

Works by Wagner, Mozart, and Brahms. 1 p.m. Landmark Center, Musser Cortile, 75 W. Fifth St., St. Paul.

Tacos y Firmas / Tacos and Signatures

Join MIRAC's efforts to get real sanctuary protections and get ICE outta Minneapolis. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Taco Taxi, 1511 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Open Jam

Hosted by the Confused. 4-7 p.m. through Oct. 26. Broken Clock Brewing Collective, 3134 California St. NE, Minneapolis.

Free Meat Raffle

Buy a beer, get a raffle ticket, possibly win meats from Anoka Meat. 1-3 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

FARMERS MARKETS

Inver Grove Heights Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through October 26. 8055 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Kingfield Farmers Market

Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through October. Kingfield Farmers Market, MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S. (in the parking lot off of 40th St.), Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring ethical meats, baked goods, ready-to-eat items, locally grown veggies and fruits, and live musical entertainment. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun., through October 26. Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org.

Savage Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through October 26. 4800 W. 123rd St., Savage; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Woodbury Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through October 26. Red Rock Elementary, 3311 Commonwealth Ave., Woodbury; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.