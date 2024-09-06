Skip to Content
Racket home
Racket home
Log In
50% OFF MEMBERSHIPS:
Opinion

For This Week’s Open Thread, Tell Us: Do You Talk Politics With Your Family?

As we do every Friday, we're turning Racket over to you, the readers.

9:35 AM CDT on September 6, 2024

Photo by Vitaly Gariev on Unsplash
68Comments

Hey, it's Friday already! That means it's time once again for an Open Thread. And that means it's time for me to drum up another Open Thread topic.

So I've been thinking about the silly, overblown "Walz's for Trump" story, and how the latest swipe at the guv just reinforces his regular guy cred. As Em and others have pointed out, what could be more relatable that having family members with bad politics?

Me, I've been pretty fortunate in that respect. My brother and I have little to dispute, and our parents are dead, so we're spared seeing what direction they might have gone. I mostly drifted away from whatever MAGA aunts and uncles I have before they went off the deep end. And though like everyone I've watched some high school friends on Facebook go some pretty dark places, even my close friends who've slid a bit to the right are still solidly liberal.

How's about you? Do you get into screaming matches with relatives? Who starts it? Are some topics just off limits? Have you cut yourself off from anyone because of political differences? Have you ever changed someone's mind? Have they ever changed yours?

Of course, as I always say, you should feel free to ignore this prompt and just talk about whatever you want. This is your Open Thread after all.

Keith Harris@useful_noise
Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Racket

Comedy

With Its Radical Premise, Uproar’s Open Mic Changed Twin Cities Comedy

'Our message became infamous to cis, straight, white males.'

September 6, 2024
Movies

‘Reagan’ Is the Movie Ronald Reagan Would Have Made About His Life

That’s not a compliment.

September 6, 2024
50% OFF MEMBERSHIPS:

It's Rack to School Season

Shoehorned with a B+ back-to-school pun, Racket's so-called Rack to School sale is offering readers 50% off Lookout-tier memberships for your first 12 months—that's $25 in savings! Those memberships give you unlimited articles, commenting privileges to the city's least toxic comment section, and the satisfaction of knowing you're supporting independent, worker-owned media as that godforsaken industry collapses all around us. Join today and you'll automatically be entered into a drawing for fabulous prizes. Oh yeah, and every single new member gets a custom Racket pencil + brand-new glitter sticker!
Events

Freeloader Friday: 80 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Back-to-school shopping, bike rides, and plenty of parking lot parties abound.

September 6, 2024
News

MN GOP Hires Bad Simile Maker for Social Outreach

Plus North Siders unsure about the Blue Line, 100-year-old fish thrive, and Jimmy John comes to town in today's Flyover news roundup.

September 5, 2024
See all posts