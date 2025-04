Forget Rocktober—May Is This Year’s Hottest Music Month. Just Look at Your Complete Concert Calendar: April 29-May 5.

Punk rock still has the power to provoke, especially among the dumbest motherfuckers alive. Against Me! frontwoman Laura Jane Grace proved as much earlier this month, when clips of her performing her solo track “Your God (God’s Dick)” at a Bernie Sanders “Fighting Oligarchy” rally sent the far-right into an online tizzy . “It’s a straight-up protest song,” she told Rolling Stone . “I don’t know what else that event was supposed to be other than a protest rally.” Prolific as ever at 44, the pioneering trans rocker keeps churning out killer garage-punk solo albums, like last year’s Hole In My Head, and her next, Adventure Club, is due out in July. Last year Grace told NME that Against Me! reconnected at her wedding, and that the celebrated Florida folk-punk band could remerge soon. “We didn’t break up, it just got weird,” she says. “We’ll play again, I have faith in that.” Here’s hoping.