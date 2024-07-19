Freeloader Friday: 104 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more.

Slow Roll MSP

FRIDAY

Glow Roll

Slow Roll MPS celebrates the 24th anniversary of the Midtown Greenway with a friendly slow ride featuring stops along the way with tunes from Q-Bear of KMOJ and a community meal. 7:30 p.m. (show up before 5 p.m. if you need to borrow a bike). Meet on the Midtown Greenway at 10th Avenue South.

Owamni’s 3rd Anniversary Party

Featuring nonprofit info booths, a popup NATIFS market with crafts from Indigenous vendors, live music, dance performances, grilled eats, selections from Wakpa Bar menu, and more. Register to guarantee a spot. 5-10 p.m. Owamni and the Waterworks Pavilion, 425 W. River Parkway, Minneapolis.

Minnehaha Falls Art Fair 2024

There’s plenty to love about this easygoing festival. First of all, there are lots of vendors—potters, jewelry makers, T-shirt printers—but not an overwhelming amount. You can speed through this thing in 30 minutes, or take several laps over a few hours. Another bonus: All artists, businesses, and orgs will have at least a few items under $30 (take that, Uptown Art Fair!). There’s live music all day on stage, and if the line at Sea Salt is too much for you there are also food trucks, beer trucks, and a fast-serving beer bar. You’re also right by the falls, and a quick walk to the dog park. And, if you need a break from the sun, the covered picnic spots are usually pretty quiet and shady. Find more info online. 3-8 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun. Minnehaha Falls, 4801 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

Sansai Yonsai Kai Stan Waldhauser

22nd Annual Dances at the Lake Festival

Bring a lawn chair or a blanket and enjoy free dance performances from a variety of local troupes. With Ray Terrill Dance Group, Ashley Ballet Arts Academy, Christopher Watson Dance Company, Jawaahir Dance Company, Kinetic Evolutions, Sansai Yonsei Kai, and many more. 7 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Lake Harriet Rose Garden, 4124 Roseway Rd., Minneapolis.

Red Bull BC One City Cypher

Watch B-Boys and B-Girls battle their way through a cutthroat 1v1 knockout bracket. 4-9 p.m. Peavey Plaza, 1101 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Urban Growler 10th Anniversary Party

Has it really been 10 years since Urban Growler debuted in the Saint Anthony Park neighborhood? We have no reason to doubt it, considering the brewery is throwing its big 1-0 celebration this weekend. Things kick off Friday with live music from B+ Brass, and things get conceptual Saturday with “all-day adult recess.” Among the games, only some of which we’re familiar with: four square, hopscotch, Growlerschlagen, cornhole, and FlyBean. There’ll also be live drummers, face painting, and a beer garden dance party featuring DJ Sleepless Dragon to cap off the night. On Sunday, you’re encouraged to ride your bike to the brewery for honey cream soda floats and brand-new cocktails unveiled hourly. 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sun. Urban Growler, 2325 Endicott St., St. Paul; find more info here. Through Sunday—Jay Boller

Fast X

Movie at dusk. North Commons Park, 1801 James Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Shakespeare at the Pub: Romeo and Juliet

Shakespeare in a parking lot, presented by the Gray Mallard Theater Co. Bring a lawn chair! 7 p.m. Fri.-Sat., plus Sun., July 28. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis.

Full Tilt Boogie Preparty

With Pals & Flintlock. 8-11 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Dark Light Oblivion

Rock tunes. 7:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.

Ingrid Streitz

Pop tunes. 7 p.m. Minnehaha Falls, 4801 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Ahem

Ahem, Busey

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Big Woods Brass Band

7 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Sunshine & The Night Walkers

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Lumberjack Days

Lumberjack Days

Featuring lumberjack competitions, free yoga in the park, BMX stunt shows, a Sunday parade, and more. Check lumberjackdays.com for times and the complete schedule. 3-7 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sun. Lowell Park, 201 Water St. N., Stillwater.

Morgondopp (Morning Dip)

Jump in the lake with folks from ASI. 7:30-8:30 a.m. through Aug. 2. Lake Harriet South Beach, 4612 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.

Haupt Antiek Market: Crazy Days Sale

A European-style flea market featuring vintage items and other finds. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fri.; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun. Haupt Antiek Market, 7570 147th St. W., Apple Valley.

Nate Hance, International Treasures

Free tunes at the Plaza on Nolan Mains. 5-8 p.m. 50th & France, Edina.

Flying Pig Thrift 5th Piggiversary

Featuring 50% off storewide, live music, outdoor activities, food, and giveaways. snacks and a raffle for prizes. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Flying Pig Thrift, 722 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul.

Hopkins Raspberry Days

Raspberry Fest

Since 1935, Hopkins has been a raspberry town. That’s when the first-ring ‘burb threw its first fest honoring the hairy berry, and you better believe it’s not stopping anytime soon. Raspberry Fest is a weeklong affair, beginning with the annual Hunt for the Golden Raspberry and pie-eating contests. There’s the coronation of the Raspberry Royalty, of course, as well as live music, fun runs, fishing, live music, softball, and pickleball. Saturday begins with the much-loved Chalk Art event, and culminates with fireworks in Central Park. Sunday’s main event is the Grande Day Parade down Mainstreet, though we encourage you to check out the entire sweet and sprawling itinerberry here. Wednesday-Sunday—Jay Boller

Warehouse District Live

The fate of Open Streets may be uncertain this season, but every weekend a part of First Avenue will be closed to cars—and not just for construction reasons. Described as “an enhanced pedestrian zone,” Warehouse District Live will offer things that big cities normally have in their downtown areas: food trucks, extended seating areas, and more public bathrooms. Wow! So do some bar-hopping, sit outside and eat, walk in the middle of the street, and wonder why so many exurban Twitter users are so scared of downtown. Free. 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. Fri.-Sat. First Avenue, between Fifth and Sixth Streets, Minneapolis; find more info here. Through October —Jessica Armbruster

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

FARMERS MARKETS

House of Hope Market

1:15-5 p.m. Fridays through October 25. Hope Church, 797 Summit Ave., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city’s largest and most popular market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wed.-Fri.; 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through October. Good to know: The EBT booth is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fri.-Sun. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Signal Hills Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fridays through October 25. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Minnehaha Regional Park

4-8 p.m. Fridays through August 30 (no market July 12 or 29). 4801 S. Minnehaha Dr., Minneapolis; more info here.

Rondo Days 2024

SATURDAY

40th Annual Rondo Days

During the first half of the 1900s, the Rondo area of St. Paul thrived as a cultural hub where many African Americans bought homes, owned businesses, went to school, went to church, and lived. Then, from 1956 to 1968, its core was demolished to make way for I-94, effectively cutting the area in half with cars and displacing close to 700 community members. But, over 50 years later, the Rondo neighborhood is still here. Now in its 40th year, Rondo Days celebrates the area as it was and as it is today. Free and open to the public, folks who stop by will find a variety of vendors, cultural exhibits, kids’ fun, and tunes. The stage lineup includes MC Lyte, Rakim, Lady Midnight, Juice Lord, St. Paul Slim, and others. Free. Noon to 7 p.m. Hallie Q. Brown Community Center, 270 Kent St., St. Paul; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

Disko Fever

Featuring DJ sets hosted by Backyard Boombox with special guest Goshfather, plus a vintage pop-up from Totally Rad Vintage. 2-10 p.m. Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis.

Camdentown Marketplace

Hosted by Minneapolis Craft Market, Minneapolis Vintage Market, and others. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. North Market Parking Lot, 4414 N. Humboldt Ave., Minneapolis.

Boat-In Movie Night

Boat-In Movie Night: James and the Giant Peach

Folks are invited to view the screen via canoe, paddleboard, or kayak (or the grassy lawn, if you can find a spot). Bring a radio/well-powered smartphone; audio will be available via speakers as well as by tuning into 89.7 FM. Find more info here. Silverwood Park, 2500 Cty. Rd. E W, St. Anthony.

Radiator Girl, deletist, TV For Dogs

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Twin Cities Record Show

The Minneapolis-St. Paul Music Expo regularly throws pop-ups for vinyl-craved crate diggers, and today that means taking over Minneapolis Cider Co.’s taproom. Organizers promise a “fresh and exciting mix” of albums from its rotating cast of sellers; the host’s in-house crepe creator, Breizh Crêperie, will be dishing up LP-shaped treats for hungry collectors. If you wanna make a whole day of it, we recommend helping this nice fella part with his vast collection of albums. Free. Noon to 4 p.m. Minneapolis Cider Co., 701 SE Ninth St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Kristie Bretzke, 'Window-Reflections'

Pools, Parks & Landmarks

Featuring work by 11 artists. 2-5 p.m. Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis.

Summer Market Series

Shop sustainable fashion and jewelry, prints, pottery, and more from five vendors. Noon to 6 p.m. Modist Brewing, 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis.

Pet Central Block Party

4th Annual Pet Central Block Party

Featuring adoptable pets, kids’ games, freebies, discounted services, live music by Celeste Yeats, food trucks, pet vendors, and more. Noon to 3 p.m. Pet Central Animal Hospital, 2700 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis

Summer Maker’s Market

Featuring a dozen makers hosted by MarketCollectiveMN. Noon to 5 p.m. Bad Weather Brewing, 414 Seventh St. W., St. Paul.

Lake Monsters Bluegrass Band

3-6 p.m. Lake Monster Brewing, 550 Vandalia St. #160, St. Paul.

Shelley Beaumont

Flower Alchemy: Discovering Petal Geometry Through Mosaic Art

Featuring a reception and gallery walkthrough with artist Shelley Beaumont. 1-3 p.m. Foci Minnesota Center for Glass Arts, 2213 Snelling Ave., Minneapolis.

The Sunshapes Album Release Show

With Strange Forest, Maddie Kadlec. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Pop Wagner & The Tavern Trio

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Jake Schultz & Annie Thoma EP-Release Show

With Killed by Kiwis, Sunsets Over Flowers. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Back Alley Sale

Featuring crystals, ceremonial tools, readings, and more. Noon to 5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. We the Starborne, 593 Hamline Ave. N., St. Paul.

Hallie Bahn

Sequelae

New work from Hallie Bahn. 6-9 p.m. Sat. reception; artist’s talk 1-2 p.m. Sun. Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Irish Session Musicians

4-6 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Open Studio Saturdays

Open studios, sales, special receptions, and more. Noon to 4 p.m. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Hurricane Harold's

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Minneapolis POPs

7:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.

Jack Dale

Jack Dale Fine Art Sale

The artist (and former hockey Olympian!) retires with a garage sale featuring paintings from over the years. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Jack's Garage Studio, 1803 Hamline Ave. N., Falcon Heights.

Jones Market

Vintage pop-up. 1-4 p.m. Jones Coffee, 5008 Xerxes Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Clue

Movie at dusk. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.

Mumblebugs

4:30-6:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Frothy Band

7:15 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Excelsior Flea Market

Hang out on Lake Minnetonka while shopping from local vendors, artisans, artists, and more. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. 10 Water St., Excelsior. Through September 21

Open Mic Comedy

7:30-10 p.m. The Joint, 913 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis.

FARMERS MARKETS

Mill City Farmers Market

Long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park, featuring local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays year round. 750 2nd St. S., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Fulton Farmers Market

Traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through October 26. 4901 Chowen Ave. S., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October 28. 2225 East Lake St., Minneapolis; facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.

Downtown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street, where they have pedicab rides from the lot to the market. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. now through Nov. 24. 290 5th St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Apple Valley Farmers Market at the Government Center

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, June 7 through October 26. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Burnsville Farmers Market at the School District

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, June 7 through October 26. 200 Burnsville Pkwy. W., Burnsville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lakeview Terrace Farmers’ Market

Formerly known as the Camden Farmers Market, this small market has teamed up with Robbinsdale to offer fresh produce and artisanal goods plus free fitness classes, chef cook-offs, and more. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through September 21. Find it on the northeast corner of Bottineau Blvd. (CR 81) and Lakeland Avenue in Robbinsdale, across from HyVee; thenewmpls.info/farmersmarket.

Northeast Farmers Market

Seasonal market featuring food vendors, local produce, and artisanal goods. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through October 12. St. Boniface Church parking lot, 629 2nd St. NE (corner of University and Seventh Ave. NE), Minneapolis; northeastmarket.org.

St. Luke’s Farmers Market

Locally grown produce, baked goods, plants, flowers, honey, pickles, and more. EBT, debit, credit cards, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October 5 (no market July 6). St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1807 Field Ave., St. Paul; saintlukechurch.org/farmers-market.

Fredstock

SUNDAY

Fredstock

Did you visit Brit’s Pub at any point between 1990 and 2019? Then you probably met Freddie Manton. As one patron told Fox 9 in a 2017 profile of the the 87-year-old “soul of Brit’s Pub”: “If you know Brit’s, you know Freddie.” Manton was the gregarious host of Brit’s from the time it opened until he passed away in 2019 at age 90, but his memory lives on at Fredstock, an annual outdoor party with beer specials and lots of live music—this year, that comes courtesy of Oasis tribute band Nicollet & Alcohol, Two Harbors, and the Belfast Cowboys. Free. 3-9 p.m. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; more info here.—Em Cassel

Odd Market

Arti, zines, makers, and oddities galore. Noon to 4 p.m. Odd Mart, 2520 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Sociable Summer Market

Oh dang, it’s a pop-up market! Noon to 5 p.m. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis.

Grease Pit Makers Market (Moved from last week.)

Featuring over a dozen vendors selling wares like candles, planters, herbs, and leather goods. Noon to 5 p.m. The Grease Pit, 2750 Bloomington Ave., Minneapolis.

Slow Irish Session

2-4 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

#KidsLit is Lit Festival 2024

Who says book festivals are just for grownups? At #KidsLit is Lit, south Minneapolis’s Half Pint Co.—a group with a goal of creating “fun, non-cheesy activities for kids and their families”—are bringing the books to Arbeiter Brewing. (No surprise: Arbeiter was one of our picks for the Twin Cities’ best family-friendly breweries.) Children’s book authors and other kid-friendly vendors will be there selling books, treats, and treasures; there’s going to be a crafting station; and (weather permitting) they’ll even have a bouncy house. Free, but you can RSVP for headcount purposes. Noon to 4 p.m. Arbeiter Brewing Company, 3008 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; more info here.—Em Cassel

Tim Sparks



3 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Switchyard

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Dystopian Dispatch

With Marshmallow Chaos, The Amazing Double Lotus. 3-6 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Carlaoke

Karaoke with Carla. 8-11 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Bavarian Musikmeisters

2 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.

Minneapolis POPs

5:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.

FARMERS MARKET

Inver Grove Heights Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, June 9 through October 27. 8055 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Kingfield Farmers Market

Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods in a new location this year at MLK Park. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 27. MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Woodbury Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 27. Red Rock Elementary, 3311 Commonwealth Ave., Woodbury; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring ethical meats, baked goods, ready-to-eat items, locally grown veggies and fruits, and live musical entertainment. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through October 27. Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org.

Market in the Valley

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays starting June 16 through September. 7800 Golden Valley Rd., Golden Valley; marketinthevalley.org.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Lake Harriet

2:30-6:30 p.m. Sundays right by the bandshell through August 25. Lake Harriet, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis; more info here.

Savage Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 27. 4800 W. 123rd St., Savage; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.