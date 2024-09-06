For This Week’s Open Thread, Tell Us: Do You Talk Politics With Your Family?

Hey, it's Friday already! That means it's time once again for an Open Thread. And that means it's time for me to drum up another Open Thread topic.

So I've been thinking about the silly, overblown "Walz's for Trump" story, and how the latest swipe at the guv just reinforces his regular guy cred. As Em and others have pointed out, what could be more relatable that having family members with bad politics?

Me, I've been pretty fortunate in that respect. My brother and I have little to dispute, and our parents are dead, so we're spared seeing what direction they might have gone. I mostly drifted away from whatever MAGA aunts and uncles I have before they went off the deep end. And though like everyone I've watched some high school friends on Facebook go some pretty dark places, even my close friends who've slid a bit to the right are still solidly liberal.

How's about you? Do you get into screaming matches with relatives? Who starts it? Are some topics just off limits? Have you cut yourself off from anyone because of political differences? Have you ever changed someone's mind? Have they ever changed yours?

Of course, as I always say, you should feel free to ignore this prompt and just talk about whatever you want. This is your Open Thread after all.