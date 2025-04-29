Forget Rocktober—May Is This Year’s Hottest Music Month. Just Look at Your Complete Concert Calendar: April 29-May 5.

It is an incredible May for live music. I mean it—you can tell by the way I italicized "incredible." And we're just getting started this week.

Tuesday, April 29

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

Urban Heat @ Amsterdam

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s

Branford Marsalis Quartet @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Circa Waves and Friday Pilots Club with bugsy @ First Avenue

Jesse Cook @ Fitzgerald Theater

Colonel Mustard’s Mechanical Orchestra @ Jazz Central

The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight @ Orpheum Theatre

Will Olsen & The Wild Ones, Tommy and Forrest Jedediah @ Palmer’s

XTC’s Terry Chambers & Friends, DJ Jake Rudh @ Parkway

Embahn with Emma Jeanne and Canary Room @ Pilllar Forum

Matthew And The Atlas with Foreign Fields @ 7th St Entry

Artist Showcase @ Sociable CIder Werks

April Conspiracy Series featuring Eldest Daughter, ditchpigeon, Emerson Island @ 331 Club

Worker’s Playtime with Becky Kapell @ 331 Club

L.A. Witch with DAIISTAR @ Turf Club

The New Havoline Supremes @ White Squirrel

Unattractive Giant Monster (Residency) with Cut Rate Clones, Ruben @ White Squirrel

Wednesday, April 30

Shady Babies Open Mic @ Acadia

Laura Jane Grace & The Mississippi Medicals @ Amsterdam—Punk rock still has the power to provoke, especially among the dumbest motherfuckers alive. Against Me! frontwoman Laura Jane Grace proved as much earlier this month, when clips of her performing her solo track “Your God (God’s Dick)” at a Bernie Sanders “Fighting Oligarchy” rally —Jay Boller Punk rock still has the power to provoke, especially among the dumbest motherfuckers alive. Against Me! frontwoman Laura Jane Grace proved as much earlier this month, when clips of her performing her solo track “Your God (God’s Dick)” at a Bernie Sanders “Fighting Oligarchy” rally sent the far-right into an online tizzy . “It’s a straight-up protest song,” she told Rolling Stone . “I don’t know what else that event was supposed to be other than a protest rally.” Prolific as ever at 44, the pioneering trans rocker keeps churning out killer garage-punk solo albums, like last year’s Hole In My Head, and her next, Adventure Club, is due out in July. Last year Grace told NME that Against Me! reconnected at her wedding, and that the celebrated Florida folk-punk band could remerge soon. “We didn’t break up, it just got weird,” she says. “We’ll play again, I have faith in that.” Here’s hoping.

MN Songwriter Showcase @ Aster Cafe

The Cherry Pit Presents: Bible Study @ Berlin

Twine @ Bunker’s

The Arcadian Wild with River & Rail @ Cedar Cultural Center

1967: Summer of Love with Erin Schwab and Jay Fuchs @ Crooners

Branford Marsalis Quartet @ Dakota

Midlife Crisis, Jazz Outlaws @ Driftwood

Miss Shannon’s Swing Night @ Eagles 34

SAINt JHN with Jordan Hawkins @ First Avenue

Eli Brunelle (Album Release) with DJ Lemony, Lasalle, HINDSIGHT, & 0308 @ Green Room

Phil Cook @ Icehouse

The David Mitchell Group @ Metronome

Grave Society, Parker’s Picnic, Waar Party @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Mortiholics Residency @ Mortimer’s

Glencircle, Super Deluxe Bastards, and the Izzy Cruz Band @ Palmer’s

Joe Bartel with Robber's Roost, The Moray and King Sized Coffin @ Pilllar Forum

BZ3 Organ Trio @ Schooner Tavern

Husbands with JW Francis @ 7th St Entry

Lenz and Frenz @ 331 Club

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Katey Bellville and Those S.O.Bs @ 331 Club

Helen (Single Release) @ Underground Music Venue

Minds on Fire @ White Squirrel

Stardust with Chongo Murdertrout @ White Squirrel

Finesse, Ronnie Stone, Healng, & wolfbabycup @ Zhora Darling

Thursday, May 1

Hospitality Suite @ Acadia

Vs. Self @ Amsterdam

Burning Blue Rain & Aidan Burke @ Aster Cafe

Kneebody @ Berlin

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker’s

The Super Tramps @ Crooners

Michael Monroe’s Acoustic Legends @ Crooners

Renegade: Tribute to Classic Rock @ Crooners

Pat Donohue & Prairie All-Stars @ Dakota

The Roundabouts, Cal Varosa @ Driftwood

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Chiodos @ Fillmore

Lily Rose with Payton Smith @ Fine Line

The Wrecks with Quarters of Change and Benjamin Carter @ First Avenue

Munson Fest @ Fitzgerald Theater

Vinyl Night @ Gambit Brewing

—Keith Harris Cornbread’s 98th B-Day Party Extravaganza @ Hook and Ladder —Yes, you get plenty of chances to see this hard-working nonagenarian legend—he's at Palmer's every Sunday. But Cornbread Harris's annual celebration remains a special occasion, and anyway, how many 98th birthday parties do you get to go to?

The Quantum Mechanics (Album Release) with JoJo Green & Poor Lemuel @ Hook and Ladder

Bryan Nichols Trio @ Icehouse

Davu/Deano/DUO @ Metronome Brewery

Lowdown Dirty Fools @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Mary Elias’s Young Relics @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Søndergård Conducts Puccini’s Turandot @ Orchestra Hall

DJ Bootsy Ballins @ Palmer’s

Chris Smither @ Parkway

L.I.S.T.E.N.: Ambient Jam, Non-Sequiturs, Zaireeka @ Pilllar Forum

Chemistry Set, the Customers @ Schooner Tavern

The Hold Steady @ 7th St Entry— the Hold Steady whacked away at the iron when it was hot, releasing their first and best four albums in rapid succession between 2004 and 2008. They'll celebrate the best of the bunch, 2005’s gritty, ambitious, and downright cinematic Separation Sunday, during this special stretch of shows in a city that… means a lot to the certified NYC band. (Craig Finn addresses Racket’s controversially provincial bumper stickers —Jay Boller Certified New York City band the Hold Steady whacked away at the iron when it was hot, releasing their first and best four albums in rapid succession between 2004 and 2008. They'll celebrate the best of the bunch, 2005’s gritty, ambitious, and downright cinematic Separation Sunday, during this special stretch of shows in a city that… means a lot to the certified NYC band. (Craig Finn addresses Racket’s controversially provincial bumper stickers here. ) Here’s the deal: THS, now more of an institution for their dedicated fans than a regularly touring band, are scheduled to rip through Sep Sunday at the tiny 7th St Entry tonight before back-to-back First Ave dates on Thursday and Friday. All of that’ll be capped with a Fine Line “storytellers set” on Saturday. As we’ve said before, the Hold Steady broke out from a mid-career slump with an ongoing winning streak of new music, so this run of fan-service shows smacks entirely of celebration not desperation.

Northeast Invitational @ 331 Club

Save Ferris with Keep Flying @ Turf Club

Food House, Folie, Bejalvin @ Underground Music Venue

Techno Fashion @ Uptown VFW

School’s Out Forever @ Varsity

Deerhoof @ Walker Art Center—If Deerhoof’s mathy postpunk occasionally ploughs familiar terrain on its new album, Noble and Godlike in Ruin, well, the band has claimed quite a bit of acreage over the past 31 years. As always, bassist Satomi Matsuzaki’s vocal melodies provide a bright, tuneful counterpoint to the precise ruckus she kicks up with drummer Greg Saunier and guitarists John Dieterich and Ed Rodriguez. This band’s “31 Flavours Tour” is a career retrospective spanning all of the band’s 20 albums, and it’s kicking off at the Walker. Makes sense: What better place to see the art-rock band than at the art museum?—Keith Harris If Deerhoof’s mathy postpunk occasionally ploughs familiar terrain on its new album, Noble and Godlike in Ruin, well, the band has claimed quite a bit of acreage over the past 31 years. As always, bassist Satomi Matsuzaki’s vocal melodies provide a bright, tuneful counterpoint to the precise ruckus she kicks up with drummer Greg Saunier and guitarists John Dieterich and Ed Rodriguez. This band’s “31 Flavours Tour” is a career retrospective spanning all of the band’s 20 albums, and it’s kicking off at the Walker. Makes sense: What better place to see the art-rock band than at the art museum?

Heavy Thur with Pals @ White Squirrel

Devil Dodger @ White Squirrel

The Silent Treatment, Favourite Girl, Bev @ Zhora Darling

Friday, May 2

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah with Knifeplay @ Amsterdam—Perhaps no other band defines the “blog era” than Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, whose self-released eponymous debut became a then-novel surprise internet hit in 2004. (“The Skin of My Yellow Country Teeth” remains an all-time banger.) CYHSY is ostensibly just Philly-launched Alec Ounsworth, and like so many bloggy bands, his indie-rock outfit struggled to sustain momentum through the second Bush administration. But the group never stopped plugging away, having released five subsequent full-lengths, including underrated 2007 sophomore effort Some Loud Thunder and 2021’s strong New Fragility. No sucker, Ounsworth knows his aging hipster millennial audience, which is why CYHSY is promising to play its debut front-to-back on this current tour.—Jay Boller Perhaps no other band defines the “blog era” than Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, whose self-released eponymous debut became a then-novel surprise internet hit in 2004. (“The Skin of My Yellow Country Teeth” remains an all-time banger.) CYHSY is ostensibly just Philly-launched Alec Ounsworth, and like so many bloggy bands, his indie-rock outfit struggled to sustain momentum through the second Bush administration. But the group never stopped plugging away, having released five subsequent full-lengths, including underrated 2007 sophomore effort Some Loud Thunder and 2021’s strong New Fragility. No sucker, Ounsworth knows his aging hipster millennial audience, which is why CYHSY is promising to play its debut front-to-back on this current tour.

Raymnd! @ Aster Cafe

Polem (Mike Wolter/Kameron Markworth/Joey Van Phillips) @ Berlin

58 Belvedere @ Berlin

Kinetic with Shannon Blowtorch @ Berlin

Rumba Latina with Azalia Cruz @ Black Hart

70s Magic Sunshine Band @ Bunker’s

Upon a Burning Body with Left to Suffer, King 810, Half Me, Bury My Demons @ Cabooze

Smooth Jazz and Hilarious Laughs @ Capri Theater

Fend, Another Heaven, Malamiko @ Cloudland

Jacy Smith @ Crooners

Hot Club Mania Quartet @ Crooners

St. Olaf Jazz Band @ Crooners

Charanga Tropical @ Crooners

T. Mychael Rambo @ Dakota

The Handsome Devils, Gonzo’s Planet @ Driftwood

Katia & The Upswing @ Eagles 34

Institutional Green @ Eagles 34

The Hold Steady @ First Avenue—See Thursday’s listings. See Thursday’s listings.

Gabriel Rutledge @ Fitzgerald Theater

A Thousand Angels and Seven @ Flying V

Blind Adam & the Federal League, The Dirty Pretty, Nato Coles and the Blue Diamonds, & Bong Mountain @ Gambit

A-Scratch Celebration @ Granada

A Tribute to TJ Plenke @ Ginkgo Coffee

Rolling Quartz @ Green Room

KFAI 47th Anniversary Community Celebration @ Hook and Ladder

Ancient Fruit, Squig, Kitten Candy @ Hook and Ladder

Molly Dean (Album Release) with Aby Wolf @ Icehouse

Michael Gold Quartet @ Jazz Central

Notixx x Abstrakt Sonance with J.Adjodha, BiFrost & Chestaboy @ The Loft

Katy Tessman with Eli Gardiner @ Metronome

Johnnie Brown Experience @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Psychic Vampire + Blood Sigil + Skimask + Getting Stabbed @ Mortimer’s

Steven Copes Plays Prokofiev’s First Violin Sonata @ Ordway

A&A Irish Duo @ Padraigs

Red Hot Django Peppers @ Padraigs

The Unnamed, Edith Head, and the Swongos @ Palmer’s

Baumgardner with Anita Velveeta, Gramma, and Mystery Meat @ Pilllar Forum

Thunderheads @ Schooner Tavern

DJ Peaceboii ⏤ Battle for the Belt @ 7th St Entry

Coax From Chuckanut, Slaphazard, Indicat @ 331 Club

Papooz with Cornelia Murr @ Turf Club

BIG LOVE 2: Jocko 69, D Untethered, Neil Fox @ Uptown VFW

Nightfly @ Varsity

Foxson @ White Squirrel

Briefcase with Pyrrhic Victories, True Lust @ White Squirrel

Season to Risk, Unstable Shapes, & Upright Forms @ Zhora Darling

Saturday, May 3

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

The Aristocats @ Amsterdam

Wilkinson James @ Aster Cafe

JC Sanford/Christopher Olson @ Berlin

Max Johnson 3 @ Berlin

Xared MT @ Berlin

Jumpsuit! Funk & Disco Dance Party @ Black Hart

High & Mighty @ Bunker’s

The Backseat Boogie Band @ Can Can Wonderland

Kith + Kin with Laamar @ Cedar Cultural Center—Kith + Kin Chorus describes itself as an “uncommon community choir” open to singers of all skill levels—anyone who can match a pitch and carry a tune is able to join, even if it’s their first time singing in a chorus. The group of 75 will celebrate the conclusion of its eighth season with this concert at the Cedar featuring —Em Cassel Kith + Kin Chorus describes itself as an “uncommon community choir” open to singers of all skill levels—anyone who can match a pitch and carry a tune is able to join, even if it’s their first time singing in a chorus. The group of 75 will celebrate the conclusion of its eighth season with this concert at the Cedar featuring Laamar ; proceeds from the show and corresponding silent auction will support Rock the Rez , a music camp for girls, two-spirit, transgender, and LGBTQ+ youth.

Dead History, Ela, Vin @ Cloudland

Django Generations with the Ryan Picone Quartet @ Crooners

Tom Hunter @ Crooners

Totino-Grace Jazz Department Spring Concert @ Crooners

Champian Fulton @ Crooners

Stella Cole @ Dakota

The Way Way Back @ Day Block Brewing

Dead Equity, FSN @ Driftwood

Battery Eyes, Vile Bees, Pill Cutter @ Dusty’s

Merge Series @ Eagles 34

Gastown Alley, Atomic Beat @ Eagles 34

Adam Greuel & the Space Burritos with Cowboy Thoughts @ 56 Brewing

The Hold Steady @ First Avenue—See Thursday’s listings. See Thursday’s listings.

Ichiko Aoba with Owen Pallett @ Fitzgerald Theater

The Eclectics and Karen Mueller @ Ginkgo Coffee

After Midnight: A Chappell Roan Dance Party @ Granada

Yung Bae @ Green Room

Flowers & Friendship – A Family Dance Party @ Hook and Ladder

Davina & the Vagabonds with Boss Mama @ Hook and Ladder—The Hook’s summerlong, pandemic-spawned outdoor series returns with 15 excuses to enjoy great music and fresh air while avoiding the sun’s poisonous rays. The jazzy, bluesy, and otherwise rootsy Davina and the Vagabonds kick things off tonight, and the series wraps up in early August with Dr. Mambo’s Combo paying tribute to two funk/soul powerhouses of the ’70s: Sly & the Family Stone and Rufus Featuring Chaka Khan. Between those two dates you can catch —Keith Harris The Hook’s summerlong, pandemic-spawned outdoor series returns with 15 excuses to enjoy great music and fresh air while avoiding the sun’s poisonous rays. The jazzy, bluesy, and otherwise rootsy Davina and the Vagabonds kick things off tonight, and the series wraps up in early August with Dr. Mambo’s Combo paying tribute to two funk/soul powerhouses of the ’70s: Sly & the Family Stone and Rufus Featuring Chaka Khan. Between those two dates you can catch Racket faves Vial , soulful rockers Mae Simpson, astute singer-songwriter Chastity Brown, the THC-fueled dance party Doinks N’ Dubstep, a tribute to the Dead’s storied 1977 set at Cornell, and—you guessed it!—much more.

The Other Ol’ Blue Eyes @ Icehouse

Fabiana Palladino with Yves Jarvis and Zak Khan @ Icehouse

inMotion: Denim @ Icehouse

2000s Rave @ The Loft

Emergence @ Metronome Brewery

Uncle Kenny @ Metronome Brewery

The Kat Band Project @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Yächtley Crëw @ Myth Live

Søndergård Conducts Puccini’s Turandot @ Orchestra Hall

Steven Copes Plays Prokofiev’s First Violin Sonata @ Ordway

Gypsy Mania Hot Club @ Padraigs

Patio Opener: Tribute Bands @ Palmer’s

Lone Rock Bride with Harlow and Jackson Atkins @ Pilllar Forum

Erin McCawley’s Harrison Street Band @ Schooner Tavern

YHWH Nailgun with Morgan Garrett @ 7th St Entry—This noise quartet’s debut album, 45 Pounds, ratatats 10 slivers of song past you in 21 minutes—clearly, YHWH Nailgun is here for a good time, not a long time. OK, I wouldn’t exactly call it a good time either, not with vocalist Zack Borzone croaking out lyrics like “Siren of grief/Swing low in the night/In a river of flies/In a river of angels” (don’t worry they’re unintelligible) over the pinging of drummer Sam Pickard’s very unpunk rototoms and the electronic blur between Jack Tobias’s synths and Saguiv Rosenstock’s guitars. A typical YHWH Nailgun song goes “thumpadathumpathumpathumpa BWAT,” a sound that “perfectly encapsulates the information overload of our times” according to the press materials, and who wouldn’t want to claim that? But to me, much more uncoolly, YHWH sounds like how getting stuck in traffic feels. And I dig it, though admittedly I’m not sure how I’d feel about 22 minutes of it. Oh, and the band name is pronounced “Yahweh,” like the god.—Keith Harris This noise quartet’s debut album, 45 Pounds, ratatats 10 slivers of song past you in 21 minutes—clearly, YHWH Nailgun is here for a good time, not a long time. OK, I wouldn’t exactly call it a good time either, not with vocalist Zack Borzone croaking out lyrics like “Siren of grief/Swing low in the night/In a river of flies/In a river of angels” (don’t worry they’re unintelligible) over the pinging of drummer Sam Pickard’s very unpunk rototoms and the electronic blur between Jack Tobias’s synths and Saguiv Rosenstock’s guitars. A typical YHWH Nailgun song goes “thumpadathumpathumpathumpa BWAT,” a sound that “perfectly encapsulates the information overload of our times” according to the press materials, and who wouldn’t want to claim that? But to me, much more uncoolly, YHWH sounds like how getting stuck in traffic feels. And I dig it, though admittedly I’m not sure how I’d feel about 22 minutes of it. Oh, and the band name is pronounced “Yahweh,” like the god.

Co-Comelon Singalong Live @ State Theatre

Gently, Gently, Money Bones @ 331 Club

Fox Stevenson with Yue @ Turf Club

Deafheaven @ Varsity

Cassie Brady Trio with Cass Magpie, Friend Dog @ White Squirrel

Bill Giese & the Tin Can Telephone with Roady Excel & The Houdeks @ White Squirrel

Cole Diamond @ White Squirrel

Reaping Asmodea @ Zhora Darling

Sunday, May 4

All Soul Shine @ Acadia

Angelmaker with Humanity’s Last Breath, Psychoframe, the Gloom in the Corner, Our Common Collapse @ Amsterdam

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds @ Armory

Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Imagined by Nelson Devereaux: Klassik + Subtle Frequencies @ Berlin

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunker’s

Dream of the Wild, Hunny Bear, Poison Ivy and the People, Con @ Cabooze

Monthly Bluegrass Jam @ Caydence Records & Coffee

Joyann Parker @ Crooners

Sounds of Santana Starring Joe Cruz @ Crooners

Mick Sterling @ Crooners

Elvin Bishop Big Fun Trio @ Dakota

Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood

Dissonant Creatures @ Eagles 34

Country Doctors @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Machine Head & In Flames with Lacuna Coil @ Fillmore

The Hold Steady @ Fine Line—See Thursday’s listings. See Thursday’s listings.

Ichiko Aoba with Owen Pallett @ Fitzgerald Theater

Soul Sunday Matinee @ Granada

Wizards of SOL (single release), Jonny Darko, Lily Blue, & Loon Booster @ Green Room

TUGG with the Prizefighters & Jon Wayne @ Hook and Ladder

Forever I Love Afrobeat Music Festival @ Hook and Ladder

Roland Faunte with Dilly Dally Alley @ Hook and Ladder

Phil Heywood @ Icehouse

Charanga Tropical @ Icehouse

Night Shift Dance Party @ Icehouse

The Parkers @ Metronome Brewery

Opera On Tap - It's My Party & I'll Sing What I Want To! @ Metronome Brewery

Phillip’s Favorites @ Orchestra Hall

2025 Commission Premiere: An Old Story @ Orchestra Hall

Church of Cornbread @ Palmer’s

West Bank Social Club @ Palmer’s

The Young and the Rest (Album Release) @ Parkway

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

Brass Messengers, Sneaky Pete Bauer @ 331 Club

no fauna, Jenny Matrix, and snakeworld! @ Underground Music Venue

Memphis May Fire @ Varsity

Sidewalk Diamonds with the Beavers & Matt Marka @ White Squirrel

Reese Glover @ White Squirrel

Homeward Bound with Linus, Couch Potato Massacre @ White Squirrel

The Apollo Club Presents Encore! Songs from Stage & Screen @ Woman’s Club

Dream of the Wild, Hunny Bear @ Zhora Darling

Monday, May 5

Fame on Fire @ Amsterdam

Magdalena Holtz @ Berlin

Edwin McCain @ Dakota

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

Steve Clarke n Band @ Eagles 34

Square Dancing @ Eagles 34

Citizen Soldier with 10 Years, Thousand Below and Nerv @ First Avenue

Luke Callen and Clare Doyle @ Icehouse

MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome Brewery

Autotune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Lucy Dacus with Katie Gavin and jasmine.4.t @ Palace Theatre—I know it’s not a competition, but Dacus is my favorite boygenius member. She’s the warmest singer of the bunch, and the trio’s most open-hearted songwriter as well. Her latest, Forever Is a Feeling, shows how her songwriting has grown since we last heard from her. She’s looking forward more, dissecting past mistakes less, with the line “You are my best guess at the future” proof that there will always be new ways to write a love song. On “Ankles,” Dacus makes her needs clear: hot sex, lifelong love, and help with the crossword in the morning. She deserves nothing less, and neither do you or I. Don’t you dare break her heart, Julien.—Keith Harris I know it’s not a competition, but Dacus is my favorite boygenius member. She’s the warmest singer of the bunch, and the trio’s most open-hearted songwriter as well. Her latest, Forever Is a Feeling, shows how her songwriting has grown since we last heard from her. She’s looking forward more, dissecting past mistakes less, with the line “You are my best guess at the future” proof that there will always be new ways to write a love song. On “Ankles,” Dacus makes her needs clear: hot sex, lifelong love, and help with the crossword in the morning. She deserves nothing less, and neither do you or I. Don’t you dare break her heart, Julien.

Cowaoke with Ben Moooker @ Palmer’s

Bruce Cockburn @ Parkway

Shayfer James with Sparkbird @ 7th St Entry

Open Mic Mpls @ Sociable Cider Werks

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Soul Trouvère @ 331 Club

Magic Sword with Starbenders, Mega Ran, and North Innsbruck (DJ Set) @ Turf Club

Salsa Brava @ Uptown VFW

Obituary @ Varsity

Ghost Wagon @ White Squirrel

Forrest Ray @ White Squirrel

Lori Dokken @ Woman’s Club